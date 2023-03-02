32
Scout Squad March 2

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 26

Ahead of the final Scout Picks selection on Friday, our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale each put forward the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) names they think should make the cut.

Our panelists submit 18-man player longlists with the focus just on the upcoming Gameweek – and with various stipulations, as detailed in the next section.

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections. Anything outside of this window, we cover in the soon-to-be-updated Watchlist.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

  1. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hi....can I have a view on this Wildcard and plan please?.....

    Raya kepa
    Zinchenko trippier estupinan Henry botman
    Saka martinelli rashford mitoma march
    Haaland Kane toney

    6x dgw27

    Gw28..... haaland to watkins to field 10

    Gw29....martinelli and zinchenko to Bruno and shaw.....gives me 13dgw players and kane and saka

    Gw30.....toney to haaland

    Free hit in 32, 34 or 37

    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good

    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Weak defence but like the rest.

      Like the Mitoma, March, Toney triple up but you’ll need a plan for at least 2 of them

      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        just now

        There will always be hiccups along the way

        March may get become macallister pending news tomorrow

        Thanks

  2. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Any reason why I shouldn't do Darwin to Toney right now?

    I'm not worried about the potential ban, I think that will be next season if at all

    1. SH
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Done that with my only FT

    2. Eightball
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      He is on 8 yellow cards. If he picks up a yellow vs Fulham that puts him at 9. 10 games = 2 match ban. The scenes if that happens in the first game of his double.

      1. Yank Revolution
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        But he is easily swappable to the non-suspended Brent forward or Watkins if that happens. The only thing to be concerned with is the betting ban, but news is that isnt until April at soonest.

    3. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Don't know what to do with Darwin, I really want to keep him but I've got 6 blankers in gw28 as it stands

      1. SH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Easy swap to Toney or Watkins imo

  3. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    (C) Saka or Haaland this week?

    1. Eightball
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Thats the question isn't it. I'm currently on Saka but Haaland could really punish.

    2. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Saka

  4. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Darwin or Trent out first, or leave both until next week?

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      If you can bench Trent, Darwin.

      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        I can bench Trent but it's for Trippier or Tarkowski, I'd rather play Trent

        1. JBG
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Well play Trent and sell Darwin for Toney/Watkins/Ihenacho.

    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Id get rid of Darwin this week for Watkins/Toney

  5. Yank Revolution
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Here's me WC, have at it if you like!

    Raya/Kepa
    Gabriel/Estupinan/Mings/Trips/Royal
    Rash/Saka/Martinelli/Madisson/MacAllister
    Haaland/Kane/Toney

    0.8 itb

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Think I'd rather Mee than Ming's

      1. Yank Revolution
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Didnt rly want to double up on Brentford D. I was tempted, but, away from home, they tend to, but not always, concede. I may still add him before deadline. Thanks for feedback Gus!

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Estu, Royal and Maddison all flagged?

      1. Yank Revolution
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Word is Estu and Mad should be ok to play. Royal only has a small knock apparently and if its longer-term, I can get rid of him tomorrow.

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Ah nice - haven't been following the injuries. Emerson is a neat pick, Porro not convincing again last night.

  6. Manani
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    why most are doing WC this week instead of waiting 1 more week?

    planning to use chips? Or the double players have good enough fixture that just may as well?

    1. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I need to make a move now is the main reason, and to set myself up for the next 4-5 weeks. I fell 300k places last GW and that was my final straw. Robertson and Darwin freakin killed me and I made the wrong call with Ode over Saka when I had the chance.

  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    GW27 is gonna be a big benching headache for WCers, no?

    1. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      A slight headache, yes. But nothing major with only 4 doublers for GW 27 on my team (2 Brentford, 2 Brighton).

    2. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep. But it beats having a blanking headache.

  8. Eastman
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Salah/Nketiah > Salah/Watkins (or Toney) -4?

    1. Eastman
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Should read > Martinelli

      1. Yank Revolution
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yup, do it.

  9. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    People that arent wildcarding over the next few weeks, how many double players are you planning on having for GW29?

