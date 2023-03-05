332
Dugout Discussion March 5

Nottm Forest v Everton team news: Aurier in for Williams

332 Comments
The weekend’s Premier League action continues on Sunday when Nottingham Forest host Everton at The City Ground.

The hosts suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at West Ham United last time out, while Everton have managed to win just one of their 12 away league games this season.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

Steve Cooper makes just one change from Gameweek 25, as Serge Aurier comes in for Neco Williams at right-back.

As for Everton, they make two alterations after their 4-0 loss at Arsenal in midweek.

Ben Godfrey comes in for Vitalii Mykolenko (illness), while Demarai Gray leads the line in place of Neal Maupay, who drops to the bench.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, misses out again with a hamstring injury.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi, Shelvey, Freuler, Colback, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Toffolo, Williams, Lingard, Mangala, Yates, Dennis, Ayew, Surridge

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil, Gray

Subs: Begovic, Mina, Coady, Holgate, Vinagre, Davies, Garner, Maupay, Simms

  1. FantasyTony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    I've never seen a team look as much like a FUT team than this Forest side.

    1. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      They just need KDB on a 10 match contract and prime Romario and I'd think I was watching FIFA.

  2. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    How has Hulkenberg ended up at 19th?!

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Who?

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      18 guys went quicker?

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yea I have him in my team...

  3. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Michael Keane broke Tarkowski

    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tarkowski broke Tarkowski

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      was it consentful?

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Ocon is having a mare of a race today.

    - 5 second penalty for not correctly in his starting position
    - 10 second penalty for serving time penalty in correctly
    - 5 second penalty for speeding in the pit lane

    1. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      just funny at this point lol

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Still isn't last place after serving 2 of the 3 time pens

  5. Baked baines
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    I’ve not considered him up until now.
    But, anyone considering Brennan Johnson on the DGW29 fixtures?
    Wolves and Leeds are pretty decent!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      yeah

      it's possible

      Depends on the home fixtures and you'd probably bench away... so not ideal.

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      yes

    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who'll you sell for him? Or is this a Free Hit?

    4. Valar(Keith)
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Owned him since gw 21 and Will continue to hold up until gw 29(will bench vs tot). Fantastic value and easily benchable at that price for the tougher fixtures.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Brilliant stuff. Rotating with your fifth mid?

  6. villa_til_i_die
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Predictions for the El Plastico?, I’ll go 1-1

    1. Dennis System
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Predictions for what??

      1. villa_til_i_die
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pool/Utd

        Open Controls
        1. Dennis System
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Who calls it that

        2. JBG
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          How's that the El Plastico?

          Anyways, 1-2.

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      2-2. Goals for Fred, Antony, Elliott and Henderson. Salah and Rashford get an assist each

  7. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Would you do Sanchez & Martinelli to De Gea & Mac Alister for a -4?

    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got kepa for gw 28

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wouldn't sell Martinelli for a hit

  8. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/05/liverpool-v-man-utd-team-news-robertson-and-gakpo-return/

  9. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Happy Mark got BJ in. A new green arrow.

  10. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    I'm not making any kneejerk transfers this week, and may still BB27. Sanchez may well come in for the double after being dropped but will wait for news, if not I can bring in Steele or hold for BB29. Not been an ideal wildcard week but gonna stick to the plan.

