Nottm Forest v Everton team news: Aurier in for Williams

The weekend’s Premier League action continues on Sunday when Nottingham Forest host Everton at The City Ground.

The hosts suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at West Ham United last time out, while Everton have managed to win just one of their 12 away league games this season.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

Steve Cooper makes just one change from Gameweek 25, as Serge Aurier comes in for Neco Williams at right-back.

As for Everton, they make two alterations after their 4-0 loss at Arsenal in midweek.

Ben Godfrey comes in for Vitalii Mykolenko (illness), while Demarai Gray leads the line in place of Neal Maupay, who drops to the bench.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, misses out again with a hamstring injury.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi, Shelvey, Freuler, Colback, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Toffolo, Williams, Lingard, Mangala, Yates, Dennis, Ayew, Surridge

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil, Gray

Subs: Begovic, Mina, Coady, Holgate, Vinagre, Davies, Garner, Maupay, Simms

