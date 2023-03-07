247
Scout Notes March 7

FPL notes: Toney maintains perfect penalty record

Our recap of the Gameweek 26 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action concludes with some takeaways from Brentford v Fulham.

TONEY ON TARGET

Brentford kept their long unbeaten run going thanks to a 3-2 derby victory over Fulham, with Ivan Toney (£7.7m) on the scoresheet.

The 26-year-old maintained his 100% penalty-scoring rate for The Bees and is now up to 15 Premier League goals this season. Just two players – Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Harry Kane (£11.7m) – have scored more.

Toney managed just one penalty box touch – his spot-kick – against Fulham but carried a real threat throughout. He forced Bernd Leno (£4.5m) into an early save, hit the bar from a free-kick and nearly scored from the halfway line.

Crucially, he also avoided a yellow card and remains on eight for the season, two off the suspension threshold.

“I take all the praise, it is solely me. No it is Ivan, that is the technique he had when he arrived at Brentford. He is the best penalty taker in the world for a few reasons, his strategy, he practices it and he is very cool. He keeps doing it all the same. It is a unique skill with him. I think in general before this situation with the case going on before that unique ability to focus on games and training and he has kept doing that so that doesn’t surprise me. He doesn’t like the situation but he has top focus. He is a special footballer, I think his character is unique in terms of leadership and driving his team. His link-up play and the way he sees his team-mates around in terms of combinations and then his ability to score goals. He is an all-round football player.” – Thomas Frank on Ivan Toney

The hosts’ early pressure paid off with Ethan Pinnock’s (£4.4m) shot deflecting into the net from an Aaron Hickey (£4.9m) assist. Fellow defender Rico Henry (£4.5m) was a bit unfortunate not to return, too, with Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m) missing a sitter from his cross following an inventive set-piece routine.

In an attacking line-up, Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.0m) replaced Josh Dasilva (£4.1m) in Thomas Frank’s 4-3-3 and made a real impression in the engine room alongside Christian Norgaard (£5.3m) and goalscorer Mathias Jensen (£4.8m).

“It was very pleasing to see Mikkel do very well today. I played him because Mikkel has trained very well for the last three or four weeks – he’s looking sharp and played with intensity. It was the moment to play his type as the no. 8 and he did well. He looked sharp on the ball and did well in the pressure. He got us out of tricky situations. It was pleasing to see. We’re very privileged to have a player of Mikkel’s talent. He was out for almost a year and it takes time, but of course he’s a bit impatient, I’m a bit impatient, everyone is a bit impatient.” – Thomas Frank on Mikkel Damsgaard

As for Jensen, he has produced attacking returns in five of his nine post-World Cup matches, and feels like a decent differential shout for Brentford’s Double Gameweek 27, given that he’s created more chances than any other player at the club across the season.

BRENTFORD’S UNBEATEN RUN

Despite having much less possession (36%), Brentford made it count and are now unbeaten in 12 Premier League matches, a run that stretches all the way back to 23 October.

They have lost only one of their 13 Premier League home fixtures this season, a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in Gameweek 8, yet both of their next two games are away from the Gtech Community Stadium at Everton and Southampton.

Here’s a quick comparison of their home v away stats in 2022/23:

SOLOMON SCORES AGAIN

Fulham weren’t at their best at Brentford but found the net against the run of play in the first half courtesy of Manor Solomon (£4.9m).

After scoring in each of the previous three Gameweeks off the bench, the Israeli winger was rewarded with his first start, duly repaying Marco Silva with yet another goal as his remarkable run continues.

However, it’s worth noting Solomon has scored with each of his last four shots in the Premier League, so he’ll surely need to up that output if his goalscoring form is to carry on.

Above: Manor Solomon has found the net four times from five shots so far this season

Elsewhere, fellow budget midfielder Andreas Pereira (£4.4m) supplied a pair of assists, taking his tally to ten for the season – only Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) has more.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) also started for the first time since Gameweek 23 but had a quiet night and picked up a needless yellow card for dissent.

ARSENAL UP NEXT FOR FULHAM

Joao Palhinha (£4.9m) was absent at Brentford on Monday through suspension, and will now serve the second match of his ban against Arsenal in Double Gameweek 27.

The influential midfielder is often the one who makes Fulham tick, and it was notable that Harrison Reed (£4.4m) looked a bit lost without his teammate alongside him.

Palhinha’s replacement, Sasa Lukic (£4.5m), actually did okay, even if he was fortunate to escape without a second yellow card.

Still, Brentford racked up 14 shots and four big chances, a potentially good sign for those starting their Arsenal attackers this weekend.

“Disappointing night for us, disappointing performance as well. It was clearly our fault, we cannot play a derby away from home and start the way we started both halves. We knew how they are aggressive, how they can always punish you with their runs in behind, linking with the striker or even straight away in behind you. We were sloppy the way we started the first half and we were sloppy again the way we started the second half.” – Marco Silva

  1. Zack124
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    I can have this team for -4 and save WC

    Kepa
    Trippier, White, Tarkowski
    Saka, Rashford, Salah, Mitoma*
    Haaland, Kane, Toney*
    Ward, Odegaard, Digne, N. Williams

    Than if I sell Salah for Maddison in 28 will have 11 players with very week defence.
    Is this good plan or shall I activate WC?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Team looks good without wc. Not sure about digne and Williams though

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Depends on your predictions for Brentford and Brighton double

    3. Zack124
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      I am predicting one clean sheet for each. Is this worth another hit. Could bring Henry for another hit.

  2. A Pillow of Winds
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Rp

    Rp

    Which seems better?

    A: Nketiah -> Mbeumo
    B: Nketiah + Maddison -> Toney + Martinelli (-4)
    C: Nketiah + TAA -> Toney + Chillwell (-4)

    *Can get 11 in 28 for a hit if A and B, for FT if C
    * Will FH in 29

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Maybe you'd get some responses if you try to help out others rather than making sheep jokes

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Hahahahaha

      2. Holmes
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Big "maybe" for sure...

    2. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      I like C

  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Very likely to WC28 so happy to take a wee gamble.
    Mbeumo or Ferguson for this gw only? Cheers.

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      M

    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      2 shaky defense for Brentford, so Mbeumo for me.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Ferguson

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Ferguson

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Probably Mbeumo. Set pieces edges it

  4. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    With my mini league leader a good 150 points ahead I think I’ve had to let that go.
    However I am only 2 points from the top of our head to head league, with a cash prize if I come top.

    I’m not sure if there’s an answer to this, but are there any strategies you can think of to do better at head to head than a normal league?

    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Block good players and improve differentials. But it's tough as it will normally require hits every week. Better to have an optimum team for run-in with decent differentials (or chips or less hits)

    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Make transfers based on your opponent's team?

      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Do you know who you’re facing each week?

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Yes.

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    DGW29

    Is Salah straight in there for you or wait and see how Bournemouth and Madrid games go?

    Away to City and Chelsea not ideal.

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Difficult fixtures put me off

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      I'm probably going to stick with Darwin but its a bit tricky for me to find space for another mid right now. Maybe in GW31/2 I'll look to add Salah for the run in

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Cheers lads

    3. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Haven’t decided yet whether to hold Haaland or Salah through the blank 28.

      Salah’s record against the top teams is actually pretty good this season.

  6. CONNERS
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    This is my planned GW29 squad for BB - anything you'd change at all?

    Pope

    Trippier / Chillwell / Dunk / Mee

    Salah / Rashford / March / Mitoma

    Toney / Watkins

    Raya / Saka - Kane - Zinch

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Can you fit in Maddy

    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      I could buy him to replace Saka, but he has Leeds at home.

      I'd also probably want to buy Saka back if I sold him which seems a waste of two transfers.

      Only other option would be to do Ode to Maddison instead of my planned Ode to Salah transfer.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        I wasn’t going to buy until GW29 and if possible you could sell a Brighton mid

  7. Ha.
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Worth a WC?

    Kepa*, Ward
    Shaw*, Trippier, White*, Bueno*, Akanji*
    Rashford, Saka, Gakpo*, Andreas*, Mahrez*
    Haaland, Kane, Nketiah*

    Would change the *, however only think Mahrez, Nketiah and Bueno are essential to move at the moment (and have 2FT)

    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      I think you need to look at it from a perspective of what your optimal WC team would look like, rather than which players are just an essential sell.

      e.g.

      Salah, Rashford, Saka and Brighton x 2 would be the ideal MF for this GW and quite possibly for gw29 as well.

      That's 3 transfers without even looking at GK, def and forwards.

  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Who are your favourite 2 keepers for BB29?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Pope and Kepa

    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Navas and Guaita
      Raya and Ward

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Navas & Raya. Not sure if I'd have Raya on FH but no way I'm selling him

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Kepa + Steele?

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Or DDG

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Probably Steele if you're not maxed out on BHA

    4. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      I went with Raya and Pope

      It's difficult though because the fixtures aren't ideal and don't make for an easy decision.

      e.g. Ward and Steele have the best fixtures on paper, but would you risk getting that combo for BB?

  9. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Assume Botman best Newcastle def? Already got trippier

    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      After Trippier, Schar is best pick (if fully fit), otherwise there's nothing in it between Botman and Burn.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yeh agree on schar , just put off my slight injury doubt

  10. Edalock
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wc27 plan with transfers from gw28-31

    Raya
    Tripper Botman Estupinan
    Mitoma March Saka Rashford
    Toney Kane Haaland
    (Kepa, Martinelli, Chilwell, White)
    3.2itb

    Bgw28: Haaland to Watkins (10 players) 7.7itb
    Dgw29: Martinelli to Maddison (12 doublers - BB) 5.8itb
    Gw30: Toney to Haaland (1.2itb)
    Gw31: Mitoma to Martinelli (0.2itb)

