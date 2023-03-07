207
Champions League March 7

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 8

207 Comments
Share

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) second legs begin this week – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game to return.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, UCL Fantasy also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Here, our in-house expert FPL Reactions takes a look at Matchday 8 and its most appealing assets.

GOALKEEPERS

Dortmund play in the first games of Matchday 8 so it could be wise to select Gregor Kobel (€5.0m) as Chelsea have been struggling for goals this season. In fact, they have failed to find the net in six of their last ten matches in all competitions. If Kobel fails to return, then he is an easy switch to Napoli’s Alex Meret (€5.0m) who has his own six-in-ten record for clean sheets.

DEFENDERS

Benfica face a struggling Club Brugge whom they comfortably beat 2-0 in the first leg, so tripling up on their cheap, enabling defenders could bring high rewards. Alexander Bah (€4.5m), Nicolas Otamendi (€4.7m) and Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.3m) all make the squad, with the latter being particularly essential.

AC Milan may have suffered a recent slump but that could be on the turn. The Italian side has managed four clean sheets in the last five matches and playing with a wing-back system has been key to it. For that reason, Theo Hernandez (€5.9m) makes the cut, having managed to score in his most recent league match against Fiorentina.

Napoli’s defensive dominance means it could also be worth doubling up on their backline with Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.1m), who has returned in all but two of his Champions League games so far.

MIDFIELDERS

Real Madrid dismantled Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg and Vinicius Junior (€10.0m) netted twice and assisted, leading to a huge 17-point return. The Brazilian is a must-have going into the second leg.

Benfica have been excellent this season both domestically and on the big stage. Because of this and their free-scoring frontline, Joao Mario (€6.3m) is a brilliant buy. The winger takes his team’s penalties and has accumulated five returns in seven Champions League matches so far.

Meanwhile, Bayern have averaged three goals during their last 10 matches and one of the best ways to get attacking coverage is through in-form Kingsley Coman (€8.0m). The winger has banked five goals and one assist in his last five matches.

Liverpool may have been humbled by Real Madrid but it didn’t stop Mohamed Salah (€11.3m) from picking up his fifth consecutive double-digit haul. The Egyptian is a different monster in the Champions League and his uptake in domestic form needs to be considered alongside this incredible run.

The fifth midfielder belongs to Napoli. They swept Frankfurt aside in their 2-0 first-leg victory and it arguably should have been more. The free-scoring side has managed 23 goals in their last ten matches and one of the biggest contributors is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.9m). The Georgian international has produced ten goals and nine assists during 21 league games this season.

FORWARDS

There can be no doubt that Real Madrid are worthy of investment. Liverpool have conceded more big chances than most other Premier League teams this season. So there has to be an inclusion for Frenchman Karim Benzema (€10.6m) due to his seven goals and four assists from ten matches.

Let’s add more Napoli via Victor Osimhen (€7.8m) – one of the most wanted strikers in the world right now. The Nigerian has picked up a whopping 19 goals and three assists during 21 Serie A outings.

Finally, it would take a very brave manager to exclude Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (€11.0m) from their teams this week. The English champions go into a must-win match with a striker who has already bagged a monstrous 27 goals in this season’s Premier League.

MATCHDAY 8 PICKS

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

207 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    What would you do here? I'm thinking a defensive transfer, but who to sell? 1 FT and 2.3m in the bank.
    Bueno out for a while but extremely cheap. Are only has 2 games in the next 3 game weeks but has Palace this week.
    Then who for? I guess the most logical would be to go with a Brentford defender.

    Kepa Ward
    Ake Tark Trip Bueno Moreno
    Rash Salah Saka Odegaard Mitoma
    Toney Haaland Kane

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Bueno to Perraud if you are feeling like a punt or to Brentford defender if you feel you want to go a little more secure perhaps

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Thanks. Bemba. I'm definitely reeling in the punts for now. I need 100% starters who have a fair chance of returning.

        Open Controls
        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          just noticed perraud didn't play v Leicester so might not be worth the trouble

          Southampton are a strange team with something to fight for, might be some punts there but it's difficult to really see one apart from perraud or jwp for now for their goal threats

          Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Sell Bueno & play Ake. Then sell Ake for a GW28 defender to put out 10 players.

      Take your pick of Mee, Pinnock or Henry depending on who you want to get for Ake in 28

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah that seems the best strategy actually. Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I’d buy Henry. Which attacker are you benching?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Nketiah

        Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Bueno to a CHE defender

      Open Controls
    5. Shatner's Bassoon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      If Ake seems likely to start after team news / pressers then I'd try to save FT. Otherwise shift him to Estupinian.

      Open Controls
      1. Shatner's Bassoon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Actually given cash ITB, maybe Bueno to Estupinian, bench Tark/Moreno to cover for Ake...

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Problem with that is an extra blank player.

          Open Controls
    6. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Agree.

      Potter will probably stick with 3 at the back so Chilwell is a good bet with him playing WB and no blank.

      Open Controls
  2. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Help! I'm at the highest personal rank ever & need some much needed advice. Here's a couple of options for free and one with potentially my first hit of the season.

    A. Odegaard Gnonto to Jensen Mbuemo (Bench Saka but have 10 players in GW28)

    B. Odegaard Gnonto to Jensen Toney (Bench Saka but have 9 players in GW28)

    C. Odegaard Gnonto Bueno to Jenses Mbuemo Estupinan for a HIT (Bench Saka but have 10 players in GW28)

    D. Ederson Gnonto to Raya Mbuemo (Play Saka & bench Odegaard but have 10 players in GW28)

    Open Controls
    1. Jässi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I would do C

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Thank you. It's the most aggressive option hmm

        Open Controls
    2. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Honestly, not too keen on any of these.
      D if I had to choose.

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Me neither tbh because I can't get 2 premium options in any of the moves (ie Toney & Esau). I guess D is the safest and gets me 2 doublers + I get to play Saka

        Open Controls
    3. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Amazing you havent taken a -4 this season. Thats true discipline.

      I dont like the bench Saka idea but understand its difficult

      I would go D of those choices

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Thanks mate it's been hard not to take hits but I think it's the reason I'm having a good season. Leaning towards D myself cheers

        Open Controls
  3. Fodderx4
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Hi all, appreciate any tips as not sure if i should WC or hold off.

    1 FT 1.1M ITB All chips left
    Kepa (Ward)
    Trippier Ward Ake (Shaw, Bueno)
    Saka Salah Rashford Mahrez (Andreas)
    Haaland Toney Felix

    a) Mahrez or Andreas to Mitoma/ MacAllister
    b) Mahrez and Andreas to Mitoma/ MacAllister - 4
    c) Something else involving getting Brighton / Brenford defence as well
    d) Wildcard

    Open Controls
    1. Jässi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. adidasOriginals
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  4. Retro
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    My team is in a strange place. Fair ranking (99k) and looks nice for this week, except that I only have one DGW player. And only four players for next week. And no chips left!

    Ederson,
    Gabriel, Estupinan, Shaw, Trippier,
    Salah, Saka, Odegaard, Rashford,
    Haaland, Darwin.

    Ward, Mitrovic, Andreas, Bueno.

    Considering taking a few hits to bring in Toney etc. But wish I knew if/when Toney is getting long ban...

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Not sure if there's a question in there somewhere, but just ignore the Toney issue. People have been talking about their concerns over it since last year. Every wild card team has him, its not an issue.

      Open Controls
      1. Retro
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Yep, thanks a mil. That's the answer I was looking for.

        Open Controls
    2. Shatner's Bassoon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Most reports say Toney's "hearing" will be in April - so taking that at face value, he's OK until GW29.

      I'm actually unsure on the yellow card rules though. If he gets 1 vs Everton AND 1 vs Southampton, does he miss Leicester? He's a minefield haha.

      Also he has just had a kid, so no sleep... 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Retro
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Aaarghh! Anything else, lol? Thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
  5. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    I'm thinking of moving March over to Mitoma.
    What do we think of this? WC'd last week and happy enough with how it went but regretting not going for Mitoma.
    Would you make the switch or cut losses?

    Raya.
    Pinnock, Trippier, Estupinan.
    March, Rashford, Saka, Mac Allister.
    Toney (c), Kane, Haaland.
    Kepa, Martinelli, Schar, Zinchenko.
    1ft, 3.3m ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. Shatner's Bassoon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Saving a transfer surely a better play - your future GW29 self will thank you.

      Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I would save ft and move out March & Mac in 28 for a full set of 11. Then get Mitoma in 29.

      Open Controls
    3. Jässi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Save this week imo

      Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      waste of FT IMO

      Open Controls
    5. adidasOriginals
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Hold all day long

      Open Controls
    6. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      What exactly is making you regret March over Mitoma? The latter's returns last week, or your eye test?

      Open Controls
  6. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Best option to bring in this week?

    A) Estupinan
    B) Mee

    Open Controls
    1. Jässi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      A for sure

      Open Controls
    2. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Fodderx4
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Depends on your team and coverage. If all fine for the following week then Estupinan

      Open Controls
    5. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      A this week. However the fact that Brentford play 3 times vs. 2 for Brighton makes Mee more sensible.

      Open Controls
    6. Shatner's Bassoon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Probably Estu, very close though. If Brentford had a better defensive double in 29 I'd go Mee.

      Open Controls
    7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      depends, can your team handle estupian not playing next gw and then potentially being rested after the international break?

      Open Controls
    8. adidasOriginals
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. Jässi
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Best option here?

    A) Play Sanchez and hope he somehow got his place back
    B) Switch to Steele for free
    C) Take -4 for Sanchez->Raya and Mee->Estupinan (have only 10 players for BGW28)

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Assuming you have another playing keeper, I'd just save. If not, then B.

      Better to have 2FT's for the blank.

      Open Controls
    3. adidasOriginals
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Sailboats
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Which is the better option? I have no Brighton players.

    A- Andreas to Mitoma (bench odegaard)
    B- Tarkowski to Estupinan

    Open Controls
    1. adidasOriginals
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      A & captain him.

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      both

      Open Controls
    4. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Both good options and both also potential season holders. I'd do both for a hit.

      Open Controls
  9. adidasOriginals
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Would you WC this team? 4 DGWs with Sanchez a potential fail

    --------SANCHEZ---------
    Estupiñán - Trips - Shaw
    Saka - Rashy - Ode - Mitoma
    Darwin - Toney - Haaland

    Subs - Mahrez, Gabriel, Ream

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Definitely - you only have 5 players with a game in GW28

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I would wildcard that in GW28. Just bring in Match for Ode this week

      Open Controls
  10. Kloppage Time
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    GTG or would you look to bringing in more DGW players, would mean taking a hit?

    Kepa
    Gabriel Trip Estupinan*
    Rash Saka Odegaard Mitoma*
    Toney* Haaland Kane

    Ward Kilman, Tark, Mahrez

    Open Controls
  11. adidasOriginals
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Tark out for a Brentford defender

    Open Controls
  12. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    I have Mbeumo, do I also need to prioritise Toney? If so, who do I transfer out?

    A) Haaland
    B) Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. adidasOriginals
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Don't do it

      Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Might as well stick

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Or if your budget allows it and you have no other pressing issues, maybe upgrade Mbuemo to Toney

        Open Controls
  13. Chipmunk
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Start?

    A zinc
    B Tripps

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  14. Vlad Tepes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    What to do with this team, should I WC this lot or can I save it for later.

    Pope, Ward
    TAA, Trippier, Gabriel, Bueno, Patterson
    Salah, Rashford, Mitoma, Saka, Andreas
    Haaland, Toney, Darwin.

    1 FT, my plan is.

    GW 27: TAA --> Mee (or other Brentford defender)
    GW 28: Darwin --> Watkins

    That only gives me 8 players for GW 28 is that to little? I can take hits for Bueno and Pattersson if they can not play.

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      is it 8, I'm counting 7...

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Pope, Tripps, Gabriel, Saka, Toney + 2 FT = 7

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Both Bueno and Patterson won't play

          Open Controls
      2. Vlad Tepes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        your correct, its only 7. Guess I have to WC?

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          I would but maybe others would tell you to take a couple of hits, move those 2 dead defenders to GW28 and DGW29ers, field 9 and save the WC

          Open Controls
  15. thepancakeman123
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Is this team is good to go, correct bench placement, captain etc?

    Raya
    Trippier, Estupinan, Pinnock
    Saka, Rashford, Mitoma (VC), March
    Haaland, Kane, Toney (C)

    Kepa, Maddison, Botman, Zinchenko

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Very nice

      Open Controls
  16. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Anyone know the LMS safety score?

    Open Controls
  17. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Help me out lads, I need to get estu and i don’t know where to fit him (for a hit)

    Team:
    Kepa
    Taa. Mee. Trippier
    Salah. Rash. Saka. Martinelli. Mitoma
    Haaland. Toney

    Subs:
    Ward, white, tark, greenwood

    First thought would be in place of Tark, but for gw27 who would he replace from starting 11 ? Trippier maybe?

    Open Controls
  18. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Who is your tonight CL captain?

    Open Controls
  19. ceerus
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    A) Raya + Henry (-4)
    B) Kepa + Zinchenko

    Open Controls
  20. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/07/the-great-and-the-good-fpl-transfers-rank-template-more-12/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.