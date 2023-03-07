The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 8

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) second legs begin this week – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game to return.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, UCL Fantasy also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Here, our in-house expert FPL Reactions takes a look at Matchday 8 and its most appealing assets.

GOALKEEPERS

Dortmund play in the first games of Matchday 8 so it could be wise to select Gregor Kobel (€5.0m) as Chelsea have been struggling for goals this season. In fact, they have failed to find the net in six of their last ten matches in all competitions. If Kobel fails to return, then he is an easy switch to Napoli’s Alex Meret (€5.0m) who has his own six-in-ten record for clean sheets.

DEFENDERS

Benfica face a struggling Club Brugge whom they comfortably beat 2-0 in the first leg, so tripling up on their cheap, enabling defenders could bring high rewards. Alexander Bah (€4.5m), Nicolas Otamendi (€4.7m) and Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.3m) all make the squad, with the latter being particularly essential.

AC Milan may have suffered a recent slump but that could be on the turn. The Italian side has managed four clean sheets in the last five matches and playing with a wing-back system has been key to it. For that reason, Theo Hernandez (€5.9m) makes the cut, having managed to score in his most recent league match against Fiorentina.

Napoli’s defensive dominance means it could also be worth doubling up on their backline with Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.1m), who has returned in all but two of his Champions League games so far.

MIDFIELDERS

Real Madrid dismantled Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg and Vinicius Junior (€10.0m) netted twice and assisted, leading to a huge 17-point return. The Brazilian is a must-have going into the second leg.

Benfica have been excellent this season both domestically and on the big stage. Because of this and their free-scoring frontline, Joao Mario (€6.3m) is a brilliant buy. The winger takes his team’s penalties and has accumulated five returns in seven Champions League matches so far.

Meanwhile, Bayern have averaged three goals during their last 10 matches and one of the best ways to get attacking coverage is through in-form Kingsley Coman (€8.0m). The winger has banked five goals and one assist in his last five matches.

Liverpool may have been humbled by Real Madrid but it didn’t stop Mohamed Salah (€11.3m) from picking up his fifth consecutive double-digit haul. The Egyptian is a different monster in the Champions League and his uptake in domestic form needs to be considered alongside this incredible run.

The fifth midfielder belongs to Napoli. They swept Frankfurt aside in their 2-0 first-leg victory and it arguably should have been more. The free-scoring side has managed 23 goals in their last ten matches and one of the biggest contributors is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.9m). The Georgian international has produced ten goals and nine assists during 21 league games this season.

FORWARDS

There can be no doubt that Real Madrid are worthy of investment. Liverpool have conceded more big chances than most other Premier League teams this season. So there has to be an inclusion for Frenchman Karim Benzema (€10.6m) due to his seven goals and four assists from ten matches.

Let’s add more Napoli via Victor Osimhen (€7.8m) – one of the most wanted strikers in the world right now. The Nigerian has picked up a whopping 19 goals and three assists during 21 Serie A outings.

Finally, it would take a very brave manager to exclude Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (€11.0m) from their teams this week. The English champions go into a must-win match with a striker who has already bagged a monstrous 27 goals in this season’s Premier League.

MATCHDAY 8 PICKS