The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead returns for the 2022/23 season with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry,  FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no.2 Suvansh.

“You will be assimilated”

The Gameweek 26 Wildcard Borg was busy assimilating many an FPL manager, as the combination of fixtures and injuries meant many decided to boldly go where everyone else was going.

Within The Great and The Good ranks, the only stubborn resistance came from the good ship Blackbox, as Captain Mark Sutherns, Az and their old sparring partner Joe agreed to Klingon to their Wildcard.

The decision not to pull the trigger certainly looked a wise one as Mr Salah had his MO-ment on Sunday, meaning all three non-Wildcarders went to Warp speed up the ranks.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

I suspect Mark Sutherns might read this week’s article, as he was our top scorer with an impressive, non-Wildcard tally of 77 points.

Obviously, he had Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) but it was Brennan Johnson (£5.7m) who was the real hero, helping his beloved Nottingham Forest to a draw and moving the Blackbox host off the bottom of The Great and The Good and inside the top million for the first time.

In fact, it was all the non-Wildcarders who triumphed this week, Az reached his highest rank of the season with a green arrow up to 263k and Joe also reached his campaign high of 31k and is third in this mythical mini-league. Could he become the greatest of The Great and The Good this year?

In other news, thoughts and prayers are with Pras and Geoff who benched Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5m), Ben Crellin who had to watch James Ward-Prowse (£6.3m) miss a penalty and the GOAT Fabio Borges who took a 95,000 red arrow after Wildcarding.

WILDCARDS

14 of 18 managers in The Great and The Good decided to trigger the Wildcard photon torpedo with the opportunity to maximize the benefit of the upcoming Double Gameweeks. There was an awful lot of similarity between the teams, with the Bees and Seagulls dominating.

Ben Crellin’s approach did set him apart as he is positioning his team for an imminent Bench Boost, two rounds earlier than the majority who are aiming for the bigger double of Gameweek 29.

The mysterious disappearance of Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) may put a little doubt in his mind but, with seven doublers in his Wildcard, this still looks to be the path he’ll follow.

It’s using the logic that the upcoming international break brings uncertainty for those boosting in Gameweek 29 – not that appears to have put those managers off.

Suvansh is the other one not to follow the herd, as he completely ignores both Harry Kane (£11.7m) and Erling Haaland (£12.2m) in favour of Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) and Joao Felix (£7.6m), allowing him to stretch to James Maddison (£8.1m) in midfield. Last year’s number two is rolling the dice and I, for one, wouldn’t bet against him.

Fabio Borges is another one to secure Maddison but, unlike many, has doubled up on Arsenal’s defence, hoping they can secure a clean sheet for longer than the nine seconds against Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, it’s the FPL equivalent of spot the difference, with only very subtle divergence between the others. I had thought that Pras and Zophar were Wildcard doppelgängers before being reminded they have different reserve keepers – Nick Pope (£5.4m) and David Raya (£4.8m). Yes, the differences are really that minute.

Other minor variations include Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) being preferred to Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) by Neale Rigg and FPL Harry, Tom Freeman and Finn Sollie opting for Solly March (£5.1m) over Mitoma and FPL Matthew winning the Brentford defender lottery by going with Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m).

TRANSFERS

The best Brighton players for FPL Gameweek 20 and beyond

Here are the moves of those brave enough not to activate their chip, the names in brackets are those who made way:

  • Az – Henry (Bueno)
  • Joe Lepper – Mitoma (Andreas)
  • Magnus Carlsen – Mac Allister (Mahrez)
  • Mark Sutherns – Toney (Nketiah)

Joe and Magnus nailed their moves this week, as they picked the right Brighton M&Ms. You can bet Mark will be happy with his specialist penalty taker pick of Ivan Toney (£7.7m) and, in Rico Henry (£4.5m), at least Az has one Brentford player for the upcoming double.

TEMPLATE

The full details for The Great and The Good are as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

Kepa (14), Raya (7)

Estupinan (13), Henry (12), Zinchenko (11), Trippier (11), Gabriel (8)

Saka (18), Rashford (17), Mitoma (14), Odegaard (11), March (7)

Haaland (17), Toney (16), Kane (16)

Not one, not two but nine changes in the template as the Wildcard ran roughshod, with Salah, Darwin Nunez (£8.8m), Andreas Pereira (£4.4m) and Ben White (£4.7m) all leaving with a departing goal.

Kane and Toney join Haaland in what looks like the trio of choice for the coming weeks, the midfield now has a couple of Seagulls in Mitoma and March but it’s the defence that has a complete facelift, thanks to four new arrivals – Henry, Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m) and Gabriel (£5.2m).

Meanwhile, Raya comes in for Danny “double digits” Ward, who surely must be one of the best £4.0m goalkeepers in FPL history.

SEASON STATS

Now, a look through the season’s stats, as there have been a few changes over recent weeks. Joe now sits atop the armband rankings – he should do a regular weekly captaincy video or something. One of his guests shouldn’t be Magnus, whose erratic picks mean he sits bottom of this metric.

Elsewhere, FPL Harry is cash rich on £104.3m whereas Neale is going through his own cost-of-living crisis on £101.4m. When it comes to transfers, it’s Geoff Dance, Harry and Finn Sollie who have taken the most hits but Magnus has yet to take a minus four.

CONCLUSION

A divisive weekend of action, with initial Wildcard results being disappointing and fingers then being pointed at content creators, when the only finger involved in pressing the button was probably your own.

However, away from all this, there’s plenty to look forward to with another double on the way. Just don’t blame anyone but yourself when Ben Mee (£5.1m) doesn’t score the obvious hat trick. I believe that’s called a reverse jinx.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, but remember, don’t have FPL nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19.

  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    From King or Dennis last year to Mitoma or MacAllister this year, we still don't have the perfect answer. The beauty of FPL.

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Going with just Mitoma BRI midfielder.

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Dennis and Mitoma 🙂

      Open Controls
  2. mvtaylor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    UCL Fantasy...

    Currently have

    Vlachodimos, Costa

    Ake, Grimaldo, Cancelo, Di Lorenzo, Carvajal

    Bellingham, Sane, Guedes, Vinicius, Kvaratskhelia

    Haaland, Osimhen, Silva

    I will wait for tonight's team new before pulling the trigger but am likely to do

    Costa -> Onana
    Guedes -> Mario
    Silva -> Benzema

    Not entirely confident with Cancelo and Sane is the other issue... any advice appreciated!

    As for captaincy... Mario -> Sane -> Haaland -> Napoli/RM player

    Open Controls
  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Don't know why, but I really want to watch Star Trek all of a sudden.

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      That time of the GW

      Open Controls
    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Can recommend Andor

      Open Controls
    3. Gazwaz80
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      The ‘Qriginal’?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Fo sho

        Open Controls
  4. marcos11
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Start one:

    a) Maddison
    b) Odegaard
    c) Zinchenko
    d) Chilwell

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        ewater

        Open Controls
  5. LC1
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Hi all,

    The less said about the last week of football the better for me!

    Onwards and upwards!

    Worth doing Sanchez to Steele here;

    Sanchez(?)
    Mee** Henry** Estu**
    Mitoma** Saka Martinelli Rashford
    Toney** Kane Haaland

    Kepa Trippier Maddison Zinchenko

    Would ideally start Trippier too but can't see who to start him instead of??

    Any recommendations are much appreciated!!

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  6. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Interesting - and understandable - tone to this article.

    Not sure if this being replicated elsewhere on other platforms and media, but feels like some push back in the direction of the content-creator detractors, some of who've been ridiculously petulant and unpleasant - at least on here. The article makes *absolutely* fair points about ownership of your own game (and I know it's mostly tongue-in-cheek), but I've not seen an article like this on here before on a site set up to contribute (in good faith) to and (you could argue) inform people's decision-making - and generate money from that. Probably a fair and natural reaction to the nonsense and noise that's being generated below the line, but interesting to see!

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Has the article been written by such a Content Creator?

      Surprised people don't take more responsibility for their own choices, even if they are based upon (sic) expert advice that they may well have paid for.

      Not seen many content creators say, oops sorry got that one wrong ... just a bit of waffle about variance and EV ... whatever that means 😉

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        Hey, appreciate the reply 🙂

        I meant to include a line in the original post saying that I'm not sure if the writer is a content creator, as I don't know the various roles and people at FFS - but I'd already written too many parenthetical clauses and forgot!

        Yer, I'd agree with you on both counts! I think it's natural when money gets involved, and the game has also definitely morphed and grown into something other than it was when it started, but feels a shame elements of the hobby and community has got to this point.

        Guess it happens in anything like this. I play D&D and have seen a similar shift in the (online) community/space there, too, over the last five years or so.

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          I think the response on Twitter was crazy and afterall no one is forcing people to follow what content creators say ... but I also thought the groundswell to WC last week and all the content creators trying to justify it too was a bit strange, especially if people were not actually bench boosting this week.

          Some people just need to blame others I suppose in this strange mixed up crazy world of FPL 🙂

          Open Controls
  7. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Anyone on Mac Allister (c) for dgw27?

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I'm currently on AMA (c).

      Open Controls
  8. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Think I'm settled on my WC. Good to go?

    Raya
    Estupinan, Mee, Trippier, Burn
    Mitoma(c), Saka, Rashford
    Kane, Haaland, Toney

    Kepa, Almiron, Maddison, Mings

    5 doublers in 27
    11 players in 28 (Haaland>Watkins ft)
    14 doublers in BB29 (Saka>Bruno ft)
    After that bringing back Haaland immediately and Saka after liverpool game in gw30

    Biggest risk is going big on Newcastle who are in bad form but have some good fixtures ahead and no blanks, so banking on them to find at least some kind of form back

    Open Controls
  9. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Current team: 1FT, 3.9 itb
    Kepa (Ward)
    White Shaw Trippier (Lewis, Perraud)
    Salah Rashford Martinelli Saka March
    Haaland Toney (Maupay)

    Which is better?

    A- Lewis > Estupinan (play Martinelli/White)
    B- Martinelli > Mitoma (play White)
    C- Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      I would do the first transfer you mentioned and start Martinelli.

      Open Controls
    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Nketia is out so Martinelli have a very good position. Would not swap him out.

      Open Controls
  10. OneMan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Should I bring in Toney for Nketiah ?

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      I'd make that move.

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Absolutely yes.

      Open Controls
  11. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    On WC27

    Who is the best Brentford MF to have

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Jensen

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Jensen

      Open Controls
    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Agree with above Jensen for sure

      Open Controls
  12. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Is wildcarding this week to get Bri, Bre assets in, then having enough to cover off GW28 (8-9 players) and Bench Boosting 29 a risky strategy given the international break of almost 2 weeks (and players being rested after that that you wont know about)?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends if you think having DGW this week is worth having blanks next. May be worth weighing up what your team would look like in 27-29 by doing WC this week compared to doing it next?

      Open Controls
  13. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Should I swallow my pride and pull the trigger on Sanchez/Henry ➡ Raya/Estupinan for a hit?

    Picking those differentials has already backfired and it could be even worse after the first DGW.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Why sell Henry for a hit?

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I already have 6 BHA/BRE assets and Raya could be a rank killer at the end of the day. Before this gameweek I believed that Sanchez could match or even outscore him, but De Zerbi has ruined my plans. Arrizabalaga is my second GK and could come off the bench if needed. I also thought about buying Steele, but I'm not so sure about it after reading this article (https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/news/3098198/roberto-de-zerbis-monday-round-up/). Maybe there's a possibility Sanchez returns sooner or later... we just don't know when and that's the most annoying part.

        Open Controls
  14. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Crazy to consider Hauland to Johnson for the next few weeks?

    Extra games of which some at home?

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Very risky!

      Open Controls
  15. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW26 (417 teams)

    Safety score = 37
    Top score = Leander Vaz with 97
    LMS average = 48.42 (-0.53) = 47.89
    WILDCARD 52.04% 43.35
    NO CHIP 47.96% 52.82

    55 teams (33 WCer's) to be removed, 362 teams through to GW27.
    Up to 14% or minimum 51 out next GW.
    Congrats to the final 362! 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  16. Maeki2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best to wildcard 28 have around 6-7 players or any other gameweek that could be hard to handle?

    Open Controls
    1. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Freehit sorry

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      just now

      GW32 could be tricky.
      Could also use it in a DGW or GW38.

      Open Controls
  17. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Think I may have just one or two players that double ... gulp

    Open Controls
  18. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    What is your plan for Sanchez?

    A: Move to Steele for free
    B: Sanchez, BRE defender -> Raya, Estupinan/Dunk
    C: Sanchez to Guaita
    D: Keep him, hope for the best and roll transfer
    E: Other?

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        What if it's for a hit after WC?

        Is it worth it?

        Open Controls
    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Estupinan

      Open Controls
  19. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Is it time to WC this team? 1FT 1Mil to spend.
    Ramsdale
    Ake Shaw Trippier Tarkowski (Perraud)
    Salah Saka Bruno Mahrez Rashford
    Haaland (Nketiah) (Greenwood)
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      I'd do it.

      Keep Salah, if possible though.

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        Yeah I was thinking to add another pool player to him or is that overkill?

        Open Controls
        1. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Nah, I think having Salah is enough.

          Open Controls
    2. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      If you have Free Hit, you can ignore GW28. Look at GW27 and GW29. You ideally need 11 who can play on GW29, which will be a massive week. 15 ideally if you have Bench Boost too.

      From your team above, you've got the following on DGW29:
      - NEW x 1
      - MNU x 3
      - BRE x 0
      - WHU x 0
      - CHE x 0
      - LIV x 1
      - LEI x 0
      - AVL x 0
      - LEE x 1 (who doesn't play)
      - NFO x 0
      - BOU x 0
      - BHA x 0

      Something needs to change for sure. Having no Brighton and no Brentford going into the next three game weeks is FF suicide, unless you back the notion that it's a bandwagon and the assets will under-perform.

      I'd say your most pressing problems are:
      - Mahrez (£7.6m) isn't guaranteed minutes and could play 2x 30 minutes over the next 3 game weeks.
      - Ake (£5.1m) has only two matches in the next 3 Gas and one is against Liverpool.
      - Tarkowski (£4.4m) was a failed bandwagon that I joined and he needs to be changed.
      - Nketiah (£6.7m) is injured and doesn't have a DGW.

      You could take a -12 and bring in Estupinan (£4.8) , Toney (£7.7m), Pinnock (£4.4m) and your choice of a Brighton midfielder, leaving over £1m in the bank. It all depends on if you think you want a team full of Brentford and Brighton and no way out of it with a WC. My hunch is that people want Brighton but not Brentford going into the last 10 matches.

      But wait until Thursday night because 6 of your players are in action before then.

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        Wow thank you for taking the time to present all of that information to me I really appreciate it. It makes total sense. I think activating my wildcard is a must and as you say using my FH GW 28 makes sense.
        So barring possible Toney would you steer clear of Brentford players?
        Who would you view as WC essentials for me to form a quick template?
        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. STHH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          No problems!

          I am staying clear of Brentford defence. I haven't watched them much but yesterday they seemed to be disorganised. All I'd say is that they also get a lot of touches in the opposition box from open play, not just set pieces. It's a real gamble. Brighton seem more secure.

          Brighton have a bunch of blanks and doubles coming up, so it creates fun headaches in the coming weeks.

          If you want to make gains, think about the proportion of top managers who wild carded and what they now cannot do. I think it's very unlikely that if you wildcarded out all your Liverpool assets you will then take a points loss to bring them back in. I have 3 Liverpool assets, having not wildcarded, and I think they are a huge differential when you consider they have Bournemouth, then a DGW. I know their fixtures aren't ideal in the DGW, but they hit 7 past Manchester United (4th for clean sheets this season).

          As a template, I'd look at 3x BHA, 3x LIV, Rashford, Toney, maybe either Johnson or Watkins depending on budget. Also if bench boosting, two playing DGW keepers are a must. This will probably lead you to the likes of Ward, Kepa, Ray and Steele.

          Open Controls
          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Cheers STHH. You've given me a great foundation there. Completely agree with the Liverpool assets they look to of definitely turned a corner and are a great differential certainly in my work league. Currently have Salah and thinking maybe Robertson

            Open Controls
  20. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Slim pickings... best combo for 12.3m for GW28/29:
    A) Maddison (bre, cry, AVL) + Faes (bre, cry, AVL)
    B) Almiron (nfo, MUN, whm) + Chilwell (EVE, AVL, CHE)

    Open Controls
    1. Steevo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Chilwell (EVE, AVL, LIV) **

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Are you already triple stacked on Arsenal? If no, then Martinelli?

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sorry, Martinelli on B with Chilwell (like the risky punt by the way if you do that)

        Open Controls
  21. Vlad Tepes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Why is everyone setting up for BB in GW 29? Is it not better to use it later when the better teams have DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      What's your bench in 29?

      Open Controls
    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Haaland, Kane, Ode as bench so i would not wait

      Open Controls
    3. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      When the "better" teams have a DGW later, they're already in your team and high price points so they'll start and you'll leave your fodder, say Henry from Brentford benched because his SGW game might not be bench boost worthy.

      Example;
      I am "benching" Haaland in GW29 vs Liverpool, do I think he will score? Yes, so it's worth me using BB so he plays. The reason he is being benched is someone like Henry (4.5) has two cracks at a clean sheet (Brighton away and Man U away). However, let's say when City's double gameweek comes round you already fancy Haaland to score vs anyone and he's going to be in your starting XI regardless. However this week he has two fixtures, great! But that 4.5M defender Henry he actually has to play Liverpool away that week and he was going to be my bench option. Do I think that activating my BB for Henry vs Liverpool is worthwhile? No.

      I hope I made sense with my explanation.
      TL;DR - Kane, Haaland & Arsenal assets have scoreable fixtures (and would always be in your XI regardless of SGW or DGW) whilst the "lesser team" players (BRE, BRI, WHU, LEI, NEW, AVL, NFO, LEE) would normally be benched anyways, but now they have two cracks at returning points.

      Open Controls
    4. bombonera
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      For BB you only have to consider the 4 worst players in your team that GW

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        The real TL;DR. 😀

        Open Controls
  22. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wall of text inbound, apologies. Effectively noting my potential plans whilst seeing if anyone is willing to provide feedback on my thoughts (wished you could occasionally include images, but understand why we can't).

    GW27 team w/ 1FT & 0.4 ITB;
    Kepa
    Trent, Badiashile, White, Burn
    Salah, Rashford, Odegaard, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane (c)

    Ward, Nketiah, Kilman, Andreas

    Plans are replies below. Feel free to respond to this comment or any of the individual plans below if you think I can squeeze in better players. Context: No WC or TC left. Only FH & BB remaining. Only just broke into the top 1M and aiming for top 100K finish.

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Plan A (No Haaland);
      GW27: Trent & Nketiah > Henry & Toney(c) -4
      GW28: Haaland & Andreas > Watkins & Saka -4
      GW29: White > Trippier = 11x DGWers with Kilman, Saka, Odegaard & Kane as SGWers (Salah C vs City and Chelsea) - BB activated

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Plan B (Keep Haaland);
      GW27: Trent & Nketiah > Henry & Toney(c) -4
      GW28: Salah & Andreas > Maddison & Saka -4
      GW29: White > Trippier = 10x DGWers with Kilman, Saka, Odegaard, Kane & Haaland as SGWers (Maddison/Toney/Rashford C?) - BB activated

      Open Controls
    3. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Plan C (No Salah);
      GW27: Salah & Nketiah > Saka & Toney(c) -4
      GW28: Trent & Andreas > Emerson Royal & Maddison -4
      GW29: White > Trippier = 9 DGWers with Kilman, Emerson Royal, Saka, Odegaard, Kane & Haaland as SGWers (Maddison/Toney/Rashford C?) - BB activated

      Open Controls
  23. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    best 2 keepers for WC27 (Bb29) a)Kepa b) pope c)Ward d)Steele e) Raya f)other? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Alisson & Steele if you're not bothered about playing on in 28? Just a bit of a differential option?

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks - I think I need a GW28 keeper

        Open Controls
  24. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bench 1

    A) Ødegaard

    B) Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      On paper you bench Maddison this week but... would be typical of both Chelsea and Leicester to ruin the party.

      Open Controls
  25. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Whose losing Haaland for gw 28 then doing Kane to Haaland in 29

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      You would lose Kane v Everton to bring in Haaland v Liverpool? Why not in 30?

      Open Controls
    2. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Probably doing Haaland out in 28 and Kane to Haaland in 30.

      Open Controls
  26. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Fofana too high risk on a WC? His price is v attractive if he stays in the team?

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      How long is Thiago out for? I was scared about Badiashile considering when T.Silva went off injured the other day Fofana came on and Badiashile didn't, however this weekend did they play three/five at the back which is why both started along with Koulibaly?

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        just now

        They can play both ways and thats the danger i suppose. In a three/five, he probably plays. In a 4 he could lose out. I havent seen enough of them to know how it will play out. Potter may not know either and thats probably the real issue.

        Open Controls
    2. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Too many options at CB for me to go near.

      Open Controls
  27. TKC07
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    How would you prioritize retaining below blank fixture players for GW28?
    A) Mitoma
    B) Estu
    C) Rashford
    D) Haaland
    E) Salah

    Open Controls

