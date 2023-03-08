54
Pro Pundits March 8

FPL Q&A: Brighton, Brentford + Chelsea wing-backs

54 Comments
Share

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar answers some of the week’s most-asked FPL questions, mostly about Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Double Gameweek 27.

Q: Is Ivan Toney (£7.7m) or Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5m) the better captaincy shout? Toney is Brentford’s talisman but Brighton do score a lot more goals. (@FPL_Rony)

Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables? 14

A: It really is a toss-up between one of the Brighton midfielders – although I honestly still don’t know which one – and Toney. Mitoma has the worst underlying numbers of the Seagulls trio and has been converting a very high percentage of his chances, which may or may not continue given the limited sample size.

Solly March (£5.1m) has the best underlying numbers but is historically an expected goals (xG) underperformer, while Alexis Mac Allister’s (£5.4m) returns depend on his position. An injury to either full-back could see Pascal Gross (£5.4m) deployed in that position, therefore pushing the Argentine further back, or he might drop if they switch to two up top.

Like you said, Brighton do score more goals and have the best xG numbers since the restart so, given the choice today, I think I would still go for Mitoma of the three, with Mac Allister in second. Although there may be some recency bias at play.

I still like Toney over all of them, as Brentford travel to two sides near the bottom of the table who need a win and can’t afford to sit back. If the Bees score, Toney is very likely to be involved, which I can’t say with confidence for the Brighton trio.

Q: Should I move March to Mac Allister this week or wait until Gameweek 29 to reassess? (@Fpl__United)

Best Brighton picks for FPL Double Gameweek 27 4

A: When finalising our Wildcards, I said to my fellow Pro Pundit Lateriser that if I see something concrete in Gameweek 26 to suggest that one Brighton midfielder was far above the others, I would be fine with making the sideways move as that player would stick around in my squad until Gameweek 37.

This concern was primarily related to Mitoma, who had 0.08 xG over the previous two matches and was playing quite wide.

March could easily have been the one hauling on another day, being rated ‘Player of the Match’ by several publications, while Mac Allister’s returns were a penalty and a set-piece flick-on. Unless you’re feeling more confident about captaining Mac Allister, I would stick.

Q: Having three Brighton players will decimate my Gameweek 28 as I already have four players who will blank, including Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Erling Haaland (£12.2m). I have eight Double Gameweek 29 players and a Wildcard that I don’t want to use this week. Any upside suggestions? (@ARoy0707)

FPL review: Salah ends goal drought, Gakpo off the mark

A: I will use this question to discuss the merits of wildcarding in Gameweeks 27, 28 and even 29. Let’s assume for now that the Free Hit will not be used in 28.

Using the chip this week is tricky because several Liverpool and Arsenal players have great single match-ups. These guys could easily outscore any Double Gameweek asset, as we saw last week. So my first instinct is to not Wildcard in Gameweek 27, save it for 28. Just get Toney from Brentford and one or two Brighton midfielders at best.

Now, if you Wildcard in Gameweek 28, there will be no immediate match for Brighton or Manchester United players but they have a great Double Gameweek 29 and beyond. Fielding nine-to-ten players on a Wildcard never feels ideal, you would want to have 11.

You’d need to be prepared to take some points hits immediately afterwards, for Double Gameweek 29 players. Perhaps you could keep three Brighton assets on the bench, bring Haaland back in for 30 and take a hit in 29 if the intent is to Bench Boost.

A Gameweek 29 Wildcard could also work. You can dead-end by selling a lot of the blankers in 28 and buy them back straight after but it’d mean saving Bench Boost for later in the season.

Q: David Raya (£4.8m) or Jason Steele (£3.9m) for this upcoming run of games? (@MihirMisra_)

FPL 2022/23 'sleeper' picks: David Raya 1

A: There were a lot of questions regarding the Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) to Jason Steele transfer so I will look to address that topic here. First off, I would highly suggest reading the excellent article here discussing Brighton assets.

It mentions that Brighton are second-best in the league for allowing shots on target, so whoever is in goal will not be making loads of saves. Meanwhile, Raya is right at the top for saves. So, in isolation, I think Raya is generally a better goalkeeper pick.

Now for those who are set up to Bench Boost in 27 with the Sanchez and Raya combo, I think you should make the Steele move. It’s a structure you have chosen for the long-term, with Brighton’s future doubles in mind, and Roberto De Zerbi’s comments suggest that it’s now Steele’s spot to lose.

Q: On Wildcard, should we go for Reece James (£5.8m) or Ben Chilwell (£5.8m)? (@sandesh_____)

A: Chelsea’s recent switch to a back three has seen them win their last two games against Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund. It made them look like a more functional team. Defensive numbers were good even before that so, if I was wildcarding today, I would look to include one of the wing-backs.

Progression in the Champions League does mean there’ll be rotation ahead of the quarter-finals and I am still of the opinion that James’ fitness and minutes need to be managed.

Based on what I’ve seen from the limited sample size, Chilwell looks to be the one to get. He is getting a lot more penalty area touches and looks to be one of Chelsea’s main goal threats, also taking a lot of the set pieces and looking fitter than James.

We will be discussing the topics above and more on this week’s episode of the FPL Wire.

That’s it for me this week, see you again soon!

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

54 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Siva Mohan
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    bench of Kepa, Martinelli, Zinc, Botman

    it's a sin!

    would you start anyone over Henry?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. fusen
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      There's a decent enough chance that Newcastle will get a clean sheet, but everyone will be using the double as a draw to what could be.

      Boring choice would be Botman, punting would be Henry. IMO.

      Open Controls
    3. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  2. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Kepa Raya
    Shaw Trippier Gabriel Mee Estupinan
    Ode Saka Mitoma Rash March
    Toney Kane Haaland

    Would you use BB? Haven't got a clue who to bench this GW...

    Open Controls
    1. Gooner Kebab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      As good as any other week for BB

      Open Controls
    2. fusen
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      I have a similar problem below.

      Out of yours I'd personally bench Odegaard, purely on recency bias of points scored.

      Open Controls
    3. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Not a bad idea. Set up quite nicely for a BB.

      Open Controls
    4. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      It's difficult, but maybe wait until you have some last-minute news related to injuries, potential rotation, etc.

      I'm going to bench 2 Arsenal players. Fulham is always tough to play anyway, plus they only conceded max. 1 in the last few games before the Brentford match.

      Open Controls
    5. rozzo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Ive got basically the same team but surely Kepas two games and Arsenal home to Leeds is better for a bench boost

      Open Controls
  3. SensibleSoccerChamp
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    …so a good idea to keep salah on a wildcard ?

    Open Controls
    1. fusen
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      I have Salah and Darwin and am wildcarding this week.

      Keeping Salah only really makes sense for the Bournemouth game, then he's a bit of a dead weight at a high cost.

      I'm planning to swap Salah to Gakpo to have the Bournemouth game covered and then transfer Gakpo to Maddison in GW28 which has a game then a double in 29.

      Open Controls
      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        You will want Salah from 29 and onwards so that looks like a bad move. Haaland out, Salah in and a striker of choice instead. Like Watkins and you solve your bench headake and gets Salah double in 29.

        Open Controls
        1. Yozzer
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Why will he want Salah for 2 very tough away games? Bruno is probably the better option in 29.

          Open Controls
        2. fusen
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I do not want Salah for GW 29

          Open Controls
  4. fusen
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Who would you bench out of this freshly wildcarded attack?

    Mitoma*, Mac Allister*, Gakpo, Saka, Rashford
    Toney*, Kane, Haaland

    I obviously don't want to bench the doublers (*) but the other 5 have good fixtures.

    Haaland is probably the sort of logical choice to bench, but he also has the highest ceiling and still seems to tick along with points instead of outright blanking. Kane is getting points every game but doesn't have a very high ceiling recently.

    I'm tempted to bench Kane.

    Open Controls
    1. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Gakpo

      Open Controls
      1. fusen
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        I have a feeling this will be a popular choice, but I'm specifically choosing Gakpo this week on a wildcard as a punt to catch some points against Bournemouth which his low ownership, this he's being transferred out next gameweek. If I bench Gakpo then he won't be in this wildcard team to begin with.

        Open Controls
        1. CABAYE4
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          Personally I’m not that keen on Gakpo as I think he’s a minutes risk but by all means punt on him if you like his game.

          What I would say is when you decide who to leave out you should sell them rather than bench and set yourself up better for 28.

          Open Controls
          1. fusen
            • 11 Years
            just now

            That is the other annoying problem, benching whoever this week and then they blank feels like a big waste.

            Open Controls
    2. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      I would bench Gakpo out of those. Still not buying into their revival mode and Bournemouth could sit deep and frustrate Liverpool for another 1-0 or 0-0 game, something that Man Utd weren't going to do

      Open Controls
    3. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Not sure I'd want Gakpo on WC - might be wrong but time will tell. FWIW, I'm keeping Salah

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      If you're going to bench Kane v NFO, why not just have someone like Iheanacho/Watkins in that spot & get Salah instead of Gakpo?

      Open Controls
  5. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    49 mins ago

    Kepa Raya
    Chilwell Trippier Zinch Mee Estupinan
    Ode Saka Rashford Mitoma Maddison
    Toney Kane Haaland

    Worth doing Ode to Mac Alister FT then back to Ode next week? Or just save FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
      1. Wheato182
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Wouldn't waste a on it

        Open Controls
    2. Superninteno Chalmers
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Which mid are you benching?

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Maddison

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I’d bench Ode tbh

          Open Controls
  6. JY84
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trippier Shaw White (Bueno Tarko)
    Ode Saka Salah Rashford (Andreas)
    Toney Haaland Kane

    2FT
    Do you agree that it is unnecessary for me to WC this week since I can use my 2FT or even take a hit to add more Brighton n Brighton players into my squad? Initially wanted to WC to remove Salah n use e funds to strengthen my defence but after his hot form against United, was thinking of delaying my WC. What do u think?

    Open Controls
    1. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      just now

      It depends what you can do with your transfers.
      If you can get players in that don't take out players you want long term then u guess it's fine?
      For example, a Brighton mid for Andres seems good, and a Brentford def for Tarko and ward to Steele?

      Open Controls
  7. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    My GW28 team. I’m well set up for 27 and 29 with a couple of changes.

    28: Darwin to Watkins

    Raya
    Henry Trippier Tark White
    Saka Ode
    Toney Watkins

    DDG estu Rash Mitoma Salah Haaland

    Any changes or all good? I want to save my FH for 34/37.

    (No assistance on previous page)

    Open Controls
    1. Crazy crazy horse
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Similar to mine, I have Maddison as well

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Looks fine

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Decent enough. I'm playing a fairly similar 422. I also think FH might have more value later rather than just filling out 2 extra starters

      Open Controls
  8. Crazy crazy horse
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    ODE or MAD this week then?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Maddison to cover 28

      Open Controls
  9. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Should I get rid of Kane for Toney.

    Then next week get Maddison instead of Salah.

    Team
    Raya

    Tarkowski Mee Saliba

    Saka Ødegaard Salah Rashford Mitoma

    Kane Haaland

    Subs
    De Gea Estupiñán Trippier Ferguson

    Open Controls
  10. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which 2 to chop, to get Toney and a Brighton defender? 2FTs. 0ITB

    Kepa
    Trippier, Shaw, White
    Salah, Saka, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. Maddamotha
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bench is : Ward, Andreas, Tarkowski, Williams

      Open Controls
    2. Wheato182
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Nketiah & White if funds allow.

      Open Controls
      1. Maddamotha
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        It does not

        Open Controls
        1. Wheato182
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Shaw then.

          Open Controls
          1. Maddamotha
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yeah thats the problem.

            Shaw is 5.0 > Estupinan is 4.7.
            That is 0.3 left. Nikethia is 6.7. Cant afford Toney.

            I can do Trippier, Nketiah > Estupinan, Toney. But I dont wanna lose Trippier..

            Open Controls
            1. Wheato182
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              hmmm grin and bare then i'm afraid!

              Open Controls
  11. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Raya
    Trippier Mee Estupinan
    Saka Odegaard Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Kepa Maddison Shaw Zinchenko

    1ft
    0.6 itb

    A). Save transfer
    B). Maddison to Macallister and bench Odegaard
    C). Bench boost this week instead of gw29

    Will probably get Botman in for Estupinan in gw28 and roll with 10 players

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Wheato182
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      similar to mine below. I think you should save for this week, will be nice having 2 transfer for GW28

      Open Controls
  12. Wheato182
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    After the disaster that was last week (opted for March over Mitoma, benched Macalister & Kepa to plays Rashford and Raya - this was all on a WC removing Salah, Nunez, Ward etc), how am I looking for this week guys? Not feeling good about benching Ode or Gabriel but cannot see who else to bench.

    Raya
    Mee - Tripps - Estupinan
    Macalister - Rashford - Saka - March
    Watkins - Kane - Toney (C)

    Bench - Kepa - Ode - Gabriel - Botman

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'm benching Ode and White, looks fine to me. Just expect that you could miss some points on that bench - but decision making fine.

      Open Controls
      1. Wheato182
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah hide behind the sofa but thats what this games all about!

        Open Controls
    2. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I would bench Watkins ahead of Ode.

      Open Controls
  13. dshv
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play one:

    Maddison
    Martineli

    Open Controls
    1. Wheato182
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Mart

      Open Controls
  14. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    On WC who would you rather have

    Salah
    Fernandes

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.