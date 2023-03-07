375
Who are the best Brighton players for FPL Double Gameweek 27?

375 Comments
Brighton and Hove Albion’s season has been superb so far, effortlessly recovering from losing head coach Graham Potter and the big-money sales of Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) and Yves Bissouma (£4.7m) to currently sit eighth in the table.

Despite selling Leandro Trossard (£6.6m) in January, good times are continuing for Roberto De Zerbi. The Seagulls are one of four teams to play twice in Double Gameweek 27 and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are expected to pounce on their best assets by Saturday’s deadline.

FIXTURES

Win their three games in hand over Tottenham Hotspur and they could be in the top four, chasing the UEFA Champions League. Therefore, it’s with great FPL interest that Brighton have both a Double Gameweek 27 and a Double Gameweek 29.

These sandwich a blank week, which is irritating, but it’s not enough to stop investment. Especially when there will likely be three more Double Gameweeks beyond this.

Their two immediate opponents are having a tough time. Rivals Crystal Palace are winless in nine games and no team has had fewer big chances in this period, whilst Leeds United have only scored in two of their last seven matches.

Also, defensively, they have conceded the first and third-most shots inside the box since Gameweek 17’s restart. The pair offer prime FPL potential for Brighton players.

TEAM STATS

As does their own team statistics. Although Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have scored more goals since the restart, they’ve also played more often. Brighton actually lead the way for goals per game (2.22) having netted 20 times from nine outings.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Play

    A) Maddison (CHE)

    B) Ødegaard (ful)

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    2. Calippo
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
    3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Bluetiger1
      41 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Odegaard

      Open Controls
    6. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    7. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    8. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Calippo
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    On a WC, who do you like better for GW 27-31?

    A) James
    B) Chilly

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        20 mins ago

        Both would be good but cannot be sure of fitness or rotation

        Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      B. Chilly looks the safer pick

      Open Controls
      1. Calippo
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks guys

        Open Controls
    4. SensibleSoccerChamp
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Let hope the snow doesn’t impact any games this weekend

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Uh oh

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      I’d be more worried about the moonmen bribing the weathermen to force the policemen to cancel the matches.

      Open Controls
    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Cat let loose

      Open Controls
  4. SensibleSoccerChamp
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Trying not to use WC just yet.

    How is this for -8?

    Gnoto-> Toney
    Odegaard -> March
    Shaw -> Pinnock

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      31 mins ago

      Does Sterling not now how to stay on side madness

      Open Controls
    2. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't do Ode -> March for a hit

      Open Controls
  5. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    On WC27 but can only get 10 out for GW28 if do haaland to Watkins - acceptable?

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Affirmative

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nice one!

        Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Absolutely, even 8 or 9 starters would be ok for GW28

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh just seems Shane if WCing

        Open Controls
  6. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Clearly the chelsea board have bribed the refs and var. Never a penalty and if yes, never ever in a million years a retake should be allowed there. This is when football becomes a horrible sport clearly biased or bribed refs

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      The inevitable . I was waiting for someone to come up with cobblers such as this

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yes, it’s the Moonmen, they live amongst us, pulling the strings.

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes, they also bribed the refs so Havertz wasn't given a pen when he got shoved off the ball from behind, in the box.

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        It’s the moonmen. There behind it all. Flashing their dirty moon credits all over the shop.

        Open Controls
      2. jones711
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Good ebening.

        Open Controls
    4. Bluetiger1
      26 mins ago

      100% pen

      Retake was due to encroachment in the semi circle outside the 18 yard box
      my first action was the same on a crap pen but looked at it again afterwards

      Very strong to say bribed refs we are not in Italy

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        In that case each and every missed penalty in the world should be retaken bcoz in the history of football it's never happened that not a single player doesn't put his leg inside the box before the action of shooting.. hope chelsea get Bayern or real Madrid in qf and get drubbed 10-0 on aggregate. Cheaters have no business playing in cl. And ref should be banned for life

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          To many smarties this evening?

          Open Controls
          1. jacob1989
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Who likes watching the ref deciding the winner? Should be 1-0 to chelsea now, go to extra time and possible penalties

            Open Controls
        2. Bluetiger1
          15 mins ago

          I think you will find the ENGLISH clubs in Europe are not cheaters need as you say to look at Spain / Italy even Portugal

          Open Controls
  7. SensibleSoccerChamp
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Toney price rise tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Unlikely

      Open Controls
  8. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Why are the English fans so quiet in most stadiums?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      34 mins ago

      seated

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        9 mins ago

        Standing Terrace more atmosphere

        Plus allowed flares & drums !

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          8 mins ago

          Pulisic to come on should be for Hazvertz

          Open Controls
        2. Hairy Potter
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah was easier to meet up with mates and go to noisy parts of the ground when there was standing terraces.

          Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Cold.

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        6 mins ago

        More relating to Terraces like the old days
        atmosphere not too bad this evening
        Anfield with Liverpool against Man U was amazing

        Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      All seater stadia and the end of terracimg really impacted the atmosphere at grounds.

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        True

        Open Controls
      2. Bluetiger1
        17 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      For this game they came for a nap.

      Insomniacs have been buying tickets in droves after being recommend by their doctors who claim they can finally get some sleep watching potter ball

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Hahaha

        Open Controls
      2. Bluetiger1
        15 mins ago

        English teams now with seated crowds need to generate the atmosphere that the fans feed up like a stage show not like the terrace days

        Open Controls
    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yep very poor atmosphere compared to loads of places in Europe.

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        I’m not a Palace fan but I’ve always found the atmosphere there excellent.

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          just now

          They have allowed their Ultra to move in a group together from difference sections (all in Black clothes)
          with the drums / loud speaker - generate a very good atmosphere - totally agree

          Open Controls
    6. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Ticket prices too high for proper fans to attend

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        You've nailed it

        Open Controls
      2. Bluetiger1
        just now

        Agree in Europe they paid only a faction of ticket prices here & can stand together on the standing areas - all generates atmosphere

        However do not want to go back to bad days of the 1980s at all grounds in England

        Open Controls
  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Kepa (C)!

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      4 mins ago

      played well this evening with two brilliant saves

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Had a fantastic season. Can't beleive I actually have so much faith in him now haha.

        Open Controls
  10. Farteta
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Dumb question but why isn't Badiashile in the squad tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Not registered

      Open Controls
    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Only allowed three January signings in the squad for the knockout stages. Potter selected Mudryk, Fernandez, and Felix

      Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      16 mins ago

      Not registered

      Possible Chelsea best player this season

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        just now

        Dortmund defender should be off with that challenge

        Open Controls
  11. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    On WC would you keep White or sell to Zinchenko instead

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      I did it last week

      Open Controls
    2. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Keep

      Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      just now

      Keep

      Open Controls
  12. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Boy did Potter need that

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      just now

      Agree

      Open Controls
  13. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Chelsea in chaos?
    Chelsea in the Champions League?
    Here we go again!

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Chelsea got Super Graham Potter
      He knows exactly what he's doing,
      Koulibaly at the back, Havertz in attack,
      They going to win the Champions League

      Open Controls
  14. Bluetiger1
    21 mins ago

    Bellingham out of control

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Channeling his inner Bruno Fernandes at the end

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        just now

        (lol)

        Open Controls
  15. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    I'm sure i'm missing something big here...but thoughts on:

    GW28 WC:
    Ward
    Chilwell / Botman / Trippier / Zinchenko
    Odegaard / Saka / Maddison
    Watkins / Toney / B.Johnson
    Bench: Steele, Shaw, Rashford.

    GW29 BB:
    Odegaard -> Mac Allister (free) for 13 doublers

    GW30:
    Johnson + Watkins -> Haaland + Kane (to restore some balance...?)

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nice … maybe Steele a risk … means you could be stuck with Ward as only playing keeper but his fixtures do pick up to be fair.

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Could go with safer Raya instead maybe

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          If you have the cash, I would

          Open Controls
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Oh, and I only see 14 … who’s your other player?

            Open Controls
            1. Connor's Calling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Sorry Mitoma

              Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      3 mins ago

      Depending on money replace Steele as this could be a rotation thing

      Open Controls
  16. Bluetiger1
    21 mins ago

    YES

    Chelsea win

    Wow - two wins in a row

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      3 mins ago

      Atmosphere now at the Blues - Brilliant

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        just now

        its all about confidence

        Open Controls
  17. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    DORTMUND ROBBED

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      5 mins ago

      by whom!

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        4 mins ago

        first leg Chelsea deserved to be at least level & return tonight deserved to win regardless of pen debate

        Dortmund defender should have been sent off

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          1 min ago

          In Europe I like to see all ENGLISH side progress

          Open Controls
      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Moonmen.

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Not really

      Open Controls
  18. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best villa defender, cash? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think so.

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      3 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Emu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Winning the CL now would be so vintage Chelsea

      Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeh or take a risk on digne

      Open Controls
    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheers all:)

      Open Controls
  19. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    I'm only mad James didn't do this in the last week or two 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      1 min ago

      A difference with james/Chilwell back

      Still miss Kante & others through injury

      All teams in the Premier league would suffer with these three players out let alone the others

      Open Controls
  20. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Joao Mario captain comes up trumps again! No way I’m moving it to another play

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Player*

      Open Controls
  21. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any assists from Felix?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      just now

      nope

      Open Controls
  22. Kane and Ablett
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    That was nasty on James from Bellingham, out of control and that could put James out for a while…. Just as I was looking at Chelsea defenders too

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      just now

      Great Player but lost totally control

      YR2023 - if he goes will grace any team in the world

      Who do you think Bellingham will sign for

      Would be nice for an English team

      a. Liverpool
      b. Manchester United
      c. Manchester City

      or Abroad
      d. Real Madrid
      e. Barcelona

      Open Controls
  23. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Even after seeing what Salah can do, are people are still thinking of replacing him with a Brighton Mid?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      10 mins ago

      GW27 No
      GW28 - BGW maybe

      Open Controls
      1. agueroooooney
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Brighton don't play in 28...

        Open Controls
        1. The Polymath
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Another reason to keep Salah

          Open Controls
  24. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Felix was a bad move by me. But if I move him for a hit to Toney, I bet he scores at Leicester.

    Open Controls
  25. Van_de_Fart
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is anything thinking of using their chips for 28 and 29? If so what chips will you activate?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      just now

      GW28 looking to have 11 start

      GW29 BB

      Open Controls
  26. JurgenRodgers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    March in for Odegaard worth a -4?

    Free hitting in 28

    Open Controls
    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If dead set on the free hit then it could pay off

      Open Controls
  27. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Maybe I'm doing this because it went in our favour a little, but thought VAR was great tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      3 mins ago

      True

      I wish Sterling could look along the line should never be offside

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        just now

        Watching the rerun of the Chelsea retake pen

        Encroachment applies 100% correct as the player that encroached the ball bounced off the post to him anyone else no retake.

        I don't like the rule but it is the law of the game & correct decision - 100% correct no cheat.

        Also, I don't like the stop/start pens but these are allowed

        Open Controls
  28. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Potter just said the peantly taker would have been Havertz or Reece.

    BIG NEWS.

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      James better choice now than chilly

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        just now

        Chilly first

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Eh, Chilwell more likely to get an assist etc than Reece getting a penno if Havertz not on the pitch (if he is even 2nd choice)

        Open Controls

