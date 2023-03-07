Who are the best Brighton players for FPL Double Gameweek 27?

Brighton and Hove Albion’s season has been superb so far, effortlessly recovering from losing head coach Graham Potter and the big-money sales of Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) and Yves Bissouma (£4.7m) to currently sit eighth in the table.

Despite selling Leandro Trossard (£6.6m) in January, good times are continuing for Roberto De Zerbi. The Seagulls are one of four teams to play twice in Double Gameweek 27 and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are expected to pounce on their best assets by Saturday’s deadline.

FIXTURES

Win their three games in hand over Tottenham Hotspur and they could be in the top four, chasing the UEFA Champions League. Therefore, it’s with great FPL interest that Brighton have both a Double Gameweek 27 and a Double Gameweek 29.

These sandwich a blank week, which is irritating, but it’s not enough to stop investment. Especially when there will likely be three more Double Gameweeks beyond this.

Their two immediate opponents are having a tough time. Rivals Crystal Palace are winless in nine games and no team has had fewer big chances in this period, whilst Leeds United have only scored in two of their last seven matches.

Also, defensively, they have conceded the first and third-most shots inside the box since Gameweek 17’s restart. The pair offer prime FPL potential for Brighton players.

TEAM STATS

As does their own team statistics. Although Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have scored more goals since the restart, they’ve also played more often. Brighton actually lead the way for goals per game (2.22) having netted 20 times from nine outings.