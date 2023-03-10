409
Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 27 preview and team reveal

Mark Sutherns is alongside Andy North in another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Double Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As well as four teams playing twice this time, the topics of Blank Gameweek 28, Double Gameweek 29 and subsequent chip strategies will no doubt also be on the agenda.

They will be live from 20:00 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

  1. NotsoSpursy
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which one is stronger ?

    With Kane

    Raya / Kepa
    Estupinon / Henry / Cash / Trip / White
    Salah / Mart / MacAlli / Rashford / Mitoma
    Haaland / Toney / Kane

    Without Kane

    Raya / Kepa
    Estupinon / Chilli / Cash / Trip / Zinchenko
    Salah / Saka / MacAlli / Rashford / Mitoma
    Haaland / Toney/ Watkins

    1. jackruet
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Good

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      So Henry, White, Martinelli, Kane v Chilwell, Zinchenko, Saka, Watkins. I think I prefer the second one.

    3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Flashbacks to the opticians… “better with 1… or with 2… with… or without…”

      Without Kane if chasing and for more fun.

    4. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      2 for me

  2. thom830g
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who to cap?
    1) mitoma
    2) toney
    3) march

    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      2

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm going for Mitoma I think but very hard choice between him and Toney.

    3. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Coin toss but Mitoma for me.

    4. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Toney

  3. Traction Engine Foot
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which looks better:

    A Tark, Bueno to Estupinan, Henry -4 (means benching Gabriel or Trippier)
    B Just Bueno to Henry

    Kepa
    Gabriel Botman Trippier
    Salah Saka Rashford Martinelli Mitoma
    Toney Haaland
    Ward Tarkowski Gnonto Bueno

    1ft and 4.2m itb.

    1. Farteta
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A....unsure if Arsenal can keep a clean sheet

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m in the same boat and just did Tark > Estu in the end

      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers. If I only get a Brighton defender it means one fewer player in 28. But I'd want one in 29 anyway i suppose.

  4. chelseabrad
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Start Gabriel or Trippier this week?

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Trips

  5. Yank Revolution
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Are 5 DGW players enough, playas?

    Raya/Mee/Estupinan/MacAllister/Toney are my 5 (3 BRE, 2 BRI). My other midfielders are Saka/Martinelli/Rashford/Maddison and I don't feel like selling one of them for a second Brighton player.

    (Maddison/Rashford each have a double in GW 29, the Arsenal boys have Leeds at home in 29).

  6. Tinmen
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Folks, is it worth -4 to bring in Steele for Kepa for 1 week only, before I wildcard next week ?

    1. chelseabrad
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Only really a -2 if Steele plays both, depends if you think he will

  7. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Wc team. Can play 10 at gw 28 and 13 dgw ( BB)

    Kepa
    Estupinan pinnock trip chillwell
    Saka rashford salah mitoma
    Kane Toney

    Ward white martinelli watkins

    Thoughts? /

  8. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Asked yesterday

    Would you do Bueno > Henry for a -4 hit

    Or

    Just play one of Akanji or White?

    Cheers

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Play White

  9. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    play Odegard (ful) or Watkins (whu) ?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ode

  10. tryf88
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Will there be a better week to FH than gw28? Currently on 9 players,10 if I save the FT

  11. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    If Odegaed is fit, should I bite the bullet and BB this week?

    Ward (CHE), Ode (ful), Shaw (SOU), White (ful)

    Otherwise GW29 will be

    Ederson (LIV) Odegaard (LEE) Mee (bha + mnu) White (LEE)

