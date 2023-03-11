FPL Gameweek 27 complete guide: Team news, picks, captaincy, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 11 March at 11:00 GMT.
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST + GW27 WILDCARD
- BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: When are all the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks?
- GAMEWEEK 27 WILDCARD: How will it differ from Gameweek 26?
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 27?
- SCOUT PICKS: Brighton triple-up, no Haaland
- SCOUTING THE DOUBLES: Who are the best Brighton players for FPL Double Gameweek 27?
- SCOUTING THE DOUBLES: Who are the best Brentford players for FPL Double Gameweek 27?
- SCOUTING THE DOUBLES: Who are the best Palace + Southampton players for FPL Double Gameweek 27?
- SCOUT SQUAD: Tom, Neale, Sam and Marc discuss the Scout Picks candidates
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
- THE WATCHLIST: £3.9m Steele among the new medium-term FPL targets
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Mbeumo, Chilwell + Elliott
- FRISKING THE FIXTURES: Who has got the best fixtures over the coming month?
GAMEWEEK 27 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- TEAM NEWS: Friday’s pre-match press conferences
- TEAM NEWS: Thursday’s pre-match press conferences
- TONEY BAN: Will Ivan Toney face a ban and when could it start?
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Which FPL players are nearing a ban?
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 27?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- RMT: FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- RATE MY TEAM: Gameweek 27 points projections
OPINION
- SIMON MARCH: Is patience really a virtue in FPL?
- ZOPHAR’S FPL Q&A: Brighton, Brentford + Chelsea wing-backs
- MARK SUTHERNS: FPL Gameweek 27 preview and team reveal
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
- TOP 10K ANALYSIS: How many FPL managers played their Wildcard in Gameweek 26?
- THE GREAT AND THE GOOD: FPL transfers, rank, template + more
MORE GAMEWEEK 27 VIDEO CONTENT
- SCOUTCAST
- BURNING QUESTIONS
- GOALS IMMINENT
- FPL HARRY’S GAMEWEEK 27 WILDCARD DRAFT
- AZ’S TEAM SELECTION
- GIANNI’S TEAM SELECTION
NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 26
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Why De Zerbi started £3.9m Steele + benched Sanchez
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Martinelli up front, White’s benching + Chelsea wing-backs
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Schar injury news + positive signs for Toney?
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: The Kane question, Watkins + poor Palace
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Johnson hauls as Forest extend unbeaten home run
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Salah shines as Liverpool thrash Man Utd 7-0
- MONDAY SCOUT NOTES: Toney maintains perfect penalty record
- SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- Transfer Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
