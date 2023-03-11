1338
Tips March 11

FPL Gameweek 27 complete guide: Team news, picks, captaincy, predicted line-ups + more

1,338 Comments
From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 11 March at 11:00 GMT.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST + GW27 WILDCARD

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 27?

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?

GAMEWEEK 27 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 27?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

OPINION

FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

MORE GAMEWEEK 27 VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 26

FPL notes: Johnson's double, Forest's home form

USEFUL TOOLS

  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I think these Premier League games would be a lot more interesting if each week opposing managers were allocated their own Bargain Hunt experts.

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      A worthy top comment. I agree with you.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        You could wish David Harper on the managers you don’t like.

        Open Controls
  2. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    @OfficialFPL

    In solidarity with Gary, we will not be updating the game this week.

    36secs

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ethical. Finally.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Hippo
        • 6 Years
        just now

        FFS would infill it with gambling ads.

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Haha.

      Open Controls
    3. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Jafooli cooking paratha while commenting on ffs site.

      Open Controls
  3. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Liverpool 7-0 last game and 9-0 vs Bournemouth last time they played.
    Not looking good for us non owners

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I agree. Gonna be a scary couple of hours. But the first rule of FPL is that every carefully thought out plan will go wrong. I just hope that applies to all the Salah owners

      Open Controls
      1. fantasist
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        He did blank in that 9-0 and played 90 mins but doubt that will happen again

        Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Salah bound to haul unfortunately.

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      So 2-1 then

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        yeah

        more likely than 16 nil or 8 nil

        Open Controls
    4. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      Will be 0-1,don't worry

      Open Controls
  4. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Can I encourage anyone going to a match today to strike up a chant of F*** the Tories, do do do do”?

    Even if it’s at your kids match. If they don’t understand just tell them you are singing “F*** the tortoise”. Problem solved.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      More normal to F*** a tortoise?

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 13 Years
        44 mins ago

        … do do do do.

        Open Controls
      2. cutch
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        I guess he's saying that the bad word in the phrase is not 'F***' but 'Tories'

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Aah! Understand it now.

          Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      It's painful, I don't recommend it.

      Open Controls
    3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      With no commentary, won't MoTD pick up anti-Beeb chants clear as day?

      Open Controls
    4. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I was saying Boootortoise

      Open Controls
    5. Flog the trog
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Urgh, the tolerant left... Cretins

      Open Controls
      1. Razor Ramon
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        no decent person should tolerate the intolerable

        Open Controls
      2. Boss Hogg
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        Do do do do
        F*** the tortoise
        Do do do do
        F*** THE TORTOISE

        Open Controls
      3. Handsome Marv'
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'm not sure you have properly understood what's happening.

        Open Controls
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Brighton score predictions:

    Leeds 0-0 Brighton
    Brighton 2-0 Palace

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      1-1
      Agree with 2-0

      Open Controls
    2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      1-2
      1-1

      Open Controls
    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      1-3
      1-1

      Open Controls
    4. MagicMessi
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      1-3
      32

      Open Controls
    5. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      1-0
      0-2

      Open Controls
    6. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      2-3
      3-2

      Open Controls
    7. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      1-3
      3-0

      Open Controls
    8. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      Palace will get an annoying Zaha goal

      Open Controls
  6. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    So the game normally updates within 45 min but its almost an hour and hasnt. Are they cooking something?

    Open Controls
    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      They are clearing the snow from their servers..

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        If anything that should make it faster

        Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Blame it on the snow.

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Bonus points

      Open Controls
    4. Dennis System
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      They heard a lot of whinging snowflakes were crying about a free game not updating to suit their own personal timescales - so they have drawn it out even longer to see if these crybabies wee themselves

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Mate, you ok?

        Open Controls
      2. MagicMessi
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        100%
        People complaining about waiting few minuted but they would be happy if they paid for it !!!

        Open Controls
        1. MagicMessi
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Minutes*

          Open Controls
      3. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        Snowflake…

        Has there ever been a more overused and misused insult?

        Open Controls
    5. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      They are deleting any FPL team belonging to BBC management.

      Open Controls
  7. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Going in for my physio exam soon. Gonna miss most of the games today unfortunately.

    Wish me luck!!!

    P.s. Cmon Mitomaaaaa (c)

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Ashley Martin physiotherapists?

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ffscout staff physio

        Open Controls
    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Good luck

      Open Controls
    3. A Pillow of Winds
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Massage on the black couch? 😉

      Open Controls
    4. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      I’ll need physio by the time this game week finishes! Good luck !

      Open Controls
    5. Fake Madrid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      Good

      Open Controls
    6. Fake Madrid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Good luck

      Open Controls
  8. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    updated

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wish it hadn’t. There doesn’t seem to be many players playing next week

      Open Controls
  9. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Updated you can go in now...

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      That's what she said

      Open Controls
  10. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Updated. Windows 90 on my pC.

    Open Controls
  11. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Why can’t I play Navas out of position in midfield next week? Pep’s allowed to do it.

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Its allowed

      Open Controls
  12. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Top 10k EO:
    Toney 128.3
    Mitoma 101.1
    Rashford 96.8
    Haaland 95.6
    Saka 78.3
    Kane 73.7
    Trippier 72.5
    Estupiñán 50.4
    Salah 48.2
    Raya 37.8
    Mee 34.4
    March 31.1
    Shaw 29.5
    Martinelli 28.1
    Henry 26.2
    Arrizabalaga 23.9
    Mac Allister 22.6
    Ødegaard 18.5
    Alexander-Arnold 17.4
    White 12.5
    Darwin 12.0
    Zinchenko 10.5

    Open Controls
    1. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Scenes! Haaland

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      No GroB 😮

      Open Controls
    3. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Mitoma blank is all I need

      Open Controls
    4. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Mc Al a great differential.

      Open Controls
    5. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      Oh Toney is going to hurt me not bringing him in.

      Open Controls
    6. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Glad to see MacAllister and March at the levels they are. Feared they'd be higher

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        I have no Mitoma, dreading it!

        Open Controls
    7. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      need Salah to go wild

      Open Controls
  13. Flying Dutchman
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Went for Mitoma captain eventually despite having Toney.
    Really hope Toney doesn’t score

    Open Controls
    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Went mitoma also didn’t bring in toney I could regret that. But something tells me I should’ve capped rashford but alas I got sucked into the double game weeker

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      "Back-to-back hatricks for Ivan Toney, what a way to sign-off before his ban!"

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        44 mins ago

        Behave.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          Toney didn't, why should I?!

          Open Controls
  14. fplcritique
    52 mins ago

    Hi guys, first day of creating a twitter account @fplcritique and here after being a long term lurker, any support and advice would be great 😀 wish me luck!

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Content creator?

      Open Controls
      1. fplcritique
        24 mins ago

        Yes Hag, not really sure how ill play it yet in all honesty, I spend too many hours on these sites so decided its time to start getting involved 🙂 Any tips?

        Open Controls
        1. Eleven Hag
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Concentrate on the graphics if possible, that's what the current ones are lacking imo.

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          However you want... ask & answer questions, make jokes (preferably not tedious ones about content creators)

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            Are you asking about tips for making videos / podcasts (or is that just Hag's assumption)? Thought you just meant for this site

            Open Controls
    2. MYNAMEISBigtopmark.sman
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Keep leading the masses astray

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Welcome! 🙂

      Open Controls
  15. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Fabio Borges
    Sanchez to Steele
    BB played (Steele, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Maddison)
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/728021/event/27

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      The incoming Soloman goal is gonna hurt

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      This bench will either give 10 or 30 pts

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Don't really like it tbh

      Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Think I'd have used BB in GW if I had his squad.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Makes some sense with the risk of injuries after IB etc

        Open Controls
  16. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    How did Palace hold Liverpool 0-0 just a few weeks ago?

    Open Controls
  17. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    An assist from Ma(C)allister today would be enough. Its the Palace game where we expect the goal...aren't we?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      That 'derby' match usually isn't high-scoring.

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        They outplayed so badly Palace away missed loads of chances

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      nope, leeds is where you will get points. palace will be borefest

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Leeds I expect 1-2 BHA goals, I expect 3 vs Palace

        Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      We'll take what we'll get.

      Open Controls
  18. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Gonna put this here before the games start...

    I have a sneaking suspicion that Toney is gonna get sent off this week and do a Dennis.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      So long as you link back to this post if it doesn't happen

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        If it doesn't happen everyone wins 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Not ruling it out, I believe he will get more YCs than Goals scored this gw

      Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      Of course! That’s why I bought him for a hit so I can swim in the mud with everyone & look like a sheep too just like everyone here.

      Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Well, that would certainly be something.

      Open Controls
    5. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      That's who a captained on a small DGW last season I could remember the fail but not who it was.

      Open Controls
    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Nice call with avoiding Toney captain!
      I only have March who has the injury doubt but otherwise would have totally gone a Brighton midfielder over Toney for the armband

      Open Controls
  19. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Mitoma three goals and two assists across the two games.

    Bookmark.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      *in GW29

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        Will take that too.

        Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Don't even have him

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        40 mins ago

        Mac, right? Three assists (two corners and a FK) and a pen.

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      GW37 and 38?

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        40 mins ago

        Yer, 24/25 season.

        Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Okay. And what about Mac Allister?

      Open Controls
  20. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    I don’t think I can face this match. Any chance there’s a freak violent snow storm about to hit Bournemouth?

    Open Controls
  21. MYNAMEISBigtopmark.sman
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    I hope everyone who listened to the content creators who upped wildcard 26, took at least 2 hits to get their teams right for liverpool scoring 10 goals today

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Should have punted on Solanke tbh

      Open Controls
  22. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Mo Salah!
    Mo Salah!
    Mo Salah!

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      @fpl_tactician
      Go on Mo!

      Another 21 pointer to twist the knife deeper into those that Wildcarded him out in GW26.

      Open Controls
  23. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Rival surprisingly didn't play wildcard so I have 3 more double gameweek players . Mitoma (c) vs his Toney (c). And Mac10 is a huge differential for me. Anyone else in a similar position? This gameweek is huge for me!

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Until his sgw players outscore

      Open Controls
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yep. Fully expecting the likes of Pope, Shaw, Martinelli and Odegaard to haul.

        Open Controls
  24. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Penalty for Brighton!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      ... Match stepping up for his hat-trick

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        March* watching on... 😆

        Open Controls

