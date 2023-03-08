328
Frisking the Fixtures March 8

Who has the best FPL fixtures until Gameweek 31?

328 Comments
Share

We’re at the stage of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) calendar where managers have to navigate the peaks and troughs of Blank and Double Gameweeks.

This article sees us assess the clubs and players with, in theory, the strongest and weakest runs of matches over the next five Gameweeks, taking us through Double Gameweek 27, Blank Gameweek 28 and Double Gameweek 29, stopping just before Blank Gameweek 32.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece; using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with our own.

You can see a tutorial on the Season Ticker here.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW

GW27-31: DOUBLE AND BLANK GAMEWEEK BREAKDOWN

Two Doubles, no BlanksBrentford
Two Doubles, one BlankBrighton
One Double, no BlanksAston VillaBournemouthChelsea
Crystal PalaceLeedsLeicester
NewcastleNott’m ForestSouthampton
One Double, one BlankLiverpoolMan UnitedWest Ham
No Doubles, no BlanksArsenalEverton
TottenhamWolves
No Doubles, one BlankFulhamMan City

The graphic above shows how things currently stand, with Blank Gameweek 32 to be confirmed once the FA Cup quarter-finals have taken place. This will be known by the Gameweek 29 deadline.

BEST FIXTURES

Who are the best Brentford players for FPL Double Gameweek 27?

BRENTFORD

As the only team to have two Double Gameweeks without a blank in between, Brentford have the best short-term fixtures. Not only that but they are on an incredible 12-match undefeated streak in the league.

Therefore it’s only natural that talisman Ivan Toney (£7.7m) is a popular asset right now, bought by over 700,000 managers before Gameweek 26 and already approaching 300,000 this week. His imminent FA hearing complicates matters later on but, until then, he’s on penalties and is a genuine candidate for Double Gameweek 27 captaincy against Everton and Southampton.

At the back, they kept four clean sheets in five from Gameweeks 18 to 22 and a return to those ways will bring points to Rico Henry (£4.5m) and David Raya (£4.8m) – the league’s top goalkeeper for saves and bonus points.

Their 11 set-piece goals are only one behind the leading three teams, which explains why three-goal Ben Mee (£5.1m) and Monday night scorer Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m) are good defensive buys.

Nottm Forest v Chelsea team news

CHELSEA

It’s been a rare good week for Graham Potter’s Chelsea. Back-to-back home wins and clean sheets have seen them reach the Champions League quarter-finals whilst recording only their third top-flight win in 16 attempts.

Low on goals – no team has fewer since Gameweek 12 – means attention immediately diverts to their defensive assets. Stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) has 47% ownership inside the top 100k but some Wildcard users may be excited by what the return to a wing-back system will mean for Reece James (£5.8m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.8m).

“It was him or Reece [James]. Sometimes they have to feel it on the pitch and decide between them.” – Graham Potter on Kai Havertz taking Tuesday night’s penalty

Not only did Chilwell record Chelsea’s highest number of penalty area touches and expected goals (xG) against Leeds United, Potter hinted that James could be a future penalty taker. Managers just need to decide whether the risk of rotation is worth the attacking potential.

FPL Q&A:

ASTON VILLA

Like Chelsea, mid-table Aston Villa have a strong Blank Gameweek 28 match that precedes their Double Gameweek 29. Cheap assets like Tyrone Mings (£4.3m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) are great for those planning to Bench Boost 29, although Leon Bailey‘s (£4.4m) run of seven successive starts has ended at a bad time.

Another streak that’s over? The Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) five-match goal bonanza. Although right by Joachim Andersen‘s (£4.5m) own goal at the weekend, the forward was unable to net against Crystal Palace. Being at home to Bournemouth in Gameweek 28 is very enticing, though.

The own goal came from Matty Cash‘s (£4.6m) cross and it’s worth remembering that he had the second-most penalty area touches of all last season’s defenders. His place in Unai Emery’s preferred XI isn’t completely secure but the recent three starts have seen two clean sheets, two assists and three bonus points.

EFL Cup round-up: Goals for Adams, as Bueno starts for Lopetegui

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Things have gone off the rails for the Magpies in recent weeks. Heartbroken from a Carabao Cup final defeat, their top-four chase has been seriously dented by one win from eight league outings.

Newcastle are simply struggling to convert opportunities. No team has scored fewer than their three goals since Gameweek 18 yet they rank sixth for big chances in that time. Looking deeper, the underlying stats show a drastic change in fortune. Before the World Cup, they were +4.01 compared to their xG tally but afterwards are -7.54.

Forwards Callum Wilson (£6.9m) and Alexander Isak (£6.6m) will likely share starts, whilst Miguel Almiron‘s (£5.4m) purple patch is over. However, defender Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) continues to be a superstar – far in front of all other defenders for crosses (243), chances created (71), expected goal involvement (8.10) and bonus points (31).

He is essential for Newcastle’s nicer upcoming fixtures, perhaps doubled up with Nick Pope (£5.4m), Sven Botman (£4.5m) or Fabian Schar (£5.1m).

ALSO CONSIDER

Cheap forward Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m) could be a good enabler for Bench Boost 29, despite Leeds scoring in just two of their last seven matches. It’s best to avoid their defensive assets, having conceded the first and third-most shots inside the box since Gameweek 17’s restart.

For Spurs, Harry Kane (£11.7m) has only once exceeded six points since Gameweek 19. Yet immediate meetings with Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Everton could tempt managers to keep him.

Brighton and Hove Albion need a mention as we’ve covered them lots lately. Two outstanding Double Gameweeks with the potential for three more at a later date, it’s a real shame that they blank in Gameweek 28. Not that it’s likely to stop mass purchases of Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5m), Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m), Solly March (£5.1m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m).

As for Man United, things look very good from Double Gameweek 29 onwards. The only blemish would be a potential Blank Gameweek 32 should they beat Fulham in the FA Cup.

WORST FIXTURES

1

FULHAM

The west Londoners are at the bottom, as both they and Man City have a blank and no doubles. Those with Andreas Pereira (£4.4m) may still be happy to play him on a Gameweek 29 Bench Boost, as it’s a trip to Bournemouth, but Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.7m) is goalless since Gameweek 19 and has dropped in price five times.

Manor Solomon (£4.9m) is the ultimate differential, after scoring in four consecutive league appearances that total 145 minutes.

Interestingly, Fulham’s defence was the joint-best between Gameweeks 17 and 24. Five clean sheets, four goals conceded and Tim Ream (£4.6m) was FPL’s second-highest-scoring defender.

FPL Gameweek 21 Scout Picks: ...

MANCHESTER CITY

With such few upcoming fixtures, the acceptable sales of Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) and Riyad Mahrez (£7.6m) should ensure that the constant headaches provided by ‘Pep Roulette’ won’t be a factor for a while. The champions are also very likely to blank in Gameweek 32, as it requires either they or Brighton to defeat lower-league FA Cup opposition.

Elsewhere, three clean sheets in 14 league games have established that their defence can’t be trusted and these fixtures are even asking a question about Erling Haaland (£12.2m).

Wildcard users could consider going without the top scorer for three gameweeks, although there’s likely a lot of value tied up in him. Buying him back will lose money.

FPL Gameweek 25 Scout Picks:

LIVERPOOL

Finally, there’s a huge conundrum for Liverpool assets. The momentum brought by a 7-0 demolition of Man United, four recent wins and five successive clean sheets has them hunting fourth place.

A trip to Bournemouth is the dream for owners of Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), although he infamously blanked in August’s 9-0 cherry stomping. It brought 17 points for Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) but both premiums then follow a Blank Gameweek 28 with Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Should they be eliminated by Real Madrid next week, it might slightly increase their appeal during this run but attacking names like Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.7m) will be huge rotation risks.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

328 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kantelele
    40 mins ago

    Who would you bench ?
    A) Felix
    B) Odegaard
    C) Bowen
    D) Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Felix - no goal in his last 3, played last night and was subbed at 68 minutes last weekend vs Leeds

      Open Controls
      1. Kantelele
        just now

        Think so too

        Open Controls
    2. SKENG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is castagne the best non-bri/new defender for DGW28? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Chilwell?

      Open Controls
  3. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Castagne the best non Brighton/Newcastle def for DGW29? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Kantelele
      15 mins ago

      Def LEI or Forrest i think

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeh LEI look like ok fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. Kantelele
          1 min ago

          Question is who is more nailed from LEI ? Last Time Castagne playing really bad

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Oh no didn’t realise that ! Maybe should pick another one then - thanks

            Open Controls
    2. SKENG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Shaw?

      Open Controls
  4. JonnyOnionRings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Start Trippier or Maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. Kantelele
      20 mins ago

      Trippier

      Open Controls
    2. Old Bull
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Madders

      Open Controls
    3. Digital-Real
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Maddison, point to prove.
      https://twitter.com/Madders10/status/1632720292421292033?s=20

      Open Controls
      1. JonnyOnionRings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers guys.

        Open Controls
    4. SKENG
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Trippier for me.

      Open Controls
  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    I’m not sure any manager for spurs apart from poch early on really knows how to deploy Kane

    I know he’s done reasonably well but just don’t think it helps when he’s in his own half pinging balls to the wide men because it ends up they have to either go themselves because nobody is up with them or wait for support and slow everything down

    Open Controls
    1. Digital-Real
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      don't agree, Jose improved his all-round game.

      Open Controls
    2. Old Bull
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Always thought it’s a massive shame that Kane hasn’t had the opportunity to develop a partnership with another forward. The closest he’s come to it is the link up with Son which has been successful for me it’s needed a Beardsley/Cole type relationship with Son tucked behind to make it lethal.

      Open Controls
  6. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    McAkister not delivering on massive xgi because he's a defensive mid, not a finisher ?

    Open Controls
  7. boc610
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    kula having a mare

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Too slow for a wing

      Open Controls
  8. Kantelele
    24 mins ago

    Why Gnonto was benched with last Time and subbed early vs Soton ? Did he lost squad ?

    Open Controls
  9. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who scores more

    A) Darwin
    B) Toney (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Kantelele
      19 mins ago

      May be close

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Pretty even this week but might be worth doing as Toney plays in 28.

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Toney plays in 28, also a factor?

      Open Controls
    4. Old Bull
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Toney is on borrowed time and he knows it. Darwin might go on now he’s had a good game to find some consistency in front of goal. But if I had to choose I’d go with the proven Toney, especially with his penalty record.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        He’s been on borrowed time since December.

        Open Controls
        1. Old Bull
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah but it was pointed out at the time that the earliest he would be likely to be penalised was late February. His form has been consistently good.

          Open Controls
    5. SKENG
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    6. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm doing Darwin > Toney for free. Toney is probably worth the hit.

      Open Controls
  10. BeWater
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Kane does so many good things in a game that are just wasted by Son, Kulusevski and the others.

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      And the problem is their wing backs are dreadful

      There is literally no support when played up to them if they need it

      Kulu and son in their current form have been so poor

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        In that system the wing backs have to bring something going forward but they just don't. Looking forward to seeing Udogie and more of Porro next season.

        Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Feel bad for him. The guy is super talented. Has been carrying an average team for such a long time. Has restricted his true potential as per me.

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        I don't want him to leave but he would be so good with Bruno, Casemiro and Eriksen behind him and Shaw pinging in crosses and Rashford running onto his passes.

        Open Controls
      2. Digital-Real
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        are we back to that, players around him aren't good enough. Great players drive their team to success.

        Open Controls
  11. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    G2g? (1ft, 1.0itb)

    Raya
    Mee Espu Trippier
    Saka Odegaard Rashford March
    Haaland Kane Toney (c)
    - Maddison Schar Cash

    Open Controls
  12. Salalalala
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Watching Spurs play reminds me how bad an idea is to do Haaland > Kane.
    Haaland can still outscore Kane with less game, not to mention 8 pt in hookey-cookey for next 5 games

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Kane brace incoming vs Forest

      Open Controls
      1. Salalalala
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        So does Haaland

        Open Controls
  13. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Spurs boo’d off

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Damn. Think they’ll concede now.

      Open Controls
  14. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is it worth a WC if you've only 2 DGW players (Brighton) for next GW. My team is ok otherwise

    Kepa
    White Trips Estup
    Salah Rash Saka Ode MacAllister
    Kane Haaland

    Thanks
    Ward Castagne Tark Gnonto

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Don't think I would WC that. Maybe Odegaard to Mitoma. I've got to bench Odegaard this week which doesn't feel great. He has a good fixture in 28 too so it's a tough one.

      Open Controls
  15. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Greetings folks!!! Have Sanchez and Kepa as my keepers, plan was to BB in 29, anyone any advice of which keepers I should target to replace Sanchez for BB in 29 and that also play in 32??? West Ham two home games in 29 and Bournemouth in 32, dare I say back to Ward??? Two fixtures in 29 and Wolves at home in 32….

    Anyone else???

    Advice appreciated!!!

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Raya looks a ok option if you not already maxed out on Brentford, not the best double in GW29 but with 2 fixtures should get some points. If you can't get him then Ward.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!! Can get to Raya for sure mate, he’s another one on my list, Villa at home in 32 too, will be trying everything in my power not to go to Ward haha

        Open Controls
  16. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    chupo moting goal disallowed

    Open Controls
  17. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    I want Psg to win but that was a bs call. Should be a goal

    Open Controls
  18. Kantelele
    6 mins ago

    Better option for this GW ?
    A) March
    B) Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  19. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Bayern 1-0

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.