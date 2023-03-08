Who are the best Brentford players for FPL Double Gameweek 27?

Brentford have the longest current Premier League unbeaten run of 12 games and are one of four teams who have a Double Gameweek 27.

In this Scouting the Doubles article, we look at the pick of The Bees players for Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

All stats in this piece come from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture this season.

FIXTURES

Brentford have two fixtures in Gameweek 27 and 29, as well as a game in Blank Gameweek 28. That means The Bees have five matches in the next three Gameweeks, more than any other side.

Up first is appealing away trips to Everton and Southampton, both of whom are under new management.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 27 OPPOSITION

Everton under Dyche Southampton under Selles Played 6 3 Goals scored 4 2 Goals conceded 10 1 Clean sheets 2 2 Fixtures nfo, ars, AVL, LEE, liv, ARS LEI, lee, che

FUTURE FIXTURES

After Brentford’s Double Gameweek 27, they play Leicester City at home in Blank Gameweek 28, where they have been particularly strong this season, losing just once to league-leaders Arsenal all the way back in Gameweek 8. The Foxes have conceded 18 goals across their 10 post-World Cup games, so this could be a decent matchup for Ivan Toney (£7.7m).

Double Gameweek 29 sees The Bees visit Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United. Two not-so-great fixtures on paper, especially for defenders, but Toney is worth hanging onto, given his staggeringly good record against sides currently inside the Premier League’s top eight this season:

Gameweek Opponent Goals Assists Bonus FPL points 26 Fulham (h) 1 0 2 8 23 Arsenal (a) 1 0 3 9 17 Spurs (h) 1 0 0 5 16 Man City (a) 2 0 3 13 11 Brighton (h) 2 0 3 12 10 Newcastle (a) 1 0 0 5 8 Arsenal (h) 0 0 0 2 3 Fulham (a) 1 0 2 8 2 Man Utd (h) 0 2 1 9

After, Brentford face Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, before a guaranteed home meeting with Aston Villa in Blank Gameweek 32.

TEAM STATS