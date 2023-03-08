223
Who are the best Brentford players for FPL Double Gameweek 27?

Brentford have the longest current Premier League unbeaten run of 12 games and are one of four teams who have a Double Gameweek 27.

In this Scouting the Doubles article, we look at the pick of The Bees players for Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

All stats in this piece come from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture this season.

FIXTURES

Brentford have two fixtures in Gameweek 27 and 29, as well as a game in Blank Gameweek 28. That means The Bees have five matches in the next three Gameweeks, more than any other side.

Up first is appealing away trips to Everton and Southampton, both of whom are under new management.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 27 OPPOSITION
Everton under DycheSouthampton under Selles
Played63
Goals scored42
Goals conceded101
Clean sheets22
Fixturesnfo, ars, AVL, LEE, liv, ARSLEI, lee, che
FUTURE FIXTURES

After Brentford’s Double Gameweek 27, they play Leicester City at home in Blank Gameweek 28, where they have been particularly strong this season, losing just once to league-leaders Arsenal all the way back in Gameweek 8. The Foxes have conceded 18 goals across their 10 post-World Cup games, so this could be a decent matchup for Ivan Toney (£7.7m).

Double Gameweek 29 sees The Bees visit Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United. Two not-so-great fixtures on paper, especially for defenders, but Toney is worth hanging onto, given his staggeringly good record against sides currently inside the Premier League’s top eight this season:

GameweekOpponentGoalsAssistsBonusFPL points
26Fulham (h)1028
23Arsenal (a)1039
17Spurs (h)1005
16Man City (a)20313
11Brighton (h)20312
10Newcastle (a)1005
8Arsenal (h)0002
3Fulham (a)1028
2Man Utd (h)0219

After, Brentford face Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, before a guaranteed home meeting with Aston Villa in Blank Gameweek 32.

TEAM STATS

  1. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Is it worth to do Bueno->Henry for a hit or start Odegaard?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      DGW fever gone mad. 2 away games as well.

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I think Øde + 4 probably outscores Henry. But if you need to ditch Bueno for BB29 then this is a decent opportunity to do so

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        cheers.Yes that's my plan.I will probably BB in gw29 so i want a player to replace Bueno.

        Open Controls
    3. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Start Odegaard

      Open Controls
  2. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    I have plantar fasciitis if anyones got any questions. Also know as policeman’s heel or waiters foot (I’m a waiter)

    Open Controls
    1. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      You should probably look into getting reshoed.

      Open Controls
    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Yes. First off, the WC draft you posted the other day, I couldn't see how you could afford it!! What is the team you're currently on?

      Second, do you think I should wildcard this team?

      Kepa / Ward

      Trippier Tark White Bueno Estup

      Salah Mitoma Saka Odegaard Rashford

      Kane Halaand Gnonto

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Was considering getting in DDG, Mee, Chilwell, Martinelli, Watkins, Toney to set up for coming weeks.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Yeah Chilwell is firmly on my radar. Probably won’t touch DDG.
          The other way to think about I suppose, is there’s not much of the season left to properly make use of a wild card now. So if you’re really tempted, just do it.

          Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        You sure it wasn’t another horse? I wild carded a few weeks ago.
        No I don’t think that’s worth a wild card.

        Open Controls
        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Ha! I dunno, is there another horse? Anyway, thanks. Maybe I will do Haaland to Toney if I'm feeling brave, or Beuno to Brentford defender if not.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            There’s actually about 10, but I’m the original.

            Open Controls
            1. denial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              And best.

              Open Controls
  3. Vovhund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Might not be the first one to ask, but what to do with Sanchez?:

    A) Get Raya (already on Henry and don't really like the fixtures)
    B) Get Steele (is he nailed for GWs 27-29)?

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      He's not completley nailed yet, but Id think Steele will plan the next couple. I'd just go Raya if getting a keeper for the long term.

      Open Controls
  4. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Already own Mitoma & can only have 2 of Raya Estupinan Jensen Toney Mbuemo.

    A. ESTUPINAN RAYA Saka Odegaard

    B. MBUEMO RAYA Saka Tark

    C. TONEY JENSEN Ederson Tark

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Is Toney & Estupinan possible? Otherwise A of those

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Not unless I remove Haaland which I don't want to do. Thank you Menta

        Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      A on paper but no Toney...really can be only in C?

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Yes in order to keep Haaland. Starting to think I'm being stubborn over keeping him hmm.

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Get rid maybe, I'm doing for Watkins in GW28 but in your position would do it now, Toney will have 5 fixtures in total

          Open Controls
          1. Tcheco
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Considering it now. It actually allows me to have 11 players in 28 instead of 10. Only issue is the headache of bringing him back later. Thank you mate

            Open Controls
  5. TanN
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Besides the Sanchez conundrum, I am GTG right?

    Sanchez
    Henry Estupinan Gabriel
    Mitoma (C) Rashford Saka Martinelli
    Toney (VC) Kane Haaland

    Kepa Mings Maddison Trippier

    5 dgwers

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Yes, but I would start Trippier over Gabriel

      Open Controls
    2. Vovhund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I would play Trippier over Gabriel!

      Open Controls
  6. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Preferred combo for DGW29:

    A. Bowen + Maddison + Watkins

    B. Bowen + Maddison + Nacho

    C. Bowen + Bruno + Nacho

    D. Maddison + Bruno + Nacho

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  7. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    What do you reckon for this team here lads? 1FT and 1.7 ITB.

    Got a decent team for BGW28 and DGW29 with a few FTs, so could dead end and WC in 30, or maybe WC next week to maximise 29

    Ederson
    Trent Gabriel Tripper
    Odegaard Saka Rashford JWP
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Ward Andreas Kilman Botman

    Open Controls
  8. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    My GW28 team. I’m well set up for 27 and 29 with a couple of changes.

    28: Darwin to Watkins

    Raya
    Henry Trippier Tark White
    Saka Ode
    Toney Watkins

    DDG estu Rash Mitoma Salah Haaland

    Any changes or all good? I want to save my FH for 34/37.

    Open Controls
  9. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Hadnt planned to use a transfer this week after WC, but is it worth Sanchez -> Steele?
    Probably means a hit later down the line (DGW29), or could just play Kepa (do Che have other blanks likely?)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Chelsea will blank in 32 if Man Utd beat Fulham in the FA Cup. Brighton could also blank the same GW

      Open Controls
  10. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Get March instead of Mitoma if it helps me get Chilwell instead of Fofana in 28?

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Sure. Any of the 3 are good picks

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      That's tough. I'm reluctant to choose the non-Mitoma option, but I guess the difference between Chilwell & Fofana is bigger, especially if you're captaining Toney over BHA mids. Would ideally like both though if its possible to make a small sacrifice somewhere else

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I al captaining Toney.

        Open Controls
      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        The other option I have is to sell Darwin for Watkins in 28. Can afford both Mitoma and Chilwell in that case

        Open Controls
  11. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Which single GW Players are you keeping for DGW29?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Haaland
      Saka
      Odegaard
      White

      Open Controls
    2. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Saka, Gabriel, Kane.
      Deciding on a short Haaland switcharoo

      Open Controls
    3. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      Haaland and Saka, possibly Ode.

      I’m selling White and Tark

      Open Controls
  12. Siva Mohan
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    bench of Kepa, Martinelli, Zinc, Botman

    it's a sin!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      BB time

      Open Controls
      1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        Nah

        Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      My bench is Always on My Mind.

      Open Controls
  13. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    play:
    a. Sanchez
    b. Kepa
    c. do Sanchez to Raya -4

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      A and hope he starts. Worst case is Kepa off the bench. I wouldn't take a hit for Raya

      Open Controls
  14. Wheato182
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    After the disaster that was last week (opted for March over Mitoma, benched Macalister & Kepa to plays Rashford and Raya - this was all on a WC removing Salah, Nunez, Ward etc), how am I looking for this week guys? Not feeling good about benching Ode or Gabriel but cannot see who else to bench.

    Raya
    Mee - Tripps - Estupinan
    Macalister - Rashford - Saka - March
    Watkins - Kane - Toney (C)

    Bench - Kepa - Ode - Gabriel - Botman

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Looks fine - Arsenal defenders are going to be on a lot of benches this week I think.

      Open Controls

