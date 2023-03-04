74
Scout Notes March 4

FPL notes: Why De Zerbi started £3.9m Steele + benched Sanchez

74 Comments
Share

We assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Gameweek 26 in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United.

The numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

DE ZERBI ON SANCHEZ’S BENCHING

Roberto De Zerbi threw the Double Gameweek plans of many Fantasy managers into disarray by benching Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) for Saturday’s win over West Ham United.

Owned by around 11% of FPL bosses both overall and in the top 100k, Sanchez was the subject of over 110,000 transfers in ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

But despite a Brighton double-header in Gameweek 27 being imminent, the Spaniard’s owners may now be forced to offload him.

Jason Steele (£3.9m), himself attractively priced at the bottom end of the FPL goalkeeper market, got the nod at the Amex on Saturday, helping Albion to what was only their third clean sheet in 13 matches – not that he had much to do against a woeful West Ham, who could muster only three efforts on goal all game.

De Zerbi’s comments below (the first before the match, the second after it) don’t make it sound like this was a one-off benching for Sanchez.

Sanch

MAC ALLISTER/MITOMA/MARCH… AGAIN

For all the talk of Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) playing in a more advanced number 10 role in open play, something that again happened against West Ham on Saturday, the Argentina international’s two attacking returns arrived via a penalty and a corner-kick routine.

Mac Allister dispatched an 18th-minute spot-kick after Kaoru Mitoma (£5.3m) had been fouled, his fourth success in a row from 12 yards in 2022/23, before his flick-on from a corner was chested in by Joel Veltman (£4.6m) for Brighton’s second goal.

These were Mac Allister’s first attacking returns since the restart; perfectly timed for the 115,000+ new owners he attracted, many of them Wildcarders, ahead of Gameweek 26.

Mitoma tapped home from point-blank range to make it 3-0, with the Japan international and Mac Allister departing the game with double-digit hauls in their back pockets.

It all left a blanking Solly March‘s (£5.1m) owners feeling miffed but points-dodging days like this are inevitably going to happen when you plump for one or two of Brighton’s attacking midfield trio. March was excellent overall, assisting the assister for two of Albion’s goals and wasting a good opportunity of his own from six yards. On another day, this could have been a fifth double-digit haul in 10 appearances.

Budget FPL forward Evan Ferguson (£4.6m) was similarly impressive despite a blank but while March, Mitoma et al have little threat to their starts, the teenage striker has to contend with Deniz Undav (£5.0m) and the fit-again Danny Welbeck (£6.5m). Welbeck looked sharp upon his introduction and scored Albion’s fourth and final goal from distance.

Brighton have now plundered 20 goals in nine post-restart fixtures, so they really are worth investing heavily in ahead of the Double Gameweeks ahead. West Ham averaged just 1.12 expected goals conceded (xGC) per game in 2022/23 before Saturday (one of the best rates in the division) but, as a testament to how potent the Seagulls are going forward, Brighton racked up a Gameweek-high 3.70 xG against the Hammers.

“Certainly in my second time back, it would be one of the worst [results] and one of our worst performances as well. But I could give a bit and say we put a huge effort in, put out our strongest team to try and get through in midweek in the FA Cup. We did everything we could in the first 80 minutes and couldn’t quite see it through at Old Trafford. Did that play a part today? I believe it did.” – David Moyes on West Ham’s performance, a week on from the 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

74 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    So you’re telling there’s a chance Steele is the goalkeeper now for Brighton

    Hmm..

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Jason Steele - great name, like a 70s crime thriller TV show.

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Remington Steele is a 70’s crime show

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Jason King was a 70s crime thriller show. Remington Steele was 80s. So a hybrid of the two.

          Open Controls
        2. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          I thought Remington Steele was an electric razor!

          Open Controls
  2. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Good Evening or morning wherever you may be….

    Open Controls
  3. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    I have the following team, and the following chops.

    Wild Card
    Free Hit
    Bench Boast

    Team
    Raya

    Tarkowski Mee Saliba

    Saka Ødegaard Salah Rashford Mitoma

    Kane Haaland

    Subs
    De Gea Shaw Trippier Ferguson

    Still have the Bench Boast and Free Hit.

    Also have 0.8in the Bank with 1 Free Transfer

    I should I proceed with the following weeks, with GW28 missing a few teams and GW29 and big Double week for most teams

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Save FT for this week & then Salah & ferguson out in 28 for maddi/watkins

      Open Controls
  4. I Must Break You
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    So have said all that, March or Mac Allister? Have Mitoma and Estupinan already

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Macallister

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Emu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      March

      Open Controls
  5. I Must Break You
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    having…

    Open Controls
    1. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Damn I’m struggling today

      Open Controls
  6. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    When you own Martinelli, Odegaard and Saka (C) and hear Arsenals score 3 but dont know who scored!!!

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      and you own March & Estu and hear Brighton scored 4

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        41 mins ago

        I assume that is March and Estu plus at least 2 of the above?

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          40 mins ago

          Gabriel Odegaard and Saka(c)

          Open Controls
          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            36 mins ago

            That is harsh. Definition of a bad day! Good luck for next week!

            Open Controls
            1. POTATO
              • 2 Years
              33 mins ago

              First 10 seconds of Arsenal match immediately lost 7 points

              Open Controls
              1. POTATO
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                I just realised the Scout team performed identically - knew having a very similar team might backfire.

                Open Controls
            2. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              33 mins ago

              Also my real team conceded an equiliser in the 94th minute and i spent all night arguing with both my teenage daugthers. My salvation (the evening kick off on record late at night) didnt record. Other than that i have had a great night!

              Open Controls
  7. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Need a Toney return Monday. Going for him this week meant having to choose between Mac and March with less information. With Mac playing in the hole he is definitely the better option

    Open Controls
    1. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Mac has played in the hole this last few weeks, not just Today.

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Dirty

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Ha, class mate!

          Open Controls
      2. FPL Emu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah I know, but there was still uncertainty. On their forum I saw people predicting him in the two behind gross in the hole

        Open Controls
  8. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    So, this has to be the strangest season that I’ve played in regarding results. From gameweeks 2-6 I had 4 Red arrows. From gameweek 7 to present, I’ve had 3 Red arrows. I know I’m not the only one who had a really bad start to the season as none of those first 6 gameweeks went to type. Or am I wrong and it’s just me 😀

    Open Controls
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      The arrows in the first few weeks mean nothing.Just a statistical anomaly whilst the sample size is low (although usually this results in greens!). Impressive form since then though!

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks McGurn, wasn’t looking for compliments but very kind of you. I just remember seeing all the Managers that had planned meticulously being absolutely destroyed by results completely going against form in those particular weeks. Good luck to you for the remainder of the season…

        Open Controls
  9. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Been out of the loop

    What is the best strategy regarding chips next few weeks?

    When to use WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Depends on your team.

      Most are loading up for doubles in gw27 and 29, BB in 29

      Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Without looking at your team - NOW

      Open Controls
  10. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Raya
    Henry Estupinan Trippier
    Rashford Saka Mitoma March
    Toney Kane Haaland

    Kepa Odegaard Zinchenko Botman

    Is this the right starting lineup for DGW27?

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah for sure

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      That’s my exact team and how it is set up next week. It’s going to be a long week with no fpl decisions needed ( provided no injuries).

      Open Controls
    3. Wag the Drog
      • 11 Years
      just now

      why Henry instead of Mee? Is Henry guaranteed minutes?

      Open Controls
      1. Wag the Drog
        • 11 Years
        just now

        also I have Mac Allister over March

        Open Controls
  11. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Is Jensen for Brentford attacking?! Has he got decent points potential to over the next 3-4 gameweeks?!

    Don’t know much about him!

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      He pops up with the odd assist here and there.

      Open Controls
  12. Wag the Drog
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    1) Martinelli or Odegaard
    2) Salah essential for GW29?
    3) Kane replacement besides Toney/Haaland.

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      1) Ødegaard if you want to keep for long. Martinelli if you want to sell around GW29.
      2) avoid Salah
      3) Watkins, maybe. Why do you want to replace Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. Wag the Drog
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        to fund salah for dgw

        Open Controls
  13. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Any advice much appreciated, I’ve got no wildcard or bench boost, struggling to figure out how many hits to take this GW beyond Toney and Mac Alister in for a -4 and completely lost on when to play my FH.

    1 FT, 0.4 ITB, planned transfers are Darwin>Toney(c), Andreas>Mac Alister for a -4……should I take another hit and dump Odegaard for Mitoma?

    Kepa Pickford
    TAA Trippier Shaw (Zinchenko) (Tarkowski)
    Salah Rashford Saka Mac Alister (Odegaard)
    Haaland Toney Mbeumo

    Open Controls
  14. Kantelele
    42 mins ago

    Are there any good source with prediction on rising & falling prices ?

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Fplstatistics.co.uk

      Open Controls
      1. Kantelele
        20 mins ago

        it's don't accurate

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          It’s fairly accurate, you’re not going to do better

          Open Controls
        2. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          just now

          It's the best available. Completely accurate predictions are not possible, as FPL keep the exact details of their algorithms secret and some of the data hidden.

          Open Controls
  15. Casual Player
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    So I see the elite managers (Ben Crellin, Fabio Borges, and yours truly) all went with double Arsenal defence on WC. We all got there differently.

    Ben arrived there with his complicated blank and double spreadsheet calculations.

    Fabio used his algorithm.

    I relied on my intuition and smouldering good looks.

    Didn’t work out last night but I think it’ll pay off over the next 4-5 gameweeks.

    Open Controls
    1. Wag the Drog
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      what's the logic?

      Open Controls
      1. alsybach
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        Does there need to be logic in intuition?

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          12 mins ago

          Plus the smouldering good looks. That will get you laid. Success in FPL doesn't sadly!

          Open Controls
          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            7 mins ago

            I have had FPL success but my body count is less than Peter Sutcliffe's!

            Open Controls
          2. Casual Player
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Tell me about it man, the amount of times my wife has rolled over and gone to sleep when I mention I came 25th in the world out of over 10m people one time. I would’ve hoped you might have more luck with your record!

            Open Controls
            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              Ha ha, tell me about it. The story of my life, or maybe the story of my wife! Surprised i still have one if im honest!

              Open Controls
      2. Casual Player
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        I got Maddison and Zinchenko instead of Odegaard and someone like Botman. Think the former was (probably still is) likely to score more to GW29.

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Although possibly Chilwell rather than Botman makes me sad

          Open Controls
        2. Wag the Drog
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          so who's the other arsenal defender?

          Open Controls
          1. Casual Player
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Gabriel was always my first choice

            Open Controls
  16. Kantelele
    38 mins ago

    How many players should really fall today ?

    Open Controls
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wilfred Zaha will fall with the slightest of brushes to the shoulder!

      Open Controls
  17. Casual Player
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Gonna be great when everyone now goes MacA and Mitoma (xLastWeekScores) and March gets 23pts next week

    Open Controls
  18. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    For those without a bench boost, how many Brighton/Brentford players are you fielding in DGW 27?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Five

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Nice, let me guess, Toney, Mitoma, Mac Alister, Raya and Estupinian?

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Not even close as I'm not using a WC

          Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Six

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sorry ignore me - I thought you meant simply not playing it. I still have my BB.

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I thought he meant not playing a BB i.e. they are in your starting eleven - could be wrong though.

          Open Controls
  19. jhrzina
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Any thoughts/concerns bringing in Brentford defenders for DGW 27 (and on) considering that Pontus Jansson is coming back into the squad after a long injury?

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sshhh don’t let them in on it

      But In all seriousness yeah, pinnock might be a rotation risk. Mee and Henry should be fine

      Open Controls
      1. jhrzina
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Do you think Pinnock is JUST a rotation risk, or do you think that Jansson takes back his starting role and captaincy armband?

        Open Controls
  20. Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Risers: Zinchenko (5.2) Mee (5.1) Estupiñán (4.8)

    Fallers: Gakpo (7.7) Nketiah (6.7) Almirón (5.4) Aaronson (5.3) Edouard (5.0) Gnonto (5.0) McKennie (4.8) Tosin (4.4) Smith (4.4) Young (4.3) Hein (3.9)

    Open Controls
  21. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    For next week.
    A. Sanchez --> Steele
    B. Maddison --> Mac Allister
    C. Ødegaard --> Mac Allister
    D. Save FT

    Sanchez
    Chilwell, Mee, Trippier
    Saka, Maddison, Mitoma, Rashford
    Haaland, Kane, Toney
    (Kepa, Ødegaard, Gabriel, Schär)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.