Scoreboard March 4

FPL Gameweek 26: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Southampton1 – 0Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 0Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea1 – 0Leeds United
Brighton and Hove Albion4 – 0West Ham United
Aston Villa1 – 0Crystal Palace
Arsenal3 – 2Bournemouth
Manchester City2 – 0Newcastle United

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

  1. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Sanchez to Steele for free? Cannot get Raya as have 3 BRE already

    1. A Pillow of Winds
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Here is the gent I had been hearing about who owns 3 Brentford in their team.

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Raya, Mee, Toney is as template as you can get.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wait for more info throughout the week and assess closer to the deadline

  2. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kepa Raya
    Zinchenko Shaw Trippier Mee Estupian
    Saka Maddison Odegaard Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Toney

    1ft
    0.6 itb

    Wildcard used, bb in gw 29

    Maddison to Mcallister then back to Maddison sound like a good Idea lol

    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Prob worth it

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is that the original plan? Did you just WC26?

  3. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who are people looking to captain next week?

    It's either the lottery of Brighton midfielder.....mitoma or March for me

    Or toney - who I currently favour. Thanks

    1. rozzo
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      See what Toney does against Fulham, tempted by Mitoma

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Toney

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Toney or Mitoma

    4. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Between toney & mitoma
      Bus team toney but could change

    5. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Toney

    6. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Isn’t Toney rubbish away & good at home?

  4. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Andreas to who?
    a) Mac Allister
    b) Mitoma

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pen taker probably edges it

    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    4. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Unlucky as a Saka and Ode owner

    Brighton and Arsenal mids xGI today:

    Mac10 - 1.53 (0.74 NPxGI)
    Ødegaard - 0.94
    Saka - 0.93
    Mitoma - 0.91
    Martinelli - 0.34
    March - 0.29

    https://twitter.com/Move78_FPL/status/1632076337610358786?t=itmWgtWqdKZloYbLMWneiA&s=19

  6. JBG
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    11 goal attempts by Ødegaard huh? That's nice to see as an owner... no return.

  7. Wizard of Ozil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    may have asked before, but was the sanchez GK benching just a rest.

    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Seems like he is dropped as doent suit managers style. Pity he didn't say that b4 i got him on a wc

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Very inconsiderate of him.

    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      No lost his place the manager prefers Steele

      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        “In this moment”

  8. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Can I just say see you next weekend?

    Raya
    Estupinan/Henry/Trippier
    Saka/Martinelli/Rashford/March
    Haaland/Kane/Toney(c)

    Kepa/Maddison/Zinchenko/Botman

  9. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    andreas to :

    A mitoma
    B mac allister

    1. Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      sorry i see everyone asks this i will read other posts

  10. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    I have 33pts in my first team and 33pts on my bench.

  11. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Almiron looks like he might drop tonight. Considering swapping him now for Mitoma or McAlister. Who do we reckon guys?

    1. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      just now

      sorry i see everyone asks this i will read other posts

  12. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sanchez➡️Raya? Have exact cash ,brought Sanchez in on wc can't actually belive I have to make a move already

  13. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench one:

    Gabriel
    Trippier
    Saka
    Rashford

  14. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Good evening all!! Does Sanchez and Ake to Raya and Estupinan seem sensible moves???

