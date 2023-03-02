168
Members March 2

March v Mitoma v Mac Allister: Who is the best pick in FPL?

168 Comments
It looks very much like Brighton and Hove Albion will have five Double Gameweeks to come between now and the end of 2022/23, with two of them already set for Gameweeks 27 and 29.

There is one confirmed blank for the Seagulls in Gameweek 28 and another likely to follow in Gameweek 32 but even factoring those in, Albion players are towards the top of many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ shopping lists.

One debate raging in the comments section and elsewhere is over which Brighton midfielder to buy.

Kaoru Mitoma (£5.3m), Solly March (£5.1m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) are the three names in question, with Mac Allister being one of the differentials picked out by Tom Freeman in his weekly piece.

We’ll compare the trio side by side in this Members article.

MARCH’S INJURY

FPL Gameweek 21 differentials: Gnonto, March + Ward-Prowse 2

Before we begin, an acknowledgment that March is currently ‘yellow flagged’ in FPL.

The winger missed Brighton’s cup victory over Stoke City on Tuesday but boss Roberto De Zerbi wasn’t too concerned before the game.

“Estupinan isn’t on the list for tomorrow but Welbeck is. Colwill is working with us today and Gilmour also. Solly can’t play tomorrow but it is not a big problem.” – Roberto De Zerbi, speaking on Monday

De Zerbi will face the media again on Friday ahead of Gameweek 26, so we should get another update on March at that point.

Any negative news, of course, will heavily influence the thinking and may render the Brighton midfielder conundrum a two-horse race.

MARCH v MITOMA v MAC ALLISTER: THE UNDERLYING NUMBERS

2022/23 SEASON OVERALL
NameCostMinsMins per shotMins per shot in the boxMins per shot on targetMins per pen box touchMins per chance createdMins per expected assist (xA)Mins per expected goal (xG)Mins per expected goal involvement (xGI)
Mac Allister5.4163538.9125.886.177.9821127.6279.5224
March5.1189037.85499.520.853471.3370.6207.5
Mitoma5.3103854.661.194.412.874373.4480.6210.1
SINCE DE ZERBI’S APPOINTMENT (GAMEWEEK 9)

  1. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    RMWCT?

    Kepa
    James Zinchenko Dunk
    Saka Rashford Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Raya Maddison Pinnock Trippier

    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Have to play Mad vs Sou

      1. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Instead of?

        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Mitoma

    2. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Play Madds over Mitoma

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Considering the same team.

      Between:
      Ødegaard/PinnockWhite

      and

      Martinelli/Mee/White

      Or

      Martinelli/Pinnock/Zinchenko

  2. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Mitoma, or Mac Allister?

    Replacing Gakpo..

    1. Big Mike
      15 mins ago

      In the same position, already decided. Mitoma.

      Open Controls
    2. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Mitoma and it’s not close

  3. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Thoughts on Shaw on a WC?

    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yummy yummy in my tummy

      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        I mean… yeah as long as you can field 11 in gw28. Wouldn’t play him v liverpool personally but you never know as he’s on set pieces from left channel

        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          GW27 is tempting to have him but maybe I’m overthinking

          1. Big Mike
            6 mins ago

            He's flagged at the moment. Dalot is probably a better option.

          2. Scalper
            • 6 Years
            just now

            He'd be nice from 27 onwards I agree. Very nice fixtures after DGW29 as well

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Having Shaw makes it difficult to navigate GW28. For me it is Estupinian vs Shaw, and the former is better. Allow me to explain.

      The front 8 picks themselves in my WC.
      2 x Arsenal mids, Maddison, Rashford, Brighton mid
      Haaland, Kane, Toney / Watson.

      5 of them plays in GW28. Therefore, in order to field 11 players, I need 5 defenders with confirmed fixtures in GW28. If I buy Estupinian, then I will have 10 players in GW28 which I can live with. If I buy Shaw, then I will have 9 players in GW28. So, it is either Shaw or Estupinian. Alternate would be to force myself to play without the Brighton mid.

      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Jealous of the mid

        1. Scalper
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Wait I have the same midfield bar Maddison lol.

          On that point, would you go bruno or Maddison in 29 onwards?

      2. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sounds right!

  4. v3n0m
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    On WC:
    1) Zinchenko + Mac Allister
    2) Martinelli + Estupinan

    1. Bishopool
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      2

    2. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      2

    3. Big Mike
      just now

      2

  5. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Ward
    Gabriel Mings Tarko (Tripp, N.Will)
    Salah Martinelli Rash Ode (Andreas)
    Felix Haaland Kane

    1FT

    It should be right time to WC, but in a way feels like rolling. Biggest concern is not owning Saka, but then again I kept Martinelli.

    Would u change anything?

    1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I would WC

  6. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Kind of settled on holding all chips until after GW30 for one of the later strategies, bit team is pretty ropey...

    Thinking of doing a -4 to do Salah to Martinelli and Nketiah to Kane.

    Would leave me with
    Kepa (Ward)
    Shaw, White, Robertson (Tark, Bueno)
    Rash, Saka, Martinelli, March, Mahrez
    Kane, Haaland (Darwin)

    Next week I'd lose Darwin for Toney and maybe do another hit for Robertson to Mee.

    Is this squad ok with some tweaks week to week or is it in dire need of a WC?

    1. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd be very tempted to wildcard but only you can make that choice. It's definitely borderline imo

    2. Big Mike
      just now

      If you are dead set on taking a -4 hit then I'd sell Salah for Martinelii and Darwin for Toney. Keep Nketiah for another week as Arsenal have Bournemouth. Then you can bring in Kane for game week 27.

  7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    These DGWs and BGWs are stressful AF. I don’t have time for this!!!

    1. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      It's information overload. At the end of the day it's going to come down to an instinctual choice or maybe just lack of time meaning it forces one strategy or another!

  8. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Start Toney (FUL) or March (WHM)?

    1. Big Mike
      just now

      Toney

  9. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Should I WC? Current team:   

    Kepa, Ward  

    Tripps, White, Bueno, Tarko, Akanji  

    Salah, Rashy, Martinelli, Odegaard,

    Andreas   Haaaland, Kane, Mitro

    1. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I probably would

    2. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah

    3. Big Mike
      just now

      Looks ok to me. Not sure about Bueno though, as he's red flagged. Plus I'd sell Mitrovic for Toney.

  10. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Guys, I think I've cracked it. Here's my WC draft:

    Arrizabalaga - Sanchez
    Trippier - Schar - Zinchenko - Mee - Henry
    Saka - Rashford - Martinelli - Mac Allister - Mitoma
    Haaland - Kane - Toney

    There's a lot of possibilities with 4.6 in the bank. I'm still considering the likes of Fernandes, Maddison, Watkins, James, Shaw, Royal and of course other players of BHA and BRE.

    If no one gets injured or sick, I could field 5-2-3 or 5-3-2 in GW28 with only one transfer. This set-up allows me to save FH for another important gameweek later in the season. I don't have to use my bench boost in GW29, but it's definitely an option to consider. By then I could save 2 or 3 free transfers and make some changes, if it's necessary. If my whole team will be fit and firing at that time, I don't know why wouldn't I use it.

    The more popular Raya/Estupinan combination gives me 9 players on paper in the blank gameweek. But I'm not against the idea of going with Raya and Sanchez and a defender of choice. The squad above has 15 starters, 6 penalty-takers and even more players who are sharing set pieces.

    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      What do you think about this plan?

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        I think it’s excellent because it’s the exact same plan as mine except I have Lodi and March instead of Schär and Mac Allister

        1. Arteta
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Those are good alternatives to be fair.

    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Looks solid and fairly template - besides the deviation from Raya/Estup

      Do you plan on getting Fernandes in for GW29? If so, how?

      That's the stumbling block for me with Kane and Haaland - going Watkins over one of them allows for an easy route from Martinelli/Ode to Fernandes

      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        just now

        It only looks template-ish on here and maybe on Twitter. Not many out of 11 millions FPL managers will have the exactly same squad in the end. As I'm saying, I have £4.6m in the bank and I can get Bruno in for anyone except Mitoma. I'm trying not to plan too far ahead or fully commit to one idea.

    3. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      I have Maddison instead of Martinelli and James instead of Schar. Maddison gets me 14 doublers to bench boost in GW29. James has upside and with him I don't have to play double Brentford defence against Fulham.

    4. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Struggling to understand the love for MacAllister. Any attacker without a return in 8 weeks wouldn’t be anywhere near my squad.

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Shhh !

      2. saplingg
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        A lot of xg in his last 2 playing number 10.
        People watching his play rather than his returns

        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Want he playing deeper last cup game?

    5. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Thoughts on Pinnock? Saw his stats on TT, much better than Henry, similar to Mee.

    6. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looks great I think

      If it were me I would probably go with the Raya Estupinan combo you mention and upgrade Mitoma to Maddison. Something about the double BRE D double BRI mid feels clunky but that's probably just me.

      Marti vs Ode tough call, I'd go Ode but you know better

    7. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I am settled on this template, with 3 different players: Odegaard (Martinelli), Maddison (Mac Allister) and Chilwell (Schar). I could also go with Sanchez/Estupinian instead of Sanchez/Henry because Estupinian has better fixtures than Henry. Then I will have 10 players in GW28.

  11. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Dare I say it, is anyone tempted go without Haaland for the next 4 on WC?

    Kane Watkins Toney front 3 - then, Kane to Haaland GW30?

    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Burn the Witch!
      The WITCH IS DEAD!
      Burn the Witch!
      The WITCH IS DEAD!

    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      That’s my current front 3 if I WC

    3. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I don’t hate it

    4. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Not a chance!

    5. Big Mike
      3 mins ago

      Hell, no. Haaland could score 10 goals in that period.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He's not scored that many in twice as many games since the WC...

    6. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Getting rid 28 for Watkins and reversing in 30.

  12. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    I'm happy to, but would you WC this?

    Bank - £0.2m

    Ederson, Ward
    Trippier, White, Shaw, Patterson, Gomez
    Rashford, Ødegaard, Salah, Mahrez Andreas
    Haaland, Nketiah, Kane

    1. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        …. To get rid of/replace:
        Ederson, White, Patterson, Gomez, Salah, Mahrez, Andreas, Nketiah

  13. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anyone pressed the WC button yet… I’m still hovering over it 🙂

    1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      I will be I think!

    2. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Already pressed, see above

    3. el polako
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      What's the benefit of pressing it?

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Well making the moves then you have to WC

    4. Bielsa's Bucket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yea. It's a bit of fun. See if we can go HAM

    5. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Nahh not going to use it to get a bunch of Brentford and Brighton players...

    6. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Pressed

  14. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    If Toney ends up getting a yellow vs Fulham it’ll be mayhem on here 😀

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Part of me wants to wait a week to get him and get Watkins this week instead just to see if he gets booked against Fulham or not

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Everyone asking when will he get banned for betting and he goes and gets a 2 game suspension for YC accumulation

  15. Boberella
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Mitoma (WHU)
    B) Joao Felix (LEE)

    Chelsea in disarray but Felix always looks like he could do something. Currently benching Mitoma. Would love some thoughts.

    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hmm, mitoma but just

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Obviously Felix needs to play. He scored 100% of Chelsea's goals last month!

      All one of them 😀

      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Lol. It’s scary how bad they are.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Squad just needs a bit of investment

      2. JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Think I saw a stat that Chelsea has scored 6 goals since November.

  16. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    If I go template and WC this GW I’ll probably finish 200k. It would be a good season for me. Is it really worth going against the template, a huge gamble, to try and finish top 100k? I don’t think it is but it’s so boring.

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Also lots of potential for some differential captain gains over the next 3 or 4 GWs.

      1. PogChamp
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah true

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Surely is about marginal gains and a few gambles. I've been on a pretty great upward trajectory since the World Cup but I've not deviated miles from the template. Real jumps came from some individual brave decisions - Rashford TC, getting Mitoma early. I think you can WC and still make gains

  17. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kinda set on Raya, Trip, Est and Zin which leaves me with:

    A) Kepa, Brentford def, any def up to 5.5

    B) Sanchez, Pinnock, James

    Can’t really tell the difference, just Sanchez seems a bit wasted for GW27 and 28.

  18. DAZZ
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Answer to the article, not macallister. 1G 0A in the past 16GW’s. Nobody will tell me he is an essential asset moving forward. DGW fever.

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes but look at those xG numbers though! Nketiah, Nunez and probably other players "experts" talked about had also very good xG numbers the past GWs.

      Sarkasme BTW, if people don't get it.

  19. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mahrez to Saka for free and take 1 hit to get Brentford assets in
    Or keep transfers for Brentford assets next week and do Mahrez to Saka in GW29 for free with no hits ?

  20. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Would you WC this or just Gakpo + Nketiah to Martinelli + Toney for -4?

    Kepa
    Gabriel TAA Moreno
    Rashford Saka Mahrez Salah Gakpo
    Haaland Nketiah
    Ward Trippier Bueno Greenwood

