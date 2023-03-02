March v Mitoma v Mac Allister: Who is the best pick in FPL?

It looks very much like Brighton and Hove Albion will have five Double Gameweeks to come between now and the end of 2022/23, with two of them already set for Gameweeks 27 and 29.

There is one confirmed blank for the Seagulls in Gameweek 28 and another likely to follow in Gameweek 32 but even factoring those in, Albion players are towards the top of many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ shopping lists.

One debate raging in the comments section and elsewhere is over which Brighton midfielder to buy.

Kaoru Mitoma (£5.3m), Solly March (£5.1m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) are the three names in question, with Mac Allister being one of the differentials picked out by Tom Freeman in his weekly piece.

We’ll compare the trio side by side in this Members article.

MARCH’S INJURY

Before we begin, an acknowledgment that March is currently ‘yellow flagged’ in FPL.

The winger missed Brighton’s cup victory over Stoke City on Tuesday but boss Roberto De Zerbi wasn’t too concerned before the game.

“Estupinan isn’t on the list for tomorrow but Welbeck is. Colwill is working with us today and Gilmour also. Solly can’t play tomorrow but it is not a big problem.” – Roberto De Zerbi, speaking on Monday

De Zerbi will face the media again on Friday ahead of Gameweek 26, so we should get another update on March at that point.

Any negative news, of course, will heavily influence the thinking and may render the Brighton midfielder conundrum a two-horse race.

MARCH v MITOMA v MAC ALLISTER: THE UNDERLYING NUMBERS

2022/23 SEASON OVERALL

Name Cost Mins Mins per shot Mins per shot in the box Mins per shot on target Mins per pen box touch Mins per chance created Mins per expected assist (xA) Mins per expected goal (xG) Mins per expected goal involvement (xGI) Mac Allister 5.4 1635 38.9 125.8 86.1 77.9 82 1127.6 279.5 224 March 5.1 1890 37.8 54 99.5 20.8 53 471.3 370.6 207.5 Mitoma 5.3 1038 54.6 61.1 94.4 12.8 74 373.4 480.6 210.1

SINCE DE ZERBI’S APPOINTMENT (GAMEWEEK 9)