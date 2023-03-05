FPL notes: Salah shines as Liverpool thrash Man Utd 7-0

We continue to assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Gameweek 26 in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on Liverpool v Manchester United.

SALAH, DARWIN + GAKPO RUN RIOT

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) starred in Liverpool’s stunning 7-0 win over Man Utd on Sunday, as he became the Reds’ record Premier League goalscorer, moving ahead of Robbie Fowler.

In a devastating attacking display, the Egyptian looked on it right from the start and served up four attacking returns (two goals, two assists) and maximum bonus, earning his owners a whopping 21 points.

Salah’s ownership is down to 25% in the top 10k, with many FPL managers on a Wildcard choosing to sell him ahead of Gameweek 26. However, Sunday’s display was a painful reminder of his haul potential, with an appealing trip to relegation-threatened Bournemouth up next, where he also scored 21 points in the 2017/18 season.

“129 goals, that is insane. What an unbelievable number. He is a special player. We appreciate him now but in the future people will look back and be wow, we witnessed something really special.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah’s record

Cody Gakpo (£7.7m) and Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) also scored two goals each, with substitute Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) adding a seventh late on. The former has now found the net four times in as many Gameweeks.

Jurgen Klopp’s side played with renewed confidence and picked apart Man Utd, with seven of their eight shots on target hitting the net.

“It was one of the best performances for a long, long time. In a way I think everybody saw how good the boys can be. I think nobody was in doubt about Darwin’s future impact when he settles because he is a real force of nature, Cody [Gakpo] plays in the most difficult area of the pitch against a man-marking side which is super tricky, but how he keeps himself on his feet there and has the overview of everybody else, Mo is Mo [Salah]. Harvey [Elliott] played a top game the other night against Wolves, had the highest counter-pressing outcome of any player in the Premier League this season so if that is not a qualification for starting again then I don’t know one to be honest, and is for us super important on the ball as well. Hendo [Henderson] didn’t start the last game, what a performance tonight, absolutely incredible, and Fab [Fabinho] is back. Last line is in a better moment as well so it’s like it has to be. How I said, we have to make these results count with the result of the next game. That’s what we try.” – Jurgen Klopp

“A few months ago everyone thought it was a good moment to play Liverpool – you can’t say it publicly but everyone thought it – because they felt we were struggling a lot but now it is less of a good moment, we look much more like ourselves. It is important that everyone knows we are here and we are still alive.” – Jurgen Klopp

FIVE CLEAN SHEETS IN A ROW

Sunday’s win was Liverpool’s fourth in five league games. They have also kept five straight clean sheets. It’s perhaps a bit too soon to say they are ‘back’ defensively. After all, they have conceded 10 Opta-defined ‘big chances’ from Gameweek 23 onwards and were hammered at home by Real Madrid recently.

Still, they are moving in the right direction again, and it’s worth noting Man Utd had previously scored in each of their last 15 Premier League games.

Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) was particularly impressive. He provided the assist for Gakpo’s opener, created three chances and regularly got forward on the overlap.

“Good! Look, that’s a top situation. I think everybody saw how good Kostas [Tsimikas] is in the last game, he had a real impact and set up a super goal. But Robbo is Robbo and he had now 90 minutes’ break and I thought he benefitted from that today. It was a top performance, like really a flying Scotsman performance!” – Jurgen Klopp on Andrew Robertson

The result sees Liverpool move above Newcastle United into fifth place in the Premier League, albeit having played a game more than Eddie Howe’s side.

UNITED SUFFER NIGHTMARE AFTERNOON

Man Utd had come into the game on an 11-game unbeaten run, but were blown away by Liverpool in the second half.

They did have chances in the opening 45 minutes, with Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) – via an excellent Luke Shaw (£5.3m) pass – both missing presentable openings, but quickly fell apart after.

They have had a busy schedule of late, although Erik ten Hag refused to blame fatigue.

“No, nothing to do with that because we can bring the performance four days ago, seven days ago. It’s nothing to do with that. It’s just about the head. We know Liverpool are a good transition team. When you are 1-0 down, you can’t lose your head and bring them into the transition moments. We did not make the right decisions in the defensive actions. That is unprofessional. We have high standards and that’s not what we showed today in the second half.” – Erik ten Hag

There is no doubt United are a much, much better side under ten Hag, yet they have now conceded six and seven goals in away games against last season’s top two, as well as three at current leaders Arsenal, highlighting their defensive issues when they come up against top sides.

Next up for United is Thursday’s UEFA Europa League meeting with Real Betis, which is followed by a match against Southampton in Gameweek 27. A blank follows (they play Fulham in the FA Cup), before they ‘double’ in Gameweek 29.