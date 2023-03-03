182
Scout Picks March 3

FPL Gameweek 26 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up, March + Estupinan fit

182 Comments
Share

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 26.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

FPL review: Kepa hauls again but James misses out on clean sheet 2

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) is our chosen goalkeeper in Gameweek 26. The Spaniard is averaging 6.0 points per start at home this season and hosts a Leeds United side who have failed to score in five of their last eight matches in all competitions. Goals have been hard to come by for Chelsea since the restart, but their defence has been solid, allowing just 1.04 expected goals (xG) per game from Gameweek 17 onwards.

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 15 differentials: Estupinan among three budget picks

Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) kept two clean sheets in Double Gameweek 25, earning 15 FPL points. The Brazilian has the highest xG tally of all FPL defenders across the season and could potentially profit at both ends of the pitch at home to Bournemouth. That’s because Gary O’Neil’s side have conceded the most attempts from set pieces in 2022/23 and scored just one goal in their previous five away contests. As for The Gunners, they have kept 11 clean sheets in 25 Premier League games – and seven of those have come in matches against teams ranked from 12th to 20th.

Pervis Estupinan (£4.7m) was a consensus pick among the Scout Squad panel. He’s become an influential figure in Roberto De Zerbi’s 4-2-3-1 formation and has established a good understanding with Moises Caicedo (5.0m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£5.3m) down Brighton and Hove Albion’s left side. The full-back missed the midweek FA Cup win over Stoke City but has since been passed fit, making him a savvy pick against a West Ham United outfit with just one away win all season.

While Aston Villa’s underlying defensive stats don’t fill us with much hope, a nice home fixture against Crystal Palace sees budget defender Tyrone Mings (£4.3m) included. The Eagles have still only scored one goal from open play in their last 11 matches and have managed just 48 shots across their previous six, the lowest in the league in that period. They have also been at the wrong end of the table for chances conceded from set pieces all season, so Mings may not get a better opportunity to open his account in 2022/23.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (27 points difference) of 2022/23 so far.

Our champion this week is Could get Messi who has gone for the following: Ederson; Royal, Chilwell, Zinchenko; Mac Allister, Fernandes, Martinelli, Salah, Trossard; Toney, Kane (c)

The Scout Picks are tied 12-12 with the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

Premier Fantasy Tools to join the Scout Network in 2021/22 2

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

182 Comments Post a Comment
  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Start?

    A) Ederson (NEW)
    B) Meslier (che)

    1) Trippier (mci)
    2) Tarkowski (nfo)

    Open Controls
  2. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Shaw or Patterson out for Estupi?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Patt

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cool, I think Shaw plays this week and he has a plum game v Soton next week

        Open Controls
  3. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which one scores more? (gonna own Estu for 28 anyways)
    A) 26:Estupinan
    27:Bruno
    B) 26: Gabriel
    27: Odegaard?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      my gut says A

      Open Controls
  4. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    A)
    Sanchez & Maddison
    27: Save (5DGWers)
    28: Estupinan -> CHE def (11 starters)
    29: 2FTs & BB

    B)
    Raya & March
    27: Save FT (6 DGWers)
    28: Estupinan & March -> CHE def & Maddison (11 starters)
    29: 1FT & BB

    Kepa, xxx
    Trippier, Gabriel, Estupinan, Mee, Schar
    Saka, Rashford, Martinelli, Mitoma, xxx
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. OLEgend
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Iam going B with Mccalister

      Open Controls
  5. mojoindojo
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Play one each
    Pickford or Sanchez
    Pinnock or Tarkowski

    Open Controls
    1. ballsy_b
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Sanchez
      Pinnock

      Open Controls
  6. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anyone going with haaland, Watkins & Toney on WC?

    Or is Kane better than watkins

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd go Kane if you have enough money for it
      Watkins if the rest of your teams gets better

      Open Controls
    2. OLEgend
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Going with Kane and moving to Watkins/Ings in Dgw 29

      Open Controls
  7. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who to bench?
    A) Maddison
    B) Mitoma
    C) Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Not again Shirley
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      None of them.

      Open Controls
    2. OLEgend
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Mitoma

      Open Controls
  8. Not again Shirley
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Any love for Iheanacho? Swap for Nketiah? Ta

    Open Controls
    1. Belli2007
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      He has been good in recent weeks, especially when Maddison is on the pitch. He is a decent punt

      Open Controls
    2. OLEgend
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why not Watkins then?

      Open Controls
    3. Zladan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I won’t be touching Iheanacho until GW28. For now it’s a Kane Haaland Toney front line.

      Considering: Watkins, Wilson, Felix, Iheanacho. Battle of volume v quality of fixtures.

      Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who to play this GW ?
    A- Maddison
    B- March

    Open Controls
    1. Belli2007
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Maddison for me

      Open Controls
    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    A) Salah or Mitoma
    B) Perraud or Tarkowski

    Who to play??

    Open Controls
  11. Omnifolds
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    I've been banging on about how Martinelli's dip in form was a consequence of Eddie not really moving to the left to give him space for a while now, so now with Trossard filling that role and Jesus on the way back, is he now a better option than Odegaard going forward?

    Open Controls
    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. OLEgend
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes imo

      Open Controls
    3. Zladan
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes. Far more threatening than Ode.

      Open Controls
    4. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yep I've kept faith and was handsomely rewarded in GW25

      Open Controls
  12. ballsy_b
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on this starting eleven:

    Raya
    Trent - Estupinan - Tarkowski
    Salah - Odegaard - Saka - Mitoma - Mahrez
    Haaland - Nunez

    Pickford - Nketiah - Bueno - Emerson

    Is it worth a -4 to do the following:

    A) Trent & Nketiah to Gabriel & Toney
    B) as above but Mee instead of Gab
    C) Nunez & Nketiah to Toney & Watkins
    D) Hold

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I did B

      Open Controls
    2. Belli2007
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      No Rashford in you team has surely hurt a bit?

      Open Controls
      1. ballsy_b
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not yet.. I took him out last game week on the wild card.
        I’ve had him since the start of season so got plenty of his points.

        Open Controls
        1. Belli2007
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Fair enough. Quite a bold move to ship him although appreciate he blanks in a couple of weeks again

          Open Controls
      2. Belli2007
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        I agree, B. Liverpool have Bournemouth the following week and Trent could get attacking returns there

        Open Controls
        1. Belli2007
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Sorry, got that completely wrong!!! I would do C. Think Eddie has seen his day and better options than Darwin

          Open Controls
    3. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not doing the WC thingy?

      Open Controls
  13. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pick one Brentford defender (already have Mee):

    A) Pinnock
    B) Henry

    Open Controls
    1. OLEgend
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Henry for assists

      Open Controls
    2. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Henry. Pinnock could be a risk when Jansson is back.

      Open Controls
    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  14. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    2 important questions for WCers
    1) worth going without Haaland if you're going to probably get rid of him on GW28 them GW29 he has Liverpool away
    2) Why have Kepa Raya instead of Ward Raya? Just because of BB? Extra cash is more important I think

    Open Controls
    1. OLEgend
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Going without Halaand is too big of a risk for me,keeping him on 28 and selling Kane in 29 is what I am doing. Liverpool match is at Etihad and is a must win match for city and Liverpool isn't going to keep CS there

      Open Controls
      1. OLEgend
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Kepa just because Chelsea aren't conceding much goals and because of the 4 home fixtures in next 5. But it's a 50-50 call

        Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      1) Is away to Liverpool a bad fixture?
      2) Most are doing Sanchez Raya

      Open Controls
      1. OLEgend
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Its home match not away.

        Open Controls
      2. Zladan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Who is doing that? You can only field one of them in GW27, presuming BB29.

        Open Controls
    3. ballsy_b
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      1) I wouldn’t get rid until his blank
      2) I would go ward and raya

      Open Controls
    4. Zladan
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      1) No, get Haaland. Use a transfer planner to see the run of games and transfers you’d need. You should find an easy combo of players to keep Haaland until GW28 to remove him without hits and bring him back later on

      2) can’t answer this I’m afraid. I’m cemented on the Sanchez Kepa double for the extra GW28 player.

      Open Controls
    5. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      1. I’ve been arguing for #NOland for days. Have a look at my Twitter for reasoning.

      2. I’d say Sanchez + Kepa is better, as it gives you a great rotation for the rest of the season. In addition, having Sanchez and only two outfield players from BHA gives you an extra player in BGW.

      I know both blank in 32, but that is a week were many, me included, are planning to play their FH.

      Open Controls
      1. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Rather have Estupinan ahead of Sanchez, way more upside

        Open Controls
  15. Atwood
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Do we reckon Martinelli is nailed on the next few weeks?

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      In the number 9 role too. Give me those points!

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Jesus back. Rotation with Tross incoming

        Open Controls
        1. Zladan
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I will probably have moved him on by the time Jesus is back!

          Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Should be

      Open Controls
    3. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Should be for now. Playing so well and Jesus is probably going to get a few subs before starting given the fixture schedule isnt difficult.

      Open Controls
  16. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Considering Mahrez plays, which option:

    A) Mahrez + 4 points
    B) Saka

    Open Controls
  17. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Henry or Pinnock?

    Open Controls
    1. HD7
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I asked the Q. Received one vote for Henry. Not sure if there is a big difference

      Open Controls
  18. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    One of the most difficult weeks to bench 3 players who may all deserve to play.

    Ederson
    Tark Castagne TAA ( Pinnock Robbo)
    Saka Martinelli Ode Rashford (Mahre)
    Toney Haaland Watkins

    Whom will you bench rather?

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Someone reply please.

      Open Controls
  19. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Suggestions?

    A) Roll the FT
    B) Use 1FT somewhere
    C) WC and load up on Brentford, Brighton etc

    Kepa
    White Tark Dawson
    Salah Saka Odegaard Rashy
    Kane Haaland Toney

    Ward Tripps Pereira Bueno

    Open Controls
  20. Boxwoods
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Shaw on -102.2.

    Probably tons of WC distorting things, but think I will await the day’s price change before bringing him in on mine.

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'm keeping him (current owner)

      Open Controls
  21. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Those why are not WC26/27, may I know reasons why?

    Open Controls
    1. Alex1995
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m in 2 kinda, have a solid side but could do with loading up on Brighton/Brentford, team is above

      Open Controls
      1. Alex1995
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        *2 minds

        Open Controls
      2. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think u don't need WC with that team

        Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      They're stubborn people

      Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      just now

      My team looks decent. Very few injuries and not too keen og using a WC to bring in Brighton players. Saving it.

      Open Controls
  22. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Zinchenko or Gabriel on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Zinch for me all day. Too influential atm.

      Open Controls
  23. HD7
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Maddison now + one Brighton midf
    B) Two Brighton midf now and Maddison comes in 28

    And why? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A. 2 Brighton nid isnt necessarily intriguing to me.

      Open Controls
  24. Feed tha Sheep
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Raya and Sanchez not Viable on WC? (If BB in 29)

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Why not. Very.

      Open Controls
  25. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Last dilemma:

    1. Raya
    2. Sanchez

    A. Chilwell
    B. Norman
    C. Shaw
    D. Other?

    X/Kepa
    Trip/Zin/Est/Pinnock/X

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 10 Years
      just now

      See above I’m going both. If don’t want both Raya..and shaw

      Open Controls
  26. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Is Ake & Nketiah --> Pinnock & Toney worth a -4?

    (I don't have funds for Nketiah --> Toney for free).

    Open Controls
  27. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Really can’t decide on Marti or Odegaard…

    Open Controls
    1. Alex1995
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Marti more exciting

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.