Scout Notes March 6

FPL notes: Martinelli up front, White’s benching + Chelsea wing-backs

We continue to assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Gameweek 26 in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on Arsenal v Bournemouth and Chelsea v Leeds United.

The numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

TROSSARD INJURY

Already without the sidelined Eddie Nketiah (£6.7m) and the not-yet-match-fit Gabriel Jesus (£7.9m), Arsenal lost another centre-forward option in Saturday’s last-gasp win over Bournemouth.

Leandro Trossard (£6.6m) limped out of the action after just 21 minutes of the clash at the Emirates, with a groin injury cited as the reason.

“It is a worry. He came to me straight away and told me he could not continue because he’d felt something when he was tracking back after the corner. We have to assess him and see how he is.” – Mikel Arteta on Leandro Trossard

We will at least get the benefit of an extra press conference (and hence a possible early update on Trossard’s condition) from Mikel Arteta this week, as he faces the media on Wednesday ahead of the UEFA Europa League clash with Sporting.

ARTETA ON ‘OUT OF POSITION’ MARTINELLI

The by-product of Trossard’s withdrawal was that Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) moved centrally against the Cherries, with first Emile Smith-Rowe (£5.6m) and then match-winner Reiss Nelson (£4.7m) operating down the left flank.

“The way they were defending, we thought it was the best way to do it. We have alternatives – Emile can play in that position as well, we can move players and Reiss can give us width and threat in wider areas. We’ll have to assess every opponent because they’ll be different. Now we have Sporting CP, a really tough match, so let’s hope we’ll have one or two back.” – Mikel Arteta on playing Gabriel Martinelli centrally

Any ‘out of position’ appearances as a striker for Martinelli are likely to be few and far between with Jesus nearing a return. Nketiah and Trossard’s issues might also turn out to be minor in nature.

It’s also questionable whether it makes that much difference these days, especially when a side plays with such a fluid frontline as the Gunners often do. Trossard and Martinelli had been interchanging roles anyway (a bit like Jesus and Martinelli did earlier in 2022/23), with the Belgian drifting out to the left flank from his nominal centre-forward role.

Image

Credit: @PedriLikesWater

That said, Nketiah and Jesus have had 30 of the 69 big chances that have fallen Arsenal’s way this season (Martinelli, Saka and Odegaard are on 10, eight and six respectively).

Out of interest, Martinelli has a very decent seven goals in 14 competitive appearances when starting as the central ‘striker’ for Arsenal – but all of those strikes came before Arteta was appointed in December 2019.

AN ODE TO VARIANCE

You’d have got good odds on Martinelli, Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) and Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) all blanking in a five-goal thriller at the Emirates but that’s exactly what happened on Saturday.

While the trio was short of their spectacular best at the weekend, we can chalk their blanks up to it being ‘one of those days’ (also known as variance/bad luck in some quarters).

Arsenal had 31 shots against Gary O’Neil’s troops, the most that any team has managed in a Premier League this season and indeed their highest tally since 2017.

ZINCHENKO’S THREAT, ANOTHER WHITE BENCHING

Ben White‘s (£4.7m) remaining FPL owners had a roller-coaster afternoon, with the defender benched but emerging as a second-half substitute to grab Arsenal’s equaliser.

Another poor display from Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.2m) suggests there won’t be too many more league starts for the Japan international this season, at least while the title is on the line.

White’s game-time has become more at risk as the fixtures pile up but for his owners’ sake, he will hopefully now get his breathers on Thursday nights when Arsenal are in Europa League action, which kicks off this week.

Due to the Gunners not having any more doubles in 2022/23, only once will they have three league matches in a week again: that comes in Gameweeks 32-34.

On the other flank, Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m) continues to catch the eye. The Ukraine international had three shots, created a game-high four chances and registered seven penalty area touches against the Cherries and while the path of the game did mean that individual Arsenal player stats were inevitably going to be inflated, Zinchenko has been posting decent numbers for a while.

LIVERPOOL’S NEXT OPPONENTS

It’s a rejuvenated Liverpool up next for Bournemouth, who have largely impressed over a tricky run of six games.

Wolves were beaten and Newcastle were held to a draw, while Brighton and Arsenal left it very, very late to see off the Cherries in their respective games.

Despite the fixture difficulty, Bournemouth are ranked ninth for shots in the box over their last six matches. Goals from Philip Billing (£5.1m) and Marcos Senesi (£4.4m) spoiled an Arsenal clean sheet on Saturday and while it was a mostly backs-to-the-wall display, O’Neil’s troops did pose a threat whenever they went forward.

At the other end, there’s more encouragement for Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and co. While it’s perhaps to be expected, Bournemouth are rock-bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC) over this six-match run.

BOOSTS FOR JAMES AND CHILWELL

We knew in advance of Gameweek 26 that Reece James (£5.8m) was going to miss out on Chelsea’s clash with Leeds but the defender looks set to make an immediate return to action, having trained ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Plenty of FPL managers will have been sufficiently burned by James’s myriad fitness issues to avoid revisiting him as an option but there are causes for optimism.

The same goes for Ben Chilwell (£5.8m).

The former Leicester man was part of a Chelsea side that set up in a 3-4-3 against Leeds, a system that unquestionably brings out the best of Chilwell and James from an attacking perspective.

“We had a nice balance about us. It was better in terms of attacking, certainly in the first half against Leeds.”

“Ben and Reece have been unavailable for a long time so we had to find different solutions but clearly, those are roles that they’re comfortable in and brings out their quality, so it is something for us to go forward with.” – Graham Potter on using a wing-back system

“Ben’s got stronger and stronger as the weeks have gone on and today I thought he affected the game in a really good way and contributed a lot to our first-half performance.” – Graham Potter

Chilwell was a threat from both open play and set pieces, setting up Wesley Fofana‘s (£4.3m) goal from a corner before wasting a big chance of his own.

Fofana is available at an eye-catching price in FPL and certainly one to consider for the watchlist/a Gameweek 27 Wildcard, and fairly low-risk at £4.3m even if the inevitable Potter benching materialises at some point.

“We’ve missed Wesley. It was the Milan game at home when he had his injury, that’s a long time ago. He brings something different – his physicality, he defends big spaces, allows you to defend a little bit higher up the pitch because he’s got the pace and the physicality to recover. Then in the box he can attack the ball well, so he’s an important player for us.” – Graham Potter

It’s most definitely the goalkeeper and defenders who are the leading Chelsea targets in FPL right now, with only one of their attackers on the scoresheet over the last six Gameweeks. That man was Joao Felix (£7.6m), who came closest to scoring on Saturday when rattling the underside of the crossbar.

GNONTO BENCHING

Wilfred Gnonto (£5.0m) lost his place in the Leeds starting XI for the first time since the restart but the failures of the visitors’ attack in west London, not to mention his own bright cameo off the bench, potentially bode well for Gameweek 27 onwards.

“I thought for today it was better to try two wingers like Jack [Harrison] and Summerville, I think it was my decision, try to think and counter and think during the game they will be important as well. Today, my thinking about today was that we will get points during the game not only with the first XI, we need all the players to get the points when in play.” – Javi Gracia

The Whites are one of a number of clubs with a fixture in Blank Gameweek 28 and a double in Gameweek 29 but with Arsenal one of their opponents in the latter, free-scoring Brighton to come before then and a possible blank in Gameweek 32, there’s little appealing about Javi Gracia’s relegation-threatened outfit.

267 Comments Post a Comment
  Eightball
    2 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Kepa
    TAA Shaw Gabriel
    March Salah Martinelli Saka Rashford
    Haaland Fenix

    Bench: Gnonto + Castagne + Lewis

    A) Felix ---> Toney
    B) Martinelli ----> Mitoma
    C) Gnonto + Martineli -----> Toney + Mitoma (-4)
    D) Gnonto + Shaw --------> Toney + Estupinian or Brentford defender (-4)

    Thinking I will WC28 to get the perfect BB29. Likely to get rid of Salah and Haaland on the WC for BGW28 and DGW29 but I want them both this gameweek. D with Brentford defender means I am somewhat flexible on Wildcard28 and could possibly save the wildcard for after gw29 but not sure its worth the hassles.

    Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      D looks nice

      Open Controls
  bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Any changes I need to make here? 1ft 4.5 mib Cheers!
    Raya
    Dunk - Zinchenko - Henry
    Saka - Mitoma - Rashford - March
    Kane - Haaland - Toney
    Bench: Ward - Odegdars - Trippier - Botman

    Open Controls
    DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    Kantelele
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      I would play Tripp

      Open Controls
      RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Trips over zinc yeah

        Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Fine

      Open Controls
  RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    So… miserable week… best next move? 1FT, 0itb.

    A. Sanchez+Madd >> Raya+MacAllister (-4)
    B. Sanchez >> Steele
    C. Save FT

    Kepa
    Estupinan, Zinchenko, Henry
    Rashford, Saka, Ødegaard, Maddison
    Haaland, Kane, Toney
    (Sanchez, Mitoma, Tripps, Schar)

    Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I’ll be playing Tripps & Mitoma btw

      Open Controls
    Arteta
      7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Sanchez to Steele.

      Open Controls
    Bucket Man
      4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Same team. Botman instead of Schar. Was thinking DDG but you can’t afford. Not sure on Steele so may roll but will see.

      Open Controls
      RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yeah I like the Schar pick but it has back fired in leaving me with 0 Itb.

        Steele could also backfire so pretty rubbish position so soon after WC

        Open Controls
  Stranger Mings
    2 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    How about
    WC27;
    GW28 haaland to Watkins;
    Gw29 Jensen to Maddy
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    mcginnntonic
      3 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      thats popular, gonna be template

      Open Controls
      Stranger Mings
        2 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Thanks only issue is trying to get hasland back asap

        Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      8 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Sounds good

      Open Controls
      Stranger Mings
        2 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Thanks but still means only 10 for gw28!!

        Open Controls
        Ajax Hamsterdam
          8 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Should be more than enough imo depends who obviously:)

          Open Controls
  mcginnntonic
    3 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Could it be a good idea to dead end into DGW29, then WC 30 (or 31 as games still nice for 30)

    Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Really depends of your team but I would wait for gw33.

      Open Controls
      FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Any particular reason why?

        Open Controls
  Ajax Hamsterdam
    8 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Will dgw34 have a lot of extra games ? Cheers

    Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      8 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      In other words which gw is better for BB? Cheers

      Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Just 3

      Open Controls
      Ajax Hamsterdam
        8 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 Year
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Likely to be:
          Brighton v Man Utd
          Liverpool v Fulham
          Man City v West Ham

          Open Controls
          DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            6 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            TC an option then

            Open Controls
            The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 Year
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              Indeed, that's what I'm aiming for

              Open Controls
          Ajax Hamsterdam
            8 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            Thank you very much !

            Open Controls
    Stranger Mings
      2 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Better for gw29

      Open Controls
      Ajax Hamsterdam
        8 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Thanks. I'm just not inspired by these extra games for 29. Will need to rethink my plan which is fh28 wc33 and bb34.

        Open Controls
  Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    6 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    What % of the Top 100k have used BB and FH?

    Open Controls
    WVA
      6 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Probably not a lot

      Open Controls
    g40steve
      4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Not many still got them

      Open Controls
  anish10
    12 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Need some help, still have WC, FH & BB

    When would you advise I use it ? Was thinking this week but squads still pretty decent.

    1.3 ITB

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Botman Saliba Pinnock Tarkowski
    Saka Salah Mitoma Rashford Summerville
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Open Controls
    Sailboats
      7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      No need to use it now. Save

      Open Controls
  Arteta
    7 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I sold Salah, Nunez, Alexander-Arnold and Ward on WC and lost 50 points. Well 45 actually, because I would still start Kepa.

    What's next? Tim Ream with a 15 pointer? 😀

    Open Controls
    Arteta
      7 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      I bought Mac Allister who exploded and Toney who could maybe match Nunez, benched Rashford (huge call), doubled up on Brentford defence... so let's judge it after tonight. I'm angry at United and I still don't fully understand how can they concede 6 goals in 45 minutes. It's completely unacceptable in amateur football league, let alone Premier League.

      Open Controls
      Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        This , I went in light on Liverpool for their double so was well set to avoid a WC . Was touch and go though so Salah haul was just a HUGE slice of luck . No doubt many who are shouting from the rooftops enjoyed a similar slice of luck , nothing more and nothing less

        Open Controls
        Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Great weekend for a Gooner though 😆

          Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        if you are not a Manchester United fan I don't think you can be angry at a fantasy game.

        It's kind of funny because football is the national game because a non league team can knock out a top Premier League club. It's the beauty in the game, 11 v 11.

        Unlike in lots of sports like Rugby for example where the stronger side normally wins.

        Open Controls
    WVA
      6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      You were always going to do it though and no-one could have predicted that Liverpool performance.

      Open Controls
  Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Is anyone giving any serious thought to starting their 2nd Arsenal mid and benching Haaland this game week. I appreciate it may be a little stupid on paper, maybe, but Martinelli away to Fulham with them missing their main man in midfield, versus Haaland away to a fairly stubborn Palace side ….. haven’t played enough with my gut this season, so maybe time to start?

    Open Controls
    CONNERS
      4 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I'll most likely go without Haaland in gw29 on my BB but wouldn't bench him against Palace.

      Open Controls
    WVA
      6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Selling Haaland for Kane and playing both Arsenal mids.

      RAYA
      Trippier Gabriel ESTUPIAN
      Salah Saka Rashford Odegaard MARCH(VC)
      Kane TONEY(C)
      Kepa Watkins Mings Tark

      Open Controls
  CONNERS
    4 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Thoughts on what the highest GW score will be in DGW29?

    Somewhere around 200 perhaps?

    Open Controls
    Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      We had that some seasons back but fixtures for 29 are not all that so will need a lot of luck to reach 200 . I would say 160 to 170 the highest . But lets see yeah.

      Open Controls
    CONNERS
      4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Yeah true, some tough fixtures amongst those doubles.

      Open Controls
  Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    2FT. Currently planning to WC next week and BB in 29…

    A) Odegaard & Andreas -> Mitoma & Mac Allister. Play Saka

    B) Saka & Gnonto -> Mitoma & Toney. Play Odegaard

    Open Controls
    Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Hmmm,
      You have to hope for a Toney yc tonight then A looks the bet .
      No yc and Toney looks the best Cpt choice but would rather lose Odegaard over Saka , tough

      Open Controls
  LarryDuff
    7 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Always so funny when the sheeple lose lol Salah + Nunez we march on!

    Open Controls
    Sailboats
      7 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      ayy

      Open Controls
    La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Behave

      Open Controls
      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Pure troll. Easily ignored. Contributes nothing

        Open Controls
    WVA
      6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      They weren't sheep, they all needed to WC exactly the same game week as the content creators lol

      Open Controls
  Sailboats
    7 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Bench Trippier or White?

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      White

      Open Controls
    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      6 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      White. I am benching him too

      Open Controls
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I'm benching Zinchenko and playing Tripps

      Open Controls
  Zack124
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Bench one for next 27!

    Saka, Salah, Rashfrd, McAllister*, Mitoma*
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Open Controls
    Sailboats
      7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Tough af. Maybe Kane

      Open Controls
    A Pillow of Winds
      2 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      May be McAllister. Can't be benching anyone else.

      Open Controls
      Zack124
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        I still need to buy McAllister for -4 as I need funds for Toney.
        If I do bench him no point doing it.

        Open Controls
    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      6 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Kane, maybe

      Open Controls
    WVA
      6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      This is exactly why I have stuck with one attacker and one defender from Bri and Bre.

      Open Controls
  DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Do we think Steele will feature regularly now, at least till DGW 29?

    Open Controls
    Sailboats
      7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      I'm considering doing Pickford > Steele

      Open Controls
      DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        6 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Exactly the same transfer here

        Open Controls
        Sailboats
          7 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Ward as backup? =)

          Open Controls
          DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            6 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Yes. Was on bench this week 🙁

            Open Controls
            Sailboats
              7 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Same lol. Freaking Pickshit needs to be sold asap

              Open Controls
    Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      im doing ward to steele ,i have kepa ,steele did ok saturday,new manager prefers him atm,it looks a fair go at 3.9

      Open Controls
  Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    I have the following team, and the following chops.

    Wild Card
    Free Hit
    Bench Boast

    Team
    Raya

    Tarkowski Mee Saliba

    Saka Ødegaard Salah Rashford Mitoma

    Kane Haaland

    Subs
    De Gea Estupiñán Trippier Ferguson

    Still have the Bench Boast and Free Hit.

    Also have 0.8in the Bank with 1 Free Transfer

    I should I proceed with the following weeks, with GW28 missing a few teams and GW29 and big Double week for most teams

    Open Controls
    WVA
      6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Play Estupian and Trippier and you're fine!

      Open Controls
  FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    If someone had told me a couple of months ago I was going to bench Haaland for Solly March, I would ... not believe them

    Open Controls
    OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      surely you can bench someone else

      Open Controls
    WVA
      6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Don't do it, i know he has a DGW but this is classic DGW fever, we do it every season, I ALMOST benched Salah for March this week!!!! The good SGW players will outscore most of the DGW players.

      Open Controls
    A Pillow of Winds
      2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I wouldn't bench Haaland, even for a DGWer. Bench someone else if you must.

      Open Controls
    Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      😆 yeah

      Open Controls
  Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Let's face this was one helluva gw , I do not recall ever a gw in FPL that resulted in such degrees of both Euphoria and utter dejection also, from so many that play the game , crazy fn crazy..

    That said the know it all gloaters and trolls are a real sad lot.
    I was Europhic also with every Salah point as it hit the board yesterday but in the cold light of today I count my luck . Most that hit the WC had no other option having gone all in on Liverpool for the double and yeah that was a risk but it could have paid big , luck dictated not.

    For those of us that went light and had a good mix for the 28 blank the decision was easily made ie hold out and hope. Our wishes came true and that is down to the FPL Gods entirely not some wise decision as most of these keep throwing out around these parts .

    Ironic that us who had lost trust in Liverpool and only got Salah to mimimise the damage in gw 25 are now the beneficiaries 😆

    Open Controls
    WVA
      6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Most that hit the WC had many other options but 40% of managers 'decided' to do it the same week....

      Open Controls
      Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Perhaps there were a number that should have held on but for many it was not the case. In my main ML which has many "strong players " I had checked their teams prior and in all cases those that Wild carded had little option but to do so .

        I recall some of the pod guys saying also - team dependent but if you are well set up holding is an option.

        Let's face it nobody had the faintest that MU would capitulate as they did.
        That said Salah now a hold for all of us that have.

        Open Controls
        WVA
          6 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Yeah my mini leagues are also very strong although I know every move they will make based on content creators/scout picks etc so I always go for a few different players which last season didn't pay off at all, this season its working so far. All the strong players played their WC, many of them didn't need too but you're right no one had any idea about that result.

          Open Controls
          Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Not that strong then , my lot in the main make their own decisions

            Open Controls
            Debauchy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              10 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              But yeah no complaints , yet .....

              Open Controls
            WVA
              6 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              I hope they do well because of that, even the players in my mini leagues that love football and fpl have turned into sheep, unfortunately some of them beat most seasons and several of them are flying high in the top 50-100k this season!

              Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      2 hours ago

      Hear hear

      Open Controls
    The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Many captained Salah when he scored a hattrick and got an assist and clean sheet at Old Trafford a couple of seasons ago.

      The others (me included) brought in and captained Havertz who was playing up front as Lukaku was injured, against a terrible Norwich. Chelsea scored 7.

      Havertz blanked for a 50-odd swing in favour of the Salah captainers

      Open Controls
      Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        I did the same 😆 FPL gods can be so cruel yeah

        Open Controls
  WVA
    6 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Many thinking of benching Haaland v Cry and/or Kane v NFO for Brentford and Brighton players, don't do it, we've learnt our lesson many times over previous seasons, you know how it ends.

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      But MacAllister averages 14ppg over the last 1 games

      Open Controls
      WVA
        6 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Haha yep, March had four double digit hauls in his last few game weeks which almost made me bench Salah for him!

        Open Controls
      Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Mac the Knife !!!

        Open Controls
  Scalper
    6 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Anybody considering Rashford for Captain in 27? Yes BRI and BRE assets have a dgw, but think manutd will be fuelled to make up for that loss vs liverpool.

    Totally based off intuition, but think manutd will win by ~4 goals vs SOU at old Trafford

    Open Controls
    Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Cannot see past a Brighton mid tbh, one of them could be good for 25+ points.

      Open Controls
      DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Which one though

        Open Controls
    WVA
      6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Rashford is a great captaincy option, we'll know more after Toney plays tonight. Picking the right Brighton mid is pot luck.

      Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Not really. Pretty set on Mitoma

      Open Controls
    Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      He is a consideration for sure but we all love a doubler so if Toney escapes a yellow this GW he will be easily the go to Cpt

      Open Controls
      Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Remember if Toney gets a clear chance he finishes 90% of the time imo

        Open Controls
    Bucket Man
      4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Probably Mitoma as only Brighton mid I have. Two away games for Toney. Rashford not a bad shout though.

      Open Controls
      WVA
        6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        How does Toney get on away from home.....

        Open Controls
    Traction Engine Foot
      5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Not a terrible idea, but I would always go for the player with 2 games.

      Open Controls
    Scalper
      6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Captaincy all over the board it seems!

      Gonna be an interesting week.

      Open Controls
      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        So much more fun like this than 90% capping Haaland 🙂

        Open Controls
        Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Yep , great to have a chance to just go with gut for a change 🙂

          Open Controls
  Bucket Man
    4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Been given permission to take over my sisters team as not been very well. Not a clue what to do. Didn’t wildcard so kept Salah but I sold Gakpo for Maddison and not Mitoma. So WC an option. FH and BB left

    1FT 1MIL ITB

    Ward
    White, Trippier, Botman
    Salah, Rashford, Odegaard, Martinelli , Maddison
    Kane, Haaland
    Iversen, Kilman, Tarkowski, Greenwood

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Probably WC now to set up BB29. Unless you have any other ideas for BB?

      Open Controls
      Fit_to_drop
        3 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        I can see the lure of WC now to have a strong GW27 team, cover GW28 and then BB 29 but are people not worried that it might take a -4, -8 to fix the team after international break? Is that overstating the risk?

        Open Controls
        Bucket Man
          4 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Thanks guys. Planning another WC after my own last week is going to be tedious haha.

          Open Controls
        The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 Year
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Its a fair point about the IB but I think its worth the risk given that we won't get any comparably sized DGWs after this. Also personally I need to play TC still & I think 34 looks best for that, so I'll just have to take a couple hits to fix BB29 if I get any problems

          Open Controls
  Black Knights
    11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/06/fpl-notes-the-kane-question-watkins-poor-palace/

    Open Controls
  Traction Engine Foot
    5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    I will probably do Bueno to Mee/Henry with my 1ft. Is it worth a hit to get another Brighton player?

    Current team:

    Kepa
    Gabriel Trippier Botman
    Salah Mitoma Saka Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland Toney
    Ward Gnonto Tarkowski Bueno

    4.2m itb

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I think Estupinan is the better option given that Brentford's DGW29 is tough & BHA have 5 DGWs coming up. But if you're set on Mee then maybe Tark - Estupinan in addition?

      Open Controls
      Traction Engine Foot
        5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Thanks. I do want Estupinan but a Brentford defender means I have 10 players for 28 (although one of them is Gnonto so I'd probably take a hit to get Watkins)

        Open Controls
  FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Seems im 24 hours late to the party - but holding Salah when everyone sold and recommended selling was pretty sweet.

    Looks like my non wildcard team is pretty close to the wanted template now, will get Mitoma in 29 as dont want to sell any of those 4 mids for a -4

    Steele
    Dunk Mee Trippier
    Salah Martinelli Saka Rashford
    Kane Toney (c) Haaland
    Ward White Andreas Kilman

    Looking at rolling in 28 and getting Darwin Mitoma & Trent in 29 for a -4

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Yeah looks alright. No reason for you to WC if not setting up BB29

      Open Controls
      FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        My Wildcard number 2 and bench boost are long gone so i have no such worries. I wildcarded week 18 after making a right mess of the post world cup team in week 17 - but that decision has netted me close to positive 100 points.

        Still cant complain, ive made every silly mistake you could make and wasted all my chips but since week 8 (bar week 17) ive played consistently and patiently and gone from 3.8mil to 55k currently with Toney tonight

        Open Controls
        The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 Year
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Wow, awesome climbing

          Open Controls
          FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 Years
            54 mins ago

            Yep i have found my own style now and will be more consistent in future

            I was 3.8 mil in week 8 because i used wildcard 1 in week 2 ( a terrible mistake and sold Jesus) and then Free hitted in week 3 since i felt my season was over ( Vardy Captain - another disater)

            My goal from then on was to play consistent and patient and try to get top 1 or 2 million by week 38

            Gone alot better now after week 8 low and just trying to stay top 100k against all those with multiple chips left

            Open Controls
        ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          You sound like you have had some fun playing it that way rather than saving all your chips till the latter part. I fear that your impressive rank may begin to slip away as others play their chips. Good luck though.

          Open Controls
          FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yes i agree with you its most likely i will fall.

            My aim is to try and stay in the top100k, nice 20k green this week up to 55k despite taking a hit , not buying Mitoma again and Toney left to go

            But yes probably 30% shot of staying top 100k, trying to find small advantages over chip users is the main play

            I think week 29 and 32 (i will have 11) are the main targets for me.

            Open Controls

