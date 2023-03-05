88
Scout Notes March 5

FPL notes: Schar injury news + positive signs for Toney?

88 Comments
Share

We continue to assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Gameweek 26 in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on Manchester City v Newcastle United and Southampton v Leicester City.

The numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

ENCOURAGEMENT FOR NEWCASTLE

Recent defeats to Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs in league and cup have pretty much confirmed what we already knew, that Newcastle are still some distance from being a real elite force.

But they’re now definite B-listers and it’s hard to think of a game this season in which they’ve meekly surrendered, something that used to be a regular occurrence under previous regimes.

And against Manchester City on Saturday, the Magpies saw plenty of the ball, handled Erling Haaland (£12.2m) fairly well and fluffed a handful of opportunities to draw level; Joelinton (£5.9m) and Callum Wilson (£6.9m) both miskicked in excellent positions.

The fixtures ease considerably now, with even a switch rematch with Manchester United compensated for by it being part of a Double Gameweek.

Goals aren’t flowing at the right end of the pitch (that’s now just three scored in eight league games) so it’s mostly the Newcastle defence that we’re interested in. Encouragingly, five of the six lowest-scoring teams in the division (Wolves, Forest, West Ham, Everton and Southampton) are to come in the next eight Gameweeks.

WHY SCHAR MISSED OUT

FPL managers looking to double up on Newcastle’s backline will have given Fabian Schar (£5.1m) plenty of consideration, sitting as he does top of the defenders’ table for goal attempts in 2022/23.

The Swiss stopper missed his first Premier League match since Gameweek 5 on Saturday, with the head injury sustained in the League Cup final to blame.

We’re used to seeing concussed players observing the mandatory six-day protocol but Schar’s history of head trauma has seen him handled more carefully. We await further news from Eddie Howe in the pre-Gameweek 27 presser next Friday.

“Fabian took a nasty knock to his eye. He had a nasty cut and bruise around that area. He did some tests with the doctor during the week, so quite early in the week, he wasn’t going to be available to play.

“I don’t think Fabian’s history is part of my thinking, but the doctor who has been with us a long period of time knows Fabian’s history. That’s all taken into account with the concussion protocol, that we will follow to the letter.” – Eddie Howe

DIAS + FODEN IMPRESS

Manchester City are a bit of a footnote in this article as their players aren’t big FPL targets until we get to late-April/early-May, with no doubles and (very likely) two blanks set to come in the next six Gameweeks.

So naturally it’s time for Phil Foden (£8.0m) to start impressing at a time when many of us aren’t in the market for his services.

The England international secured back-to-back double-digit hauls with his deflected opener at the Etihad on Saturday, and his return to some semblance of what we hacks call ‘form’ on the right flank has sounded the FPL death knell for Riyad Mahrez (£7.7m).

“Part of it was a struggle with his ankle, but accept it, don’t blame anyone, the opponents, the manager or the club or team-mates or whatever. Accept that you can do better. Come back to your principles. And step by step he will be back.

“Now he’s back, scoring goals like Riyad. Riyad for the last two months has been one of the most important players. He won the game against Spurs. Every action of his created actions for his team-mates,

“Erling Kevin and Gundo and everyone. What happened with Phil is completely normal. Just accept it. The bad moments, these too shall pass. Always like this in the 90 minutes. Always will come the good moments and we will come back to the game and be ready to do it.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden’s post-World Cup struggles

We’ll see who is impressing when the reigning champions really come back onto the radar in Gameweek 34 (City will very likely have two ‘doubles’ in the final five Gameweeks) but Ruben Dias (£5.8m) is back to his imperious best right now, excelling at centre-half in this his seventh successive start in league and cup.

Guardiola has typically had one defensive mainstay in his sides and rotated around it, so a fit-again Dias could belatedly be that figure in 2022/23 – but then again, the City boss has never been so well stocked with centre-backs and we’ve now got John Stones (£5.4m) and Aymeric Laporte (£5.7m) back fit.

WASTEFUL IHEANACHO

Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) is a differential FPL forward that has been attracting a modest bit of FPL interest of late but he had a real stinker at Southampton on Saturday, missing three golden opportunities as Leicester fell to a poor 1-0 defeat.

James Maddison (£8.1m) supplied one of the crosses that Iheanacho spurned badly from close range, also teeing up a glorious chance for Harry Souttar (£4.5m). While this was far from vintage Maddison, a blank was just pure bad luck.

Above: Iheanacho has the best non-penalty expected goal involvement (xGI) figure of Gameweek 26 so far, with Maddison not far behind him.

“I thought he was outstanding in the game. It was great to get him through 90 minutes. He was a player of real quality on the pitch and he always looked a threat.” – Brendan Rodgers on James Maddison

While there’s little-to-no prospect of Maddison losing his place, Iheanacho has historically been an impact sub under Rodgers and the threat of rotation looms larger when things aren’t going well. Encouragingly, however, the Leicester boss had only good words to say about the Nigeria international after full-time.

“He’s been brilliant for us of late. He’s been the one who looks like the threat. He kept fighting and kept working. He had two really good headers but couldn’t make the finish. The opportunity on the edge of the box, we’ve seen him score those recently, where he guides it into the corner. At least he was there to miss it.”- Brendan Rodgers on Kelechi Iheanacho

Barnes injury update

Elsewhere, Tete‘s (£5.5m) superb full debut in Gameweek 22 now looks like a bit of an outlier after another underwhelming display, while Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) was hooked at half-time at St Mary’s; an ankle injury was to blame for that.

“We’ll have to wait and see [about Barnes]. He got booked for the challenge on James Ward-Prowse and I think he’s twisted his ankle, so we’ll just have to wait and see on that.” – Brendan Rodgers

Both defences on the south coast looked ropey, no surprise perhaps given that they had just one post-restart clean sheet between them ahead of kick-off.

Southampton’s constant concessions of clear openings around the penalty spot or closer will have been of interest to owners of Marcus Rashford (£7.3m), Ivan Toney (£7.7m) and Harry Kane (£11.7m) ahead of the next two Gameweeks, while Leicester’s high line looked ripe for the taking and was indeed breached for Carlos Alcaraz‘s (£5.0m) match-winning goal.

The Foxes are another team that Brentford face before the March international break.

Saints could even afford a penalty miss from James Ward-Prowse (£6.3m), with Danny Ward‘s (£4.0m) save from 12 yards handing him a double-digit haul.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

88 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Plumbers Pan
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Play up

    Open Controls
  2. si
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Odegaard had 11 attempts with no returns. That has to be close to an FPL record?

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Almighty Bournemouth. They deserved a draw in that game, Neto was outstanding, what a goalie!

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Each of those shots had less than 0.10xG and outside the area, so quality over quantity.

      Open Controls
  3. Saïss Doesn't Mat…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    How has Gibbs-White fared lately eye-test-wise? Considering him for the next couple

    Open Controls
  4. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Went March over Mitoma for the 2nd time this season
    9 points gone

    Open Controls
    1. Shark
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Same here.

      Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Just hold our nerve I guess

      Open Controls
    3. jamesjoseph2770
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      10 points. Mitoma-13, March-3

      Open Controls
    4. el polako
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I got both,just played the wrong one...

      Open Controls
    5. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Went Barnes over Mitoma always someone worse off

      Open Controls
  5. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Unlucky Maddison owners last night, points dodging of the highest order..can't wait to fit him in my team very soon

    Open Controls
  6. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Actually seriously considering offloading Haaland temporarily it’s now, my reason:

    I want to bring in Toney who has 5 games compared to Haaland, I have Kane & Felix also who don’t blank in 28 so this allows me to get 11 players out with fts. I was going to bench Haaland & Felix this fe anyway.

    Can bring Haaland back again in gw30 & also keeping wildcard till around then.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      That should read * compared to Haalands 2 games*

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Fixtures are pretty kind for haaland outside of the blank

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Away to Palace & home to Liverpool, I mean it is a risk going without but he’d be back for Southampton away and I wouldn’t be captaining for these 2 games.

        I get a player in who plays 5 games (If not banned by then)

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          47 mins ago

          Palace who he demolished earlier in the season

          And Liverpool who’s defence looks absolutely dire

          Open Controls
    3. KeanosMagic
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I also have Felix. Patience is waning. Off I didn't have Toney already, he'd be on the block!

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I know what you mean about Felix, I just feel with good fixtures and a double gw29, I should hold on till 30 then punt.

        Open Controls
    4. Bluetiger1
      4 mins ago

      I'm undecided with Haaland - looking to keep in my squad as a must

      However - short-term could be a good choice as Man City fixtures not ideal for FPL Managers.

      GW28 - Blank
      GW29 - Liverpool (H) single game week
      ---
      GW30 bring him back

      Open Controls
  7. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Bringing back Kane feels like a mistake and now my best chance of maintaining the green arrow is Trent having a good game which makes me feel dirty!

    Maybe a Trent goal in Liverpool defeat would suffice.

    Open Controls
    1. SensibleSoccerChamp
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I’m hoping for a Shaw CL and a Darwin 2 pts 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Chazz Reinhold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        I'm hoping for Salah and Rashford Haatricks and Shaw, TAA,VVD and Robbo all being subbed after 59min.

        Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      The main reason was the NFO at home game next week.

      Open Controls
    3. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yeah home to Forest should see him do well

      Open Controls
    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Decent fixtures for Tottenham and they are still on for top 4, remarkably.

      Open Controls
  8. SensibleSoccerChamp
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Morning!
    With -4 I’d have 2 Brighton and 1 Brentford (no Toney)
    Should I WC even though I’m happy with team?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Is your team good for BW28 and DGW29 ? If not you can WC to set up all three GWs.

      Open Controls
    2. SensibleSoccerChamp
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Ah I see thanks!

      Open Controls
  9. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Interesting comments, I might get Steele

    Open Controls
  10. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    What a disaster of a GW..

    Rashford hattie can only save it now

    Open Controls
    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Everyone has Rashford

      Open Controls
  11. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Sanchez > Steele! De Zerbi Goes Bananas!

    Open Controls
  12. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Who is a must next GW?

    1. Salah v BOU (A)
    2. Kane v NFO (H)

    Open Controls
    1. TonyRaw
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Neither

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Despite shipping 3 goals yesterday, Bournemouth defence looks decent so wouldn’t assume goals for Salah. Kane at home the better bet I reckon

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Erm... they're bottom of the league with -27 goal difference, the defence does not 'look decent'.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          just now

          It is as indecent as a nudist!

          Open Controls
  13. TKC07
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Is Cucurella injured or not being in squad due to his recent performances?

    Open Controls
    1. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Poor form and too much pressure on social media.

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Poor performance

      Open Controls
  14. Sad Ken
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Am I right in thinking if you make a transfer, and then free hit, your transfer gets cancelled? So in effect, you get no free transfers the gameweek you use your free hit chip and your team reverts completely to how it was prior to that?

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      yes and and saved transfer gets lost with a free hit

      Open Controls
  15. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Think I might be punting on Felix in 28/29 in place of Haaland. Funtimes 😆

    Open Controls
  16. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Good morning all!! I have Sanchez, would you switch him too….

    A- Steele
    Or
    B- Raya

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. jamesjoseph2770
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Raya

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thankyou mate!! Definitely going to go for him now

        Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      20 mins ago

      B

      A could be rota between Sanchez & Steele as manager trying to get clean sheets

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!! I agree!! Was going to put that as a little sub note actually, Raya plays in 32 I think too Kepa my other keeper so saves not having a keeper for that week aswell

        Open Controls
    3. mdm
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Nice one!! Cheers mate!! Raya it shall be!!

        Open Controls
  17. Bluetiger1
    28 mins ago

    GW27 - how many DGW players?

    GW29 anyone playing BB & if yes how many DGW players?

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      6
      12

      Open Controls
      1. McSlu
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        6
        13

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          19 mins ago

          Impressive

          Open Controls
      2. Bluetiger1
        19 mins ago

        5
        9 but might change to more in next GW or so

        Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      6
      Yes
      Currently 10 but may ditch Emerson Royal

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        11 mins ago

        6 - I have 5 - (I gone 3 v 2 split Brentford over Brighton, as Brighton have a BGW & needing to look to field 11 during GW28)

        GW29 unsure might have the odd change & play BB as seems majority going for that but feel some players on single game weeks might score higher currently 9 unsure on final choice as need to assess GW28 & then make decision on final GW29 after International Break.

        After mid-week FA CUP shocks decided not play expected/planned Wild Card - keep back for expected DGW I think around GW34, Looking at the FA Draw I have coverage if expected Premier league teams win with odd adjustment to field 11 - keeping eye out for adhoc DGW coming.

        Currently GW26 - 26 points with 4 to play not great but with the results during the GW I have had at the moment a small Green Arrow which I'll take happily.

        Open Controls
    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      6
      13

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        10 mins ago

        Impressive

        Open Controls
  18. mdm
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who wins this?

    A. Tark, Salah and Shaw
    B. Mee, Toney + 7p

    Open Controls
    1. jamesjoseph2770
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I guess B. As Salah & Shaw play each other..

      Open Controls
    2. McSlu
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B unless Salah bags a hat-trick

      Open Controls
  19. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    What are Sanchez owners doing?

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Selling for Raya

      Open Controls
    2. dansmusen
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Just sold for Raya. No need to wait for price changes.

      Open Controls
    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      See above, selling for Raya I think mate

      Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Steele for sure.

      Open Controls
    5. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Just came on to ask the same. So annoying because I was really 50/50 on Estupian / Raya vs Sanchez / Mee on WC and went with the former.

      Could just go with Steele but who's to say he won't be dropped after a clanger or 2. Don't want to make 2 transfers to switch to Raya / Est. What are you thinking?

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        You should be happy if you went with the former

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Ah yeah, went with the latter* I'm afraid

          Open Controls
  20. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Next question folks if I may….. go for…

    A- Dunk
    B- Estupinan
    C- Veltman

    Thoughts appreciated!!!

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      9 mins ago

      GW27

      Do you have any Brentford Players?
      Guessing by above you must have two Brighton Players - from selection I would go B

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Have Sanchez and Mitoma, and only Toney from Brentford mate, Sanchez is annoying as it’s a transfer I didn’t want to have to make he will go to Raya and then Ake will go to a Brighton defender now, Estupinan my preferred option, plan is to BB in 29, just the internationals worry my about Estupinan being benched for one of the games, maybe it’s just overthinking tho

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          They don't have a player to replace Estupinan. De Zerbi has complained about this

          We're more likely to get early subs than benching

          Open Controls
  21. diesel001
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    If Brentford don't keep a CS tomorrow, then I think the WC template team this GW will do well next GW. 8 players who are 'due' would then include Raya, Gabriel, Maddison, March, Martinelli, Saka, Haaland, and Kane.

    Open Controls
    1. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like your logic

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      There's no such thing as "due".
      Ask Darwin owners.

      Open Controls
  22. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    On WC. Here's the masterplan:
    Gw28: Haaland > Watkins (means 11 starters)
    Gw29 BB: JWP + Zinch > MacA + Shaw (-4)

    Thoughts?

    Raya
    Mee Tripps Estup
    JWP Mitoma Saka Rashford
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Ward Almiron Chilwell Zinch

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      8 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
  23. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Current team for next GW:

    Kepa
    White Shaw Trippier
    Martinelli Saka March Rashford Salah
    Toney Haaland

    subs: Ward Perraud Maupay Lewis

    Which is better?

    A- Salah > Mitoma (allows me to get Kane the week after or even for a hit)
    B- Lewis > Estupinan (but then who to bench)

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      1 min ago

      RFT

      Open Controls
    2. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B and bench White

      Open Controls
  24. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Best GK + DEF combo for BB DGW29:
    A - Kepa + Chilwell (AVL, LIV)
    B - Pope + Trippier (MUN, whu)
    C - DDG + Shaw (new, BRE)
    D - combo from any of the above

    Open Controls
  25. dennis the menace
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Any wildcard regret in here?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.