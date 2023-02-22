514
Pro Pundits February 22

Why do some players ‘troll’ us in FPL?

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, former champion Simon March looks at the players with infamous reputations in FPL.

If you’ve played FPL for long enough, there’s a good chance that there is at least one player who, despite them seeming to perform well most of the time, and definitely for your rivals, they never quite seem to do it for you. The classic phrase in FPL circles is ‘I’ve been burned by them in the past’ and it’s a widely accepted justification to label that player ‘a troll’ and subsequently avoid them like the plague.

The problem is, most of the players who we individually label ‘trolls’ also somehow manage to be among the highest-scoring players in the game, if not for the whole season, then for parts of it at least. To write them off completely means we’re also writing off our chances of gaining those points.

So why, when we consider a player, do some of us see trolls while others see assets? Is it a bias and, if so, how do we overcome it? These questions will be the focus of this article.

Beware of Trolls

Top of mind right now when it comes to this type of player is Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m) who, due to his alleged ‘troll-like’ behaviour in the past (appearing to be a really good option before immediately losing all form or being unexpectedly dropped from the team altogether), was overlooked by many as an option ahead of City’s first of two recent Double Gameweeks. Unfortunately for those managers, Mahrez went on to score 40 points in his next four Gameweeks. Fortunately for those who did avoid him, he then got benched completely in Gameweek 24. So maybe they had a point.

But Mahrez is far from the only player with this reputation, Chelsea’s Reece James (£5.8m) is another contemporary FPL asset whose inevitable hauls appear to require monk-like patience and surgical precision in order to hit. Even Eden Hazard, one of the best FPL assets in recent memory, was tagged by some with the ‘troll’ label. 

For me, if you’re interested, that player was former Arsenal, Man City and West Ham United midfielder Samir Nasri, who I owned countless times throughout my FPL career, yet I somehow never managed to get as much as an assist out of him. All of these players are or were, statistically at least, good FPL assets. So why do they end up trolling us?

It’s our fault

To some extent, the reason we label FPL players as trolls is down to us. Our personal experience of the world is only a fraction of what is actually going on, yet it tends to disproportionately influence how we perceive it. 

The same applies to FPL and, consequently, since we cannot own all the FPL players all of the time, our perceptions of FPL assets will be based heavily on our own personal experiences with them. If we owned a player and they frustrated us by blanking, we may well view that player as a ‘troll’. Since personal experience is usually a more powerful influence on our beliefs than objective data, we might be reluctant to ever own that player again, even if the stats suggest that they are a good asset and that we were just unfortunate at the time.

Of course, this works both ways and we might put undue faith in players who we did happen to own in their better moments. It’s for this exact reason that I have to often physically restrain myself from transferring in Aston Villa’s Danny Ings (£6.4m) because, if Ings actually scored in general at the level that he has somehow managed to score when I’ve owned him in FPL, he’d be talked about alongside the like of Lionel Messi and Gerd Muller. I think most of us have one or two of these ‘favourites’ for whom our soft spots aren’t quite accurate reflections of reality.

Finally, we have to factor in the possibility that, sometimes, we jump on players who we were simply wrong to put our faith in in the first place. Lots of players can go on a run of scoring points and it’s up to us to determine whether or not this is sustainable. If we transfer in a player who is somehow finishing every chance they take, for example, there’s a good chance that their run won’t continue and we’ll be disappointed. It’s unfair to label these players ‘trolls’ when, in reality, we’ve mostly trolled ourselves.

No, it’s their fault

Certain players are, however, objectively more prone to troll-like behaviour, though this still doesn’t mean they’re necessarily bad FPL assets.

A key characteristic of FPL trolls is a tendency to score in an inconsistent or erratic manner and there is a strong likelihood that they also play in a team with a high number of fixtures, various alternative options in their squad and a tendency to rotate.

If you want to get points from these types of players, you almost have no option but to keep them in your team and persist with them through the blanks and the benchings until they do eventually score. Then you have to hope that, when they do come, those scores will be worth your patience. 

Sometimes they are. A player who scores a huge haul every few Gameweeks but blanks in the others is often as good, in pure point-scoring terms, as a player who consistently racks up smaller scores more regularly.

It really comes down to what you are willing to stomach and, if you prefer a greater level of consistency in your squad, you’re probably better off avoiding players with these particular characteristics.

Summary

Because our personal experiences are hugely influential on the way we perceive things, we are prone to judging FPL players disproportionately based on our own histories with them. Consequently, we tend to feel trolled by, or sometimes overly enamoured with, certain players based on whether we owned them in their worst or best moments.

Either perspective is probably somewhat divorced from objective reality and, therefore, allowing it to guide our FPL decisions can backfire in all sorts of negative ways. As always, it’s a good idea to sense-check our gut decisions against a more impartial data source wherever possible.

That said, it’s not all in our heads and some players genuinely do demonstrate troll-like behaviour, especially those who tend to score erratically or in short, unsustainable bursts. We may need to demonstrate greater patience in order to get the best out of the former and greater rigour in our analysis if we want to spot, and perhaps avoid, the latter.

  1. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    1ft left – already done KDB to Salah. What to do?

    A) Kane and Shaw to Darwin and TAA for -4
    B) Mitro and Trippier to Cunha and Robbo for -4
    C) Mitro and Shaw to Cunha and Van Dijk for -4
    D) Shaw to Tarkowski

    Will most likely WC in GW27.

    Open Controls
    1. Legohair
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Microcuts
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        Definitely A, i'm considering it for a -8....

        Open Controls
        1. Hit Les!
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 58 mins ago

          You've not seen Darwin shoot or Liverpool defend then I assume?

          Open Controls
          1. Microcuts
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 42 mins ago

            What can I say? I'm a glutton for punishment.

            Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  2. Legohair
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Which one?

    A. KDB&Shaw to Salah&Tarkowski(free)
    B. A+ Kane to Darwin(-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Mr.K
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Any solid defenders playing this week?

    I'm sitting on a defence line of Tarkowski - Trippier - Botman - Perraud - Bueno and am looking to transfer Botman to get 11 players that are actually playing this week, but I'm having a very hard time finding good candidates. So far TAA would seem like the best option but I can't afford him (plus he's obviously a pretty big risk as well and I'm saying this as a Liverpool fan). Arsenal defensive form hasn't been great, same with Chelsea and even ManCity. Even Newcastle has been performing on the level that I'd be looking to drop the double-def based on results as well, but who to get instead?

    Tottenham? Budget is 6.6M and another alternative might be to upgrade Almiron to a 7.4M mid, but I'd prefer the defensive upgrade if there's a good one.

    Open Controls
    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Peresic?

      Open Controls
    2. Dammit_182
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      You could just get another Everton one? I believe they will play right through these blank game weeks coming up and you get 2 games out of them this week. At home they seem a force.

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Dawson/Kilman/Emerson

      Open Controls
    4. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      VVD

      Open Controls
    5. the Penman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Upgrade Almiron as the priority for GW25. Bigger ceiling for points for a mid over defender. Botman can wait to be sorted next week or after.

      Open Controls
    6. Mr.K
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      I realized I was being dumb, and actually need to take a hit and upgrade both Almiron and Botman. I think I'll go with Martinelli and Emerson. Wolves or Everton would be ok options price-wise, but I don't think either of the teams are good enough that I want to double up on them. VVD has the same risks as TAA but less of a chance for the rewards. And The Penman is probably right, I don't think I want to invest big bucks on defense.

      Thanks all for the suggestions!

      Open Controls
  4. Dammit_182
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Morning all, I’m on a FH and really struggling with the 11th player in. Happy to play a single game week player but I’m struggling. Any thoughts?

    Sa (Forster)

    TAA, VVD, Tarcowsci (mykelenko, kilman)

    Salah, odegaard, saka, Bowen (?)

    Haaland, Nketia (?)

    got 12.5 ITB and can squeeze a bit more out of defence if needed. I’m currently on Mahrez but welcome any other thoughts!

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      In my opinion it has to be Darwin - lose VVD

      Open Controls
      1. Dammit_182
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Cheers bud. That could well be the missing piece of the puzzle!

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
  5. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Kane or Darwin for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Darwin

      Open Controls
  6. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Which option looking ahead:
    a. Salah + Darwin (Lose Rash)
    b. Salah + Watkins (Lose Mitoma, save FT in 26 and keep Rash, get Mitoma/March in 27)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      B don't lose Rashford

      Open Controls
  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    A Hold Félix and get TAA for Shaw playing 11 for hit
    B Hold Shaw on bench and get Darwin- means 10 starters for hit

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      5 hours ago

      tough, probz A

      Open Controls
  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    To Liverpool or not?

    I think navigating the blanks is the real driver this weekend.

    https://twitter.com/CORF_FPL/status/1628303525108232193?t=vowEyoea2Knt88wxFopHiQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      This is it, and in reply to Gunnerss below..I´m really tempted to roll a transfer rather than go Liverpool crazy..
      (H)aaland this gw.

      Open Controls
    2. Gon Freecss
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Very helpful, thank you!

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      My personal opinion is that their attack is a buy, their defence is an avoid.

      Salah the main priority, the rest will most likely share minutes.

      Open Controls
  9. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    5 hours ago

    Do u tbink both saka and martinelli will start both dgw games?

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Saka has started every game, including the last DGW ones. Doubt that changes.

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    3. Mr Ozil
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Both will start yes

      Open Controls
  10. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Anyone like me nt taking any liv players?

    Open Controls
  11. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Martinez, KDB, Kane -> TAA, Salah, Darwin (-4)

    As crazy as that sounds, it would be quite fun...

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Doesn't even sound crazy

      Open Controls
    2. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      I wont sell kane vs chelsea. Plus u are tripling up liv assets, i can only say goodluck

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Noo

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Keep Kane

        Open Controls
  12. Matty172
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Any tips on chip strategy for those without a FH left?
    Currently winging it week by week for now!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Try to make some plans 4-6 GWs ahead otherwise you might get in trouble. But don't worry about having a bad GW28 - rather maximise your score in the doubles either side of it

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Solid advice.

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      FA Cup quarter final weekend is traditionally the big blank.

      Worse weeks coming up than this one...

      Open Controls
    3. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Focus on teams playing in both GW28 & doubling in GW29 like Chelsea

      Open Controls
    4. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Same. WC before a big DGW then BB, if you still have those chips, and as you say, wing it. Don´t worry about blank weeks..

      Open Controls
    5. Charlie Price
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Join the club. It may seem like stating the obvious but all you can do is use your free transfers wisely and if you have to take hits to achieve a team of 11 then always look at replacing non playing players with those who have fixtures. I myself am taking a -8 this week I think but I will be taking out blanking players & replacing them with DGW players. That way the appearance points will hopefully cover the hits cost.

      Open Controls
      1. Matty172
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Thanks all, great advice!

        Open Controls
  13. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Toney, Shaw and Botman out
    Darwin, TAA and Tarkowski in for -4? Yay or nay? Won't have Salah.

    Open Controls
  14. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Already use my 2 FT
    Ramsdale ( Ward)
    Tarko Akè ( Patterson)
    Ødegaard Saka Salah©
    Kane Haaland Mitro
    0.1 m itb
    (Tripper Mee Rashford Mitoma)
    Would u do any transfers with -4

    Open Controls
    1. Gon Freecss
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Have a very similar team. Waiting for news on Mitro. If he's 100% out, what would be your plan to field 11?

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Would do another transfer with -4 and get 10 players

        Open Controls
  15. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Kane to Darwin worth -4?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Depends what you do with the money

      Open Controls
    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      I'm doing exactly that as it'll leave me the money to bring Toney in for his double

      Open Controls
  16. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Kepa
    Tarkowski, White, Patterson
    KDB, Saka, Bruno, Andreas
    Haaland, Nketiah, Toney

    Ward, Trippier, Rashford, Shaw

    1ft 0.5 it

    Is this worth a -8?

    KDB, Bruno and Shaw to Salah, Gakpo and TAA?

    Open Controls
  17. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Liverpool have to splash the cash on players like Gvardiol, Bellingham, Kvaratskhelia, Nunes or Caicedo in the summer, if they'd like to compete for the titles again.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      they'll need to qualify top 4 to do that.

      Interestingly it is histocially often Liverpool or Manchester United challenging at the top, rather than both at the same time.

      Open Controls
    2. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      One quality CM and that team will be fighting for the league next season.

      Open Controls
  18. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Anyhow...

    may as well wait for the outcome of Manchester United v Barcelona to decide which of their players to switch around.

    Open Controls
  19. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Genuinely can't decide how to play my chips FH/WC/BB. My team not set up well for anything

    No DGW players for 27
    6 players for BGW 28
    7 DGW players in 29

    Kepa/ward
    White/tark/shaw/bot/trip
    Salah/ode/mahrez/andrea/rash
    Haaland/kane/nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      You’ve got a good team.

      Personally I’d largely ignore GW27. If Leeds beat Fulham in the cup you’ll have a good team for GW28 and then you can choose to FH/WC in GW29.

      Open Controls
  20. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    2FT, 2.5 ITB, thoughts?

    Kepa
    Akanji* / White / Patterson*
    KDB* / Martinelli / Andreas
    Haaland / Mitrovic* / Nketiah

    Subs: Ward / Rashford / Fernandes / Shaw / Trippier.

    Open Controls
    1. UnitednationsXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Kdb > Salah
      Shaw > Taa or Mart > Saka?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Whites
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        Wouldn’t be able to raise 11 then, assuming Mitro is out, Akanji doesn’t start, and Patterson doesn’t play

        Open Controls
  21. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A. Bruno -> Salah
    B. Bruno//Nketiah -> Saka/Nunez -4

    Ederson
    White Bruno Tark
    Odegaard Mahrez Andreas
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Kepa Shaw Rashford Fernandes Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Sorry Toney is Nketiah

      Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Just A

      Open Controls
    3. UnitednationsXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Bruno / Def > Salah + Taa?

      Open Controls
    4. Wigflex
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  22. UnitednationsXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Really confused on how much I want Saka (for Martenelli). Which combo would you prefer for next few gw's. Already have Salah

    A: TAA + Martenelli + Kane
    B: Tark + Saka + Kane (-4)
    C: TAA + Saka + Darwin (-8)

    Open Controls
    1. tsintisin
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      A if you have Salah. B or C if not

      Open Controls
      1. UnitednationsXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Already have Salah.

        I can see the appeal with all of them. Saka's EO will be very high in gw25 with cpt, he is a good cpt choice in gw26 and gw28

        Open Controls
  23. CrouchDown
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    When are FA cup replays? If Fulham draw with Leeds does that mean we won’t know if Liverpool have a blank in 28

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      I'm not 100% sure (hopefully someone else can confirm) but I don't think there are replays this round. Straight to ET/pens

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      No replay in the 5th round. Liverpool blank if Fulham beat Leeds

      Open Controls
    3. Silver_and_Gold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      There's a replay in case of a draw. The following mid-week

      Open Controls
      1. Silver_and_Gold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Correction - no replays 🙂 ET and penalties. Sorry for messing up

        Open Controls
        1. CrouchDown
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          No worries - glad it’s being settled next week

          Open Controls
    4. CrouchDown
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Some varied responses lol

      Open Controls
      1. Silver_and_Gold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        "(...)However, for the 2022/2023 edition of the FA Cup replays are returning for the third and fourth round. The fifth round will continue to have extra-time and penalties and there will not be replays at this stage of the tournament.(...)"

        Open Controls
  24. Kantelele
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Which WHU def is best option ?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      I went Emerson for value

      Open Controls
      1. Kantelele
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        because of price ?

        Open Controls
    2. CrouchDown
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Emerson but don’t be surprised to see Cresswell start the odd game

      Open Controls
      1. Kantelele
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        consider Ogbonna,Emerson,Kehrer,Coufal

        Open Controls
        1. CrouchDown
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          I don’t think any of those are nailed

          Aguerd the only safe one

          Open Controls
      2. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yes as thought couldn’t go wrong at 4 but maybe if can afford it go ones kantelle said

        Open Controls
  25. Kantelele
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    consider Ogbonna,Kehrer,Coufal,Emerson

    Open Controls
  26. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Best defender under 4.3 barring WOL & EVE?

    Open Controls
  27. Glitterfart
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Already used my two free transfers to get in Tark and Salah, now have 6 dgw players.

    Do I spend 8 points to do:
    Kane+Cucurella > Darwin+TAA

    Not convinced by Liverpool defensively (obviously), so leaning towards not taking the hit

    Open Controls

