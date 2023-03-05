37
Scout Notes March 5

FPL notes: Johnson hauls as Forest extend unbeaten home run

We continue to assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Gameweek 26 in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on Nottingham Forest’s entertaining 2-2 draw with Everton.

The numbers and graphics you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

IN-FORM JOHNSON

Brennan Johnson’s (£5.9m) brace made it a ninth successive home match without defeat for Nott’m Forest, as they twice came from behind to earn a draw at The City Ground.

The 21-year-old was excellent, finding the net with two of his four efforts on goal and going close to a hat-trick late on.

Johnson is now up to seven attacking returns from Gameweek 17 onwards – among all FPL forwards, only Erling Haaland (£12.2m), Harry Kane (£11.7m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) have more.

Above: Forwards sorted by attacking returns since the World Cup

Nott’m Forest’s fixtures aren’t great, but they do have a match in Blank Gameweek 28 and follow it up with a very appealing Double Gameweek 29 against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, so interest in Johnson could pick up.

FOREST HARD TO BEAT AT HOME

Nott’m Forest haven’t lost at home in the league since Gameweek 8, a run that has seen them take 17 points from 27.

They have also scored in 12 consecutive home league matches since a 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 4, with Newcastle United’s defenders next to visit The City Ground in Blank Gameweek 28.

GameweekOpponentScore
26Everton2-2
24Man City1-1
22Leeds1-0
20Leicester2-0
18Chelsea1-1
16Crystal Palace1-0
15Brentford2-2
13Liverpool1-0
10Aston Villa1-1

Steve Cooper made just one change from the heavy 4-0 defeat at West Ham United and it came at right-back, with Serge Aurier (£4.4m) returning a week earlier than expected in place of Neco Williams (£3.9m).

Fellow full-back Renan Lodi (£4.3m) also recovered to start, and despite conceding two goals and receiving a yellow card, picked up a bonus point.

GRAY AND DOUCOURE ON TARGET

Everton picked up their first point on the road under Sean Dyche and scored multiple goals in a match for the first time since Gameweek 13.

In the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m), Demarai Gray (£5.3m) led the line, with Neal Maupay (£5.9m) and Ellis Simms (£4.5m) named among the substitutes.

And it was Gray who put Everton ahead, with a terrific spot kick after Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) was fouled.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) was also on the scoresheet from a set-piece. Three of Everton’s four goals under Dyche have now come from dead-ball situations.

After the match, an upbeat Sean Dyche said:

“I’m pleased, we’re doing the right things and there’s been real commitment to the cause since I joined. We got in so many good positions today. We know that they have a good record here too. It’s just the details now, we’ve got to stamp out the mistakes but we defended well and countered today. There was a lot of plusses about the performance. We know that we have to win games but you have to re-start and this showed a step forward. This was a really good away performance. It’s a great building block to carry on the journey with.” – Sean Dyche

Still, Everton remain winless in their last nine Premier League away matches, with just two wins in their last 30 fixtures on the road.

Up next for the Toffees is a Premier League home game against Brentford in Double Gameweek 27, before travelling to Chelsea in Blank Gameweek 28.

Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.3m), meanwhile, missed out because of illness, with Ben Godfrey (£4.3m) deputising at left-back.

  1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Pls no comments about c******* c****** on this article… Pls.

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Apart from this one…

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        And this…

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          And that.

          Open Controls
    2. A Pillow of Winds
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      F**k content creators, man 😉

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Haha

        Open Controls
  2. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    1 save from De Gea in a 7 goal loss. Impressive

    Open Controls
  3. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Let's all laugh at....

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      So much fun

      Open Controls
  4. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    "Quick, press that button! It's the best week"

    Open Controls
  5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    I am just annoyed I didn't get Mitoma in for Mahrez could have been a 60 plus gameweek. I will take it though. Happy enough with Salah and Ward getting over 30 between them...

    Open Controls
  6. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Can I get a score check please?

    Open Controls
    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      26. (67 If no WC)

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh my God

        Open Controls
    2. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      50 (-4) with 2 to play

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ah go on

        Open Controls
    4. squ1rrel
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      65 because I didn't have WC left

      Open Controls
      1. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Lovely.

        Open Controls
    5. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      60

      Open Controls
      1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Only Toney left to play. Hope he doesn’t as Darwin first on bench

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Or does what you he’d do when you bought him.

          Open Controls
    6. RICICLE
      3 mins ago

      70 all out, HUGE gains made in every department. Buzzing

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Woohoo

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          just now

          Cheers buddy!

          Open Controls
    7. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      59.

      Open Controls
      1. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Toney left.

        Open Controls
        1. psl
          • 5 Years
          just now

          72.

          Open Controls
  7. squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    What other BGWs are there going to be besides GW28?

    Open Controls
    1. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      32

      Open Controls
  8. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    I nuked Shaw from my team for a Brighton defender. I had Gakpo on my bench for this week, all you can do in these situations is laugh.

    Open Controls
  9. CABAYE4
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Might have to be a long run and a cycle tomorrow for ETH and co… building up for a triathlon!

    Open Controls
    1. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      New manager bounce all over. Back to the basics.

      Open Controls
  10. A Pillow of Winds
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Plan was to WC this GW. Now might just wait a GW or two more to see if I should hold Gakpo and TAA and/or bring in Salah instead.

    Open Controls
  11. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mitoma or Mac Allister?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Mitoma

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Either I think

      Open Controls

