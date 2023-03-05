FPL notes: Johnson hauls as Forest extend unbeaten home run

We continue to assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Gameweek 26 in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on Nottingham Forest’s entertaining 2-2 draw with Everton.

The numbers and graphics you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

IN-FORM JOHNSON

Brennan Johnson’s (£5.9m) brace made it a ninth successive home match without defeat for Nott’m Forest, as they twice came from behind to earn a draw at The City Ground.

The 21-year-old was excellent, finding the net with two of his four efforts on goal and going close to a hat-trick late on.

Johnson is now up to seven attacking returns from Gameweek 17 onwards – among all FPL forwards, only Erling Haaland (£12.2m), Harry Kane (£11.7m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) have more.

Above: Forwards sorted by attacking returns since the World Cup

Nott’m Forest’s fixtures aren’t great, but they do have a match in Blank Gameweek 28 and follow it up with a very appealing Double Gameweek 29 against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, so interest in Johnson could pick up.

FOREST HARD TO BEAT AT HOME

Nott’m Forest haven’t lost at home in the league since Gameweek 8, a run that has seen them take 17 points from 27.

They have also scored in 12 consecutive home league matches since a 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 4, with Newcastle United’s defenders next to visit The City Ground in Blank Gameweek 28.

Gameweek Opponent Score 26 Everton 2-2 24 Man City 1-1 22 Leeds 1-0 20 Leicester 2-0 18 Chelsea 1-1 16 Crystal Palace 1-0 15 Brentford 2-2 13 Liverpool 1-0 10 Aston Villa 1-1

Steve Cooper made just one change from the heavy 4-0 defeat at West Ham United and it came at right-back, with Serge Aurier (£4.4m) returning a week earlier than expected in place of Neco Williams (£3.9m).

Fellow full-back Renan Lodi (£4.3m) also recovered to start, and despite conceding two goals and receiving a yellow card, picked up a bonus point.

GRAY AND DOUCOURE ON TARGET

Everton picked up their first point on the road under Sean Dyche and scored multiple goals in a match for the first time since Gameweek 13.

In the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m), Demarai Gray (£5.3m) led the line, with Neal Maupay (£5.9m) and Ellis Simms (£4.5m) named among the substitutes.

And it was Gray who put Everton ahead, with a terrific spot kick after Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) was fouled.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) was also on the scoresheet from a set-piece. Three of Everton’s four goals under Dyche have now come from dead-ball situations.

After the match, an upbeat Sean Dyche said:

“I’m pleased, we’re doing the right things and there’s been real commitment to the cause since I joined. We got in so many good positions today. We know that they have a good record here too. It’s just the details now, we’ve got to stamp out the mistakes but we defended well and countered today. There was a lot of plusses about the performance. We know that we have to win games but you have to re-start and this showed a step forward. This was a really good away performance. It’s a great building block to carry on the journey with.” – Sean Dyche

Still, Everton remain winless in their last nine Premier League away matches, with just two wins in their last 30 fixtures on the road.

Up next for the Toffees is a Premier League home game against Brentford in Double Gameweek 27, before travelling to Chelsea in Blank Gameweek 28.

Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.3m), meanwhile, missed out because of illness, with Ben Godfrey (£4.3m) deputising at left-back.