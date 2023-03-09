283
Members March 9

FPL Double Gameweek 27: The Palace + Soton player punts

After focusing on Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion assets in preparation for Double Gameweek 27, it’s only fair to cover the other two sides that play twice – Crystal Palace and Southampton.

We’ve scraped together a few names that may interest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, especially those on a Wildcard.

FIXTURES

Both sides play once in Double Gameweek 29 but have guaranteed fixtures in Gameweeks 28 and 32, when some are postponed for FA Cup reasons.

Since ending the short reign of Nathan Jones and putting Ruben Selles in the dugout, Southampton have won two of three matches to move off the league’s basement position on goal difference. It’s a relegation battle that could soon involve Crystal Palace, who are currently 12th but winless in nine matches.

They play twice in this next round but neither team’s fixtures look attractive. The Saints travel to a wounded Manchester United before hosting an unbeaten-in-12 Brentford, whilst the Eagles host Manchester City and then visit in-form rivals Brighton.

Although it could also be said that Palace enjoy being against Pep Guardiola’s lot. Last season, they were the only team that the champions failed to score past and, earlier this season, took another 2-0 lead at the Etihad before Man City eventually recovered to win 4-2.

TEAM STATS

These have the lowest two expected goals (xG) totals since the Gameweek 17 restart (Palace 8.73, Southampton 9.22) and, over the whole campaign, only Bournemouth are below them.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    No chance he meant that hahahaha

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      6 more to go

      Open Controls
  2. AbsolutelyNoIdea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is it better to use FH in 28 or wildcard

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Only hindsight will tell

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Absolutely no idea

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Wild card to then bench boost in 29

      Open Controls
  3. Kantelele
    36 mins ago

    Which duo is better for this GW ?
    A) Raya + Felix
    B) Kepa + Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Fancy some jwp this weekend

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Not after that penalty

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      I would rather get Junior Stanislas

      Open Controls
      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        I’d rather go Leighton Baines

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          You win

          Open Controls
        2. Zalk
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Thinking Christian Ziege, if he's still available.

          Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Joaquin must be 50

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      At least

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not quite. He's 49. Maybe by Joker 2 he's 50.

      Open Controls
  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    People abusing Weghorst when Antonio is the biggest failure this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Between Antonio and Antony for me

      Open Controls
  7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    United all over the place

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      De Gea*

      Open Controls
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        just now

        brutal he is tonight

        Open Controls
  8. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    i know sunday league goalkeepers better on the ball than de gea

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      With no exceptions

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Raya might be playing for them next year. De Gea relegated to bench or leaving when contract expires.

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I’d be all over this. Raya is a free agent as well. No brainer

        Open Controls
    3. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      just now

      This.

      Open Controls
  9. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    De Gea’s performance in that half is exactly why we need a new GK this summer.

    Open Controls
  10. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Sanchez being dropped throws a spanner into the works, so what would you do here? Save the FT and play Kepa or sell Sanchez?

    0.3itb & 1FT
    Sanchez
    Estupinan Pinnock Henry
    Saka Rashford Mitoma Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Toney

    Kepa Trippier Maddison White

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      He isn't dropped he will be back asap. Their number 1

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes. Also, Trippier will score more than Estupinan

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Henry*

        Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The only worthy GK to replace Sanchez with would be Raya anyway and you already have 3x Brentford, so save the FT and still play Sanchez in case he plays.

      Open Controls
  11. Kante Touch This
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    What's everyone doing with Sanchez?

    Don't have any Brentford defence, but feels like a sideways move swapping Sanchez for Raya - I have Leno on the bench so he'll play if Sanchez doesn't.

    Instead I'm thinking of getting Mee and starting Sanchez with my toes crossed

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Get Raya

      Open Controls
  12. SINGH
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Anyone captain rash this week or Toney?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thinking Toney

      Open Controls
  13. Zalk
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hm, To ney or not to ney. Dilemma of selling Haaland for Toney for the upcoming 3 GWs.

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I did it yesterday and feel terrific

      Open Controls
      1. Zalk
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah, leaning towards it....but selling Haaland just feels wrong.

        Open Controls
    2. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I am for Watkins gw 28 then bring back gw 30

      Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I did it yesterday and I’m looking forward to Toney’s 3 pts across 2 games

      Open Controls
  14. Danstoke82
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Really can’t decide between March and MacAllister to go with Estupinan and Mitoma.

    What’s the general consensus between them both, who are people favouring?

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m going without personally, as it would force me to use my FH/WC in 28

      If I had to pick it would be Mac for the pens

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Many thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      With MacAllister always the risk he plays in deeper position but he is on penalties and is looking dangerous playing in No 10 position, almost as second striker and on a lot of set pieces so I would, on balance go with him. But March attacking stats are better. Probably at the end of the day they will score about the same!

      Open Controls
  15. wayne_130
    6 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this chip strategy?

    Wildcard GW 27 setting the team up for GW 29 but also covering some DGW27 players
    Free hit GW 28 to survive the blanks
    Bench Boost GW 29 to take advantage and field 15 players for the DGW

    Open Controls
  16. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    What players are top picks / keeps for the most or rest of the season.

    Open Controls
  17. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    OMG antony

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Loves a goal against the Spanish

      Open Controls
      1. Paqueta Rice
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Loves that exact goal! Get it on the right, cut into the left leg, far post.

        Open Controls
  18. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    God Antony is terrible isn’t he

    😉

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      just now

      when hes good hes good, hard watch sometimes haha

      Open Controls

