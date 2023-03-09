FPL Double Gameweek 27: The Palace + Soton player punts

After focusing on Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion assets in preparation for Double Gameweek 27, it’s only fair to cover the other two sides that play twice – Crystal Palace and Southampton.

We’ve scraped together a few names that may interest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, especially those on a Wildcard.

FIXTURES

Both sides play once in Double Gameweek 29 but have guaranteed fixtures in Gameweeks 28 and 32, when some are postponed for FA Cup reasons.

Since ending the short reign of Nathan Jones and putting Ruben Selles in the dugout, Southampton have won two of three matches to move off the league’s basement position on goal difference. It’s a relegation battle that could soon involve Crystal Palace, who are currently 12th but winless in nine matches.

They play twice in this next round but neither team’s fixtures look attractive. The Saints travel to a wounded Manchester United before hosting an unbeaten-in-12 Brentford, whilst the Eagles host Manchester City and then visit in-form rivals Brighton.

Although it could also be said that Palace enjoy being against Pep Guardiola’s lot. Last season, they were the only team that the champions failed to score past and, earlier this season, took another 2-0 lead at the Etihad before Man City eventually recovered to win 4-2.

TEAM STATS

These have the lowest two expected goals (xG) totals since the Gameweek 17 restart (Palace 8.73, Southampton 9.22) and, over the whole campaign, only Bournemouth are below them.