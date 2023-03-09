246
Spot the Differential March 9

FPL Double Gameweek 27 differentials: Mbeumo, Chilwell + Elliott

Double Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

BRYAN MBEUMO

Mbeumo delivers as Dennis maintains fine form: FPL notes from Brentford v Watford 5
  • FPL ownership: 4.6%
  • Price: £5.9m
  • GW27-31 fixtures: eve + sou | LEI | bha + mun | NEW | wol

Bryan Mbeumo (£5.9m) has quietly risen to seventh in the FPL forward standings.

He has already beaten his goal tally from last season but could have had more based on chances, with five coming from 6.24 expected goals (xG).

That profligacy was on show in Monday’s 3-2 win over Fulham. Mbeumo missed the easiest of chances, arriving at the far post to meet Rico Henry’s (£4.5m) cross only to somehow miss from just a few yards out, before he was denied by Bernd Leno (£4.5m) when one on one. Still, he looked dangerous and supported Ivan Toney (£7.8m) well.

It’s also worth noting Mbeumo has scored two goals and supplied three assists in Brentford’s last seven matches, averaging a very decent 5.3 points per start in that run.

The Bees are the only side to have five fixtures in the next three Gameweeks, with double-headers either side of their home match against Leicester City in Blank Gameweek 28. First, they visit Everton and Southampton, on the back of a remarkable 12-game unbeaten run. There have been notable improvements from both opponents under Sean Dyche and Ruben Selles respectively, yet they still sit inside the Premier League’s bottom three.

Toney is undoubtedly Brentford’s talisman, but Mbeumo is £1.9m cheaper and could offer real value in the coming weeks. If and when his team-mate’s ban materialises, he’s also likely to deputise on penalties.

BEN CHILWELL

  • FPL ownership: 2.3%
  • Price: £5.8m
  • GW27-31 fixtures: lei | EVE | AVL + LIV | wol | BHA

Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) has been outstanding in Chelsea’s last two matches, which has coincided with him taking up a higher position.

In Gameweek 26, Graham Potter switched from a 4-2-3-1 formation to a 3-4-2-1, a shape that unquestionably unlocks Chilwell in his favoured wing-back role.

During the match, he was a constant attacking outlet with an assist coming from his corner. Of all Chelsea players, he attempted the most crosses (10) and racked up five penalty box touches, level with Raheem Sterling (£9.7m).

Then, against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, he was at it again, brilliantly setting up Sterling for the first goal, before winning the penalty after his cross hit Marius Wolf’s hand.

Chelsea are hardly pulling up any trees at the moment, but their midweek clean sheet means they have now kept five in their last nine games across all competitions.

Now, they are seeking a third straight win against Leicester on Saturday. The Foxes have suffered three straight Premier League losses, a period that has seen them fail to score a single goal. They have been particularly poor at home all season, too, where they have registered just three wins from 12 top-flight matches.

As for Chilwell, he could be an excellent differential pick-up with Double Gameweek 29 on the horizon.

HARVEY ELLIOTT

  • FPL ownership: 0.6%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW27-31 fixtures: bou | – | mci + che | ARS | lee

Another player who has benefitted from a recent system change is Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott (£4.9m).

A move for the budget midfielder certainly carries risk, given that others can perform his role, yet for FPL managers Free-Hitting in Gameweek 28, he might just be worth a look.

Elliott has grown into a firm favourite under Jurgen Klopp and in his last three matches, has impressed with his quality on the ball. He came off the bench v Crystal Palace in Double Gameweek 25 and made a positive difference. He then did well versus Wolverhampton Wanderers, before teeing up Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) last Sunday.

On paper, Liverpool are playing a 4-3-3 formation, but in possession it is much more of a 4-2-2-2, with Elliott pushing up as the right-sided midfielder, supporting Cody Gakpo (£7.7m). Across their last two matches, only Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) has received more passes than Elliott in the final third, while his five shots in the box are only bettered by Darwin.

Liverpool have taken 13 points from the last 15, as they look to turn their season around. Another win at Bournemouth on Saturday would see them leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur into fourth place, and confidence will be high after their excellent 7-0 win over Manchester United last weekend. This could be a good fixture for them, too, given that Bournemouth sit rock bottom, having conceded a league-high 51 goals.

So, if you fancy a short-term differential punt, Elliott could be a good one.

246 Comments
  1. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Raya
    Trippier Mee Estupanan
    Mitoma Martinelli Saka Rashford
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Ward Maddison Zinchenko James

    1 Play Maddison
    2 Play Martinelli
    3 -4 Macallister from Maddison and get Maddison back for 28 and 29

    ???

  2. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Seems crazy to go without Haaland for the next few games. He could easily haul against Liverpool. Their defence is still weak.

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Surprised to see so many people going without him on WC

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      His fixtures aren't that bad - I'm not doing it deliberately to avoid Liverpool - but since there's only 2 of them, it feels like a decent opportunity for someone with a rubbish rank to take a calculated gamble

      1. TanN
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        What is your rank if you don't mind me asking?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          1.9m. My team is always linked (in profile) if you want to see.

    3. Ram sey Coq uel in
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      They haven’t conceded a goal in 5 league games, hardly call that weak

      1. TanN
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        But remember this: TAA is their RB.

        1. TheBiffas
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          He pocketed Rashford and has been solid for a while

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            He didn't pocket Rashford. That was the mistake ETH made, playing Rashford through the middle.

            1. TheBiffas
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              Rashford still drifted over to the left and Trent defended him every time

      2. WVA
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        You clearly havent watch any of their games, they havent kept any of those clean sheets because of good defending

    4. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Crazy is a bit harsh. Calculated risk. I prefer Kane vs NFO, sou, eve than Haaland vs cpl, blank, LIV. I may be wrong, of course, but it's not quite crazy. Of course, I started the season without Haaland and was quickly 4m+ in the world, so I may not be good at picking his returns.

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Have you seen Kane/Spurs play recently? I will keep Haaland this week and move to Kane for 28 then see.

        1. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Well, yes, I'd love Kane to be in better form, but I'm at a rank where I need some punts to come off and the money difference bought me Estupinan as well. It's worth the risk in a week where noone will captain Haaland, I suspect. Kane does just find a way to get points.

  3. JoJoRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Should know this but if I save my transfer this week and free hit in GW28 will I have 2 FTs in GW29.
    I’m thinking yes but not sure.
    Thanks

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      No you reset to 1 FT

    2. Ram sey Coq uel in
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Don’t think you carry the second FT into the following week after using your free hit the week before.

    3. Ram sey Coq uel in
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      You could use your transfer this week for someone you want in gw29 , if that’s possible, then when your team resets itself after you use the FH in 28 , the person you wanted in will be there , plus you will still have the transfer from wk29 still to use .
      Hope that makes sense.

      1. JoJoRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Thanks all, good to know. Will use it this week

  4. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    If money wasn’t an issue, which Brentford defender would you go for?

    A. Henry
    B. Mee

    1. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Mee, for me.

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Mee 2

    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Henry, much better xGI stats

  5. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    On WC

    A) Kepa,and Mee (6 GW27 DGWers)

    or

    B) Ward and Chillwell (5 GW27 DGWers)

    Rest of team is.

    Raya, (xxxxxx)
    Trippier, Estupiñán, xxxxxxx (Burn, Gabriel)
    Saka, Rashford, Mitoma, McAllister, (Maddison)
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    I will be using BB in GW29 with 12 DGWers with either option after doing Gabreil to Shaw) and have enough MITB to get Salah back with both options (probably Maddison and Toney to Salah and fodder after BB)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      B

  6. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Do you think Ederson to Raya/Steele is worth a -4 this week?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Hope so as I've done it as part of a -4
      Sick of Ederson, even if his 7 pointer was nice last week

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Did you play him / Meslier in 27?

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Suppose you mean GW26 as GW27 is the GW we going into on Saturday

          GW25 I played Meslier (6) & benched Ederson (2)
          Thanks again for the advice!

          GW26 I played Ederson (7) & benched Meslier (2)

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 11 mins ago

            Oops yeah I meant 25. Woohoo!

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yes, great long-term move

  7. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Start Kane or Martinelli?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Kane

    2. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Kane

  8. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    So people who buy Salah think Liverpool will score more than 1 goal in any of: mci,che,ARS? I doubt it
    This gw he has nice fixture but so many others also do and by the time you aren't captaining him I don't think you should be afraid of FOMO

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      0-7, 0-7, 7-0 my predictions

      1. TanN
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Liverpool will be thrashed by Man City, then Chelsea will get smashed, then Arsenal will lose

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Who knows nobody expected Pool to score 7 against United.

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Will lose 3 - 1 to City
      Will win 2 - 0 against Chelsea
      Will lose 3 - 2 against Arsenal

      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Agenda much? 😆

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Sensible predictions

    4. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      He thrives in the tougher games

  9. TanN
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Got a bit of dilemma in goal this week.

    I have Sanchez and Kepa. Makes sense to start Sanchez with the dgw but has steele pushed him out of the team? If so start Kepa, or use a FT on Steele.

    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      I'd play Kepa and roll FT to use it for blank 28 but if you want to BB29 get Steele and play him ahead of Kepa, yes Sanchez has lost his place

      1. TanN
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks pal.

        Sadly used my BB (my naiveness meant I hadn't looked properly at the possibility of a future big dgw) so might steer clear.

        I think I will start sanchez just in case he is back as the no1 keeper, cos if he doesn't play then I'll get kepa anyway. But thanks for taking the time yo reply 🙂

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      De Zerbi said something like Steele suits his style better so I'd expect him to get a run of starts. Maybe not nailed through to the end of the season, but for now I wouldn't expect Sanchez to start

    3. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      I’d get Steele for the dgw. Serbia said he prefers him and he got a cs in his first game. No way Sanchez gets back in anytime soon.

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        De Zerbi - bloody autocorrect

      2. TanN
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Thanks

  10. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Odegaard out of squad means injury/illness right?

    1. TanN
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Wouldn't be surprised if its just to rest him fully tbh.

      Played lots of minutes this season, and form has dipped slightly of late so would make sense. I think we'd have heard if he was injured...then again you ne er know I guess

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        He travelled but he feels unwell cause he is ill, read reports on twitter rn

        1. TanN
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          Ah right. I'm not a twitter guy anymore but it seems all the best news comes from the little blue bird these days! May have to get a twitter account again

  11. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Appreciate input on this team which i will WC next week.
    Happy to field 9 in 28 to give me the team I want.
    Will BB in 29. Keeping 1FT in 29 for International fall out.

    WC in GW28
    Raya
    Chill, Tripp, Mee, Cash
    Mitoma (blanks), Saka, Martinelli
    Toney, Kane, Haaland (blanks)
    Steele, Bruno, Rash, Estu (all 4 blank)
    9 players in 28

    BB in GW29
    Raya*
    Chill*, Tripp*, Mee*, Cash*, Estu*
    Mitoma*, Bruno*, Rash*, Martinelli*
    Toney*
    Steele*, Saka, Kane, Haaland
    12 Doublers

    1. TanN
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      I can't lie the team looks great and the strategy seems sound.

      If I was you I'd put Kane and Haaland in your starting 11 for gw29 though, would you really bench haaland for cash? Plus then your bb looks better!!

      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thank you. Yes. I will be BBing 29 so all 15 play in the 2nd week.

  12. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    everyone going for Brighton defenders but i feel like Brentford have more chance of clean sheets?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Disagree

      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        please elaborate, happy to switch plans, my reasoning is that EVE and SOU are the 2 lowest scoring teams in the league

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Brighton play one at home, one away. At home it's against Palace who have scored just 9 in 13 away games. Away is against Leeds who have scored 16 in 12 at home.
          Brentford play away in both the games. Both Everton and Southampton have scored 11 each at home in 13 and 12 games respectively.

          Brighton have conceded 11 in 12 games at home and 18 in 11 games away.
          Brentford have conceded 19 in 11 games away.

          It's Brighton home game against Palace that swings it slightly in favour of them.

          1. Silecro
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            If that's not enough, Brighton's dgw29 games are also a lot better prospects for clean sheet than Brentford ones (even though they play one agains each other for one of those games)

    2. TanN
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Yeah I also disagree. Brentford have tougher fixtures.

    3. GC123
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      I think you might be in a minority of one there. If you have Mee or Henry then hold but I don’t think people will be queueing up to add to Raya & Toney this week

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Lol

    4. TanN
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      I have Henry and Estupinan but I wouldn't go for Raya

    5. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Brighton arguably have a better defence right now.

    6. theplayer
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Brighton have a better DGW29 too.

  13. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    All this talk of the Brighton game being postponed due to snow but why nothing about Brentford playing in snowy Liverpool?

    1. TanN
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Maybe liverpool have a heated pitch? Ik at the etihad they have this thing that like heats the pitch for snow to melt

    2. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      There is no snow after 1000 Friday. People chatting crap.

      1. TanN
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        The snow warnings started Monday where I live and we've only had sleet so far!!

        1. Wild Rover
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          We had a lot overnight and this morning (Leics) but it’s mostly washed away now.

          1. TanN
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            Ah right. I'm lincs so I think we've just caught a few stray bits (fields were white over this morning) but been mostly wet
            🙁

        2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          I've had a couple of inches, but enough about my sex life.

          1. TanN
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 51 mins ago

            Oh no he went there!!

            Interesting that a couple of inches of snow is seen as a lot, but when it comes to other things a couple of inches is laughed at! Not that I would know.

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      It's only Twittee speculations / rumours
      Ignore

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Saw a post of the Everton training pitch layered with snow.

    4. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Leeds is just cold and wet

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        with a covering of snow.

    5. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Nah, we've had a fair bit but not enough to cancel the game

    6. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      If the Brighton match gets postponed...is there any chance for it to move to GW 28 when they would otherwise blank?

      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        No - Brighton have got an FA Cup game that weekend, followed immediately by the international break.

  14. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Who scores more this GW?

    A. Shaw (SOU)
    B. Henry (eve, sou)

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      B

    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      It may well be Shaw but you have to play Henry I think

  15. Jappers
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Like many on here wildcarded last week, and had an absolute disaster!

    Anyway advice on what best to do here?

    Raya/Sanchez

    Tripper/Botman/Mee/Estupian/Gabriel
    Maddison/Saka/Rashford/Odegard/Mitoma
    Haaland/toney/kane

    1 - roll transfer
    2 - swap sanchez for another keeper, and replace Ode or Maddison for Mac Allister - for a -4.

  16. bialk
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    No Odegaard tonight. Is he injured?

    1. Shatner's Bassoon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      unwell, apparently.

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Read the comments before posting

  17. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Wildcarding in Gw29 so thinking short term.

    Odegaard or Rashford > mcallister/March?

    I’d prefer to lose Odegaard but need a playing 11 for Gw28

  18. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    We've had it earlier today and it's heading up from the West Midlands into Pennine Yorkshire.

    As long as there's no big freeze and those working and watching at Ellend Road can access the stadium then it will be fine.

    2 days to go too. The temperatures are set to rise depending on where you are.

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      It's been snowing all day here in Leeds. Roads are fine.

  19. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Depressingly sitting at 400k rank ever since PL restart and 80pts trailing in my ML, I need to start making some calculated risks, starting with WC this week and going max on doublers. Would you add anything to this team and idea for the next few weeks?

    Raya
    Dunk, Estupinan, Botman, Trippier
    Saka, Rashford, Mitoma
    Kane, Toney, Mbeumo

    Subs - Ward, Maddison, Almiron, Mings

    GW27 - 6 doublers
    GW28 - FT Dunk>Chilwell - 11 players
    DGW29 Bench Boost - FT Saka>Bruno - 14 doublers + Kane
    GW30 - FT Mbeumo/Toney>Haaland

    1. Shatner's Bassoon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Lots to like about this if chasing... I would just say Watkins over Mbeumo is probably better over this little stretch of games. and OW is still quite low owned, as are most of these players in general so if they do well, you're laughing.

      You might not like this either but Gabriel over Dunk is probably worth looking at. Saving FT going into a GW29 bench boost could be important given the IB.

      Chilwell's a good option but you need him to play all 3 of those games and I just don't trust GP on that front.

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Watkins sitting on my bench this week

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      I would start Maddison over Botman this week. I think you could also push this further (differential) tbh - is Kane going to gain you much ground? Maybe some higher risk, higher ceiling defenders than Dunk & Botman?

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        This

  20. Zack124
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    I have only 2 double players. Already used one hit.
    Would you do another hit for -8 (Digne to Henry)?

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      No

    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Nah

  21. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Rashford or Odegaard out for a Brighton mid?

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      If Odegaard is still ill then maybe

  22. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    I have 2 fts.
    If I use my FH this week I'll still have 2 fts for 28 right?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      No just 1. Spend them

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        * should have spent it

    2. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      10 years?

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours ago

        unfortunately I have a life outside of fpl.

  23. tuvok
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Is it mad to sell Haaland for Mbeumo (on a wildcard)

    3 fixtures instead of 1 over the next 2 GWs, will get Haaland back in 29 or 30.

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Not mad but I am keeping this week then doing haaland to Watkins GW28

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Great to see all the "Is it mad to..?" posts start coming out.

      I'm doing it for Toney. Not sure I would for Mbeumo but if you fancy a gamble at least you have fixture quantity firmly on your side

    3. tuvok
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Thanks both, Watkins in 28 feels a safer bet for sure

