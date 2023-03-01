341
News March 1

Will Ivan Toney face a ban and when could it start?

341 Comments
Share

News broke on Tuesday evening that the most-bought Fantasy Premier League (FPL) asset of Gameweek 26, Ivan Toney (£7.6m), has reportedly admitted breaching betting rules.

Toney’s stock was about to rise further in FPL, with Leicester City’s elimination from the FA Cup meaning that Brentford avoid a ‘blank’ in Gameweek 28.

The Bees also have Double Gameweeks to come on either side of that clash with the Foxes:

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?

The striker has been charged over 262 alleged breaches of the Football Association’s (FA) betting rules.

A total of 232 of them had been put to the England international in November 2022, with a further 30 arriving the next month.

The offences were alleged to have occurred between February 2017 and January 2021.

WHAT HAS TONEY ADMITTED TO?

The Daily Mail has been on top of this story since it was first reported in November, and it was their reporter Matt Hughes who brought us the latest developments on Tuesday evening.

Hughes reports that Toney is “understood to have admitted many of the charges in his response to the FA but is contesting others”.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Sky Sports reports that the FA will now “go through [Toney’s] response before issuing a hearing date”.

An Independent Regulatory Commission will then deliver a verdict on the charges and issue a punishment if deemed necessary (and as seems likely).

HOW LONG COULD TONEY’S BAN BE?

Most outlets covering the story agree on the likelihood of a “lengthy ban”, with Sky Sports News anticipating that Toney could be suspended for “at least six months”.

WHEN WOULD THE BAN START?

Notice above we said “months” and not “games” – so it’ll be in the interests of Brentford for some of that purported ban to cover the off-season (May 29-August 11) in order to minimise the impact of his absence from the team.

Most newspapers concur that Toney has admitted some of the charges, that a lengthy ban is expected and that the suspension will kick in before the end of 2022/23.

But exactly when the ban will start is the million-dollar question for FPL managers and one we don’t yet have an answer to.

The Daily Mail reports that an FA disciplinary hearing is “imminent” but Sky Sports suggest that “it could take the FA several weeks to digest Toney’s response, which means a hearing is most likely to take place in April”.

One of their reporters repeated that April estimate on Wednesday.

If Sky Sports are correct and he’s free to play until April at the earliest, Toney will be eligible for Gameweeks 26-28.

Brentford’s Double Gameweek 29 fixtures take place on April 1+5, however.

PAST PRECEDENTS

Kieran Trippier and Joey Barton are two of the more high-profile examples of recent years where a player has fallen foul of the FA’s betting rules.

PlayerClub (at the time)ChargePunishmentDate of chargeDate of acceptance of chargeDate of ban starting
Ivan ToneyBrentford262 breaches of FA’s betting rules (exact details unknown)?November 16, 2022 + December 20, 2022February 28, 2022 (reported on this date)?
Andi Thanoj Boston UnitedPlaced 319 bets on football matches between 2014 and 2020Five-month banAugust 2020n/aOctober 4, 2021
Jay Rollins Boston UnitedPlaced 438 bets on football matches between 2015 and 2020One-month banAugust 2020n/aOctober 4, 2021
Kieran TrippierAtletico MadridPassed on information about his transfer to Atletico to a friend, who subsequently bet on the move10-week banMay 1, 2020Denied all chargesDecember 23, 2020
Joey BartonRangers/BurnleyPlaced 1,260 bets on football matches between 2006 and 201318-month ban, reduced to 13 on appealDecember 23, 2016February 3, 2017April 26, 2017

While Barton’s offences were deemed of a more serious nature (he bet on his own team to lose on a handful of occasions), he seems to have been on a similar timeline (December-February-April) as Toney.

WHEN WILL WE HEAR FROM THOMAS FRANK?

Brentford are in Gameweek 26 action on Monday night against fellow west Londoners Fulham, so head coach Thomas Frank should be facing the media as normal on Friday afternoon.

He’s unlikely to shed much light on the Toney case, however, with it being an active investigation.

WHO WILL TAKE TONEY’S PLACE?

We’ll have more Brentford coverage to come in the coming days but in the event of any Toney suspension, Yoane Wissa (£5.3m) could be the big winner with regards to game-time.

Thomas Frank scholars will know that tactically, he tends to use a 3-5-2 in matches against the so-called ‘bigger’ clubs and a 4-3-3 in the easier-on-paper fixtures.

Wissa is usually the fall guy when there is a change to a wing-back system, with Toney and Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m) lining up no matter what the shape.

Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.2m), Kevin Schade (£4.9m) and Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.0m) could in turn get a look-in alongside Mbeumo and Wissa, in matches where a front three is used.

Mbeumo, of course, will stand to capitalise on penalty-taking duties if and when Toney is banned.

341 Comments Post a Comment
  1. YoungPretender
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Best way to shave 1m off this WC team?

    Kepa Sanchez
    Trippier Mee Estupinan Henry Zinchenko
    Rashford Saka Odegaard Mitoma Maddison
    Kane Haaland Toney

    Thinking Tripp > Botman?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Zinchenko, Kepa -> Cheaper, cheaper

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Kane to Watkins and go nuts with 4 mill

      Open Controls
      1. YoungPretender
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Thanks, think I’ll do this

        Open Controls
  2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Matty Cash - talk to me...

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Hasn't Young been starting ahead of him for a while? Seems to have become a rotation risk at least

      Open Controls
      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Started last 2 I just wonder if Young's old bones (pardon the pun) are up to it. The other question is if Cash is anywhere near as attacking and deadly as he was last season...

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Rotation risk with Young

      Open Controls
  3. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    I've been trying to ignore the WC26 content, I was happy with just FH28 planned, but I've just started to consider it might be needed.
    What do you reckon? Starred players are ones I'd change:
    Ederson*
    TAA* Trippier Shaw White* Bueno*
    Salah* Odegaard Rashford Mitoma Andreas*
    Haaland Nketiah* Darwin*

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Probably enough changes to warrant WC

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        I guess Andreas and Bueno could just sit as bench fodder, so that's 6 changes.
        3fts before 28 and a couple of hits could save the WC?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Depends who you plan to bring in if not WCing

          Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Its pointless planning, its all luck, you might WC and wake up the next day with 3 or 4 of your players injured like i did last game week.

      Open Controls
    3. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Honestly think the exodus of Liverpool players is over the top. They were unlucky not to beat Palace 2-0.

      They play Man Utd and Arsenal at home, have a double in 29 and in between those it's Bournemouth, Leeds and Home vs Forest (arguably the best fixture of GW32).

      Open Controls
  4. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    You are not using any chip until Gw29 and you currently have zero players from Bri/Bre.

    Who would be your top 3 players from these two teams combined. (Other than Toney)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Mac Allister, Mitoma/March and Estupinan

      Open Controls
      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        I'd prefer Raya and Mee to cover 28

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Team dependant but I would rather use FTs on players that have high upside. Not a fan using FT on a GK

          Open Controls
      2. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        No Brentford players although they have an extra game in 28?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Not with FTs.

          Open Controls
    2. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Mitoma, Estu, Mee

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I would avoid Raya Estupian March and Toney, i brought them in on my WC last week, the next day Estupian and March were injured and Toney admitted to the charges, likely that Raya misses out too based on my luck.

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
  5. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Anyone looking at WC26 feel totally awash with money? Can't see anyone I want 'dear' bar Haaland, Bruno and I guess Trippier as the most expensive defender. Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton and Villa dirt cheap.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Depends if you want Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        True

        Open Controls
  6. SensibleSoccerChamp
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Any news on Darwin yet?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      He wont play, i brought him in last game week.

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Who else should we be worry about?

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Well Nunez also missed out but i doubt anyone will be considering him.

          I wouldn't risk Mings or Watkins but I'd definitely bring in Martinelli as i upgraded him to Saka and he scored immediately.

          Open Controls
          1. Eleven Hag
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            I just got Watkins last week so it's a bad news for me then

            Open Controls
          2. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Risk Mings or Watkins ?

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              I wildcarded last game week with them in my team and half my team are already injured, I'm cursed so wouldn't risk them.

              Open Controls
  7. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    I have no Brighton or Brentford players...WC very tempting.

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Same but not gonna use WC just yet.
      Could have 2 - 3 Bri/Bre by GW 27.

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        When do you plan to use yours?

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Is one of the reasons i wilcarded last game week but all my brighton players got injured without even playing, not that im bitter.

      Open Controls
    3. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I've heard some things in my time but wildcarding for Brentford players is a new one

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I am an experienced casual.

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        As in, the team with the highest scoring GK, 3rd highest scoring forward, 5th highest scoring defender in the game? Who have 5 fixtures in the time that many teams have 2?

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Tony is a risk now, Sanchez has better fixtures and the defender can be a FT

          Open Controls
          1. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Of course Tony is a risk but he has huge upside. I already have him so no issue but those who risk getting him could easily be the winners.

            Open Controls
      3. Amsterhammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Brentford players cover blank 28 and have a double either side. The poster also said he has no Brighton. You’re clearly not being thinking in a constructive manner.

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          I rarely do tbf

          Open Controls
  8. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Any date to when Jesus is back?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      April 9th

      Open Controls
  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Probably WC next GW, who would you recommend to bring in for FT this week?

    Kepa
    Trippier, White, Tarkowski
    Rashford, Saka, Mahrez, Salah
    Kane, Haaland Nketiah

    Subs: Ward, Andreas, Patterson, Bueno

    0.3 in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Salah to Bruno if Liverpool look absymal again tonight.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Is it for eba?

        Open Controls
        1. Eleven Hag
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          No idea what it is

          Open Controls
  10. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Tempted by Darwin (or the nailed Liverpool forward) from DGW34 to the season's end

    Haaland - Kane - Darwin/Jota with a skinny bench

    Far, far away though. Could be Ings, Mitro or Richarlison instead. Fun times

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Had a similar thought when I looked at the fixtures after gw32, Liverpool fixtures are too good to not have a double players if they improve.

      Open Controls
  11. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/01/fpl-gameweek-26-wildcard-the-pros-and-cons/

    Open Controls
  12. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    Trying to ignore social media pressure to WC26 but I am tempted indeed. Does the below team warrant WC26/27 or I should just survive using hits?

    Kepa // Ward
    Trippier Shaw Gabriel Ake // Bueno
    Salah Martinelli Saka Rashy // Andreas
    Haaland Kane // Gnoto

    GW26: Ake -> Henry
    DGW 27: Bueno + Andreas -> Estu + Mitoma for -4 [total 3 doublers]
    BGW28: Salah -> Maddison [total 8 players]
    DGW29: Martinelli -> Bruno [total 11 doublers]

    A) WC26/27
    B) Stick to the above plan

    Open Controls
  13. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Something like....
    26 - Darwin to Toney/Watkins
    27 - Ederson to Sanchez
    28 - FH
    29 - Salah to Bruno

    Open Controls
  14. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    No Saka & Ødegaard benched rumors yet?

    Open Controls
  15. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    I have Almiron and Jensen on my to-buy list atm 😮

    Open Controls

