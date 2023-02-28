What Tuesday’s FA Cup results mean for Blank Gameweek 28

We’ve got a clearer picture of the situation in Blank Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after Tuesday’s FA Cup results.

Five top-flight sides were in action, with Manchester City, Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion advancing into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28

Six scheduled Premier League fixtures will definitely go ahead in Blank Gameweek 28:

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Bournemouth

Brentford v Leicester

Chelsea v Everton

Nott’m Forest v Newcastle

Wolves v Leeds

However, Brighton v Man Utd, Liverpool v Fulham and Man City v West Ham are postponed, with each of those six teams blanking.

All that it will take for the one remaining fixture – Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur – to fall will be a victory for one of those two sides in their respective cup matches on Wednesday, which looks likely to happen. That’s because Southampton host Grimsby Town at St Mary’s Stadium, while Spurs visit Sheffield United.

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will then follow and this will have implications for Blank Gameweek 32, which you can read more about here.

As a result of tonight’s fixtures, one more additional Gameweek 32 has been confirmed as being on: Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

GW28 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen in the following situation: Arsenal v Crystal Palace On Aston Villa v Bournemouth On Brentford v Leicester On Brighton v Man Utd Off Chelsea v Everton On Liverpool v Fulham Off Man City v West Ham Off Nott’m Forest v Newcastle On Southampton v Spurs Possible blank If Southampton beat Grimsby in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Spurs beat Sheff Utd in the FA Cup fifth round Wolves v Leeds On

INITIAL REACTION

Championship side Blackburn Rovers knocking out 2021 FA Cup winners Leicester has big ramifications for FPL managers.

We already knew Brentford would ‘double’ in Gameweeks 27 and 29, but they now have a guaranteed fixture against the Foxes in Blank Gameweek 28 too.

That means they will play five times in the space of three Gameweeks, more than any other side.

However, that is no longer the case for Brighton, who will now blank in Gameweek 28, with appealing ‘doubles’ either side against lee + CRY and BRE + bou.

Liverpool v Fulham and Man City v West Ham are also postponed in Blank Gameweek 28, an intriguing development, given that many squads are loaded up with players from these teams.

What all of this means, however, is that chip planning just got very interesting, which we’ll be exploring in much more detail in the coming days.