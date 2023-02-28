83
What Tuesday’s FA Cup results mean for Blank Gameweek 28

We’ve got a clearer picture of the situation in Blank Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after Tuesday’s FA Cup results.

Five top-flight sides were in action, with Manchester City, Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion advancing into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28

Six scheduled Premier League fixtures will definitely go ahead in Blank Gameweek 28:

  • Arsenal v Crystal Palace
  • Aston Villa v Bournemouth
  • Brentford v Leicester
  • Chelsea v Everton
  • Nott’m Forest v Newcastle
  • Wolves v Leeds

However, Brighton v Man Utd, Liverpool v Fulham and Man City v West Ham are postponed, with each of those six teams blanking.

All that it will take for the one remaining fixture – Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur – to fall will be a victory for one of those two sides in their respective cup matches on Wednesday, which looks likely to happen. That’s because Southampton host Grimsby Town at St Mary’s Stadium, while Spurs visit Sheffield United.

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will then follow and this will have implications for Blank Gameweek 32, which you can read more about here.

As a result of tonight’s fixtures, one more additional Gameweek 32 has been confirmed as being on: Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

GW28 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen in the following situation:
Arsenal v Crystal PalaceOn
Aston Villa v BournemouthOn
Brentford v LeicesterOn
Brighton v Man UtdOff
Chelsea v EvertonOn
Liverpool v FulhamOff
Man City v West HamOff
Nott’m Forest v NewcastleOn
Southampton v SpursPossible blankIf Southampton beat Grimsby in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Spurs beat Sheff Utd in the FA Cup fifth round
Wolves v LeedsOn

INITIAL REACTION

Championship side Blackburn Rovers knocking out 2021 FA Cup winners Leicester has big ramifications for FPL managers.

We already knew Brentford would ‘double’ in Gameweeks 27 and 29, but they now have a guaranteed fixture against the Foxes in Blank Gameweek 28 too.

That means they will play five times in the space of three Gameweeks, more than any other side.

However, that is no longer the case for Brighton, who will now blank in Gameweek 28, with appealing ‘doubles’ either side against lee + CRY and BRE + bou.

Liverpool v Fulham and Man City v West Ham are also postponed in Blank Gameweek 28, an intriguing development, given that many squads are loaded up with players from these teams.

What all of this means, however, is that chip planning just got very interesting, which we’ll be exploring in much more detail in the coming days.

  1. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    How does this sound please?

    Gw26.....Darwin and gnonto to toney and watkins - 4

    Gw27.....taa and andreas to estupinan and mitoma - 4

    I'd then have 9 for gw28 so a hit for a full 11. And free hit in 29

    Kepa
    Taa shaw tarko (trippier botman)
    Salah saka martinelli rashford (andreas)
    Haaland darwin gnonto

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Gnonto has a fixture now in '28. I know Leeds are poor, but may be worth considering to hold...

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        Yeah. Not convinced on him. Plays so wide and hauled twice at 60 mins now

        Watkins seems much better

        Looking at it, free hit in 29 seems uninspiring....could even keep hold of that...

        Open Controls
      2. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        I have Halland Watkins and Nketiah. If we want Toney/Watkins, we will have to make choices. I might loose Nketiah because of the Brentford double either.

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      I think might help to work up a WC team and see how far away you are from that. Danger is you are taking hits with sub optimal squad and might be better to WC now and reset. Think that is what I will do having compared existing team with WC team over weeks 26-32 on fpl.teams

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        * On WC you can get 13 -15 double players very easily for 29 and BB.

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Cheers. Just think I already have 8 or 9 for gw28 and a few hits either side acceptable

          What will people who Wildcard early do for gw32 onwards?

          I'm pretty happy to wait. I went early last season and it didn't really work

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            FH 32, potentially 10 playing in DGW 34 and 37 ( if all goes to plan which of course it probably won’t!) so if FH 32 not needed 34 or 37 an option also for FH

            Open Controls
  2. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Thanks for this. It’s pretty difficult to keep up with the ever changing fixtures so these summaries are always appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      The article was very short on detail and not much help at all.

      Open Controls
      1. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        52 mins ago

        Not really. For those of us who are not from Britain, and don’t follow games like Southampton vs. Grimbsy, it’s useful.

        Open Controls
      2. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        Was it you who left negative feedback on Vinted when I sold you my burgundy, cordurouy bell-bottom flares?

        Open Controls
      3. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        I mean, it covered the exact details about the exact changes to the fixture outlook that occured due to the games tonight. What more do you want?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          A bit of analysis on Brentford.

          Open Controls
      4. PogChamp
        • 11 Years
        38 mins ago

        More than good enough for us casuals 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          😆

          Open Controls
  3. Ron_Swanson
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    Brentford probably want the ban to start soon so some of it’s over the summer and he’s back again sooner, ready for next season/transfer

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      I suspect whoever is applying the ban will be cognisant of making sure it impacts the player and hence banning him from playing when he wouldn't otherwise be playing is something you'd expect them to account for

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        Why? This is just politics, not "real justice" 😉

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      This was written in Daily Mail, I agree. Brentford has enough points and should be safe now, so zero point to delay the imminent. They naturally told Toney to "plead guilty" now. Timing here is no coincidence.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        I guess there is also the "plead guilty to show remorse and hopefully lessen the punishment" aspect.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          "Judges" and Bre (+Toney) have certainly coordinated their actions behind "closed doors".

          Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      a Norwich U21 player got banned for 2 years in 2018 for the same thing

      Open Controls
  4. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Estupinan is flagged, Toney getting closer to the inevitable ban.

    Which players are you buying from Brighton and Brentford? Mee and Mitoma are obvious (?) choices. Who else?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Bit of a minefield. Raya and Sanchez good choices. Other Brighton mids (not that you'd probably double up unless you FH28)

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        Yeah, Ward to Sanchez gonna be one of my 2 transfers, I'd say...

        Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        I can navigate 28 without using the FH. I have 7 players, I can use 3FTs and still get 10 players (but that includes Nketiah and Patterson, who are also doubtful).

        Raya could be a good option. But, I have Kepa who may play week through the blanks and doubles. I need the FTs for the rest of my team.

        Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      I'm really not sure. My team looks great for GW27 and I'll have 2 x FT's. I'm really stumped on what to do. Plus I'll have a benching headache.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        My team also looks good for 26 and 27. In the meantime, I need to sell Trent, Salah, Mahrez and Mitrovic. Then, I will be all set for GW28 blank. It is not as easy as I thought. Difficult to find players from Brentford and Brighton.

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Estupinian should/could be fine, but we shall probably get more info. Raya and Brighton assets mentioned here.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Thanks. When do you think will we get more info about Estupinan?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          Press conference before game?

          Open Controls
  5. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    Wish Mbuemo was a midfielder.

    Open Controls
  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Better goalkeeper option going forward between

    A Sanchez
    B Raya

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Brighton have the more favourable doubles (2 home fixtures Vs 0 and generally easier games) so as long as you can cover 28, probably A

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks- yes have Kepa.

        Open Controls
  7. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    This is the plan:

    GW26- Roll
    GW 27- Ake, Grealish > Mee, Mitoma(2 doublers)
    GW28- FH(have only 8 players)
    GW29-Salah>Bruno(7doublers)

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Stifmeister!!!! YES!!! 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        hahaha you know it virgin, whats your plan lad?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          It's still brewing.

          "SUCK ME BEAUTIFUL!!!" 😀

          Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      I'd be keeping that FH if you're still able to get 8 out! Much higher upside if using in a DGW, IMHO.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        You think so, hmm yes maybe so 8 is pretty good and there fixtures are ok aswell. Thanks for that though

        Open Controls
  8. DagheMunegu
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Are Brighton and Brentford a trap ?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nope.. Brighton are playing good but not scoring alot.
      Brentford are solid team but all depends on toney's situation.

      Open Controls
      1. Ron_Swanson
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Brighton are the 5th highest goal scorers in the league

        Open Controls
  9. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    Thinking something like this on WC

    Raya Kepa
    RJames Estupinian Mee Trippier Gabriel
    Saka Odegaard Mitoma March Rash
    Haaland Watkins Toney

    27 save (6 doublers)
    28 March to Maddi (10 playing)
    29 Gabriel and Ode to Bruno and Shaw. Bench boost (Haaland and Saka plus 13 doublers)

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Toney may not make it to gw29.
      Mee double in gw29 isn't good, i would prefer keep Gabriel.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      That's genius!

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Had the same team in mind with Shaw and Maddison over Mee and March

      Leaving enough itb to do Gabriel and Odegaard to def of choice and Bruno in 29

      Problem is some tough benching decisions in the coming weeks and playing GW28 with only 9 players

      Open Controls
  10. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best goalkeeper to pair with Raya? Would be good if he has a double in 29 and likely to double in 34 and/or 37.

    Open Controls
  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    The decision with Ivan Toney is absolutely critical for our FPL season.

    This is when we need Neale and the writing team to earn their crust and do some serious research. ASAP.

    They need to research past high profile betting breaches in the premier league and tell us in those cases how long the gap of time was between being charged and being banned.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Scout lost us a lot of points when they advised us not to get Toney in after the World Cup restart; they now need to redeem themselves on Ivan with a fabulous bit of research.

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Or.... playing Devil's Advocate... you put big boy pants on and do your own research. Lots moan about too much content out there 'feeding casuals', etc. So you dont need to try hard.. Yet if you pay £15 here, you think you should be spoonfed success?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          The scout's whole USP is putting the hard yards in when it comes to FPL research so paying members don't have to. FFS is meant to be the only FPL resource you need. Everything is under one roof.

          Open Controls
          1. BUZZBOMB
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            Nah, not these days Virg. (a) luck. more BGWs and DGWs than ever. (b) squad sizes and rotation. (c) this season, form isnt as predictable.

            Facts / Stats = Yes
            Predicting the future = No

            Stopped subscribing after 1st lockdown.

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              With a cost of living crisis in full swing, subscriptions are usually the first thing households cut back on and so the scout should be twisting the wet towel and wringing every last drop of value out of the membership fees. Is it too outrageous to expect an article entitled "When could Ivan Toney be banned?" on here?

              Open Controls
              1. BUZZBOMB
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                Just spoke to Ivan. He said, and I quote, "Not a clue whats going on".

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Speaking of research, I'm tweeting the journalist who broke the story. You never know!

                  Open Controls
    2. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      I refuse to believe you’re a real person.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        I didn't ask for the numbers next to our usernames but the 6 means my opinion is 6 times better than a 1.

        The numbers have created a whole new class system on scout.

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          tf you talking about

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            The higher the numbers, the more clout your opinion has.

            Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          And you are still virgin when it comes to fpl. How many times can anyone lose her virginity?!?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            I can't change my name. The FPL Virgin brand is too big now.

            Open Controls
            1. BUZZBOMB
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Where?

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Here, there and everywhere.

                Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      I feel sick reading this

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Don't feel sick, m8. People who know me know my weird sense of humour and they know it's tongue in cheek. I'm sure the guys are doing some heavy duty research into FA betting regulations regardless.

        Open Controls
  12. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Coming into this double planning with a clean slate so trying to keep an open mind…

    Initial reaction: reluctant to wildcard right now, even with no Brentford or Brighton right now. Understand why some want to WC but two or three should do?

    Not massively keen on defenders for 27 as it would mean benching one of Trippier (Wolves home), Shaw (Southampton home) or White (Fulham away).Midfielders Mitoma and/or March then Toney up front.

    Is loading up for BGW28 and DGW29 as much as part of the attraction for a WC26?

    My team for 28 looks bare with 8 at the moment but can’t imagine many will be strong that week

    Interested to hear people’s thoughts!

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Toney may be banned soon. If Brentford players blank during gw 28 is it even real loss? 4-6 pts perhaps. Perhaps -4 besides free transfers is enough?

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        But they dont blank. 5 in 3 I think, if Toney is still in play then all in. 1 FT and a WC away from sorted if he isnt.

        Open Controls
      2. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        That’s my hunch. I’ll plot a bit more with future fixtures but hard to see a massive upside by wildcarding now. I could change my mind after few drafts though.

        And wait and see on Toney obviously

        Open Controls
  13. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Who to play?

    Mee
    Salah
    Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah then Darwin then Mee.

      Open Controls
  14. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Need to look at binning a City mid. (Foden or Mahrez) for possibly a Brighton mid. for GW27. Guaranteed to pick the wrong guy... =o/

    Open Controls
  15. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    1FT 0.5ITB

    Roll FT?

    Kepa
    Gabriel Tark Kilman
    Salah Saka Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Ward Andreas Trippier Patterson

    Open Controls
  16. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Will u sell mahrez against newcastle or keep?

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Would fancy him to start after 71 mins this evening, but it's Pep at the end of the day...!

      Open Controls
    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Worried as a Mahrez owner. Foden looked superb. Grealish is teachers pet I could see one of the lefties going to the right

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        just now

        You and me both. Bought Mahrez in two weeks ago for Almiron. Amassed a whopping 1 point over two game weeks. As a United fan, Pep doesn’t need to give me more reasons to hate him!

        Open Controls
  17. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Quick plan to navigate the blanks and doubles.

    GW26: Trent ➝ Mee (bench Trippier)
    GW27: Salah, Mitrovic ➝ [-4] Mitoma, Toney (3 dgw players)
    GW28: Mahrez, Patterson ➝ [-4] James, Chelsea mid (10 players, could also sell Shaw instead of Patterson)
    GW29: Tarkowski ➝ Estupinan (Bench Boost, 11 dgw players + Haaland, Saka, Odegaard, Nketiah)

    What do you think of this plan? I don't think that I need to use the wildcard just yet.

    Kepa, Ward
    Trippier, Shaw, Trent, Tarkowski, Patterson
    Saka, Odegaard, Rashford, Mahrez, Salah
    Haaland, Nketiah, Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ya don't fancy keeping Trent for bou fixture?!

      Open Controls
  18. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    BGW28 2FT £1M itb
    Kepa Raya
    Trippier Gabriel Mee Botman [Estupiñán]
    Saka Ødegaard [BrunoF Rashford March]
    Toney [Haaland Kane]

    Following FA Cup results I have 8 starters BGW28 and hopefully 2FT.

    GW28 Kane > Watkins gives me 9 starters, and 10 doublers plus Haaland in GW29.

    Any other transfers worth doing GW28 for free?
    Would be looking for an additional outfielder from either Villa Chelsea Leeds Leicester Newcastle or Forest.

    Open Controls

