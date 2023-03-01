230
Chip Strategy March 1

FPL Gameweek 26 Wildcard: The pros and cons

230 Comments
Share

It seems like every week that there’s a rethinking of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) chip strategy or an article devoted to it.

And Gameweek 26 is much the same!

The difference this time is that there are fewer unknowns in the FPL landscape with Blank Gameweek 28 all but completed and the doubles in Gameweek 29 announced.

Wednesday night’s FA Cup results and draw will also give us a good indication of who will blank in Gameweek 32, and we’ll update this article after they’ve played out.

One strategy that is gaining traction is a Gameweek 26 Wildcard. Other than the ‘still undecided’, it’s currently the second-most-popular option in our on-site poll:

Here we outline the pros and cons of using the chip before Saturday’s deadline.

GAMEWEEK 26 WILDCARD: THE REASONING

Wildcarding now allows FPL managers to negotiate Double Gameweek 27, Blank Gameweek 28 and Double Gameweek 29 in one fell swoop, without missing out on too much.

The chip might be used in conjunction with a Bench Boost – if available – in Gameweek 29 or perhaps Gameweek 34 (when more ‘doubles’ will slot into place), leaving any remaining Free Hit to be deployed in Blank Gameweek 32, Double Gameweek 34 or Double Gameweek 37.

GAMEWEEK 26 WILDCARD: THE PROS

GETTING ON BRIGHTON AND BRENTFORD PLAYERS
FPL Gameweek 21: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics 5

With a tough-to-navigate Blank/Double Gameweek 25 behind us, not many Fantasy managers will be well-stocked with players from Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

Those two sides, plus the less-fancied Crystal Palace and Southampton, ‘double’ in Gameweek 27.

In fact, the average manager in the top 10k has just 0.7 Brighton/Brentford players in their squad after Gameweek 25:

The Seagulls and the Bees also have decent fixtures in Gameweek 26, against West Ham United and Fulham respectively (both at home).

Brentford players could then be played in Gameweek 28 against Leicester City, with Brighton assets benched for their blank. Both clubs double again in Gameweek 29, while the Seagulls could have as many as three further Double Gameweeks still to come (as well as a possible Blank Gameweek 32).

DUMPING/REDUCING LIVERPOOL

Any FPL manager who doubled/tripled up on Liverpool for Double Gameweek 25 faces the prospect of their players now taking on Manchester United in Gameweek 26, blanking in Gameweek 28, doubling away at Manchester City and Chelsea in Gameweek 29, and finally facing league leaders Arsenal in Gameweek 30.

Budget-sapping picks like Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m), Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) can be offloaded, then, in one fell swoop with a Gameweek 26 Wildcard.

FREE HIT-LESS GAMEWEEK 28

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

230 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Kulu an nketiah to mitoma Toney -4?

    Open Controls
  2. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Need Saka (c) brace to save my gw.

    Open Controls
  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    Mahrez + Nketiah > Odegaard + Toney is open for exact money. -4

    Worth doing?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Odegaard is one of the players I am looking to sell to accommodate a Brentford/ Brighton mid. So why not go there ?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        46 mins ago

        Don't sell him. He has to stay at least until GW29 imo.

        Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Do it for free next week. None of the players are rising/falling atm.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        55 mins ago

        Too slow. Next week I'll want to buy Brighton and Brentford.

        I either take the hit this week or I WC. I feel like if I roll FT I'd fall too far behind the curve.

        Open Controls
    5. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      Yep first two are getting benched, I own both!

      Open Controls
    6. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
    7. WVA
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      If Odegaard looks bad again tonight i wouldnt. Looking at selling him for Maddison if he gets back

      Open Controls
    8. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Only if you plan to hold Odegaard through to GW28.

      Open Controls
  4. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Happy now Darwin owners?

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Of course. That’s 2 points banked

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        4 actually *sass emoji*

        Open Controls
        1. noissimbus
          just now

          Because he assists but gets a yellow right?

          ..Right??

          Open Controls
  5. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Nketiah was in for dgw 23 and now 2 benchings, thought he was ok till jesus back

    Open Controls
  6. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Bruno is an absolute monster. Starts and plays 90mins every game no matter the competition.

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I love Bruno. Proper differential for me these past couple of weeks

      Open Controls
  7. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Really want to avoid the early WC GW 26, but should I with this team?

    Kepa
    Tark - Perisic - White
    Saka - Rashford - Salah - Mitoma
    Haaland - Darwin - Nketiah

    Ward - Trippier - Andreas - Badiashile

    Or should I dump Nketiah and Salah for Watkins and Odegaard/Mac Allister?

    Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Transferred Nketiah in 22 was the right play. Just a pity he didn't finish the chances he was given and ended up being a rotation issue with Trossard/Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      Yep. Just gonna chalk that one up to bad luck and poor finishing.

      Out he goes and we look ahead now.

      Open Controls
  9. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Robertson benched

    Open Controls
  10. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Painful, gakpo my only real differential & back to the bench! Eesh

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Same here with Robbo

      Open Controls
  11. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    All about Mykolenko!

    Open Controls
  12. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Chances of starting at weekend?A) mahrez b) martnelli c) salah d) Kane? Thanks

    Open Controls
  13. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    The Pros of a GW26 Wildcard: Sell Nketiah
    Cons: None

    Open Controls
  14. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC draft? Anything to improve? 3.0itb

    Kepa
    Gabriel Mee Henry
    Saka Odegaard Rashford MacAllister
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Sanchez Mitoma Trippier Schär

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  15. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Maybe this means Nketiah will start against Bournemouth?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Or Arteta's found a working combo (for now)

      Open Controls
    2. Digital-Real
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      I'm not waiting around to find out. He's gone, tonight.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Only if Trossard/Martinelli pick up an injury

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      I’m going to give him one last game before shipping.

      Open Controls
  16. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    Robertson & Gakpo owners done by

    Open Controls
    1. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not a surprise that both only start 1

      Open Controls
    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Knew it was a risk getting gakpo so ready for the Salah haul haha

      Open Controls
    3. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      just now

      They'll be needed after a frustrating 1st half

      Open Controls
  17. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Will take a Salah (c) CS point tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      3 points is a haul this GW

      Open Controls
  18. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    All right, time for my ‘I told you so!’ moment

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25637992

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      enjoy it

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Don't get it...

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        If by “it” you mean Nketiah, then me neither 😀

        Open Controls
  19. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    The big question is: Can Tarkowski get that goal?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      I thought it was....

      What's the meaning of life, the universe and everything?

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        The answer is Tarkowski

        And 42

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Snap!

          Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        That’s easy. It’s the number 42.

        Open Controls
  20. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Southampton back of the net

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Offside

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        yep

        gone

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.