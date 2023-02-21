FPL Double Gameweek 29 announced

The Premier League have announced the rearrangement of six previously postponed fixtures, which fall into Double Gameweek 29.

12 teams are affected, in an announcement that could potentially shake up the chip strategies of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The rescheduled fixtures are as follows:

Bournemouth v Brighton (Tuesday 4 April)

(Tuesday 4 April) Leeds v Nott’m Forest (Tuesday 4 April)

(Tuesday 4 April) Leicester v Aston Villa (Tuesday 4 April)

(Tuesday 4 April) Chelsea v Liverpool (Tuesday 4 April)

(Tuesday 4 April) Man Utd v Brentford (Wednesday 5 April)

(Wednesday 5 April) West Ham v Newcastle (Wednesday 5 April)

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 29 FIXTURES

Aston Villa : che + lei

: che + lei Bournemouth : FUL + BHA

: FUL + BHA Brentford : bha + mun

: bha + mun Brighton : BRE + bou

: BRE + bou Chelsea : AVL + LIV

: AVL + LIV Leeds : ars + NFO

: ars + NFO Leicester : cry + AVL

: cry + AVL Liverpool : mci + che

: mci + che Man Utd : new + BRE

: new + BRE Newcastle : MUN + whu

: MUN + whu Nott’m Forest : WOL + lee

: WOL + lee West Ham: SOU + NEW

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 29 REACTION

We now have confirmation of Double Gameweek 29 and it’s a big one as expected, with 12 teams set to play twice.

Away matches for Liverpool against Man City and Chelsea are far from straightforward, but more appealing doubles await Leicester and Nott’m Forest.

And what about Brighton and Brentford, who could now potentially face two ‘doubles’ and two ‘blanks’ in the next five rounds?

What all of this does mean, however, is that chip planning will become more important than ever in the coming days and weeks, with Free Hit deployment set to pick up in Blank Gameweek 28 and Double Gameweek 29, depending on your strategy.

For a rundown of the latest Blank Gameweek 28 permutations, see below.