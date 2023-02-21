767
Fixtures February 21

FPL Double Gameweek 29 announced

767 Comments
Share

The Premier League have announced the rearrangement of six previously postponed fixtures, which fall into Double Gameweek 29.

12 teams are affected, in an announcement that could potentially shake up the chip strategies of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The rescheduled fixtures are as follows:

  • Bournemouth v Brighton (Tuesday 4 April)
  • Leeds v Nott’m Forest (Tuesday 4 April)
  • Leicester v Aston Villa (Tuesday 4 April)
  • Chelsea v Liverpool (Tuesday 4 April)
  • Man Utd v Brentford (Wednesday 5 April)
  • West Ham v Newcastle (Wednesday 5 April)

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 29 FIXTURES

  • Aston Villa: che + lei
  • Bournemouth: FUL + BHA
  • Brentford: bha + mun
  • Brighton: BRE + bou
  • Chelsea: AVL + LIV
  • Leeds: ars + NFO
  • Leicester: cry + AVL
  • Liverpool: mci + che
  • Man Utd: new + BRE
  • Newcastle: MUN + whu
  • Nott’m Forest: WOL + lee
  • West Ham: SOU + NEW

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 29 REACTION

FPL review: Maddison's elite numbers, Spurs' injury woes 1

We now have confirmation of Double Gameweek 29 and it’s a big one as expected, with 12 teams set to play twice.

Away matches for Liverpool against Man City and Chelsea are far from straightforward, but more appealing doubles await Leicester and Nott’m Forest.

And what about Brighton and Brentford, who could now potentially face two ‘doubles’ and two ‘blanks’ in the next five rounds?

What all of this does mean, however, is that chip planning will become more important than ever in the coming days and weeks, with Free Hit deployment set to pick up in Blank Gameweek 28 and Double Gameweek 29, depending on your strategy.

For a rundown of the latest Blank Gameweek 28 permutations, see below.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

767 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Hells yeah! Get in!

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      This is the kind of attitude from beavers I've been looking for!

      Open Controls
      1. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Haha! They're rambunctious!

        Open Controls
        1. BeaversWithAttitude
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          And the aquatic mammals can be quite boisterous, too!

          Open Controls
          1. Bartowski
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Indeed...

            Open Controls
  2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Liverpool are out

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Poor Gomez

      Open Controls
  3. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    hahahaha Gomez you donkey, love to see it

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Why? Did he sleep with mum?

      Open Controls
  4. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Suddenly I’ve gone off the idea of a Trent/Robbo double up lol

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.