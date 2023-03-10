40
Scout Picks March 10

FPL Double Gameweek 27 Scout Picks: Brighton triple-up, no Haaland

40 Comments
Share

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Double Gameweek 27.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

FPL 2022/23 'sleeper' picks: David Raya 1

David Raya (£4.8m) is the second highest-scoring goalkeeper in FPL and now has a Double Gameweek. Brentford last tasted defeat in October and are unbeaten in 12 Premier League games. In the last six matches, they rank joint-second for goals conceded (four) and fourth for expected goals conceded (xGC, 5.93). However, even if Raya concedes against Everton and/or Southampton, he is an excellent shot-stopper and can bump up his points tally by making lots of saves. Indeed, the Spaniard has made more saves than any other ‘keeper in 2022/23, at an average of 4.29 per game. He also ranks joint-top for bonus points in his position (14).

DEFENDERS

Salah's role one to monitor in FPL as Alexander-Arnold continues forays infield 2

Liverpool’s defensive issues have been a recurring theme all season, but things could be on the turn. After being thumped 3-0 at Molineux last month, they have since kept five consecutive Premier League clean sheets. In Gameweek 27, they visit a Bournemouth side that generally struggle to create, despite scoring in each of their last four games. They have also allowed a league-high 124 crosses from their left flank in the last six matches, an area Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) thrives. Among all FPL defenders, he ranks second for expected assists (xA) since domestic action resumed.

Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) has blanked in each of his last four matches but has racked up 51 FPL points since the restart. Newcastle United’s home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers is probably the pick of the bunch for shut-out potential, with Julen Lopetegui’s troops averaging under 1.0 expected goals (xG) per game on the road in 2022/23.

Our Scout Squad panel were very keen on a Brighton and Hove Albion defender this week, with Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m) a consensus top pick. He’s looked a threat since the restart (racking up three assists) and plays twice in Double Gameweek 27 against Leeds United and Crystal Palace. The Whites have only scored in two of their last seven matches, while rivals Palace are winless in nine games and no team has had fewer big chances in this period.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (27 points difference) of 2022/23 so far.

Our champion this week is TBos83 who has gone for the following: Raya; Estupinan, Mee, Trippier; Mac Allister (c), Mitoma, Rashford, Salah; Darwin, Kane, Toney

The community are 13-12 up on the Scout Picks this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

Premier Fantasy Tools to join the Scout Network in 2021/22 2

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

40 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Top

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bottom

      Open Controls
  2. HD7
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Have Sanchez Kepa and 0.2 ITB:

    A) Buy Raya
    B) Buy Steele
    C) Just start Kepa

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Between A and C for me.

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      c

      Open Controls
  3. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    🙂

    Open Controls
  4. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    I'm sure March was more popular than MacAllister earlier in the week

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      it's a fine line and fickle sometimes

      Open Controls
  5. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    2FT this week, team is

    Kepa
    White, Trippier, TAA
    Mitoma, Rashford, Saka, Martinelli
    Kane, Haaland, Darwin
    BENCH - Ward, Mahrez, Tark, Bueno

    For a -4
    Mahrez to
    A MacAllister
    B JWP

    Bueno to
    1 Pinnock
    2 Estupinan

    then to get Toney
    Y Haaland or
    Z Darwin out?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A
      2

      hold

      Open Controls
  6. jb1985
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    GTG this week? Problem of having a strong bench from wildcard last week. 1FT, 1.3M ITB. Currently unsure if to play Chilwell over Martinelli or Zinch.

    Raya,
    Mee, Estupinan, Trippier, Chilwell
    Rashford, Mitoma, Saka,
    Toney, Kane, Haaland

    Sanchez, Martinelli,Zinch, Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      perhaps play Martenelli over Mee?

      at least you've got back up if need be.

      Open Controls
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Do you think that Nketiah and Bruno to Toney and Martenelli makes sense for a hit?

    Or hold onto Bruno or even release Kane funds to buy Salah back for 1 week a better option?

    Thank you and enjoy your weekend.

    Open Controls
  8. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Likelihood of any games being off this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        there's always a liklihood but not a probability

        Open Controls
        1. mdm
          • 11 Years
          just now

          0 then

          Open Controls
    2. Wiseguy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Was wondering the same. Might hold off on my W/C until the morning just in case..

      Open Controls
  9. mdm
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A. Saka
    B. Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Ouch. B I guess

      Open Controls
    2. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm on B

      Open Controls
    3. Sid1891
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  10. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Is anybody else considering stop paying for their TV license?

    MOTD without Lineker and Wright will not be the same anymore. And so will BBC soon anyway.

    51st state of America puppets

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good to see Wrighty sticking up

      Especially when the governor of the BBC gifted £400k to the Tory party and got his job

      Quellle surprise

      an impartial appointments panel not easily swayed?

      It's all political... including politicising this issue too.

      Open Controls
    2. DF Team
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who are they gonna put, Shearer and two other white patriots?

      Open Controls
    3. Performance Series
      • 9 Years
      just now

      So you pay tv license for lineker?

      Open Controls
  11. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Experts 🙂 1FT, 0itb. I’m either saving my FT or doing this for the hit… what yous think? Sanchez needs to go before BB29 so perhaps now is ideal and get the Raya double? Does mean selling Maddy or Ode though which is tough. Thoughts? 🙂

    Sanchez+Madd/Øde >> Raya+MacAllister (-4)

    Kepa
    Estupinan, Trippier, Henry
    Rashford, Saka, Ødegaard, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Toney
    (Sanchez, Maddison, Zinc, Schar)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      of those Ode but just roll as Maddison auto subs in if need be.

      Or start James Maddison.

      Open Controls
  12. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    How's it looking, WC this week, 10 for next week, 13 doublers for GW29 (BB) and then FH 32, any changes you would make here? 2.8m in the bank too just in-case I need to get anyone else.

    Raya
    Henry - Estup - Trippier
    Rashford - Saka - Salah - Mitoma - March
    Toney - Kane

    Ward - Watkins - Zinchenko - Botman

    Open Controls
  13. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ahy changes to the lineup here for tomorrow?

    Raya
    Estupinan Chilwell Henry
    (vc)Mitoma March Rashford Saka
    (c)Toney Haaland Kane

    Ward Martinelli Trippier Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      just now

      *any

      Open Controls
  14. Gon Freecss
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Which would you go with on a WC?

    A) Haaland, Pinnock, Steele, Fofana

    B) Mbeumo, Estu, Raya, Chilwell

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  15. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Burn or Botman?

    Open Controls
  16. qtron
    4 mins ago

    Current team-
    Kepa (Ward)
    TAA-Walker-Shaw-Trippier-Bueno
    Saka-Martinelli-Gakpo-Rashford-Andreas
    Haaland-Kane-Nkeitah

    I have one FT. Which ones should I prioritize?

    Walker-> Estupinan OR Nkeitah-> Toney OR bring in brighton midfielder
    Also, is it worth taking -4 hit?

    Thnx

    Open Controls
  17. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    I still have all my chips and two free transfers. Would you wildcard this team?

    Kepa, Ward
    Trippier, Walker, White, Shaw, Tarkowski
    Rashford, Salah, Odegaard, Saka, Mahrez
    Haaland, Watkins, Mitrovic

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
  18. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Odegaard to MacAlister worth a hit?

    Open Controls
  19. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Haaland to Toney, for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Only if you want to captain Toney

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.