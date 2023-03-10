FPL Double Gameweek 27 Scout Picks: Brighton triple-up, no Haaland

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Double Gameweek 27.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

David Raya (£4.8m) is the second highest-scoring goalkeeper in FPL and now has a Double Gameweek. Brentford last tasted defeat in October and are unbeaten in 12 Premier League games. In the last six matches, they rank joint-second for goals conceded (four) and fourth for expected goals conceded (xGC, 5.93). However, even if Raya concedes against Everton and/or Southampton, he is an excellent shot-stopper and can bump up his points tally by making lots of saves. Indeed, the Spaniard has made more saves than any other ‘keeper in 2022/23, at an average of 4.29 per game. He also ranks joint-top for bonus points in his position (14).

DEFENDERS

Liverpool’s defensive issues have been a recurring theme all season, but things could be on the turn. After being thumped 3-0 at Molineux last month, they have since kept five consecutive Premier League clean sheets. In Gameweek 27, they visit a Bournemouth side that generally struggle to create, despite scoring in each of their last four games. They have also allowed a league-high 124 crosses from their left flank in the last six matches, an area Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) thrives. Among all FPL defenders, he ranks second for expected assists (xA) since domestic action resumed.

Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) has blanked in each of his last four matches but has racked up 51 FPL points since the restart. Newcastle United’s home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers is probably the pick of the bunch for shut-out potential, with Julen Lopetegui’s troops averaging under 1.0 expected goals (xG) per game on the road in 2022/23.

Our Scout Squad panel were very keen on a Brighton and Hove Albion defender this week, with Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m) a consensus top pick. He’s looked a threat since the restart (racking up three assists) and plays twice in Double Gameweek 27 against Leeds United and Crystal Palace. The Whites have only scored in two of their last seven matches, while rivals Palace are winless in nine games and no team has had fewer big chances in this period.

MIDFIELDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (27 points difference) of 2022/23 so far.

Our champion this week is TBos83 who has gone for the following: Raya; Estupinan, Mee, Trippier; Mac Allister (c), Mitoma, Rashford, Salah; Darwin, Kane, Toney

The community are 13-12 up on the Scout Picks this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.