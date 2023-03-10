208
Scout Squad March 10

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 27

208 Comments
A bit later than usual this week, our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale each put forward the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) names they think should make Friday’s final Scout Picks.

Our panelists submit 18-man player longlists with the focus just on the upcoming Gameweek – and with various stipulations, as detailed in the next section.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections. Anything outside of this window, we cover in the newly updated Watchlist.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 27

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

208 Comments
  1. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    £3.1m in the bank and any moves would be for a -4, anything you'd shift to maybe get another doubler in?

    Kepa
    Trent - Estupinan - Trippier
    Rashford - Saka - Martinelli - Mitoma
    Toney - Haaland - Kane

    Ward - Andreas - Akanji - White

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nope looks good

  2. Ha.
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Salah hokey cokey?

    Haaland > Watkins for 28
    Saka > Salah for 29
    Toney and Salah > Haaland and Saka

    1. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah has 2 tough fixtures in GW29 so no for me!!

      1. Ha.
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Both those games can be high scoring, though (or at least that's the thought process!)

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah fixtures pretty bad for 29, no point going through that trouble

  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best move or save FT? 1FT, 0itb.

    A. Madd/Øde >> MacAllister
    B. Sanchez >> Steele
    C. Sanchez+Madd/Øde >> Raya+MacAllister (-4)

    Kepa
    Estupinan, Trippier, Henry
    Rashford, Saka, Ødegaard, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Toney
    (Sanchez, Maddison, Zinc, Schar)

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      If Ode out then A

    2. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Is Madd injured?

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No

  4. acidicleo
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Pick one on WC..

    A) Odegard
    B) Martinelli
    C) Maddison

    Plan to do BB29 and hence leaning towards C and 2 x Arsenal (Saka + defender) till then!!

    Any thoughts?

    1. Ha.
      • 7 Years
      just now

      C

  5. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anybody not captaining a player with a double?

    Rashford or Kane maybe?

    Much nicer fixtures, and more likely to get the points

    1. Ha.
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Rashford would be the only temptation, but probably not

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Rashford maybe, Kane no way... Spurs are dire

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't feel comfortable going with Kane as Spurs do not have the form.

      Rashford could go well & might consider more if BRE/BHA had only 1x good fixture, but they have 2x good fixtures.

  6. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    WC team, I don't like my bench choices but feel I have no other option as I have to play the doublers!

    Steele (Ward)
    Trip / Estu / Henry (Cash / White)
    Mac A / Rash / Salah / Jensen (Saka!?)
    Toney / Haaland / Kane

    Ok??

  7. KieranKA
    • 1 Year
    just now

    On a wildcard right now. Plan is Mitoma to Bailey in BGW28, then Zinchenko to Shaw for DGW29 and Kane to Haaland in GW30. £0.1m ITB

    Kepa // Ward
    Trippier Estupiñán Henry // Zinchenko Botman
    Salah Saka Rashford Martinelli Mitoma
    Kane Toney // Watkins

    Premium options?
    A: Haaland + Maddison
    B: Salah + Watkins

    Any recommendations for the Arsenal boys?
    1: Martinelli + Zinchenko
    2: Martinelli + White
    3: Ødegaard (if fit) + White

    Cheers all

