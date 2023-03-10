FPL Gameweek 27 live team news: Sanchez/Steele + injury updates

There are up to 15 more pre-match press conferences to get through before Saturday’s Gameweek 27 deadline, following on from the five we had yesterday.

As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes that you need for your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams.

Erik ten Hag, Mikel Arteta and David Moyes do not feature in the list below, with their Gameweek 27 previews taking the form of embargoed quotes given in the aftermath of Thursday’s European ties. Hopefully, they will be released today.

For the updates from the press conferences of Thomas Frank, Javi Gracia, Brendan Rodgers, Sean Dyche and Steve Cooper, check out our Thursday round-up.

KEY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Adam Lallana (muscle) and Jakub Moder (knee) remain out and Tariq Lamptey is a doubt with the injury he picked up in the win over West Ham United but the Albion team news is otherwise positive.

Levi Colwill (muscle) is back in training and could come into the squad, while Solly March is “on the [squad] list” – the midfielder has had a couple of knocks in recent weeks – and Yasin Ayari (illness) has been back in training this week.

“Solly March, Levi Colwill, they are in the [squad] list. Tariq, I don’t know, we have to see [in] the last training [session]. “Maybe [Levi could be involved tomorrow], I want to see this morning. The last week, he played with the under-21s and I was in the stadium to watch him. He is in a good moment.” – Roberto De Zerbi

There were also quotes from Roberto De Zerbi on the Seagulls’ goalkeeping situation, following on from Robert Sanchez’s much-discussed benching in Gameweek 26.

“One of the best relationships [I have] in the dressing room is with Robert Sanchez. But I have to do my work and in this moment, I prefer Jason [Steele], but only for our style of play. “I think Robert can improve, has to improve, in this part of the football – for me, for us and for him, first of all. There aren’t problems with him. I was clear and honest with him, and with Jason, too. “Jason is one of the players in the squad and he has to have the possibility to play. He is playing well, very well, Robert too, but in this moment, I think Jason can play better.” – Roberto De Zerbi

CHELSEA

Reece James and his owners can’t catch a break; the right-back, who missed Gameweek 26 because of hamstring tightness, is injury free but has now been ruled out of the Leicester City game with illness.

Raheem Sterling (hamstring) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back) are also sizeable doubts and Mason Mount (abdomen) likely needs more time before he is fit, so they look set to join Thiago Silva (knee), Armando Broja (ACL), Edouard Mendy (finger) and Cesar Azpilicueta (head) on the sidelines.

N’Golo Kante (hamstring) is back in training but set to make a playing comeback in Gameweek 28.

“Reece has been ill so hasn’t trained today. He won’t make the game tomorrow. Raheem had a little feeling in his hamstring, more tightness than anything, so looking doubtful for tomorrow as well. Aubameyang has a slight problem with his back, so again he’s looking like he will miss the game. Apart from that, everyone is OK. “No, [Kante] won’t [be in the squad]. Still needs some more time to build up, we’re aiming maybe towards Everton. “At the moment, [Mount] is just suffering with a slight injury so he probably needs a little bit more time before he’s available properly.” – Graham Potter

LIVERPOOL

Joe Gomez (muscle), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Luis Diaz (knee) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) remain on the sidelines, with Gomez potentially able to return to training next week and Diaz aiming to step up his rehab over the March international break.

Jurgen Klopp reported no new concerns in his pre-match presser.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Fabian Schar (concussion) could be back in the Newcastle squad after returning to training this week, leaving only Emil Krafth (knee) on the injury list.

Joelinton begins a two-match ban, however, after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season.

“We hope [Fabian Schär will be in the squad]. He’s trained well this week so I’m pleased to see him back. “We have got a couple of knocks from the Manchester City game, we hope nothing too serious.” – Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe also downplayed any suggestion that Bruno Guimaraes‘ recent ankle injury is an ongoing issue.

“I think he is fine, I don’t think he has missed any training from that [injury]. I think it was sore initially against Man United but he was back training no problem. The initial one [against Fulham], that kept him out of some training. But touch wood I don’t see any long-term problem for him.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes

MANCHESTER CITY

Phil Foden seems to have shaken off the foot problem that he himself complained about earlier in the week, leaving Pep Guardiola with an apparently fully fit squad.

“Apparently he’s OK, yeah.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

Kyle Walker has been at the centre of some unsavoury headlines this week but Guardiola wouldn’t comment on the issue in Friday’s presser.

“Private issue, we solve internally, speaking with him. Of course, this is not the place to talk about the private situations.” – Pep Guardiola on Kyle Walker

CRYSTAL PALACE

Patrick Vieira reported no fresh injury concerns in Friday’s presser, although Will Hughes (illness) will have to be assessed after missing training earlier in the week.

Sam Johnstone (calf) is the only name we know about who is still injured, while Nathan Ferguson remains short of match fitness.

Cheick Doucoure is suspended for the Manchester City game but will return for Palace’s second Double Gameweek 27 fixture in midweek.