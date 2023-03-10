208
Captain Sensible March 10

Toney v Brighton midfielders: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 27?

208 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are once again seeing “double” as four teams – Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Southampton – play twice in Double Gameweek 27. 

In an open captaincy week, Ivan Toney (£7.8m) and a trio of Brighton assets assume the role of chief protagonists, with alternative options from Palace, Southampton, and a quartet of single fixture heavyweights providing the supporting cast in this edition of the armband argument.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

The captain poll has a distinctly Double Gameweek feel, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney topping the charts for the first time this season, backed by a mite over four-tenths of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

Providing stiff competition is Brighton’s wing-wizard Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5m) who sits currently in second place, backed by just over one in four of our users. 

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) occupies third place with 6.41% of the vote, followed by Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) further back. 

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK CANDIDATES

IVAN TONEY

Ivan Toney converted from the penalty spot against Fulham on Monday night – his 15th goal of the season – to continue a prolific campaign for the Bees talisman. 

Toney is the third-highest scoring forward in Fantasy – with his tally sitting at 130 points for 2022/23 – and places in the top six for attacking returns (18) this season. 

Notably, Toney has received 26 big chances this season, a total that only Erling Haaland (40) can better. 

However, over the last six matches, Toney’s underlying numbers have underwhelmed, ranking joint-seventh best for goal attempts (19), with his seven shots on target bettered by ten other players. 

In those half-dozen matches, Toney ranks ninth-best in the division for non-penalty involvement (NPxGI, 3.28), a tally bettered by two immediate captaincy rivals – Alexis Mac Allister and Solly March. 

However, set pieces heighten Toney’s appeal, with the penalty supremo converting his 10th Premier League career spot-kick against the Cottagers.

Toney has also registered the most set-piece attempts (23) for Thomas Frank’s side and highlighted his free-kick potential when smashing the woodwork in the 35th minute against Fulham. 

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

Above: Ivan Toney places second for big chances received (26) this term – a tally bettered by only Erling Haaland (40)

Brentford travel to face an Everton side winless in three Premier League matches, following their initial “new manager bounce” under Sean Dyche. Despite two clean sheets over the last six matches, the Toffees still rank sixth worst for expected goals conceded (xGC, 9.21) over the period. 

Southampton host Thomas Frank’s side in the second fixture of Double Gameweek 27, with the Saints buoyant since the appointment of new manager Ruben Selles. 

The Spaniard has led Southampton to consecutive Premier League wins – over Leicester City and Chelsea – registering two clean sheets in the process. 

However, the Saints have been poor defensively ranking sixth worst for non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC, 9.9) over the last six matches.

KAORU MITOMA/SOLLY MARCH/ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Three top 10k finishes. 21/22 Rank - 2783 Follow them on Twitter

  1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Morning/afternoon/evening, all.

    Loving all the weather chat. Reminds me of school and rumours of snow days. Like then, we’re still gonna have to do our homework tho.

    Open Controls
  2. Ha.
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Never been so indecisive, but it's decision time.

    Kepa
    White, Shaw, Trippier
    Mac Allister, Saka, Rashford, Gakpo
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Ward Akanji, Andreas, Bueno

    I can get this team for -4.

    Or do I WC?

    Raya
    Mee, Zinchenko, Trippier
    Mac Allister, Mitoma, Rashford, Saka
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Steele Maddison Chilwell Botman

    Obviously tghe WC is a much better team, but bench looks far good to 'waste'. I'm thinking I therefore get through this week and then WC in 28 (would have XI) and then BB DGW29?

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Fodderx4
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I was in a simlar position as you and have already hit the WC button but if i was you i would probably hold off and wait to see if any games off due to the weather as this may affect what you do.

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeh only just hearing about potential weather impacts

        I feel bottom line is I can get a decent team out this week, just not as good as it could be

        Open Controls
  3. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    How are you dealing with next week's reduced game week.

    How are trying to field 11 players for that week and take a hit or just going with a reduced team.
    Or maybe using a chip.

    I still have Bench boast, free hit and Wild card.

    Probably not use a chip next week.

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Don't think it's worth a FH next week

      Should be able to field XI

      Open Controls
    2. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      I am only going to have three players left so will be using FH

      Open Controls
    3. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Have 10 just now. Might do Haaland to Watkins for free to get 11.

      Open Controls
    4. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Fielding 9, I think.

      Open Controls
  4. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who to start this week? I know both are minor doubts but I think both will start fwiw

    A Maddison (CHE)
    B Odegaard (Ful)

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Everybody needs to calm down and Wang Chung tonight!

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      The magical 80s

      Open Controls
  6. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    So people are suggesting it is going to snow in Leeds tomorrow and lead to cancellation? Any other game at risk?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      No snow tomorrow in Leeds just sleet

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      No more snow before the Leeds game according to the BBC forecast. Keep an eye on it as there is some small chance its called off, especially if fans can't travel, but don't let the fearmongers here get to you

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        It's still snowing where I am in Leeds, but I get that the forecast is for it to stop. Still think the chance of the match being called off is low.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          yeah it warms up this afternoon and tomorrow so the freeze tonight should have a thaw either side.

          It would be the streets leading to Elland Road that could jeopardise it more than inside the stadium.

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Thanks for the updates Hairy

          Open Controls
  7. dansmith1985
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Thinking of just doing Tark to Dunk this week leaving me with this team

    Kepa
    Mee Trippier Dunk
    Salah Saka Rashford Odegaard Mitoma
    Haaland Kane

    Ward White Bueno Gnonto

    Does my team look well set for a WC next week?

    Open Controls
  8. adidasOriginals
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    I have all 4 chips left, what should I do I can't deal with it!?
    WC
    FH
    TC
    BB

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      below

      Open Controls
    2. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      wildcard when you think your team isnt good enough
      free hit when you cant field 10+ players, or you see a differential gameweek
      triple captain on a double gameweek
      BB on 29

      Do your own research!

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby_Baggio
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Morning all - 1FT and 0m ITB. This week thinking Mahrez > Macallister.

      Next week i'll have to use my FH as i have 6 players playing.

      Kepa
      Saliba - Ake - Estupian - Trippier
      Salah - Saka - Rashford
      Toney - Haaland - Darwin

      (Ward) - Mahrez - Andreas - Tark

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 11 Years
        just now

        sorry posted incorrectly - but for your post you need to post your team

        Open Controls
  9. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    White Walkers seen in Leeds!

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      That's just Luke Ayling.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Well known polar explorer!

        Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    If Liverpool don't go any further in the Champions League TC on Salah in a double gw.

    Everyone will say BB29 but I'd save the WC for gw30 rather than using 2 chips into one week.

    You're going to have to play them soon.

    You could FH32 into Liverpool players if your squad doesn't have them then, or FH28 into Chelsea is another short term option.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Which GW do you mean? 34?

      Open Controls
    2. rjcv177
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Since the surprises in FA cup i decided on FH28. More games with Higher potential.
      That let me focus my team on 27/29 and go big on Chelsea plus Kane and better arsenal

      Open Controls
  11. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Benching headache! Who to drop from the front 8? Just gonna list them all.

    Salah - Saka - Mitoma - Mac Allister - Rashford
    Haaland - Kane - Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd drop Kane

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Very tough, probably Saka or Kane but could easily backfire.

      Open Controls
      1. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah this is horrible. Still have the bench boost but not really interested in using that for single gameweekers. I'm currently benching Saka purely due to the fixture. Haaland's form is a worry especially away though. And Spurs are so diabolical they are ruining Kane's fixture-proofness, plus Forest are no pushovers.

        Someone is gonna blank. Question is who?

        Open Controls
  12. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    IF Leeds v BRI is OFF on a WC is mitoma & mac to salah & Maddy the way to go?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      It wont be off. Snow has stopped in Leeds and no more is expected.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeh seen weather forecast - just preparing an option b!!

        Open Controls
    2. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      If that game is off, I'd rather have Mitoma and Salah.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Was thinking Maddy as plays GW28

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would still keep one BHA mid at least even if called off

      Open Controls
  13. Sailboats
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Guys, Andreas or White first on the bench? Andreas right?

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      White

      Open Controls
  14. FISSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Odegaard > Mac Allister -4?

    Will be WC next week anyway

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I was thinking of doing it for free but not sure.

      Open Controls
      1. FISSH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        that yellow flag tempting me haha

        Open Controls
  15. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Inuit buying property in Leeds, skewering market!

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      just now

      As a Geordie living in Leeds, I'd say it's long sleeve weather rather than t-shirt today.

      Open Controls
  16. Bobby_Baggio
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Morning all - 1FT and 0m ITB. This week thinking Mahrez > Macallister.

    Next week i'll have to use my FH as i have 6 players playing.

    Kepa
    Saliba - Ake - Estupian - Trippier
    Salah - Saka - Rashford
    Toney - Haaland - Darwin

    (Ward) - Mahrez - Andreas - Tark

    Open Controls
    1. Tshelby
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sounds good, who are you benching for MacA?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Ake probably

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby_Baggio
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          or maybe saliba as i can see fulham scoring

          Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup Mac or Mitoma. Bench Saliba or Ake.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers was thinking same

        Open Controls
  17. Friday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    8.30am - De Zerbi
    10am - Howe
    12pm - Klopp
    1pm - Lopetegui, O'Neil, Vieira
    1.30pm - Potter, Silva, Guardiola, Conte, Selles
    2.15pm - Emery

    Arteta, ten Hag and Moyes all did their GW27 press conferences after their respective European fixtures last night, the quotes from which will hopefully be released from embargo today.

    The other five managers faced the media yesterday: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/09/fpl-gameweek-27-team-news-brentford-injury-news-more/

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Cheers Neale.

      De Zerbi done already! Anyone have a link to it? Can't find it

      Open Controls
  18. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play

    A) martinelli (ful)
    B) maddison (CHE)

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  19. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    3.1 itb

    Anything worth a hit?

    Kepa, Ward
    Trippier, tarkowski, Gabriel, Shaw, Estu
    Rash, Bruno, Mitoma, Saka, Odegaard
    Toney, Haaland, Darwin

    Thinking about playing my wc next week

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'd personally take tarkowski out for a brighton or brentford defender

      Open Controls
  20. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    All set for this week with below, will have 2FT for next week & £1.9ITB, what are the best changes with DGW29 to think about?

    Raya
    Trippier Estupinan Mee
    Saka March Macallister Rashford
    Kane Toney Haaland

    Subs: Ward, Gabriel, James, Martinelli

    Current GW28 only allows for 8 playing at the minute.
    Not sure whether better to bring in Lei or Villa as a bit meh for GW28/29
    THoughts?

    Open Controls
  21. Johnny too hotty
    • 11 Years
    just now

    does anyone think liverpool game will be postponed? Im in a LMS and need to plan 🙂

    Open Controls

