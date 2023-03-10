426
Members March 10

Help boost your FPL rank with a free Premium Membership trial!

426 Comments
Share

Ever wondered what the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership was all about but wanted to ‘try before you buy’?

Well, we’ve got just the thing for you.

We’re pleased to announce that we are offering free, seven-day trials of our monthly and annual subscriptions – but only for a limited period, so get in there while you can.

SIGN UP FOR THE FREE SEVEN-DAY TRIAL HERE

WHAT DO I GET WITH MY FREE TRIAL?

You’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up to our award-winning site, including former Fantasy Premier League winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of FPL bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

Our video below runs down just some of the benefits that you can enjoy with your free trial:

PRO PUNDIT ARTICLES

The FFS Pro Pundits 26

You’ll get exclusive content from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser, top 100k for ten successive seasons Pras and six-time top 5k finisher Zophar.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns, will supply video appearances throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team algorithms predict how many points your FPL players and team will score.

SEASON TICKER

Another benefit is our Season Ticker.

Premium Members can sort by fixture difficulty and find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add your own to customise your experience.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool was added a few seasons ago, with subscribers now able to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez famously did in 2018/19.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Compare both teams and up to three players head to head, with over 100 key statistics to study side by side.

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

There are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and our collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

If you don’t want to commit to a Premium Membership after this free trial, make sure you cancel before the seven-day trial period is over.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Join us!

SIGN UP FOR A FREE TRIAL HERE

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

426 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CheesyGonzalez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Which 2 do I play out of Saliba, Shaw and Zinchenko

    Open Controls
    1. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Shaw and Zinchenko

      Open Controls
    2. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Shaw & Zinch

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Bench Saliba easily

      Open Controls
  2. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    A) salah & greenwood to Mitoma & Toney
    B) Haaland & Perriera to Mitoma & Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      You can’t loose Salah nor Haaland imo

      Open Controls
      1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah that’s the issue. Can’t get both those players without one making way. Only other moves is Trent and pereira to Henry and Mitoma and forget about Toney.

        Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Depends if you are starting greenwood and pereira

      Open Controls
      1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        Neither but both will need to go by 29

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          55 mins ago

          Id do the move but Haaland Salah are so close for this gw, Id still bet on Haaland outscoring Mo personally so A

          Open Controls
          1. Shark Team
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            53 mins ago

            But Salah doubles in 29 and you will want him there over Haaland so B

            Open Controls
            1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Yeah I was all set on salah out prior to the United game now leaving the other way. Having a decent season so don’t wanna make a massive mistake

              Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Do you think that Brentford will keep a cs against Southampton?

    Open Controls
    1. The Son-dance Kid
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yes Southampton is so bad attacking wise trust me, I think Bre concedes vs Eve though

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      No. Unless ward prowse scores a wonder goal

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        just now

        So yes.

        Open Controls
    4. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    5. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  4. james 101
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Do we think Rash may get benched this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      No chance, subbed off at 60 yesterday along with Shaw to rest

      Open Controls
    3. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      No way.

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Certainly not.

      Open Controls
  5. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Few questions on my WC team:

    Steele (Kepa)
    Trippier, Mee, Chilwell (Zinc, Cash)
    Macallister, Mitoma, Salah, Saka, Rashford
    Toney, Kane, (Watkins)

    A: Kane or Haaland?
    B: Thinking of doing a hokey-cokey move of Salah to Odegaard in 28 (get 11 out) and back to Salah in 29. Worth doing that?
    C: Set up to Bench Boost in 29 with 12 doublers (and others are Zinc, Saka and Kane)

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      A KANE. HAALAND GW30
      B. nah
      C. I'd sell zinc as one of your transfers. To Chilwell perhaps?

      Open Controls
      1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        You mean I should bring in Haaland on the WC this week? For who Watkins? I'd need to downgrade someone by 3.5
        Already got Chilwell. So if move Zinc, would do to a 4.0 defender but would still need around 2.3 for Haaland.

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Haaland
      No
      yes

      Open Controls
  6. Nutella
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    BENCH just 1:

    A) Martintelli (ful)
    B) Gross (lee, cry)
    C) João Félix (lei)

    Tough one.

    Ty in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. fakelund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Probably Felix…

      Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      C.

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Without looking at the other players, Felix.

      Open Controls
    4. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Felix i think

      Open Controls
    5. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Wouldn't be surprised if this is the gw Felix goes wild, really tough cause even Gross should be considered as he's bad at CM

      Open Controls
    6. Nutella
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Was on Felix, thanks for the confluence, gents.

      Open Controls
  7. fakelund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Start 1 this week:
    a) Ødegaard (FUL a)
    b) Maddison (CHE h)
    c) Shaw (SOU h)

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      C or b

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      C all day

      Open Controls
    4. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Depends if chasing a ML leader or staying ahead. Shaw is the safer route to 6 pts I reckon. But Ode has more chance of a 10 pointer than others.

      Open Controls
    5. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
  8. You Must Be Jokin Ere
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Bench 2 - TAA, Trippier, Madisson, Watkins, Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Watkins and Maddison probably.

      Open Controls
  9. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    This is where I'm at for game week 28. I'll obviously have a free transfer, but would it be incredibly boring to just make a defensive transfer? Thinking Ake to Chilwell and get 10 out.
    On the pitch

    Kepa
    Trippier Tarkowski Moreno Mee
    Saka Ode
    Nket Toney

    Off the pitch

    Ward
    Ake
    Salah Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      Haaland to watkins or iheanacho?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Im looking at Nacho, but is he nailed now?

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yes.. It's him and vardy or iheanacho if they play with only 1 upfront.

          Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      Chilwell's not boring! He's my transfer in next too. And I'll be playing the same formation

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        It just seems funny, I've only got 2 mids and I'm deciding to get in a fifth defender.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Apart from Arsenal mids & Maddison, there's no one that really appeals to me for 28 anyway, which makes it easier to just prioritise 27 & 29. I'm certainly not going down the path of Almiron/Jensen

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Simply explained, thanks.

            Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Yes. . I think I'd might sell Salah to Maddison gw28. Don't like Liverpool away

      Open Controls
    4. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Ake to Chilwell
      Haaland to Watkins/Iheanacho would be my transfers

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        Everyone seems quite confident on Nacho. I haven't a clue.

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          42 mins ago

          He is into every chance itb Leicester create, watched the game vs Southampton he could ve had hattie. On another day he scores those as Rodgers said cause we know he isn't that bad finisher

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            36 mins ago

            Perfect, thank you. I'm not sure on whether I can part ways with Haaland though.

            Open Controls
            1. Shark Team
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              34 mins ago

              Me too, mainly because of the value tied up

              Open Controls
    5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Getting Chilwell next week? Playing with 10? In a 5-2-2 formation? Hope it works out for you, because it's precisely what I will be doing, barring injuries. (I'll be rolling 2 FT to week 29).

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Oh awesome. Lets see how we go.

        Open Controls
  10. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    White obviously started Thursday, so do I bench him for this weekend and start Burn (WOL)?

    Open Controls
    1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I think White starts just cos Tomiyasu had a bit of a shocker against Bournemouth.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Been shocking all season. Lost to city as well. I think arteya should just play him in the Europe league

        Open Controls
        1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Yeh, having said that, even though I think White starts for Arsenal, I think I'd still start Burn over White.

          Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Yes I'd 100% start Burn vs Wolves home, White looked VERY tired yesterday

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Burn has the better fixture in my opinion. I think he might be rotated in upcoming weeks though now that Targett is back from injury.

      Open Controls
  11. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    What would you do here guys? 3.1m in the bank, 0FT but still have WC, FH and BB..

    Kepa
    Trent - Estupinan - Trippier
    Rashford - Saka - Martinelli - Mitoma
    Toney - Haaland - Kane

    Ward - Andreas - Akanji - White

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Just play that team this week. You will have chances yet to use your chips but not needed there.

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Andrea's to macallister and drop martinelli. Wc28 BB 29 🙂

      Open Controls
  12. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Captain headaches;
    Salah v bou
    Rashford v SOU
    Kane v NFO
    Toney v eve & sou

    Votes/thoughts please?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Really difficult this week but I'll probably just be a sheep and go Toney.

      Definitely think one of those SGWers will post a big score though, my money would be on Salah

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      Roll the dice on a doubler

      Open Controls
    4. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      I believe Rash scores 2 so im between him and Toney

      Open Controls
    5. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      All good options, going with Toney myself

      Open Controls
  13. Steve McCroskey
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    GW27 bench - Kepa (lei) Martinelli (ful) Zinchenko (ful) Botman (WOL)

    GW29 bench - Raya (bri, mun), Haaland (LIV), Kane (eve), Saka (LEE)

    No brainer to BB in 29, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Not a no brainer. Need a bit luck over the IB.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        Do you mean with avoiding injuries?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          55 mins ago

          Yup and it's 3 weeks away where things could change

          Open Controls
    2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yeh - I've got a similar 29 bench but Watkins instead of Haaland, and am BB'ing. Even against LIV, Haaland can get as many points in a single as Watkins does in his double (I just can't afford him).

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I might sell kane to ferguson gw29 but yes BB gw29

      Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Easily GW29 but make sure you carry two FTs into that GW to cover injuries over the international break.

      Open Controls
  14. nach248
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    So who is starting in goal for Brighton in the next 2 games then?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      My guess is Steele gets another game, then back to Sanchez

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      RDZ explicitly said Steele starts the next one. How long it continues no one knows but I guess he'll get 2-3 weeks at least

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Best watching/ reading RDZ presser and deciding for yourself

      Open Controls
    4. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Steele

      Open Controls
  15. Bobby_Baggio
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Morning all - 1FT and 0m ITB. This week thinking Mahrez > Macallister?

    Next week i'll have to use my FH as i have 6 players playing.

    Kepa
    Saliba - Ake - Estupian - Trippier
    Salah - Saka - Rashford
    Toney - Haaland - Darwin

    (Ward) - Mahrez - Andreas - Tark

    Open Controls
    1. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Yes great move. Why Mac over Mitoma out if interest?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Pen taker and i like his attacking stats last few games

        Open Controls
  16. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Re the article above, The only time I was ever a member I found it very distracting makes you miss the obvious, causes self doubt, and it is drowning by numbers and charts!
    I believe it ended up a very poor season for me. Never again. hated it.

    Open Controls
  17. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Thoughts on this GW27 WC Team Plan?:
    Happy to field 9 in 28 to give me the team I want.
    Will BB in 29.
    Will carry 2 FT's into 29 to sort any injuries from International duty
    2.0m ITB

    WC in GW27
    Raya
    Estu, Tripp, Mee,
    Mitoma (c), March, Saka, Rashford
    Toney, Kane, Haaland
    Alisson, Martinelli, Chilwell, Cash

    BGW28 - 9 playing
    Raya
    Tripp, Mee, Cash, Chilwell
    Saka, Martinelli
    Toney, Kane,
    Alisson, March, Rashford, Estu, Mitoma, Haaland (all blank)

    BB in GW29 - 11 Doublers - 4 Premium Singles for BB
    Raya*
    Chill*, Tripp*, Mee*, Cash*, Estu*
    Mitoma*, March*, Rash*
    Toney* Haaland
    Alisson*, Saka, Kane, Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I like it. Prefer DDG to Allison just for fixtures.

      I would honestly drop Haaland for 27 and 29.

      I am thinking ferguson for that reason over March and maybe Bruno for 29.

      Or just a striker with the best fixtures 27,28 and 29.

      Hard to pick one though. Ings punt for gw29.

      But ferguson has scored well when I played him and allows Salah DGW34

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Great stuff - really appreciate those insights. Yes, have just held onto Alisson as he has done so well for me in last few weeks. But agree, he has some tough fixtures ahead and another choice might be made there. Great input on the other transfers. Will put a plan in place to have Bruno back for 29 with one of my Free transfers hopefully. Have money ITB. Cheers for your post.

        Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Good its what I'm on except for Gabreil over Mee (not enough confidence in Brentford D to double up), Burn over Cash (with Newcastle's yet to be arranged DGW in mine), and Maddison over Martinelli (for the extra fixture)

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yes,had Gabriel in my earlier drafts and I agree, not 100% on BRE keeping the cleanies. Especially away from home. So might amend that selection. Great steer on your part. Did like Maddison pick but went cold with recent comments and also
        Lei are a basket case at the moment. Thank you for great insights.

        Open Controls
    3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I've got a similar WC but going Salah + Watkins instead of Haaland + Martinelli.
      It is a massive risk going without any of Salah, Haaland and Kane, but I can't seem to fit the 3 of them in with a decent WC team that is set up to BB in 29 and deals with 28.

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        I could just have easily have omitted Kane or Haaland and gone Salah. I have decent Team Value (at one point this season I had KDB, Kane, Haaland and Salah in the same team, didnt work out though).

        Open Controls
      2. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        I think there will be WC/BB teams out there with 10-11 for 28 but will be weaker teams because of that.
        Thats why I am cool with 9 player in 28. I just dont want to select placeholders. Want to keep the structure of the team solid so that when i come out of GW27-29, I still have a very strong 11.

        Open Controls
    4. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      You have Haaland twice for BB, who's that meant to be?

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Apologies, one of them is Martinelli. My bad.

        Open Controls
  18. Big Hands Barry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Annoyingly have to bench one

    A) Saka (ful)
    B) Nunez (bou)

    Leaning towards A as I think Liverpool will score more goals

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      I agree

      Open Controls
    2. Connor Wickham
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  19. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Is Odegaard + Tark > Macallister + Estu for -4 a no brainier?

    Currently have only Mitoma and Toney for the DGW.

    only hesitation is prospect of losing 2 players for Gw28

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Ask yourself if you think Odegaard +4pts in 27,28 will score more than Mac Allister in 27. I did and I kept Ode

      Open Controls
    2. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Just Tark -> Estu

      Open Controls
  20. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    4mitb. Save ft here? Thanks

    Kepa (ward)
    Trippier estu henry ( botman zinchenko)
    Saka rashford mitoma march (martinelli)
    Haaland kane toney (c)

    Open Controls
    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  21. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I am on WC and my 2 Brighton mids are March (stats, I was going to captain him as well) and Mac Allister. Given the March injury rumors, do I need to switch him to Mitoma?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Injury rumours? Have you looked into Brighton/ RDZ presser?

      Open Controls
      1. SKENG
        • 7 Years
        just now

        No. Care to share?

        This is what I've read from Ben Dinnery, is it fake news?

        Solly March has been carrying a minor niggle for a week or two; the winger is available for Saturday. Still, it is a consideration with Man United three days later

        Open Controls
  22. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Anyone know why Dalot was subbed at half time last night??

    Open Controls
  23. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!! Have Sanchez and Kepa as my keepers, do start Sanchez and hope he miraculously starts the next two and risk a potential injury in the second game in the last minute for Steele and Sanchez coming on for a one pointer or just start Kepa instead?????

    Thoughts appreciated!!

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
  24. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Need Toney but have to drop either Darwin or Haaland as I already have Mbeumo…who do I say goodbye to?

    A) Haaland
    B) Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  25. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Good to roll?

    Kepa (Ward)
    Henry Shaw Trippier
    Saka Martinelli Rashford Mitoma
    Kane Haaland Toney
    (Andreas White *Bueno*)

    Open Controls
  26. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    If I don't WC (but I am 99% sure I will), I have a forward line of Haaland, Kane and Ferguson.
    Is Ferguson to Toney to sideways considering they both have doubles? If gotta have Toney, would you move Kane or Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Toney is the main man, on pens and has a fixture in 28 - defo not sideways

      Open Controls
  27. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    1FT 0.3ITB
    Raya
    Estupinan Mee Tripps
    Martinelli Ode Rash Mcalister
    Kane Haaland Toney

    Ward / Maddison / Dalot / Zinc

    Roll FT??
    Bench boost??

    Open Controls
  28. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/10/the-scout-squads-best-players-for-fpl-gameweek-27/

    Open Controls
  29. Dangles
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Is Fofana nailed at Chelsea? Great week for him and looks a good Bueno replacement

    Any other cheap defenders worth considering?

    Open Controls
  30. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    These 'boost your rank' articles remind me of the ones on TV for erectile disfunction or hair loss.

    FPL Viagra....get yours today....

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      I'm old - do I need that for FPL?

      Open Controls
      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        If you are having problems with getting it up (your team up the rankings)

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.