Which FPL players are nearing a ban?

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

We also round up which FPL assets are already suspended – or returning from a ban – ahead of Gameweek 26.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

We have passed the cut-off point for five yellow cards, so now the target to avoid is 10 cautions.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

There is one player at immediate risk of a two-match suspension.

Joelinton (£5.9m) is sitting on nine cautions, so faces an uphill task to avoid a two-match ban as he has nine more matches to get through before he is in the clear.

Four players are sitting on eight bookings, the most notable of whom from an FPL perspective is Ivan Toney (£7.6m).

Toney doubles in Gameweek 27, so he’ll be under serious consideration for some FPL managers.

But if he gets booked in his next two Premier League appearances, he’ll miss the second half of Double Gameweek 27 (away to Southampton).

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED OR RETURNING FROM A BAN

Joao Palhinha (£4.9m) became the first Premier League player to reach 10 yellow cards for the season when being booked in Fulham’s draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

He’ll now serve a two-match ban in the league, missing Gameweeks 26 and 27.

Manchester United and Newcastle United return to Premier League action in Gameweek 26 and they’ll both have key midfielders back from three-match bans.

Casemiro (£4.9m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£5.5m) have now served their suspensions following straight red cards, although Guimaraes is now flagged because of an ankle injury he picked up at Wembley on Sunday.

Nick Pope (£5.4m) will be available in Gameweek 26, too, as the one-match ban he collected when being sent off against Liverpool was served in the EFL Cup final.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.