Suspensions March 9

Which FPL players are nearing a ban?

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

We also round up which FPL assets are already suspended – or returning from a ban – ahead of Gameweek 27.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

We have passed the cut-off point for five yellow cards, so now the target to avoid is 10 cautions.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

There is one player at immediate risk of a two-match suspension.

Ruben Neves (£5.4m) is sitting on nine cautions, so faces an uphill task to avoid a two-match ban as he has six more matches to get through before he is in the clear.

Four players are on eight bookings, the most notable of whom from an FPL perspective is Ivan Toney (£7.8m).

Toney doubles in Gameweek 27, so he’ll be under serious consideration from – and already owned by – many FPL managers. And having avoided a yellow card in Monday’s win over Fulham, he won’t miss either Double Gameweek 27 fixture because of a suspension for yellow card accumulation.

However, he still has eight more fixtures to get through before the 10-booking mark is no longer a threat.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED OR RETURNING FROM A BAN

FPL suspensions: Jesus and Gordon one booking away from a ban 1

Joao Palhinha (£4.9m) became the first Premier League player to reach 10 yellow cards, swiftly followed by Joelinton (£5.9m).

Both players are now serving two-match bans and will return in Gameweek 29.

Cheick Doucoure (£5.0m) will be suspended for the first part of Crystal Palace’s Gameweek 27 double-header, meanwhile, after being dismissed for two bookings on Saturday.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

  1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Rolling the FT, How does this bench look?

    0.1 itb 1FT

    Sanchez
    Pinnock Trippier Estu
    March (c) Martinelli Saka Rashford
    Toney Kane Haaland

    Kepa Maddison Gabriel Botman

    1. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Whole team looks good.

      Just Madders on the bench is a bit of a waste and you might regret it if he keeps his recent form AND his teammates suddenly start using his assists.

      Chelsea's focus seems to be Champions League. And who knows what team Potter will start and how that will go.

      I wouldn't captain Madders, but if you have him in the team, play him.

    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      very similar to mine and also benching Maddison which is risky.

      Raya
      Tripper / Henry / Estu
      Mitoma / Odegaard / Saka / Rashford
      Toney (C) / Kane / Haaland

      Kepa / Maddison / Zinchenko / Castgane

  2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    What is all the noise about Brighton/Leeds being called off?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Happens whenever there’s a bit of snow.

      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ok. The usual!

  3. CABAYE4
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    The snow chat is ridiculous.

    Non-league games will still be on at this rate never mind PL games in stadiums with undersoil heating.

    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      See above. Everyone seems to know but knows nothing and don't give an explanation.

      1. CABAYE4
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        It’s just scaremongering.

        Most of the people aren’t even in England.

        1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Why are people so ignorant? Just reduses others' enjoyment.

    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'm in Leeds and there is absolutely no cause for concern.

    3. JBG
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm waiting to do transfers until near the deadline anyways.. waiting on Pool team lineup.

  4. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    who’d you rather have i27 -29?
    a. Henry
    b. Mbeumo

    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      B

    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

  5. Flying Dutchman
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Mac or March?

    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Mac

      1. Flying Dutchman
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      toss a coin may be march owners will get lucky this time

      1. Flying Dutchman
        • 12 Years
        47 mins ago

        I think most people will go for Mac and it's risky not having him

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          44 mins ago

          That's a crappy way to decide. Just watch a replay of the last game & see who you think looks best

    3. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      March.

  6. Matt225
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Best option here guys? What do you think? (Toney Captain)

    A) March to Mitoma
    B) Maddison to Mitoma (Bench Martinelli)
    C) Martinelli to Mitoma (Bench Maddison)
    D) Roll FT

    I'm very fearful of a highly owned Mitoma hauling

    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      D

    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      D

    3. AbsolutelyNoIdea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      D

  7. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Sanchez/Ward gk combo and no cash.

    What's a cow to do?

    A - play sanchez and hope
    B - play ward and hope
    C - swap to Steele
    D - take a hit and get raya

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      A or C. See what Di Zebri says in press conference.

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      just now

      А

  8. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Am I GTG?

    Raya
    Trippier Pinnock Estupinan
    Saka Rashford Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Kepa Maddison Zinchenko Schar 1 FT

    1. Usmanov
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Solid

  9. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Hi all,

    What about the below moves and the following lineup?

    A: Ward to Raya
    B: Ward to Steele
    C: Bueno to Mee and bench Ake

    Kepa
    White/Ake/Trippier
    Saka/Odeguard/Rash/Mitoma
    Toney/Kane/Haaland
    (Ward/Tark/Andreas/Bueno)

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      C the best move for me. Think your goalkeeper pairing is good. Is Bueno injured as well? that would solve a problem and give an extra doubler this week.

  10. Why games may get called off when it's snowing
    Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Football games may get called off when it is snowing due to several reasons:

    Safety concerns: Snow can create hazardous conditions for players, officials, and fans. The pitch can become slippery, making it difficult to maintain balance and increasing the risk of injury.
    Poor visibility: Heavy snowfall can make it difficult for players and officials to see the ball, resulting in poor decision-making and potential injuries.
    Pitch conditions: Snow can damage the playing surface, making it difficult to control the ball and increasing the risk of injury.
    Travel concerns: Snow can make it difficult for fans, officials, and players to travel to the stadium, resulting in low attendance and potentially unsafe conditions.
    In some cases, games may also be called off due to extreme cold temperatures, which can pose health risks to players and fans.

    Ultimately, the decision to call off a football game due to snow will depend on the severity of the weather conditions and the judgment of the officials responsible for the game.

    The most common reason a game gets called off during snowy conditions is travel safety precautions.

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      British travel infrastructure in general isn't very well set up for extreme snow, but roads seem okay in Leeds at the minute with the few inches of snow we've had so far.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        Yeah I’m sure the game will be fine to go ahead. Just seen quite a few getting carried away and not really understanding why games occasionally get called of.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      A dose of sanity!

    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Informer

    4. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Great response - this needs to be hulked so can be referred to every time something similar is asked over the next 2 days.

      Last time we had significant snow 5 years ago I seem to remember that most postponements were due to safety around the stadiums / infrastructure / travel. It’s nothing to do with having under soil heating and a playable pitch.

    5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think the key one is safety of the fans out of all

      If the authorities deem it unsafe for the fans to travel the game will be called off. Doesn’t matter if it has stopped snowing, it’s all down to safety and whether it’s safe to have thousands travel and be present around a certain area

  11. bw1892
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Good WC?

    Raya
    Mee, Dunk, TAA, Trippier
    Mac Allister, Salah, Mitoma, Saka
    Toney, Darwin

    Kepa, Zinchenko, Watkins, Maddison

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      Quite different from mine, but I like this.

      1. bw1892
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Can u show yours?

        1. Botman and Robben
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Raya
          Estupian Trippier Henry
          Salah Saka Martinelli Rashford Mitoma
          Haaland Toney

          Kepa Watkins Cash Chilwell

          1. bw1892
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Solid team

    2. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Looks good, assuming you're free hitting 28

      1. bw1892
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I wil free hit in 28, but only concern is i dont own Haaland after 29

  12. theodosios
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Bench boost or save? 1FT 1.6m ITB

    Raya Kepa
    Trip Mee Zinch Estupinan Dier
    Saka Martinelli Benrahma Rashford Mac Alister
    Kane Haaland Toney

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Save and build towards BB29. You have the chance to get 3 more doublers for 29

    2. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Save

  13. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Captain Toney or Mitoma ?

    1. bw1892
      • 1 Year
      just now

      i'm going toney

  14. CFC1990
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Still have wildcard left.

    I have 2 Fts and it is worth doing the following for a -4.

    TAA Bueno and Andreas to Estupinian, Henry and Mitoma/Macallister for a -4?

    Gives me this for Gw27:

    Ederson,
    Estupinian, Trippier, Henry
    Salah, Macallister/Mitoma, Saka, Odegaard, Rashford
    Toney, Haaland,

    Ward, Watkins, Mings, White

    Then gives me 9 for GW8. I can then look at maybe Salah to Maddison

    Cheers all

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Looks really good moves.

      1. CFC1990
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thank you

    2. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      If you think Henry outscores White by 4 points then yes. Pretty close call I think

      1. CFC1990
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It's also with GW28 in mind. Gives me an extra player as Bueno not expected back

    3. AbsolutelyNoIdea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Would you look at wildcarding in GW28 ?

      1. CFC1990
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would be looking to wildcard after a bench boost GW29 as it stands

    4. nolard
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Maybe avoid the hit for a second defender and keep Trent for another week if you can?

      1. CFC1990
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        It's just how I get the money to upgrade Bueno to Estupinian and/or Andreas to Mitoma/Macallister.

        What would you advise?
        Thanks

        1. nolard
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Fair enough.
          What about Trent to a defender of your choice
          Andreas to Mitoma

          I would hold back on the second defender transfer.

          Watkins on the bench or not is also a question.

  15. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Unpopular opinion but I think Saka isn't the best Ars mid to own

    1. YouReds
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Who is?

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Odegaard for the long term, he is better than anyone else when Jesus is on the pitch

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Who’s best now?

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Maybe Martinelli as he is gonna play ST but soon Odegaard

    3. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      I’m going Elneny

    4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Blanked last game - sell sell sell!

    5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      With Brighton and Brentford dgw do we even need arsenal mids?

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes imo dont get blown away by the doubles, ARS mids have easy fixtures when you need them: 28(CRY), 32(SOU)

    6. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Let's agree to disagree.

  16. Bucket Man
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    0.9ITB 1FT.

    Save FT or get rid of Sanchez now? DDG an option but very pricey GK pairing then. Steele risky. Not keen on double Brentford defence long term.

    Think Bench could be in the points again this week but worth sticking to BB29. Bench Maddison or Odegaard?

    Sanchez*
    Trippier, Henry, Estupinan
    Rashford, Saka, Mitoma, Maddison/Odegaard
    Haaland, Kane, Toney
    Kepa, Maddison/Odegaard, Zinchenko, Botman

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      I think Steele should be ok for 27-9 at least, and not really a problem after BB if Kepa is your main GK (except potential BGW32). I quite like Navas for BB29 although the fixture in 32 is tough. Or maybe Areola if you need blank cover?

      1. Bucket Man
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thanks. With Kepa this week I don't know whether to leave it and see nearer the time. Think I'd prefer Navas of those two probably more nailed although Henderson is to return. Will see what Di Zebri says in his PC.

  17. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Thinking of 3 taking 3 hits over the next 3 GWs to field 10 in the blank and have a strong

    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Sorry

  18. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Thinking of 3 taking 3 hits over the next 3 GWs to field 10 in the blank and have a strong

    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      just now

      These posts

  19. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Thinking of 3 taking 3 hits over the next 3 GWs to field 10 in the blank and have a strong

    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Aren't posting

    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      you ok mate?

      1. agueroooooney
        • 8 Years
        just now

        No, thanks for asking.

        Not even going to attempt to post it again.

        I'll come back tomorrow

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      A strong what? Don't keep us in suspense!

      1. agueroooooney
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I'll tell you tomorrow

    4. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ha ha

    5. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Strong?

  20. AbsolutelyNoIdea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)
    TAA , Trippier, Estupinan (Tark,White)
    Salah, Saka, Odeg, Mitoma, Rashford
    Haaland,Toney, (Watkins)

    If I am wildcarding next week in GW28 is it worth going : Odegaard/Kepa to Mcallister and Raya this week for a hit??

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Would just do Odegaard to McAlister tbh not sure the goalkeeper hit is worth it

  21. Jaws
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Would you play Maddison vs CHE or Botman vs WOL. I played Maddison for his 1 pointer last week and benched Mitoma…

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Maddison

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Maddison

    3. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Maddison. Struggling to bench him for Odegaard myself and would always go for an attacking player like him on set pieces and their talisman over a defender

    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It doesn't matter what happened last week. You should still start Maddison.

  22. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    This Gameweek will be Soli March’s turn to haul.

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Could be a Sorry March if he doesn't

      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Beware the ides of March.

        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Brighton are playing that date - spooky.

  23. Float
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Rolling the FT, 5.9itb

    Raya
    Henry / Estupinan / Trippier
    Mac Allister(c) / Mitoma / Rashford / Saka / Odegaard
    Toney / Kane
    (Pope / Botman / Watkins / Zinchenko)

  24. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    That Toney picture just made me laugh something funny about it. Plus in my head I still assumed he was only one yellow away from a suspension. But since he came through gw26 unscathed against cottagers surely most clued in people will have him now?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes, but what’s your point?

  25. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    couple of Q's

    1) second brighton midfielder for Ode/Marti (-4)

    2) if still have WC for 33 and can get 10 for -4, would you save FH
    pro FH 28 - no hit, can attack Che/Villa game without holding longterm
    con FH 28 - limitted upside, but chance to amke decent ground with a few low owned punts

    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      DDG (ward)
      Mee, Estup, Tripp (White, Zanka)
      Salah, Rash, Marti, Ode, MacA
      Haaland, Toney, Kane

