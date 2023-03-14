FPL team news: Brighton and Brentford injury updates

The pre-match press conferences are underway for this week’s two remaining league fixtures, Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace and Southampton v Brentford.

While there’s nothing that we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do now to affect the outcome of Double Gameweek 27, the stand-out quotes are brought to you here.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Although Tariq Lamptey will face a late fitness test over a knock picked up in Gameweek 26, Adam Webster (hamstring) is available to face rivals Crystal Palace despite going off late against Leeds United on Saturday.

“Lamptey we will see tomorrow, while Adam Webster is on the list.” – Roberto De Zerbi

It’s been almost a year out for midfielder Jakub Moder (knee), with Adam Lallana (muscle) likely done for the season.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Having served a one-match red card ban, Cheick Doucoure will return at Brighton but Will Hughes (illness) and Sam Johnstone (calf) remain absent. James McArthur is also unwell, whilst Nathan Ferguson continues to gain match fitness elsewhere.

“Hughes is not going to be involved tomorrow, he is still not feeling well. It is the same for Macca [McArthur], both of them are not possible. Everyone else is OK.” – Patrick Vieira

BRENTFORD

Keane Lewis-Potter has undergone knee surgery and will be out for months but backup goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha (ankle) should return in time for Double Gameweek 29.

Thomas Frank will make a late decision on Mads Roerslev, depending on how the Dane’s fitness test goes. He missed the defeat at Everton due to a hamstring complaint.

SOUTHAMPTON

The only new worry for Ruben Selles is over Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who missed the 0-0 at Manchester United because of a knock picked up in training.

“Ainsley Maitland-Niles we will test tomorrow morning and see if he’s available. I don’t really know any more, it’s on the medical staff. I’m waiting their answer tomorrow morning.” – Ruben Selles

Tino Livramento (knee) and Juan Larios (muscle) remain long-term absentees.