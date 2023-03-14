88
Team News March 14

FPL team news: Brighton and Brentford injury updates

88 Comments
The pre-match press conferences are underway for this week’s two remaining league fixtures, Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace and Southampton v Brentford.

While there’s nothing that we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do now to affect the outcome of Double Gameweek 27, the stand-out quotes are brought to you here.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Although Tariq Lamptey will face a late fitness test over a knock picked up in Gameweek 26, Adam Webster (hamstring) is available to face rivals Crystal Palace despite going off late against Leeds United on Saturday.

“Lamptey we will see tomorrow, while Adam Webster is on the list.” – Roberto De Zerbi

It’s been almost a year out for midfielder Jakub Moder (knee), with Adam Lallana (muscle) likely done for the season.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Having served a one-match red card ban, Cheick Doucoure will return at Brighton but Will Hughes (illness) and Sam Johnstone (calf) remain absent. James McArthur is also unwell, whilst Nathan Ferguson continues to gain match fitness elsewhere.

“Hughes is not going to be involved tomorrow, he is still not feeling well. It is the same for Macca [McArthur], both of them are not possible. Everyone else is OK.” – Patrick Vieira

BRENTFORD

Keane Lewis-Potter has undergone knee surgery and will be out for months but backup goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha (ankle) should return in time for Double Gameweek 29.

Thomas Frank will make a late decision on Mads Roerslev, depending on how the Dane’s fitness test goes. He missed the defeat at Everton due to a hamstring complaint.

SOUTHAMPTON

The only new worry for Ruben Selles is over Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who missed the 0-0 at Manchester United because of a knock picked up in training.

“Ainsley Maitland-Niles we will test tomorrow morning and see if he’s available. I don’t really know any more, it’s on the medical staff. I’m waiting their answer tomorrow morning.” – Ruben Selles

Tino Livramento (knee) and Juan Larios (muscle) remain long-term absentees.

FPLMarc

88 Comments
  sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    So...

    Does Haaland to Watkins make sense? I mean, it seems so wrong, but logical at the same time...

    Raya
    Trippier, Gabriel, Mee, Burn
    Saka, Ødegaard, Maddison
    Kane, Toney

    Ward / Haaland, Rashford, Mitoma, Estupiñán

    Other options would be
    A. Hold, play 10
    B. Burn to Chilwell or Cash, play 10
    C. Estupiñán to Chilwell or Cash, play 11
    D. And then Haaland to Watkins...

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      I think he will outscore Haaland with 3 games to 1, yeah. Like B with Chilwell too. Also your squad isn't so heavily skewed to doublers that you'd need extra FTs to e.g. bring Arsenal players back, so Toney - Haaland in GW30 is unlikely to entail hits.

      Open Controls
      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Maybe the only potential complication would be if you still really want Salah back you might have to wait til 31/2

        Open Controls
      sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        My man!! Wish I could help you eventually at least half as much as you do around here.

        Open Controls
        The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          No worries, my decisions are pretty straightforward this week 🙂

          Open Controls
          The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Actually I have one for next week if you want to chip in. On BB, would you play Leno for free or get any other keeper (except Raya/Kepa/Steele) for -4?

            Open Controls
            Black Knights
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Probably just leave it. Leno could keep a CS and get to 8/9. Options like Neto, Navas maybe, DDG will struggle to get up to where you need them to.

              Open Controls
              The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 2 mins ago

                Cheers BK. Feels like there 'should' be a doubler there & Navas is a little tempting, but I agree Leno has a nice ceiling even with the one game, Palhinha's return should tighten things up again, and I still like my Raya/Leno rotation for remaining GWs

                Open Controls
    gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I'm leaning towards doing it. Though it likely means a hit in 30 to make sure I have him back in ASAP, or a slightly inefficient BB in 29 to save the funds to bring him back in 30 with no hit.

      Open Controls
  Kodap
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Afternoon guys, what would you guys do here? Currently have 9 players for 29 and have 1 FT along with £2.1m in the bank. Will wait until after the games but anything standing out as a good move?

    Kepa
    Henry - Zinchenko - Trippier - Botman
    Rash* - Saka - Macallister*
    Kane - Toney - Watkins

    Raya - Salah - Estup - Mitoma

    Open Controls
  UTFB
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    A - Dunk + Maddison

    B - Chilwell + March

    Open Controls
  rnrd
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    is there a chance we know more about the next double GW before the beginning of DGW29?

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Potentially. BGW32 will be confirmed after the FA Cup games this weekend. Not sure how long it would be til the rearranged games are announced though

      Open Controls
      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        If Man Utd, City & Brighton progress, we would at least know that they double in GWs 34 & 37 even if the exact fixtures aren't confirmed yet

        Open Controls
  FF Dirtbag
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Haaland - > Watkins done with 1FT.
    Got 1 FT and 4.6 mill in the bank.

    A) use the other transfer?
    B) save?

    Kepa
    Trippier Schar Mee Zinch
    Saka Odegaard Maddison
    Kane Toney Watkins

    Raya, mitoma, Estu, Rashford

    Open Controls
    FF Dirtbag
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Got 11 playing for this week. Bench is all blanks.

      Open Controls
    Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Are you bench-boosting next week? If so, save FT, use 2 next week to get more doublers

      Open Controls
      Float
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        By next week, I mean GW29

        Open Controls
    Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Save if your 11 stays fit.

      Open Controls
    Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  A Pillow of Winds
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Seeing a lot of Haaland -> Watkins on twitter and on here as well. So much so that its become a template move this GW. Personally, I'm not sold. But yeah, its just a game in the end. Make the move if you feel like it.

    Open Controls
    A Pillow of Winds
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Only looking to move Haaland(for a hit) if I find someone better than Watkins. He's trolled me a bit in the past and I'm a bit reluctant to go there.

      Open Controls
      A Pillow of Winds
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Havertz is one I'm monitoring, but I'm still not sure if it'll be worth the hassle to take hits to remove and again bring back Haaland in 30.

        Open Controls
        Black Knights
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          I reckon Havertz will be just as much a troll for people as Watkins has been.

          Open Controls
          A Pillow of Winds
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Quite possible. Hence I'm reluctant if I wanna take a couple hits or more to move Haaland out and back in in 30 again.

            Open Controls
    CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      I got Watkins 2 GW ago - but still looking to move Haaland for next 2 weeks. Likely for Kane and/or Havertz (I have Toney currently as well).

      Havertz 3 games in next 2 GW vs Haaland 1 game seems interesting. Would go back to Haaland in 30 for SOU.

      Open Controls
      A Pillow of Winds
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Yeah, Havertz is the one I'm thinking about. Probably the only option for who I'm willing to take a hit this GW. though I can field 11 with just a FT this GW, but the 11 does include Neco.

        Open Controls
  Scalper
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Who to go for in GWs 28 & 29?

    A) Havertz (EVE, AVL, LIV)

    B Toney (LEI, bri, mun)

    Open Controls
    Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
  mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Haaland could easily outscore any DGWer against Pool. There, I said it.

    Open Controls
    Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Of course he could, but the DGWer also gets 28 as a headstart.

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Of course he can, look at how poor the Liverpool defence is. The question is will Haaland outscore a FWD with 3 games vs 1 game

      Open Controls
  focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Best moves to navigate the next few weeks? Have 2FTs...

    Kepa - Raya

    Pinnock - Zinchenko - Trippier - Estupinan* - Dunk*

    Maddison - Odegaard - Saka - MacAllister* - Rashford*

    Toney - Kane - Haaland*

    Open Controls
  Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Anyone thinking about keeping Liverpool assets for their difficult DGW?

    Open Controls
    JonnyOnionRings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Nope. Apart from the fluke united game they have been dire.

      The way they played against Bournemouth is how they actually play. They could of lost 3-0. So easy to run at them.

      Open Controls
    AWOL-Ekotto
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Yes. I am hesitant on doing Salah to Maddison, as Salah may fare better vs opposition, who won’t sit back.

      Open Controls
  JonnyOnionRings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Quest to go from 1.6 million to somewhere good starts this week with going differentials.

    TAA, Darwin, Haaland to Chilwell, Watkins and Havertz.

    Time to climb some ranks

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Good luck! I'm in a similar hole & making 2 of the same moves

      Open Controls
      JonnyOnionRings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Best of luck bud.

        I finished 1.5k last year and 44k the year before. Just haven't got going this season.

        Hopefully I can start closing the gap on some mini leagues and overall rank in the next few weeks.

        Open Controls
      JonnyOnionRings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        What is the rest of your team?

        Open Controls
        The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Raya
          Chilwell (C) Trippier Schär Moreno
          Saka Maddison
          Toney Havertz Iheanacho
          (Leno, Estupinan, Mitoma, March, Rashford)
          BB29 FH32 TC34

          3 chips remaining is my glimmer of hope since I did well with them last year (95k first time playing), but its been a really tough season with no escaping the 1-2m range

          Open Controls
          JonnyOnionRings
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Very similar team to mine.

            Kepa
            Chilly, Trippier, Gabriel,
            Maddison, Saka, Ode,
            Watkins, Toney, Havertz

            Sanchez, Mitoma, Rashford, Shaw.

            I am tempted by Nacho over Havertz but the way Leicester are playing and Nacho's gametime put me off the double up. Any moves lined up for next week? I'm looking at Saka to Bruno.

            I really hope your next few weeks are killer bud!

            Love the Chilwell captain as well

            Open Controls
            The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Thanks. Got Nacho in before the Southampton game - can understand the hesitation now but I'll stick with him unless dropped. Might take a punt on Reece for Schär if I'm feeling lucky, and/or Moreno ➡ Shaw/James next week. BB with Saka and (probably) Leno + 13 DGWers

              Open Controls
  squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Save my FT here to prepare for BB29?

    Pickford
    Trippier - Badiashile - Pinnock - Kilman - Moreno
    Saka - Ode
    Kane - Toney - Mbeumo

    Ward - Salah - Mitoma - Rashford

    4.9 ITB, 1 FT

    Can also bring in some differential this week that will also play in 29

    Open Controls
  Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Which one for DGW29?

    A) De Gea & Senesi
    B) Raya & Luke Shaw
    C) Neto & Luke Shaw
    D) Martinez & Luke Shaw

    Open Controls
    Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      C better than A.
      C probs best.

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      No Casemiro dents United CS prospects.

      Open Controls
  bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Are Haaland and Watkins prices likely to change tonight?

    Open Controls
    Scalper
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Within the next day if not tonight

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      UCL, EL and 2 PL games throughout the week. I wouldn't want to make early transfer moves especially with players blanking and likely no bench this GW

      Open Controls
      bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Sound advice thanks

        Open Controls
    CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      At some point on this week, yes I think so.

      Both are teetering over and under 100 in several places.

      Open Controls
  Kodap
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    When am I safe to do Estup & Salah > Chilwell & Maddison?

    Kepa
    Henry - Zinchenko - Trippier - Botman
    Rash* - Saka - Macallister*
    Kane - Toney - Watkins

    Raya - Salah - Estup - Mitoma

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Probably now, but I'd just wait til Friday.

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Wait until Friday if there is no rush to set your team

      Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Would you be happy going into DGW29 with this? No BB as it's got Andreas/Bueno/Tark so I'll save for after I wildcard.

    De Gea*
    Shaw*, Trippier*, Estupinan*
    Salah*, Rashford*, Mitoma*, Martinelli
    Toney*, Kane, Haaland

    +1 FT to get another doubler should I fancy it.

    Chelsea defence, Bruno, Maddison, Watkins look to be areas I'd be weak against. Not too mention that double Brentford defence everyone went mad for.

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I think this week was the highest ceiling for Brentford defence so you've probably seen that off. What are your thoughts on Chilwell / Chelsea defence? I would maybe consider Chilwell over Shaw if you don't already own him..?

      Open Controls
      Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I'm probs gonna FH this week so that's the team I get back for the DGW in 29. Can do a straight Chilwell in for Shaw swap if I want, but probably not the best use of a transfer. Then I'm into hits territory.

        Open Controls
        The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Oh yeah if you already own Shaw I wouldn't sell him

          Open Controls
    Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      I was worried about Bruno and planned to get him in for DGW 29 until Casemiro got red-carded. Maddison and Watkins are probably worthy concerns looking at how often their names appear in drafts here...

      Open Controls
  Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    can there be a good WC28 that will also have a strong BB29? maybe with 1 or 2 transfers?

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Of course. I've seen a few. If you're willing to play 10 this week it shouldn't be too hard. With 11 starters maybe you start booking in transfers / losing doublers

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Kepa
      Gabriel, Chilwell, Mings, Trippier
      Saka, Martinelli, Maddison
      Watkins, Johnson, Kane

      Steele, Rashford, Mitoma, Shaw

      MITB to get Bruno for Saka in 29
      Then enough to get Haaland back later

      Open Controls
    Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I’m toying with
      3x Che
      2x New
      2x Ars
      2x Bha
      1x City, United, Spurs, Brentford, Villa, Leicester

      Gives me 11 players in 28 and 11 doublers, 3 single for the BB next week (and also FT, so might sell one of Arsenal lads for another doubler)

      Open Controls
  KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    How punty is this 11 doubler team for 29?

    Kepa
    Chilly Dunk Trip
    Maddison Bowen Rashford March Bruno
    Havertz Watkins

    I'm not sold on Estupinan / Mitoma given the internationals. Also aware I have no SGW players who could outscore these. Any absolute no nos or glaring misses?

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      How is this "punty"?

      Open Controls
    Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      think many are going to

      Open Controls
  Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    if you could only get one for 28-29
    a, Chilwell
    b. Kane

    Open Controls
    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Bottomed... Best moves to navigate the next few weeks? Have 2FTs...

    Kepa - Raya

    Pinnock - Zinchenko - Trippier - Estupinan* - Dunk*

    Maddison - Odegaard - Saka - MacAllister* - Rashford*

    Toney - Kane - Haaland*

    Open Controls
  Redranger
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Who scores more over the next 3?

    A) Haaland & Chilwell
    B) Watkins & TAA

    Open Controls
    Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      C Watkins and Chilwell

      Open Controls
      g40steve
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Who to sell for Maddison?

    1) Mitoma - Has an international game on 28 March in Japan, chance of missing the 1 April Brighton game?
    2) March - Should probably sell him based on form

    Open Controls
    Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      2. Although do you not have a second Arsenal mid?

      Open Controls
      Bruno Commando
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        I have Saka and Martinelli but I think they can haul against Leeds at the Emirates in GW29.

        Open Controls
        Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          Fair mate, Im reluctant to shift Odegaard for the same reason!

          Open Controls
          Bruno Commando
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Hopefully our decisions pay off! Good luck!

            Open Controls
  lawsy009
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Quick UCL Fantasy Q. I've messed up and put my goalkeeper who plays tonight on the bench (and a one who plays tomorrow in the starting XI). If I swap them now, does that mean I'm locking myself into the GK who plays tonight, or would I still be able to bring the Napoli keeper off my bench tomorrow?

    Many thanks in advance.

    Open Controls
  Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Who is a better option both short and medium term:

    A. Shaw (bring in 29)
    B. Chillwell (bring in 28)

    If it makes any difference I have Kepa/Raya GK combo. Chelsea home xGC is pretty decent this year. 4 out of 5 next games at home I think.

    Open Controls
  DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    James likely to get a fair bit of game time now after missing a few days (no guarantee he makes it through these games but....)

    Open Controls
    Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I'm tempted to go with Chilwell and James on WC28. What could go wrong...?

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        hamstrings

        leg muscles etc.

        Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I need only the gentlest nudge to go for James (alongside Chilwell) too

      Open Controls

