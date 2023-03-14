Havertz v Watkins: Who is the best pick in FPL?

Whether it’s about selling the absent Erling Haaland (£12.2m) or replacing the likes of Eddie Nketiah (£6.6m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.7m), many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are asking the same question as we head into Blank Gameweek 28. Should it be for Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) or Kai Havertz (£7.5m)?

Although the duo have previously shown a troll-like tendency to flop when called upon – like when 363,000 bought Havertz for Gameweek 9 of last season, only to see him blank in a 7-0 victory – being stubborn isn’t advised when they both follow up this promising home match with a Double Gameweek 29.

We’ll compare the two side by side in this Members article. We’ve currently got a seven-day free trial running, too, so you can try before you buy.

PLAYER FORM

They’ve had contrasting fortunes in the seven matches since Gameweek 21, although this period ended with both netting at the weekend.

Watkins has scored in six of his last seven, a spell where he leads for shots on target (11) and was only bettered by Haaland for big chances (8) and expected goals (xG, 4.24).

Best forwards from Gameweeks 21 to 27, ranked by Big Chances Total (BCT)

The Aston Villa man is now up to nine goals and 110 points for the season, placing him as FPL’s fourth-best forward behind Haaland, Harry Kane (£11.7m) and Ivan Toney (£7.8m).

Meanwhile, Havertz hadn’t netted in the six league matches before doing so at Leicester City, although his was the crucial Champions League goal that eliminated Borussia Dortmund last Tuesday.

TEAM FORM