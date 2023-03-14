80
Havertz v Watkins: Who is the best pick in FPL?

Whether it’s about selling the absent Erling Haaland (£12.2m) or replacing the likes of Eddie Nketiah (£6.6m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.7m), many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are asking the same question as we head into Blank Gameweek 28. Should it be for Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) or Kai Havertz (£7.5m)?

Although the duo have previously shown a troll-like tendency to flop when called upon – like when 363,000 bought Havertz for Gameweek 9 of last season, only to see him blank in a 7-0 victory – being stubborn isn’t advised when they both follow up this promising home match with a Double Gameweek 29.

We’ll compare the two side by side in this Members article. We’ve currently got a seven-day free trial running, too, so you can try before you buy.

PLAYER FORM

They’ve had contrasting fortunes in the seven matches since Gameweek 21, although this period ended with both netting at the weekend.

Watkins has scored in six of his last seven, a spell where he leads for shots on target (11) and was only bettered by Haaland for big chances (8) and expected goals (xG, 4.24).

Best forwards from Gameweeks 21 to 27, ranked by Big Chances Total (BCT)

The Aston Villa man is now up to nine goals and 110 points for the season, placing him as FPL’s fourth-best forward behind Haaland, Harry Kane (£11.7m) and Ivan Toney (£7.8m).

Meanwhile, Havertz hadn’t netted in the six league matches before doing so at Leicester City, although his was the crucial Champions League goal that eliminated Borussia Dortmund last Tuesday.

TEAM FORM

  1. raoulduke71
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Best week to wildcard now? Any reason not to this week? Already used my free hit!

    1. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes

  2. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Watkins is the most in-form striker in the league. How is that even a question?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Kane edges him but Havertz is back in 10th place on form.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      That's fair, but I think over the last 2-3 games Chelsea are starting to click & look much better in a 343. Havertz impressed me against Dortmund especially and was close to hauling in the last game too with an AA & taking up some good positions in the box. He has better fixtures & maybe the higher ceiling over 28-9, but admittedly its a little more punty than Watkins.

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      I think if you're chasing you go Havertz - which is what I'm doing.

      If playing safe you go Watkins. I don't think it's as straight forward as you're implying

    4. FPL Emu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Agreed. Should be a fairly simple decision unless trailing a lot

  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Either way it's normally a 1 goal return when they do score.

    Watkins likely edges it with no Champions League games too.

  4. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Who’s your captain this week?

    Think I’m going Kane(c)

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      Chilwell.

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Saka

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        I think Saka too.

        Southampton are definitely improving.

        Chilwell is a punt but could pay back big.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Chilwell

    4. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Harry

  5. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I’m gonna get both in. But Havertz first. Even though he’s gonna troll me, it can’t be as bad as Watkins: scores in five consecutive games; blanks in the game I get him on my WC; scores again last week after I (partially in rage haha) moved him out…

  6. Hairy Potter
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Saka, at the minute

    1. teneighty
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      How aboot this minute?

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Mebbees Kane

  7. swanseag55
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Kept Salah last week thinking he will be a good differential even with his hard DGW fixture.
    Only got 9 this Gameweek , do I do Salah to Maddison but may be difficult to get Salah back for GW31 or just hold and keep Salah?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Personally, I prefer Maddison as a long-term pick, but I'm not expecting anything massive from the Brentford game (maybe 29...). If you'd rather have Salah for 29 & onwards then probably best not to sell him even if playing 9.

    2. teneighty
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Salah is a sell for me this GW as part of a hit, so there's my answer. Maddison all the way (until his next inevitable injury).

  8. teneighty
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    GW28-team looks like this:

    Kepa
    Trippier - White - Tarkowski - Chilwell - (Pervis)
    Martinelli - Maddison - (Andreas) - (Rashford) - Mitoma
    Kane - Toney - (Haaland)

    Already used my 2 FTs and will not be using a chip this week. I'm planning on getting either Billing or Buendia instead of Andreas for a hit. If nothing unexpected happens I will BB in GW29 and will use my FT then to get a DGW defender for Tark. Will not be against taking at hit ahead of GW29 either.

    So, would you prefer Billing or Buendia? Any other enticing options? Have 4.4 ITB.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Billing is a good call if you don't mind a hit.

      You're in pretty good shape tho. but I agree you'd want at least 10 guys out playing.

      1. teneighty
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers! He was my first choice but then I started glancing at Villas fixtures.
        I'm not usually the one taking hits but at this time of the season I think it will pay off.

  9. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    watkins and almiron -4
    or
    johnson and maddi ?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

      depending on how many home games Forest have but they start with Newcastle on Friday night.

      Other than Arsenal and Chelsea i think most games could go either way by the odd goal this weekend.

      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        ta

  10. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Who's better, in order, for dgw 29 :

    McAllister
    Madison
    Salah
    Rashford

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Rashford
      Mac
      Maddison
      Salah

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      My points prediction:
      Mac Allister, Maddison, Rashford, Salah

    3. Prawnsandwich
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Interesting that a 5.5m bri mid, and out of sorts Madison all ahead of last placed Salah

      Suppose the Casemiro issue is seen as affecting Rashfords potential. Not so sure on that...

      Salah returned 21 points, an obvious outline, notwithstanding was consistently returning for a few weeks prior

      Open Controls
      1. Prawnsandwich
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        *outlier

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Have a look at the 29 fixtures...

        Casemiro affects CS potential. It may affect the attacking side if Bruno plays deep

      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Adjusted for fixtures (& form), obviously. Don't really agree that Maddison is out of sorts if we're talking performances & not just looking at recent points

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hey, this is what I'm free hitting into currently.

    £2m itb, who would you change and bring in?

    Kepa
    Trippier, Gabriel, Chilwell
    Saka, Son, Martinelli, Billing
    Kane, Toney, Watkins

    Sa. Cash, Jensen, Davies.

    I guess Billing and the bench are the punts atm.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      I will probably fo with this:

      Martinez
      Chilwell James Trippier
      Saka Martinelli Odegaard Son
      Kane Toney Watkins

    2. teneighty
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I would not change anything to be honest. Like the Billing and Son pick.

  12. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    How crazy would it be to get rid of Saka next week for Bruno?

    I'll be free hitting in 32, and don't particularly fancy Arsenal's fixtures in the short term when you ignore 32 (Liverpool, City, Chelsea, Newcastle in their next 6)

    Getting rid of Saka instead of would Martinelli allow me to do Toney to Haaland without taking a hit in 30.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Will Martinelli xMins be reduced after IB with Jesus pushing for a start?

      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah, probably. But on the flip side, he's 5th in the league in goals, has 5 assists, and costs me 6.3. Pretty hard to move on from that.

  13. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Having terrible season till now

    All the chips left

    Should i use fh this week?
    Kepa
    Mee Tark White
    Martineli
    Watkins Toney

    Injured or not playing: shaw estupinian rash salah mount haaland

    I think my team is okay for the dgw29

    Thanks

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      yes

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Basically 6 players with Tarkowski I there. I would free hit

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        I've got Tarkowski and 8 points on my bench again this week.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Use transfers to sort out your team long term. I would sell Mount and Salah

  14. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    7 players is pretty bad. I think that's a textbook FH.

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Reply fail, meant for @vasshin

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      I agree

  15. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Missed Martineli

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      you've got Martenelli but did miss off another 2!

  16. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Are you dropping any Arsenal for the DGW29? And are you keeping 3 Arsenal for the rest of the season?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      No FH, so probably keeping 3 Arsenal.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      I know people love to play the fixtures but if Arsenal are challenge for the title they've got to be scoring and winning most of their games.

      I'd hold at least 2.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Could drop 1-2 in 29

    4. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Thinking of going Saka to Bruno. With an eye to do Maddison to Saka down the line.

      1. Tanglebrain
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I’m thinking the same

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Only own Saka currently, and playing FH32 which plucks the choice fixture out, so I may just stick. Martinelli is a maybe.

    6. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Saka and Gabriel will be part of my BB.

      Doing Martinelli to Salah/Bruno.

      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I was thinking similar, but now I'm kind of tempted to keep Martinelli instead to save funds and make getting Haaland back in simpler.

    7. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Plan to keep 3 at the moment.

      Possibly do Gabriel to a double game week player but I think they'll keep a clean sheet so will probably keep all 3

  17. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Mahrez dropped to the bench for Champions League with Foden too.

    Silva on the right wing?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yup

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yip. City have a huge bench too!

      https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/2036594--man-city-vs-leipzig/

  18. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Mee Zinchenko
    Saka Odegaard Maddison
    Kane Toney

    Raya Shaw Estupinan Mitoma Rashford Haaland

    2ft
    0.6 itb

    A). Shaw and Estupinan to Chilwell and Moreno
    B). Shaw and Haaland to Moreno and Watkins

    Basically its Chilwell or Watkins and getting Haaland in and out and losing value is too much hassle so leaning towards A

    Cheers

  19. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is Isak an option? Or just go Watkins?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Not really nailed v Wilson. Possibly not fit enough for 90mins

    2. teneighty
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think he will be in a couple of weeks. I'm looking at getting him on my WC, whenever I get around to using it.

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Might punt on him if Toney gets a YC on Wednesday. Watkins would be my pick between the two though.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Are you confident enough that he'd start both in 29? You probably know better than me

  20. FantasyHero
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    I dont understand Pep. Suddenly mahrez was their key player...in form...even Pep complimenting him...and suddenly he never starts now

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pep has peped himself

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Agreed but they're still in the running for PL and CL. Seems the competition for places keeps them sharp.

  21. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Guys haaland pp -11.5 sp-11. 8 cp-12.2 can I afford a drop?

    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks, so can wait for a Watkins rise and haaland drop, if Watkins rise and haaland dont then I am screwed..

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

  22. The Swan
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Why does Pep play Grealish?

    He rarely assists Haaland or scores goal.

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      He's decent on the left, wins a few frees, Lovely hair.

    2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      He will play grealish until we fpl players pick him up, pep will then check the ownership and bench him..

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        We should have stopped picking him after he left Villa. Was a great shout then, a swan amongst geese.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not all about goals and assists. Just tactically fits what Pep wants which is a ball carrier and control in possession

