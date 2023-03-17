FPL Gameweek 28 Scout Picks: Spurs double-up, Trossard in

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 28.

The earlier deadline – Friday at 18:30 GMT – means we’ve brought forward the Scout Picks, so there is the caveat that an injury or two could emerge from the remaining press conferences still to come.

This upcoming round will see six teams blank due to clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals. Those sides without a fixture are Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham United.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) has conceded just 13 goals in his 17 Premier League starts under Graham Potter, registering eight clean sheets along the way. Bonus points have been flowing, too, with 10 arriving in the last 12 matches.

Since returning to a 3-4-3 formation, there has been a mini-revival at Chelsea, with consecutive wins recorded against Leicester City, Borussia Dortmund and Leeds United. A match against Everton is far from straightforward, it has to be said, but the Toffees are without a win on the road under Sean Dyche.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) averages more points per match (6.1) than any other midfielder or forward in FPL bar Erling Haaland (£12.1m) and Harry Kane (11.7m). With seven attacking returns and 14 clean sheets to his name in 25 appearances this season, Trippier is also second among outfield players for chances created. The last team to stop Nottingham Forest from scoring at The City Ground was Tottenham Hotspur all the way back in Gameweek 4, but the hosts could be without influential forward Brennan Johnson (£5.7m) for this one.

Such is our confidence in Chelsea’s backline, who have four clean sheets in their last six matches at Stamford Bridge, we’ve doubled up on the Blues’ rearguard. Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) has delivered an attacking return in each of his last three matches in all competitions and, subsequently, is the most-bought player of Gameweek 28. His role at set plays was key last time out, with all three of the chances he created and indeed his volleyed opener stemming from corner-kick situations.

On paper, Arsenal look the favourites to shut out the opposition in Gameweek 28: across the season, only Newcastle United have allowed fewer goals. The north London club will be coming up against a Crystal Palace side who have failed to score in eight of their 13 post-World Cup fixtures, finding the back of the net on fewer occasions than any other team. Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) is our selection, with his goal at Craven Cottage on Sunday taking his tally to three for the season. In that time, he’s recorded 23 goal attempts, 17 shots in the box and four big chances, all excellent totals among defenders.

MIDFIELDERS

