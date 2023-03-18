32
Scoreboard March 18

FPL Gameweek 28: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes articles will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Chelsea2 – 2Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers2 – 4Leeds United
Southampton3 – 3Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford1 – 1Leicester City
Aston Villa3 – 0Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest1 – 2Newcastle United

32 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bench boosters how many doublers will you have and who will be your single gw players?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Kane, Odegaard.

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      11 + Saka, Ode, Kane & Haaland

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      SGW: Saka Haaland Kane for BB with Raya

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Any of those SGWers got higher xPTs to any of your doublers

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Clearly, just to make it simple starting XI are doublers ...

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Sure but does it correctly measure the score of the BB chip

            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              No, it's probably not but I only care about the total from 15

    4. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      12 + Kane, Gabriel, Saka
      unless getting Salah in for a hit looks a good call

    5. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      As it stands:
      Gabriel, Saka, Martinelli, Kane

      Have 2FT and open to losing an Arsenal player

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        So 11 doublers

    6. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      12 doublers, plus Gabriel, Saka and Kane.

  2. For Fuchs Sake
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    17 points on my bench FML! JWP and Willock!

  3. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    God I bloody hate this game.

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'm starting to think I'm a masochist.

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      All the planning & decisions when auto pick does a better job 🙂

  4. Jon Snow
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Free Hit taking me to the dizzying heights of 32 points, this game sucks and so do I

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      just now

      That's a very good score & I would imagine you still have a couple of Arsenal players to go..

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Brought in Chilwell for Henry and Henry outscores Chilwell by 1 point

    Chilwell 0.61 xA, 0.1xG, 0.71 xGI
    Henry 0.06 xA, 0.08xG, 0.14xGI

    Right decision but unfortunate outcome imo

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Obvious transfer. Unlucky

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not sure it was obvious as it was getting rid of a doubler in 29, of course not ideal 29 fixtures for Brentford.

  6. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Dreamland if Saka scores a brace tomorrow

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Odegaard for me

      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Him too but the armband is on Bukayo

    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      At this rate be happy with a CS

  7. PastaConcerto
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    So glad I resisted the Chilwell hype for a hit.

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    May have dodged a bullet with not going Toney (c)

    0.04 xG, 0.16xA, 0.2 xGI

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Not so awesome

  9. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Damage not too bad this gw, no chips so a -12 to get 11 starters...

    no shows from Ward and Nacho, and only10% rank drop with 2 Ars left

  10. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Heh, here I was cursing my skills on a -12 but I guess:

    Haaland + Greenwood + KDB + Rashford ----> Havertz (c) + Felix + Son + Odegaard (-12)

    has worked a treat

  11. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Got nine pkayers playing twice in the following game week.
    Was going to plan to use Free Hit or Wild Card to maximise the points total.

    Got 8.6 million in the Bank.

    Have good players also,

    Undecided what to do with chips

  12. Kane and Ablett
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    The kind of week where I’m delighted Fofana was subbed off on 86 minutes to secure a second point to be my joint second highest scorer…. Triple arsenal midfield tomorrow is all that’s left…

