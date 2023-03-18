47
Scout Notes March 18

FPL notes: Almiron injury update as 2.2% owned Isak hauls

47 Comments
We assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United in our first Scout Notes report of Blank Gameweek 28.

The numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

We’ve currently got a seven-day free trial running, too, so you can try before you buy.

ISAK SHOWS HIS QUALITY

Alexander Isak (£6.6m) is starting to show why Newcastle forked out £60m to sign him, as his brace of goals at The City Ground gave the Magpies a fully deserved win.

In an electric display, the Sweden striker was a constant threat, scoring in each half, including an injury-time penalty which for a moment looked like Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) was going to take.

He almost turned provider, too, when substitute Elliot Anderson (£4.3m) saw his goal controversially ruled out. Isak ended the night with five shots in the box, two big chances and nine penalty box touches, all match-leading totals.

“Alexander Isak took our last penalty and scored it really well. Kieran Trippier is an incredible penalty taker but Alex is our designated taker and he took it really well.” – Eddie Howe

The young forward has been blighted by injuries in his opening season in England but has now scored three goals in his last two games, which has coincided with Eddie Howe shuffling his front three to include him alongside Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.1m) and Jacob Murphy (£4.1m).

In an eventful evening, Newcastle also hit the bar twice and missed a hatful of chances, in a performance that will increase interest in Isak, who is owned by just 2.2% of FPL managers ahead of Double Gameweek 29.

CLEAN SHEET WIPEOUT

Owners of Kieran Trippier and co were dealt an early blow in Blank Gameweek 28 when a Sven Botman (£4.5m) howler gifted Nott’m Forest an early lead against the run of play.

In truth, there wasn’t a lot wrong with Newcastle’s defensive display, as they allowed just five shots which carried a combined expected goals (xG) value of 0.38.

Still, they have now failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six matches and generally haven’t looked their usual selves at the back.

NEWCASTLE – LAST SIX MATCHES
Total (rank v other Premier League teams)
Goals conceded8 (12th=)
Clean sheets0 (18th=)
Big chances conceded13 (11th=)
Expected goals conceded (xGC)7.28 (8th)

ALMIRON, SCHAR + WILSON UPDATES

Miguel Almiron (£5.5m) is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in training with the club.

Eddie Howe revealed after the match he will be out for six weeks, potentially ruling him out until May.

“Miggy pulled a thigh muscle in training. Unfortunately, it’s quite a bad one. It’s going to be six weeks.” – Eddie Howe on Miguel Almiron

The Newcastle boss also offered updates on Fabian Schar (£5.0m), who has been left out of the Switzerland squad, plus Callum Wilson (£6.9m) and Saint-Maximin. The latter was replaced at half-time, with his hamstrings causing concern.

“Fabian’s been carrying lots of different things in the last few weeks. He’s been carrying a foot problem and also had concussion, so I think it’s just a chance for him to rest his body and go again.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

“Allan wasn’t quite right today, physically, I didn’t think. He’s been carrying a tight hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull, it’s just a little bit of tightness. For me, it was obvious during that first half that he probably wouldn’t be able to carry on.” – Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin

“I didn’t want to expose Callum today, he hasn’t done a lot of training, so I decided to go with Elliot [Anderson] and he repaid me, he did really well. Hopefully, we’ll have Callum and Maxi [Saint-Maximin] fit and available after the international break.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

FOREST FINALLY LOSE AT HOME

Nott’m Forest failed to put some distance between themselves and the dreaded drop zone on Friday in a disappointing display. As a result, it’s now six league matches without a win, a period that has seen them score just five goals and concede 14.

Nonetheless, their home form has generally been excellent this season. Prior to tonight, they were unbeaten in nine Premier League fixtures at The City Ground, last losing to Fulham all the way back in Gameweek 8. Now, Double Gameweek 29 offers them an opportunity to get back on track, when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers before visiting Leeds United.

It was Emmanuel Dennis (£5.6m) on the scoresheet against Newcastle, although the quicker-than-expected return of Brennan Johnson (£5.7m) from injury means he is the forward to target, for those wishing to invest in Steve Cooper’s attack.

“We’re really frustrated to lose. It was a difficult game. The main talking points for me are how we didn’t manage ourselves around the two goals. The timing of the goals are moments in the game where you just have to see it out. The first goal was right at the end of the first half, and the second was right at the end of the second. For us to make those decisions in the build-up is something you will get punished for at this level. That’s where my immediate frustration is, and the players will be frustrated with that as well.” – Steve Cooper

47 Comments
  1. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    DGW29 Team

    Kepa,
    Henry, Trippier, Estu
    Salah, Saka, Rash, Mitoma
    Kane, Haaland, Toney

    Ward, White, Akanji, Andreas

    1FT, 0.1itb

    What changes would you do? Haaland > Isak, Akanji > Martinez?

    Thoughts are most welcomed.

    Cheers

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I’m personally baffled that people are selling Haaland.

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        That move is so last week 😉

        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          haha 😉

    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      It's fine. Hold the FT, as a lot can happen over the IB.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Certainly would not lose Haaland. Depends on whether Toney gets yellow in 28 and then would miss both games in 29. If he does then would go Toney to Isak or Iheanacho and Akanji to Chilwell - otherwise Saka to Maddison?

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Roger that, cheers

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently -1 including autosubs

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I can beat that score!

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Me too just.

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Highest rank 348th
      Lowest rank 1,660,761st

  3. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Who to bench DGW29?

    KEPA
    TRIPPIER CHILWELL Gabriel
    RASHFORD MARCH MITOMA Ødegaard
    TONEY WATKINS Kane

    ¦ RAYA Saka BOTMAN MEE
    £8.3M 1FT

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      use BB chip maybe?

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Not available.

    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Why Odegaard over Saka?

      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Or I guess my answer is Odegaard

      2. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Good question. Just a gut feeling based on recent form, will see how the internationals go.

  4. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Who scores more this GW? Watkins or Kane?

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      GW28? I'm hoping Kane©

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Isak

    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Watkins will regress to Shitkins

  5. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Risers: Son (11.7) Saka (8.6) Toney (7.9) Watkins (7.5) Isak (6.7) Trossard (6.7) Chilwell (6.0)

    Fallers: Haaland (12.0) Fernandes (9.6) Gakpo (7.7) Rashford (7.3) Nketiah (6.5) James (5.9) Weghorst (5.6) Cunha (5.4) Bentancur (5.3) Tetê (5.3) Iwobi (5.2) Soucek (5.0) Aké (5.0) Emerson Royal (4.9) Elliott (4.8) Walker (4.7) Hall (4.3) Mills (4.3) Hutchinson (4.2) Chukwuemeka (4.2) Boly (4.1) Heaton (3.8) N.Williams (3.8)

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      4-0, my biggest win in fpl this season! 😉

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        You don't own Rashford or Haaland - remarkable.

    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      4-1 remarkable

    3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      4-1 Happy with that, and the price from for Haaland and Bruno.

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        *drop

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      And thx for your WC advice last season, it helped me to get OR I wanted 🙂

    5. noissimbus
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Nett +1 rise for me. Changes so quick to happen.

    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Wish people would just halt transfers for next 2 weeks!

      1. Indpush
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I've halted. Hoping I won't transfer for three weeks

      2. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Depends so much on Toney not getting a YC

    7. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Haaland and Bruno both dropping is so nice.

      Saka+Toney to Haaland+Bruno fits in my budget now. 😀

    8. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly!

    9. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Cheers Raggy!
      A cheeky 4-1 like a lot here.
      HLly with the Newcastle clean sheet blowout with so many on double defence!

    10. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Had to double take on the James price drop only to realise it's not Reece James who's dropped! 4-1.

      Cheers Raga

    11. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Will reveal how many up and down I am at 12pm tomorrow. Spread the word.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        Appreciate an update on who you need to score a brace too please.

    12. UnDignefied
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Heck of a lot of news, Ragabolly! Cheers!

    13. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      3 up 2 down

  6. Public user
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Bruno or Maddison for dgw29?

    Have rashford

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Give it a week.

  7. A Pillow of Winds
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Watkins still to play, but surprised many people went for him over a striker like Isak who was nailed to start and is a miles better striker.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      And in other exciting hindsight news ….

      1. A Pillow of Winds
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not hindsight though. I recommend people to go for Isak over Watkins and Havertz BEFORE the deadline.

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Also talking before Watkins plays. Watkins fixtures look better ; Isak may not even start three games. Lucky penalty saved his day.

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Isak been injured a lot, with the internationals Isak has 6 games in about 22 days ... so will he start all 3 games after the International break ?

