185
Fixtures March 24

FPL Double Gameweek 34 confirmed for six teams

185 Comments
Share

Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will, as expected, be a ‘double’.

Six teams will play twice in this round of matches, with the following fixtures added to the 10 already in place:

FIXTURES ADDED TO GAMEWEEK 34
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United (originally in Gameweek 28)
  • Liverpool v Fulham (originally in Gameweek 28)
  • Manchester City v West Ham United (originally in Gameweek 28)

We didn’t get any other fixture news beyond Gameweek 34, however, so three more Premier League matches remain without a new date:

OUTSTANDING FIXTURES THAT STILL NEED REARRANGING
  • Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion (originally in Gameweek 25)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City (originally in Gameweek 32)
  • Manchester United v Chelsea (originally in Gameweek 32)

GAMEWEEK 34: THE DOUBLES

Manchester City’s double is the pick of the bunch, on paper. Fulham have conceded more goals than all teams bar Southampton in home matches this season, while West Ham United have the second-worst away record.

The Cottagers could also be without Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m), depending on how much further punishment is meted out by the Football Association.

Fulham’s own double-header is off-putting, although there is a sea of ‘blue’ on either side of Gameweek 34 on the Season Ticker.

Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool are both on home soil twice; that’s good news for Jurgen Klopp’s side in particular, given their travel sickness in 2022/23.

For the two Manchester clubs and West Ham, this extra fixture in Gameweek 34 only adds to the congestion caused by ongoing involvement in European competition. The Red Devils, for example, will play twice a week for the remainder of the season if they make it through their UEFA Europa League quarter-final with Sevilla. 

WHEN WILL THE OTHER OUTSTANDING FIXTURES BE SCHEDULED FOR?

FPL review: Bueno benched, Tete terrific,

Gameweek 37 is the only place that Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City and Manchester United v Chelsea can go if the two Manchester clubs keep progressing in Europe. We’ll only know if they have made the semi-finals of their respective UEFA club competitions after Gameweek 31.

That leaves Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion, a match that many jobbing schedule sleuths thought would drop into Gameweek 30 or 31. That seems unlikely to happen now given that the TV schedule has been cemented up to and including Gameweek 35.

So the Magpies and the Seagulls seem set to end up clashing in Gameweek 36 instead, on a night in which Champions League, Europa League or Conference League semi-finals are simultaneously taking place.

Further schedule announcements for Gameweek 36 and 37 will provisionally be announced on April 6 (before Gameweek 30) and April 14 (before Gameweek 31) respectively.

We’ll have more reaction to the Double Gameweek 34 announcement over the coming week.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

185 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FingerNFudge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Nar they just Darnt ask there missus about there team cause they’ll accuse them of being say.

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Just back from the pub ?

      Open Controls
      1. Woking Wanderers
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Have you settled into slouch mode?

        Open Controls
        1. Slouch87
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Are you Slackwillie in disguise ?

          Open Controls
    2. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      The pheasant has no agenda.

      Open Controls
      1. FingerNFudge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        You mean peasant don’t ya.

        Open Controls
  2. FingerNFudge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    I’m going salahless and and that snowmanless this dgw. bueno better get over he’s hamstring and get me an hatrick.

    Open Controls
    1. Woking Wanderers
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      I'm coming to terms with Kilman being history.

      Open Controls
      1. FingerNFudge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        That palace defender was good over covid.

        Open Controls
  3. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Robertson and Macallister or Estupinan and Maddison?

    Already have 2 Brighton mids.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. FingerNFudge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Robertson and Maddison.

      Open Controls
      1. artvandelay316
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        If I could afford that I would not posed the question. Saving Haaland money.

        Open Controls
    2. FingerNFudge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      ?

      Open Controls
  4. FingerNFudge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    If Dwight York can do it we all can.

    Open Controls
    1. Woking Wanderers
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      This is a misception. Waste not want not, what?

      Open Controls
    2. FingerNFudge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Exactly.

      Open Controls
  5. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Can I get away with avoiding using FH32 if have 9 players ? Would then use GW34?

    Open Controls
    1. FingerNFudge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Sounds like a plan.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Yeh thinking better to take -4 to get 10/11 out and then benefit for FH for a double

        Open Controls
    2. Woking Wanderers
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Not a chance>

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        3 hours ago

        I hear people on here saying better to FH on doubles

        Open Controls
    3. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      3 hours ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    4. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Hmm good idea. However, I’m not sure how much of a differential there will be in comparison to squads that won’t us FH. Many teams own players from the likes of Brighton, city, United, and lvpool.

      I’m personally free hitting in GW32 as it helps me maximise GW32 since players from UTD, city, Brighton are blanking, then they double 2 weeks later.

      Open Controls
      1. Woking Wanderers
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        This is interesting. GW32 is it!

        Open Controls
  6. Woking Wanderers
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Don't bore us to death by posting your team. This is not a drill.

    Open Controls
  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Last 3/4 GWs can always get some dodgey lineups from the top teams that already slotted in to their Prem positions. Seems half the league will be battling relegation.

    Open Controls
    1. Woking Wanderers
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Eh? Ta.

      Open Controls
  8. Caboose
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Bruno or MacAllister this GW? Already have Steele, Mitoma, Rash, Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. Caboose
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Would do Kane -> Haaland in GW30 if I get Bruno, and Toney -> Haaland if MacAllister

      Open Controls
    2. FingerNFudge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Both both on pens.

      Open Controls
  9. FingerNFudge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    El Campeon.

    Open Controls
  10. SouthCoastSaint
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    BB this week.

    Only free hit left.

    Zinchenko and Ode to Shaw and Bruno?

    Almost impossible to navigate the doubles and blanks perfectly now really but feels the most sensible moves given MAN U fixtures, Bruno minutes and his expected goals.

    Arsenal vs Leeds great fixture but also making moves for United home to Everton

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Oddly, that’s exactly what I’m planning to do, but I’m still considering moving Henry instead of Zinc.

      Open Controls
    2. Woking Wanderers
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Anyone to EVE must be a mistake.

      Open Controls
      1. Woking Wanderers
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Ridic post. Discount.

        Open Controls
    3. Woking Wanderers
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      MNU tripple-up is a way.

      Open Controls
  11. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Risers: Raya (4.9) Henry (4.6)

    Fallers: None

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Raya was 95.7, and Henry 46.3 and on a down chevron on FPL Stats.

      Open Controls
    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      2-0. Get in!

      Open Controls
    3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      That’s really odd. Henry had a down arrow all day.

      Open Controls
    4. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Odd that of the 10 risers so far this week that Brentford with three and Arsenal with two are the most popular - must be a hangover from the bgw.

      Open Controls
  12. DropkickMurphys
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is Cash injured guys? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Replaced after nine minutes fro Poland. I think that's a yes at this stage.

      https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/aston-villa-star-forced-injured-26557055

      Open Controls
  13. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Just me or FPL becoming more random? Back in the day we'd have maybe two or three DGWs total and a couple BGWs.

    Now seems like every other week is an anomaly.

    Open Controls
  14. Rex Lapis
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Kane to Isak/Havertz worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is that record breaking Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        Kane has 36 goals from open play for England. Very impressive. May soon overtake Owen, Rooney, Charlton and Lineker. If he stays healthy he may yet be Englnds top scorer

        Open Controls
      2. Rex Lapis
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        hmm seems like bad idea

        Open Controls
  15. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    And has Danny Ward lost his place? If so, there goes one of my DGW29 BB bankers....

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.