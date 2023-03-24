FPL Double Gameweek 34 confirmed for six teams

Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will, as expected, be a ‘double’.

Six teams will play twice in this round of matches, with the following fixtures added to the 10 already in place:

FIXTURES ADDED TO GAMEWEEK 34

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United (originally in Gameweek 28)

Liverpool v Fulham (originally in Gameweek 28)

Manchester City v West Ham United (originally in Gameweek 28)

We didn’t get any other fixture news beyond Gameweek 34, however, so three more Premier League matches remain without a new date:

OUTSTANDING FIXTURES THAT STILL NEED REARRANGING

Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion (originally in Gameweek 25)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City (originally in Gameweek 32)

Manchester United v Chelsea (originally in Gameweek 32)

GAMEWEEK 34: THE DOUBLES

Manchester City’s double is the pick of the bunch, on paper. Fulham have conceded more goals than all teams bar Southampton in home matches this season, while West Ham United have the second-worst away record.

The Cottagers could also be without Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m), depending on how much further punishment is meted out by the Football Association.

Fulham’s own double-header is off-putting, although there is a sea of ‘blue’ on either side of Gameweek 34 on the Season Ticker.

Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool are both on home soil twice; that’s good news for Jurgen Klopp’s side in particular, given their travel sickness in 2022/23.

For the two Manchester clubs and West Ham, this extra fixture in Gameweek 34 only adds to the congestion caused by ongoing involvement in European competition. The Red Devils, for example, will play twice a week for the remainder of the season if they make it through their UEFA Europa League quarter-final with Sevilla.

WHEN WILL THE OTHER OUTSTANDING FIXTURES BE SCHEDULED FOR?

Gameweek 37 is the only place that Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City and Manchester United v Chelsea can go if the two Manchester clubs keep progressing in Europe. We’ll only know if they have made the semi-finals of their respective UEFA club competitions after Gameweek 31.

That leaves Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion, a match that many jobbing schedule sleuths thought would drop into Gameweek 30 or 31. That seems unlikely to happen now given that the TV schedule has been cemented up to and including Gameweek 35.

So the Magpies and the Seagulls seem set to end up clashing in Gameweek 36 instead, on a night in which Champions League, Europa League or Conference League semi-finals are simultaneously taking place.

Further schedule announcements for Gameweek 36 and 37 will provisionally be announced on April 6 (before Gameweek 30) and April 14 (before Gameweek 31) respectively.

We’ll have more reaction to the Double Gameweek 34 announcement over the coming week.