March 20

FPL suspensions: How many matches will Mitrovic miss?

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

The initial focus is on who is nearing a ban for yellow card accumulation but we also round up which FPL assets are already suspended – or returning from a ban – ahead of Gameweek 29.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

We have long since passed the cut-off point for five yellow cards, so now the target to avoid is 10 cautions.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

There are three players at immediate risk of a two-match suspension, the most notable of whom from a Fantasy perspective is Ivan Toney (£7.9m).

He picked up his ninth booking of the season late on in Brentford’s win over Southampton in Gameweek 27, so is now one caution away from a two-match ban.

Toney has to get through the Bees’ next five games without a yellow card in order to avoid that fate. If he’s booked in his next match against Brighton and Hove Albion, he’ll miss out on Brentford’s second Double Gameweek 29 fixture away at Manchester United (as well as Gameweek 30).

Ruben Neves (£5.4m) and Cheick Doucoure (£5.0m) are also sitting on nine cautions, so face an uphill task to avoid a suspension.

James Maddison (£8.2m) joined the cluster of players on eight bookings in the weekend just gone.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED OR RETURNING FROM A BAN

FPL suspensions: Jesus and Gordon one booking away from a ban 1

Three players were sent off in Gameweek 28.

Shandon Baptiste (£4.5m) will miss out on Brentford’s next fixture after being sent off for two bookable offences, while Matheus Nunes (£4.8m) has to serve a two-game ban after being dismissed for dissent in Wolves’ defeat to Leeds. Also being red carded in that match was Jonny (£4.3m), who faces a three-match suspension for serious foul play.

Casemiro (£4.9m) still has three games of his four-match ban to serve, so won’t be back until Gameweek 31.

Away from the Premier League, two Fulham players were sent off in the Cottagers’ FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Willian (£5.5m) will only miss one Premier League match after being dismissed for handball but we likely won’t be seeing Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) for a while after he was shown the red card for shoving referee Chris Kavanagh at Old Trafford.

Violent conduct carries a three-match ban as a default but because a match official was involved, there’s a chance that further punishment will be meted out.

Cristiano Ronaldo received a five-game ban after he pushed the referee during a Spanish Super Cup match in 2017, while Paolo Di Canio was given an 11-match suspension for shoving Paul Alcock in 1998.

Joao Palhinha (£4.9m), Joelinton (£5.9m) and Wout Faes (£4.2m) all return from suspension in Gameweek 29.

  1. Gon Freecss
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    I'm pretty set on this BB team:

    Kepa, Raya
    Zinch, Trip, Estu, Chilwell, Schar
    Rash, Saka, Mitoma, Mac, *Son
    Toney, Haaland, Watkins

    Son > Bruno for free.

    Not sure about captain yet.

    Leaves me with 3.5 in the bank. GTG, or would you take a hit for anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. mcpoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Bruno good transfer.

      You're boosting Raya Zinchenko Saka Haaland? Could work but if you still have WC the BB could be used in 34 or 37 still when you could get more doublers on your bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Gon Freecss
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        I would wager that Saka and Haaland could easily out score a number of DGW players. I thought this was by far the biggest DGW, have I got that wrong?

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          You are right - both in the whole Saka and Haaland thing (although betting against the latter personally) and that this is by far the biggest DGW - Ben Crellin has good data on that but it'll be less than the 12 teams playing in 29

          Open Controls
    2. Vovhund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I like it. Doesn't make sense to transfer out Saka for anyone

      Open Controls
  2. mcpoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Suggestions?

    Current thinking is Martinelli to Bruno, Kane to Isak (-4) so I have a full 11 doublers.

    Still have WC, FH, BB, if that means anything.

    Kepa
    Shaw Trippier James
    Rashford Mitoma Saka Martinelli Maddison
    Toney Watkins

    Bench: Ward Williams Kane White

    3.8 itb.

    Much appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      FH32, WC33, BB34 seems reasonable for you.

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      I’d be very wary of losing Mart this week

      Open Controls
    3. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Don’t lose Marti. What about his recent performances would lead you to that conclusion?

      Open Controls
  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    What are the 3 ideal forwards for a BB this week?

    I'm seriously thinking of selling Kane and buying someone to accompany Toney and Watkins upfront.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Isak? Can't trust Ihenacho to start either, Martial is back at that time but he's made out of glass. Maybe Felix/Havertz.

      Open Controls
    2. mcpoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Watkins Toney Isak I guess.

      Open Controls
    3. ElliotJHP
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Kai alongside those two.

      Ings as a relatively leftfield shout

      Open Controls
    4. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Im thinking of doing Kane to Isak. Other 2 are watkins, haaland.

      Open Controls
    5. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      I've got Watkins and Toney and feel very underwhelmed.

      Got 5 man midfield and probably benching Kane

      Open Controls
    6. Forgetmeknot
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yep this is the killer qu. I have saka and Kane as only sgw players and was set on saka to Bruno.

      But does Kane to Chelsea fed or isak make more sense

      Open Controls
    7. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Isak, Watkins, Havertz maybe. Brennan Johnson could be a decent punt too.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Oh Johnson as well.. but he played as a winger last match it seemed, because of Ayew.

        Open Controls
    8. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      I’m considering selling Kane and Toney

      Open Controls
    9. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Havertz looks decent.

      Open Controls
    10. Lord of Ings
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      I want to punt on Ings but not sure he’s a guaranteed striker

      Open Controls
      1. Lord of Ings
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Starter*

        Open Controls
    11. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      You might be right ditching Kane - Spurs seem to be in decline and only so long before the Manager's antics start to impact on-pitch performance. Brighton, United, Liverpool and Newcastle in the next six, so apart from missing Bournemouth in 31, you probably won't miss a haul and can see whether picking him up for that nice run in is worth it.

      Isak possibly, but I guess starts may be an issue. Nacho same risk, but worse team so would avoid. Felix or Havertz the other stand out choice I think.

      Open Controls
    12. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      If Newcastle double in 31 confirmed then Isak otherwise probably Havertz

      Open Controls
    13. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      I've got Isak, Toney and Watkins at the minute, but looking to bring Haaland in for Toney this GW. Toney YC tightrope makes him less appealing and a transfer waiting to happen.

      I went for Isak on WC28 so I'd have funds for Haaland and Salah going forward. There is always a risk of rotation with Isak and Wilson in the doubles, but it feels like Isak should be first choice. Iheanacho and Ings are options, but don't feel nailed.

      I'd maybe look at Havertz or Haaland if I was shipping Kane.

      Open Controls
    14. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      I've got into a bit of pickle with Iheanacho so I'm looking at switching to Isak. Also considering reversing my Haaland - Toney move a week earlier than planned. So I'll likely be on Haaland, Havertz, Isak.

      Open Controls
  4. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    England have got the two most boring fixtures this IB. Italy and Ukraine.

    A small loss and a small win and 12 days of absolute boredom

    Open Controls
    1. ElliotJHP
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Harsh on the days of a San Marino/Lithuania double

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Malta and North Macedonia to look forward to inn the summer.

        Open Controls
    2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      None of these players should be in the squad

      Dier
      Maguire
      Marc Guehi
      Phillips
      Gallagher
      Henderson
      Mount

      Maybe slabhead as he's done well in the past. but the rest have had terrible seasons.

      Open Controls
      1. ElliotJHP
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Big game against Italy away, don't blame Gareth for utilizing a squad that has worked for me in the past. Not the games to be trialing players.

        Open Controls
        1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          I'm annoyed these guys have got in ahead of Ben White.

          You would have though Gareth would have learned about not being brave by now. Going with the same lot is a top out imo

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Given White went home early from the WC there's clearly something up with him, whether it's with Southgate himself or someone in the group.

            Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Haaland and Ødegaard up against Spain on Saturday

      Open Controls
  5. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Are we expecting any new double gameweek announcements from tbe likes of Brighton/United/Newcastle etc by next gameweek?!

    Looking to plan ahead but obviously this changes things!

    Open Controls
    1. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      yes, we'll know about 31 either way before 29 deadline

      Open Controls
  6. wakenbagel
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Anyone else thinking BB37/34 rather than 29? For me 37 looks better (According to projected fixtures).

    Open Controls
    1. ElliotJHP
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Nah, will probably need to free some value between now and then so 29 makes sense to get it done.

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Possibly yeah.

      Open Controls
  7. Traction Engine Foot
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    BB this or wait until 34? Still have WC and FH left too. This would be the team after a -4 to remove Ward and Tarkwoski:

    Kepa
    Botman Trippier Chilwell Webster
    Salah Rashford Mitoma Saka
    Watkins Toney
    Steele Kane Martinelli Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. AWOL-Ekotto
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      I am in the same dilemma with a very similar team with same potential transfers. Was planning on using WC, BB and FH around the GW34 fixtures. But the low volume of teams playing twice in GW34 have me reconsidering. Also thinking that TC may be best to use in GW34 on Haaland.

      Just feels so wrong using BB now when I decided not to prep for it with WC in GW27…

      Open Controls
    2. wakenbagel
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Similar questions for me. I don’t need to take a hit but my bench looks like Raya,Martinelli,Gabriel,Mings. Arsenal can easily return in a single gameweek as we saw in 27 but I don’t mind to have their points benched this week to save the BB for later. Also I don’t want to be tempted to switch out Martinelli/Gabriel/Mings for hits just because its BB. 2 weeks is a lot of time so definitely plans will change.

      Open Controls
  8. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Are there any other big blank gameweeks due other than 32?

    Would be nice to start transferring in players for Manc clubs knowing I'll be using my free hit in 32

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      From what I can see on Ben Crellins spreadsheet, doesn't seem like it. 32 will be the last "big one".

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        How big? I'm only seeing 4 teams missing

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Hence "" around big one haha. Not really a blank too worry too much about imo.

          Open Controls
          1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            I've got a bloody free hit to use.

            I'm planning my team well and probably won't need it now, I might just leave it so I get two next season.

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              Haha... use it for 37, it's a DGW.

              Open Controls
              1. Jengkreng
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                How many team will double on 37?

                Open Controls
  9. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    So I’ve 4 single gameweek players and I’m tempted to sell all of them or atleast 3/4…probably will sell 3/4.

    Zinchenko
    Saka
    Martinelli
    Kane
    If you had to keep 1, who would you keep?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Saka just for the fixture they have. I know Kane can haul, but Everton have been greedy at home since Dyche came in. Only one match they conceded 2 goals.

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Id keep saka and martinelli personally

      Open Controls
    3. Vovhund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Who would you be selling for? I really don't understand the urge to sell Arsenal-assets. A home fixture against Leeds is better than any double for any other team GW29. You could make a case for Bruno and Shaw, but I don't see the upside away to Newcastle

      Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    5. GC123
      • 1 Year
      just now

      This sounds awful. Lose Arsenal players at your peril. Look what they did yesterday. Think again

      Open Controls
  10. You Must Be Jokin Ere
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    1 FT and i'm BB GW29. I have 12 Doubles BUT that includes Leicester Keeper WARD. My 3 players with just 1 Game are Ward-Prowse, Saka and Kane. Im thinking bringing in the Bournemouth Keeper for Ward??

    Open Controls
  11. JBG
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    What GK for BB instead of Ward?

    A) Kepa
    B) Neto
    C) Areola/Fabianski
    D) DDG

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I had convinced myself that B was my best replacement for Sanchez. Might look at D, although that may change how i get Haaland back.

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I'm very much considering B and possibly C (to go alongside A who I already have but wouldn't get if I didn't)

      Open Controls
  12. FPL MAN 123
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    G2G? Got 2 FT's and all chips but don't see the need (0.0 ITB)

    Kepa
    Trippier | Veltman | Shaw
    Rashford | Salah | Martinelli | Saka
    Haaland | Felix | Toney

    Ward | White | Andreas | Bueno

    Open Controls
  13. Black Knights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/20/never-miss-your-favourite-fantasy-football-scout-article-again/

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I have no meaning any more.

      Open Controls
  14. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/20/never-miss-your-favourite-fantasy-football-scout-article-again/

    Open Controls

