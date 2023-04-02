West Ham v Southampton team news: Fabianski, Aguerd + Emerson start

The weekend’s Premier League action continues on Sunday when West Ham United host Southampton at the London Stadium.

After Bournemouth’s win over Fulham, they sit 19th and 20th respectively, so this really is a crunch relegation showdown.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

As for the all-important team news, Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal for West Ham after missing the last four league matches with a fractured cheekbone.

That means Alphonse Areola drops to the bench, but Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri have recovered from illness and a minor knock to start in defence.

Ruben Selles makes two changes for Southampton, as Duje Caleta-Car and Sekou Mara replace Armel Bella-Kotchap and Che Adams, both of whom miss out through injury.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Benrahma, Ings

Subs: Cresswell, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Cornet, Ogbonna

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, S Armstrong, Walcott, Mara

Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Aribo, Orsic, Onuachu, Sulemana, Alcaraz, Diallo

