Dugout Discussion April 2

West Ham v Southampton team news: Fabianski, Aguerd + Emerson start

The weekend’s Premier League action continues on Sunday when West Ham United host Southampton at the London Stadium.

After Bournemouth’s win over Fulham, they sit 19th and 20th respectively, so this really is a crunch relegation showdown.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

As for the all-important team news, Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal for West Ham after missing the last four league matches with a fractured cheekbone.

That means Alphonse Areola drops to the bench, but Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri have recovered from illness and a minor knock to start in defence.

Ruben Selles makes two changes for Southampton, as Duje Caleta-Car and Sekou Mara replace Armel Bella-Kotchap and Che Adams, both of whom miss out through injury.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Benrahma, Ings

Subs: Cresswell, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Cornet, Ogbonna

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, S Armstrong, Walcott, Mara

Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Aribo, Orsic, Onuachu, Sulemana, Alcaraz, Diallo

222 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Cantona's Kung Fu Kick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Martial sighting

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      on the bench

  2. MFC86
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Sabitzer, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst.

    Subs: Bishop, Butland, Lindelof, Maguire, Martial, Malacia, Fred, Sancho, Pellistri.

    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      The state of that bench!

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        The cost of that bench!

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Absolutely not boosting that.

  3. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Blimey, this Saints sub is ridiculously tall

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      6'7. Or three Rishi Sunaks.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        v good

  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Would be nice to see Ward reclaim his spot now.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Do you want Leicester to go down?

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Yes, be good to see. The exception is for GW31 when Man City put 6 past him do.

  5. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Well as a Foxes fan I'm not sure what to think. We need someone who can galvanise a squad of reasonable players - should be quite feasible.

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Whats most likely - caretaker until season end or permanent by next weekend?

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Your guess is as good as mine. We don't have a big turnaround of managers but where are we going to get a good manager at this time of the season? Nobody as big as Poch would consider us.

    2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Fat Sam

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Please God no.

    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Who do you want? Rafa or the Celtic boss the favourites

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Surely would keep us up ........ wouldn't he?

    4. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Jamie Vardy?

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        God no. Arguably our greatest player, but with absolutely nothing between the ears for managership.

    5. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Craig Shakespeare?!

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        No thanks.

    6. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Nigel Pearson

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        A long shot.

      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Nigel Pearson, the man who was pursued by a wild pack of dogs/wolves in Romania and ran into a pile neetles that he knew they wouldn't run into to save himself?

    7. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Marcelo Bielsa ?

  6. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Onuacho doesn’t really need to jump for headers

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Like Crouchy

  7. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Watch out FPL glitterati, with that haul from the cat kicker I’m in the top million

    1. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      That word should really be illegal.

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Glitterati? Too racy? I’ll try and raise the tone of my language

    2. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I'm sure a 6 pointer isn't in the definition of a haul.

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I’ve had weeks where 3 points is a haul.

  8. Sad Ken
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Are posts pointing out that Zouma kicked a cat really getting deleted? Who’s running this website, Michail Antonio?

    1. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Please stick to the A's, the B's, and the C's. You can also add numbers of you like. You know, for texture and substance.

  9. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Looking for some early feedback, lots to think about in the coming week

    Anything obvious to do here? 4.2mil in the bank

    Ward
    Trippier Mee Kilman
    Rashford Maddison Salah Benrahma
    Toney Watkins Kane

    Steele Dunk Mac White

  10. Øgaard it's Haa…
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Expecting Yellows and maybe even a Red in the MNU v NEW game.

