Dugout Discussion April 8

3pm team news: Chilwell benched, Isak starts

Six more Premier League matches get underway at 3pm BST today, following on from Manchester United’s win over Everton.

The benching of Ben Chilwell is the headline team news from Wolves v Chelsea, while Alexander Isak returns to lead the line for Newcastle United at Brentford.

Chilwell and the rested N’Golo Kante are replaced by Raheem Sterling and Conor Gallagher in Frank Lampard’s first game back as Blues boss.

Wolves bring in Diego Costa, Daniel Podence and Joao Gomes for the suspended Ruben Neves and the benched Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho.

Isak replaces Callum Wilson for Newcastle, while Joe Willock comes in for the injured Allan Saint-Maximin.

Thomas Frank makes three changes, recalling Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Kevin Schade for Mads Roerslev, Mikkel Damsgaard and Bryan Mbeumo.

Evan Ferguson and Adam Webster make way for Danny Welbeck and Levi Colwill as Brighton & Hove Albion take on unchanged Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery also resists the urge to tinker but opponents Nottingham Forest demote Emmanuel Dennis, Orel Mangala and Remo Freuler and recall Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Worral and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Ricardo Pereira, Daniel Amartey and Boubakary Soumare come in for Nampalys Mendy, Harry Souttar and the suspended Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as Leicester make three changes for their clash with Bournemouth.

The Cherries bring in Chris Mepham and Joe Rothwell for the injured Marcos Senesi and the benched Hamed Traore.

The most alterations come at Craven Cottage.

Willian, Cedric Soares and Tosin Adarabioyo come in for Kenny Tete, Issa Diop and Manor Solomon for the hosts.

As for the Hammers, Angelo Ogbonna, Vladimir Coufal, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals and Danny Ings replace Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri, Said Benrahma and the absent Lucas Paqueta.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Buendía, Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Williams, Felipe, Niakhate, Worrall, Toffolo, Danilo, Shelvey, Kouyaté, Johnson, Gibbs-White

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Toney, Schade

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Joelinton

Fulham XI: Leno, Cédric, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Vinícius

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Fornals, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Antonio, Ings

Leicester City XI: Iversen, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Kristiansen, Pereira, Soumare, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, Stephens, Mepham, Kelly, Christie, Billing, Lerma, Ouattara, Rothwell, Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Skipp, Højbjerg, Porro, Perisic, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupiñán, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Groß, Welbeck

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sá, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Podence, Lemina, João Gomes, Nunes, Costa, Cunha

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Gallagher, Fernández, Kovacic, Havertz, Félix, Sterling

  SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    18 points in 2GW’s from Zouma, lovely stuff!

    Open Controls
  Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Haaland (c), Saka and Martinelli to save me

    Open Controls
    Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Same except Grealish instead of Martin.

      Open Controls
  Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Yup Kane 9-pointer at 85% EO is not great to see after selling him to Haaland...Toney 4-pointer from 2.23xG

    Open Controls
  MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    I love you, Martínez!

    Open Controls
  Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Kane 23 goals for the season, in any other season he'd be our perma-captain

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      I know he's had less games but he's only 5 points off Haaland. That's mental.

      Open Controls
  Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    rival has pope,raya,toney and isak of course plays pope and toney 10 point swing ,f my rival,f football,f fpl,f this season

    Open Controls
  Offside Trapattoni
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    57 with just Saka to go. Impulsive move giving the armband to Ollie but he delivered. With no Haaland you just know he'll have a massive return..

    Open Controls
    Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Nice

      Nice
    The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Most teams won’t catch that even with Haaland getting goals. Well done

      Open Controls
    g40steve
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Cracking score

      Cracking score
    ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      wow i have less than half that score but Haaland cap to come in

      Big red at the moment

      Open Controls
  g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Time to lose either Kepa or Chilwell?

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Might not be a priority transfer with other defenders so poor.

      But tough fixtures afoot.

      Open Controls
      g40steve
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        True, Chilwell, Purvis, Trippier, Zinch & Ake

        Some cheapie’s hammering them

        Open Controls
  nanxun
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    37 with Haal (c) and Saka left to play.

    Dunk (8) sitting second on my bench. 🙁

    Open Controls
    nanxun
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      At least got 5 pts from Henry ....

      Open Controls
  noissimbus
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Haaland making or breaking my GW then.

    Cue half-time sub after KDB, Grealish, Ake and Edison goals. Then Alvarez hatty.

    Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    How do people have so many points. Wasn't this the gameweek from hell about half an hour ago?

    Open Controls
    El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Only the ones with the points post in here post match.

      Open Controls
    ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Kane owners and Watkins cappers celebrating

      Open Controls
  Valkyrie
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Only a Haaland brace can save my gameweek. Come on!

    Open Controls
  Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Rashford out for 3-4 weeks, my guess

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Cheers Doc

      Cheers Doc
    Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Far too early to say without knowing what grade it is. Didn't look good how he pulled up though

      Open Controls
    Lucky Z
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Will be wise to sell him now and get on FH in 34 if fit

      Open Controls
  Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Don't understand why Lampard has played with 4ATB and both Tuchel and Potter have shown they don't have the personnel to play that setup

    Open Controls
    El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Because he's a muppet.

      Open Controls
      g40steve
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        True, Frank out!

        Chelsea without Chilwell = Shite

        Open Controls
        ZimZalabim
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Chelsea should try to get as many managers as possible in one season.

          Sack Lamps after another week, get in Rodgers sack him after 2 games then maybe bring Terry in for a few games

          Time to have some fun now, maybe make Kepa Player/Manager again

          Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        No Kante either to protect back 4

        Open Controls
    Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Maybe he isnt a very good PL coach

      Open Controls
    Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Because he's shite. Weirdest decision ever to bring him back even as interim.

      Open Controls
  Feanor
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    My wildcard results so far. Praying that Saka doesn't punish me too much.

    Leno 3 -> DDG 6 (+3)
    (Steele 1 -> Iversen 4)

    Chilwell 0
    Shaw 0 -> Trippier 2
    Mee 1 -> Mings 6
    (Tarkowski 1, White ?)

    Salah ?
    Saka ? -> Rashford 6
    Martinelli ?
    MacAllister 2 -> Grealish ?
    (Mitoma 2 -> Andreas 2)

    Toney 4 -> Halaand ?
    Kane 9
    Felix 2 -> Watkins 7

    7 Apr 15:44 Haaland Toney GW30
    7 Apr 15:44 Andreas Mitoma GW30
    7 Apr 15:44 Grealish Mac Allister GW30
    7 Apr 15:44 Rashford Saka GW30
    7 Apr 15:44 Mings Mee GW30
    7 Apr 15:44 Trippier Shaw GW30
    7 Apr 15:44 Iversen Steele GW30
    7 Apr 15:44 De Gea Leno GW30
    7 Apr 10:11 Watkins João Félix GW30

    Open Controls
  DeeJazz
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Hi, if you can advice:
    I wonder in long term which option would be better:
    1) Salah, Lisandro Martinez
    2) Bruno, Luke Shaw

    Open Controls

