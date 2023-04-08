3pm team news: Chilwell benched, Isak starts

Six more Premier League matches get underway at 3pm BST today, following on from Manchester United’s win over Everton.

The benching of Ben Chilwell is the headline team news from Wolves v Chelsea, while Alexander Isak returns to lead the line for Newcastle United at Brentford.

Chilwell and the rested N’Golo Kante are replaced by Raheem Sterling and Conor Gallagher in Frank Lampard’s first game back as Blues boss.

Wolves bring in Diego Costa, Daniel Podence and Joao Gomes for the suspended Ruben Neves and the benched Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho.

Isak replaces Callum Wilson for Newcastle, while Joe Willock comes in for the injured Allan Saint-Maximin.

Thomas Frank makes three changes, recalling Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Kevin Schade for Mads Roerslev, Mikkel Damsgaard and Bryan Mbeumo.

Evan Ferguson and Adam Webster make way for Danny Welbeck and Levi Colwill as Brighton & Hove Albion take on unchanged Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery also resists the urge to tinker but opponents Nottingham Forest demote Emmanuel Dennis, Orel Mangala and Remo Freuler and recall Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Worral and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Ricardo Pereira, Daniel Amartey and Boubakary Soumare come in for Nampalys Mendy, Harry Souttar and the suspended Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as Leicester make three changes for their clash with Bournemouth.

The Cherries bring in Chris Mepham and Joe Rothwell for the injured Marcos Senesi and the benched Hamed Traore.

The most alterations come at Craven Cottage.

Willian, Cedric Soares and Tosin Adarabioyo come in for Kenny Tete, Issa Diop and Manor Solomon for the hosts.

As for the Hammers, Angelo Ogbonna, Vladimir Coufal, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals and Danny Ings replace Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri, Said Benrahma and the absent Lucas Paqueta.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Buendía, Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Williams, Felipe, Niakhate, Worrall, Toffolo, Danilo, Shelvey, Kouyaté, Johnson, Gibbs-White

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Toney, Schade

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Joelinton

Fulham XI: Leno, Cédric, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Vinícius

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Fornals, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Antonio, Ings

Leicester City XI: Iversen, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Kristiansen, Pereira, Soumare, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, Stephens, Mepham, Kelly, Christie, Billing, Lerma, Ouattara, Rothwell, Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Skipp, Højbjerg, Porro, Perisic, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupiñán, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Groß, Welbeck

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sá, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Podence, Lemina, João Gomes, Nunes, Costa, Cunha

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Gallagher, Fernández, Kovacic, Havertz, Félix, Sterling