Dugout Discussion April 8

Soton v Man City team news: Haaland starts

Southampton v Manchester City brings a busy day of Premier League football to a close.

Kick-off at St Mary’s is at 17:30 BST.

There’s only one place to start with the team news and that’s with the visitors, who are able to include Erling Haaland in a starting line-up for the first time since mid-March.

He replaces Julian Alvarez up top for the reigning champions, who go full strength for this evening’s game.

That much-anticipated change in attack is the only one that Pep Guardiola has made from the 4-1 win over Liverpool.

By contrast, Southampton boss Ruben Selles has made four alterations from the side defeated by West Ham United last Sunday.

In come Armel Bella-Kotchap, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Carlos Alcaraz and Kamaldeen Sulemana as Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud, Stuart Armstrong and Sekou Mara drop to the bench.

Haaland was the most-bought player of Gameweek 30, with the removal of his flag on Friday helping him on his way to not far off 590,000 transfers in.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Maitland-Niles, Alcaraz, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Sulemana.

Subs: McCarthy, Caleta-Car, Onuachu, Perraud, Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Diallo.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Silva, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis.

249 Comments
  1. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Perfect time to get a goal for Haaland. Can nick another and then get his rest

    1. Bluetiger1
      just now

      Ditto

  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Brace or hattrick for Haaland 2nd half?

    1. Bluetiger1
      just now

      yes please

    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Has to last 70 plus mins

  3. Bluetiger1
    5 mins ago

    Congrats KDB & Haaland owners

    I hope Haaland scores in first 15mins of second half
    prior to be sub maybe in the 70th min - got one which is brilliant
    news - currently tops with BPS another one or more would be nice

  4. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wish I'd captained Ha Ha... 😥 🙁

  5. Bluetiger1
    3 mins ago

    Any news on Rashford possible goin injury?

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Expect a scan and news after that

  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Lucky I switched from Rashford to Haaland because of Gandhi and EO
    Rashford 4 big chances in 1st half, 0 return and -12bps
    Haaland 1 big chance, scores it and 29bps
    Man Utd need to be more clinical!

  7. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Template strikers all delivering

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Crazy contrast to last season where people wanted zero forwards

    2. UNCLE TONEY
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yup - Uncle, Kane and Haaland 🙂

  8. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Trouble brewing for Leicester next week

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      We've alreadt fermented to the point of being totally flat

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I really thought they were too good to go down, but they look bang in trouble now

      2. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Was a particularly dismal performance today . I watched a fair bit of it.

    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Brewing? They look boiled!

  9. Slouch87
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Sky have wheeled Harry out from his Sandbanks mansion. How much did that cost them ?

  10. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Grealish & Stones doing anything worthwhile? Noticed Stones did get a yellow 🙁

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Grealish assisted the assist. Seems involved.

  11. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Jack Grealish is really starting to blossom, what a footballer!

  12. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Lol what a joke chelsea are. They might just stay up this season.

