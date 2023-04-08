Soton v Man City team news: Haaland starts

Southampton v Manchester City brings a busy day of Premier League football to a close.

Kick-off at St Mary’s is at 17:30 BST.

There’s only one place to start with the team news and that’s with the visitors, who are able to include Erling Haaland in a starting line-up for the first time since mid-March.

He replaces Julian Alvarez up top for the reigning champions, who go full strength for this evening’s game.

That much-anticipated change in attack is the only one that Pep Guardiola has made from the 4-1 win over Liverpool.

By contrast, Southampton boss Ruben Selles has made four alterations from the side defeated by West Ham United last Sunday.

In come Armel Bella-Kotchap, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Carlos Alcaraz and Kamaldeen Sulemana as Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud, Stuart Armstrong and Sekou Mara drop to the bench.

Haaland was the most-bought player of Gameweek 30, with the removal of his flag on Friday helping him on his way to not far off 590,000 transfers in.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Maitland-Niles, Alcaraz, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Sulemana.

Subs: McCarthy, Caleta-Car, Onuachu, Perraud, Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Diallo.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Silva, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis.