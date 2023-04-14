FPL Gameweek 31 team news: Rashford latest + Thursday updates

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have begun to take place.

As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes and injury updates that you need for your teams over the coming 24 hours or so.

Four Premier League bosses held pressers on Thursday afternoon but the headline team news came in the aftermath of Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League draw with Sevilla, with Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) namechecked by Erik ten Hag.

KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

MANCHESTER UNITED

There was a lot to unpack from Erik ten Hag’s post-match presser, starting with injuries to both first-choice centre-halves.

Raphael Varane was taken off at half-time after appearing to pick up a knock just before the interval, while Lisandro Martinez suffered what seemed to be a more serious injury later in the game and looks set to miss out in Gameweek 31.

“I cannot tell what it is, but is not the area of the Achilles. “I think [it is] an injury [that means] he will not play on Sunday, it looks like that. I cannot say what the diagnosis [is]. I prefer to wait and to know what it is.” – Erik ten Hag on Lisandro Martinez

The United boss may have been hinting that Luke Shaw (hamstring) could be fit for Gameweek 31, when namedropping the defender as a possible replacement for Martinez or Varane.

“We have very good replacements [for Licha] with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, so we have players who can replace them. But of course, it is a miss.”

“If Licha Martinez, Rapha Varane, when they are not available on Sunday, others have to do it.” – Erik ten Hag

Tom Heaton (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee) and Alejandro Garnacho (ankle) remain on the sidelines, while Scott McTominay will need assessment after missing Thursday’s clash with Sevilla with a minor issue.

Casemiro is also back from his own four-match domestic ban.

As for Marcus Rashford, previously ruled out for “a few games” with a groin problem, there was a brief mention of him by his manager, perhaps suggesting he could be back in time for Gameweek 33.

“There’s a chance, yeah, but I can’t confirm it, in this moment.” – Erik ten Hag on whether there was a chance that Marcus Rashford could be fit for the return leg v Sevilla in a week’s time

“Bruno is suspended [for yellow card accumulation]. Rashford, is he in or out? We don’t know right now but still we have a good team, we can line up a very good team in the away game.” – Erik ten Hag on his options for the return leg in Spain

EVERTON

Having been sighted in full team training this week, there are growing suggestions that Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) could be involved against Fulham this weekend.

Sean Dyche wasn’t given anything away when asked about his striker, however.

“The truth is, he’s training and going along well.” – Sean Dyche on whether there was any truth to the reports that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be back this weekend

Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspended) and Andros Townsend (ACL) are still out, while Seamus Coleman has joined them after picking up a hamstring injury.

Despite Coleman’s absence, there are still no guarantees that Nathan Patterson takes his place in Gameweek 31.

“[Coleman] has got a niggly hamstring that’ll need time to settle down, I think. He’s been in fine form so that’s another awkward one for us. He shouldn’t be too long but he won’t make it for the weekend. “It’s as much the game-time with Patterson; coming back after an injury, and then spending a bit of time out. With the way things have worked with the internationals, even getting reserve games, it’s been awkward. It’s game-time as much as anything but he’s certainly in the thinking.” – Sean Dyche

Ruben Vinagre (tight Achilles) has missed the last two matches but has been back in training.

BRENTFORD

Pontus Jansson (hamstring) has joined Kristoffer Ajer (calf) and Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) on the sidelines but Frank Onyeka (hamstring) has recovered from the “minor injury” that has kept him out since March.

“It’s a hamstring injury that will most likely keep him out for the rest of the season. It’s bad news for us and for Pontus. There’s a small chance [he returns], but it’s a big one, unfortunately. “I would prefer to have Pontus, no doubt about that. He’s our captain and a very important player for us. It’s a setback, but it is what it is, and we have to deal with it.” – Thomas Frank on Pontus Jansson

FULHAM

Marco Silva revealed no new concerns ahead of the trip to Everton, with Layvin Kurzawa (knee) still “some weeks” from a return.

Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) has been back in training of late but may still be short of match fitness, while Aleksandar Mitrovic is only two matches into an eight-game ban.

“Nothing different from last week, all of the players that we had last week, available for the match, they are going to be available.” – Marco Silva

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain on the long-term injury list, while Ruben Neves and Jonny are still suspended.

Julen Lopetegui reported positive news elsewhere, however, implying that Matheus Nunes was fine after the midfielder limped off the pitch last weekend.

Daniel Podence is available for the time being, too, despite being charged by the Football Association after he allegedly spat at Brennan Johnson during Gameweek 29’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

“At the moment we don’t have any update about injuries, fortunately. “Daniel Podence is available, as are the rest of the players.” – Julen Lopetegui

Lopetegui confirmed that Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nouri weren’t injured despite their recent matchday squad omissions, adding that they were “trying to fight to recover” their places.