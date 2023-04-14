37
Team News April 14

FPL Gameweek 31 team news: Rashford latest + Thursday updates

37 Comments
Share

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have begun to take place.

As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes and injury updates that you need for your teams over the coming 24 hours or so.

Four Premier League bosses held pressers on Thursday afternoon but the headline team news came in the aftermath of Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League draw with Sevilla, with Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) namechecked by Erik ten Hag.

KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

MANCHESTER UNITED

There was a lot to unpack from Erik ten Hag’s post-match presser, starting with injuries to both first-choice centre-halves.

Raphael Varane was taken off at half-time after appearing to pick up a knock just before the interval, while Lisandro Martinez suffered what seemed to be a more serious injury later in the game and looks set to miss out in Gameweek 31.

“I cannot tell what it is, but is not the area of the Achilles.

“I think [it is] an injury [that means] he will not play on Sunday, it looks like that. I cannot say what the diagnosis [is]. I prefer to wait and to know what it is.” – Erik ten Hag on Lisandro Martinez

The United boss may have been hinting that Luke Shaw (hamstring) could be fit for Gameweek 31, when namedropping the defender as a possible replacement for Martinez or Varane.

“We have very good replacements [for Licha] with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, so we have players who can replace them. But of course, it is a miss.”

“If Licha Martinez, Rapha Varane, when they are not available on Sunday, others have to do it.” – Erik ten Hag

Tom Heaton (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee) and Alejandro Garnacho (ankle) remain on the sidelines, while Scott McTominay will need assessment after missing Thursday’s clash with Sevilla with a minor issue.

Casemiro is also back from his own four-match domestic ban.

As for Marcus Rashford, previously ruled out for “a few games” with a groin problem, there was a brief mention of him by his manager, perhaps suggesting he could be back in time for Gameweek 33.

“There’s a chance, yeah, but I can’t confirm it, in this moment.” – Erik ten Hag on whether there was a chance that Marcus Rashford could be fit for the return leg v Sevilla in a week’s time

“Bruno is suspended [for yellow card accumulation]. Rashford, is he in or out? We don’t know right now but still we have a good team, we can line up a very good team in the away game.” – Erik ten Hag on his options for the return leg in Spain

EVERTON

Having been sighted in full team training this week, there are growing suggestions that Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) could be involved against Fulham this weekend.

Sean Dyche wasn’t given anything away when asked about his striker, however.

“The truth is, he’s training and going along well.” – Sean Dyche on whether there was any truth to the reports that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be back this weekend

Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspended) and Andros Townsend (ACL) are still out, while Seamus Coleman has joined them after picking up a hamstring injury.

Despite Coleman’s absence, there are still no guarantees that Nathan Patterson takes his place in Gameweek 31.

“[Coleman] has got a niggly hamstring that’ll need time to settle down, I think. He’s been in fine form so that’s another awkward one for us. He shouldn’t be too long but he won’t make it for the weekend.

“It’s as much the game-time with Patterson; coming back after an injury, and then spending a bit of time out. With the way things have worked with the internationals, even getting reserve games, it’s been awkward. It’s game-time as much as anything but he’s certainly in the thinking.” – Sean Dyche

Ruben Vinagre (tight Achilles) has missed the last two matches but has been back in training.

BRENTFORD

Pontus Jansson (hamstring) has joined Kristoffer Ajer (calf) and Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) on the sidelines but Frank Onyeka (hamstring) has recovered from the “minor injury” that has kept him out since March. 

“It’s a hamstring injury that will most likely keep him out for the rest of the season. It’s bad news for us and for Pontus. There’s a small chance [he returns], but it’s a big one, unfortunately.

“I would prefer to have Pontus, no doubt about that. He’s our captain and a very important player for us. It’s a setback, but it is what it is, and we have to deal with it.” – Thomas Frank on Pontus Jansson

FULHAM

Marco Silva revealed no new concerns ahead of the trip to Everton, with Layvin Kurzawa (knee) still “some weeks” from a return.

Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) has been back in training of late but may still be short of match fitness, while Aleksandar Mitrovic is only two matches into an eight-game ban.

“Nothing different from last week, all of the players that we had last week, available for the match, they are going to be available.” – Marco Silva

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain on the long-term injury list, while Ruben Neves and Jonny are still suspended.

Julen Lopetegui reported positive news elsewhere, however, implying that Matheus Nunes was fine after the midfielder limped off the pitch last weekend.

Daniel Podence is available for the time being, too, despite being charged by the Football Association after he allegedly spat at Brennan Johnson during Gameweek 29’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

“At the moment we don’t have any update about injuries, fortunately.

“Daniel Podence is available, as are the rest of the players.” – Julen Lopetegui

Lopetegui confirmed that Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nouri weren’t injured despite their recent matchday squad omissions, adding that they were “trying to fight to recover” their places.

37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    anyone else plannnig on benching shaw even if he is fit for the weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      Don’t really have great alternatives this gw

      Open Controls
    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Starting Shaw, White off the bench

      Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    4. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      The thing is shaw is definitely nt fit for the weekend isnt it

      Open Controls
    5. David Parkinson
      2 mins ago

      Of course not. Chilwell can cover, start Pervis.

      Open Controls
  2. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    FH34 locked. -4 hits inevitable either this week or next week.
    Rash+Chilwell to Olise+TAA for -4 now.
    Y/N…?

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      7 mins ago

      Depends.

      Open Controls
      1. james02
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        Up the Shrimps.

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          1 min ago

          Boo! lol

          Open Controls
  3. waldo666
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    1 FT and 0.1 ITB.

    Was looking at Rashy to Olise but now considering shifting Mac Allister instead or even saving FT to give me two next week. Appreciate any thoughts here.

    Kepa
    Trippier Gabriel Shaw*
    Mitoma Salah Rashford* Saka
    Toney Haaland Felix

    (Raya Mac Allister Estupinan Castagne)

    A) Rashy to Olisie
    B) Mac Allister to Olise
    C) Save FT
    D) Something else

    Open Controls
  4. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Chelsea v Brighton score predictions?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      1-2

      Open Controls
    2. Big Col
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      2-1 got to score at some stage!

      Open Controls
    3. Disturbed
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      1-1

      Open Controls
    4. David Parkinson
      33 mins ago

      0-4 Frank out.

      Open Controls
    5. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      1-3 ... Chelsea still with one eye on the Champions League and they are running low on defenders.

      Open Controls
    6. tokara
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Brighton will revenge for Potter

      Open Controls
  5. james02
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    54 mins ago

    Only one of these:

    a) Pinnock -> Aké
    b) Chilwell -> Aké
    c) Havertz -> Isak

    Current:
    Raya
    Trippier Chilwell Estup Shaw (Flag)
    Fernandes Mitoma Grealish
    Haaland Kane Havertz

    Bench: Pinnock Baily Rash; Kepa

    Open Controls
    1. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I will start pinnock over shaw

      Open Controls
  6. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Will u capt kane or haaland?

    Open Controls
  7. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Risers: Jesus (8.1) Olise (5.5)

    Fallers: Cucurella (4.9)

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Cucurella a fallen fella

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        [Jesus has risen]

        Open Controls
    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cheers Ragabolly.

      Open Controls
  8. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Grealish or martinelli? FH in 32.

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      1 min ago

      Grealish, just.

      Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Whichever one you want from GW33 onward.

      Open Controls
  9. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Play Botman, Zouma or Henry?

    Open Controls
    1. james02
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Henry

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  10. james02
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    31 mins ago

    1. Start Estupinan (che) or Pinnock (wol)?

    2. Chilwell to Aké worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Would you play Botman, Zouma or Henry?

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Pinnock. Not yet.

      Open Controls
  11. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Anyone think Pep has been especially heavy with rotations this year? Difficult to predict defenders, Mids are inconsistent starters either due to rotation/rest which could get worse as they ramp up in games. Haaland, Ederson, and dare I say Rodri are the only consistent starters

    Open Controls
  12. AbsolutelyNoIdea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Kepa
    Chilwell, Trippier, Moreno
    Salah, Grealish, Martineli, March
    Kane, Haaland, Watkins

    Botman, White, Macalister, Steele

    Who do I bench?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.