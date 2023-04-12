345
Team News April 12

FPL team news: Rashford out + Shaw injury latest

345 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers won’t be able to call upon the services of Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) in Gameweek 31.

A muscle injury picked up by Rashford in Saturday’s win over Everton has not only ruled him out of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first-leg tie against Sevilla but more games beyond it.

This latest update came from Erik ten Hag’s pre-match press conference ahead of that aforementioned clash with the La Liga outfit.

The Dutchman also brought us news of Luke Shaw (£5.1m), with the key quotes detailed below.

We’ve also got updates to bring you from two of the three other clubs involved in midweek European action, Manchester City and Chelsea.

West Ham United’s David Moyes will face reporters later on Wednesday but the good news from east London is that Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) was back in training today, having missed out in Gameweek 30.

MAN UTD

The Red Devils put out an injury update on Rashford even before ten Hag faced the media, saying that their top goalscorer would be out for “a few games” but return in the “final weeks”.

“The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.

“The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season, with 28 goals in all competitions.

“But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season.” – Man Utd’s update on Marcus Rashford

Ten Hag followed that up with an update of his own, although he merely echoed what the club had stated above.

“A few games. That’s the statement. So I can’t give more details of it because we don’t know, we have to see how it develops, the injury.” – Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford

Later in the presser, ten Hag revealed that Rashford would “return quickly”.

“Of course, it’s a setback and he’s disappointed, but he’s not totally broke because he knows he will return quickly and so he’s optimistic. He’s started straight on his recovery and his rehab, so that helps to get back soon.” – Erik ten Hag

As for Luke Shaw (hamstring), the news was more positive.

Asked about the left-back and Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), ten Hag said:

“Both not available [for Thursday]. Definitely the injury of Garnacho is more severe, more strong. Luke Shaw I expect him back at short notice.” – Erik ten Hag

MAN CITY

There was only Phil Foden (appendicitis) absent for Manchester City’s excellent win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday but the reigning Premier League champions were handed a bit of a scare midway through the second half of that victory, with Kevin De Bruyne needing treatment on an ankle injury (reported as a knee problem elsewhere).

The Belgian was substituted soon after but Guardiola allayed fears of a medical issue.

“Tactical decision. Julian [Alvarez] for him.

“I’m here to take the decisions, to see the performances on the pitch. In that moment, we needed extra energy from Julian, that’s why I decided. I am here to take the decisions and, I take it. That is my biggest quality as a manager, so I take it.” – Pep Guardiola on Kevin De Bruyne’s substitution

CHELSEA

Frank Lampard almost has a full squad available to him for Wednesday’s clash with Real Madrid, a luxury that his predecessor Graham Potter rarely enjoyed.

Thiago Silva (knee), Mason Mount (pelvic) and N’Golo Kante (rested on Saturday) were all passed fit in Lampard’s presser, while Cesar Azpilicueta (head) and Marcus Bettinelli (knock) have both trained and travelled with their teammates to Spain.

That only leaves Carney Chukwuemeka (unspecified) and long-term absentee Armando Broja (ACL) on the sidelines.

VIDEO LATEST

  1. Jengkreng
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Shaw not play this thursday...will he play this weekend..or another week?

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      No idea as of yet, wouldn't be too surprised if he makes the squad v Forest this weekend but I'd say the earliest he'll start another game is probably next week

      1. Jengkreng
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Thanks

  2. RICICLE
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Hi guys, a little help here for GW 32 if you would be so kind?

    Raya
    Trippier - White - Schar
    Mitoma* - Salah - March* - Saka
    Kane - Haaland* - Isak
    ___________________________
    Kepa: Tarkowski: Rashford*: Shaw*

    1FT, 0.2 ITB

    For the longest time I was planning to FH in 32, but is there literally any point now with having 8/9 starters?

    If I do Rashford to Martinelli instead of Grealish that’s like 10 starters, or is there far more upside to make a far better team with the FH in 32?

    Thinking now just use it for 34 instead?
    Got some ground to make up in ML’s also.
    Appreciate any help here guys, I’m torn what to do really.

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Start one:

    A. Maddison(mci)
    B. Andreas(eve)

    1. RICICLE
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      B there for me buddy

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        3 hours ago

        Perraud(CRY) or Maddison first sub?

        1. RICICLE
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          I’d certainly place Maddi as first sub there in my opinion 🙂

  4. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Have I benched the right players?

    Raya
    Trippier Chilwell Zinchenko
    Salah Grealish Martinelli Mitoma
    Kane Toney Watkins

    Steele Saka Mings Estupinan

    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      I would think so....

    2. Kloppage Time
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Maybe Saka in and Watkins on the bench considering they play Newcastle?

      1. BlzE_94
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Watkins is in form though, Saka is not at the moment

        1. Kloppage Time
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Playing the fixture over form

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I'm playinng Saka and benching Mitoma. Arsenal have scored 20 goals inn their last 6 league games and West Ham's defending in their last home game against West Ham was awful.

  5. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    3 hours ago

    I know Grealish is the form player at the moment, but surely there is a significant chance he gets a rest v's Lei given his long run in the team. Or is that risk mitigated by the fact that there isn't a natural left sided replacement for him in the short term? Im afraid of signing him and finding him benched in the very first game 🙁

    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Everybody without him is in the same boat mate

  6. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Grealish or Martinelli in for Rashford?

    Or hold Rash and replace Madison with one of the above?

    1. Kloppage Time
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Theres an argument to replace Rashford as he is injured, but I would get rid of the troll

    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I think id rather a half crocked Rashford on my bench than a fully fit Maddison in the team. But the unknown quantity is now Dean Smith and his background team (including JT) who have proven they can be a fairly motivational team in the short term. I would not be surprised to see them bounce...

  7. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Who to sell for Grealish? FH32 (1FT. 1.7m ITB)

    A. Rashford
    B. Maddison

    Raya
    Trippier Chilwell Zinchenko
    Saka Mitoma Mac Allister Maddison
    Kane Haaland Watkins

    Kepa Estu Rashford Shaw

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      A

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      B & it’s not even close

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I'm leaning towards this and hoping Rashford is fit for 34

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Keeping for now will probably surprise everyone

    3. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Maddison

    4. Hurnt
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      If fh 32 then grealish

      1. Hurnt
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Maddison to grealish

    5. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Will Grealish play though? I'm definitely selling Maddison and benching Rashford. FH32

  8. JBG
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    I was talking to a friend off mine just now and we were reminiscing and laughing about when we were about 10 to 15 years old and played for our local team. And I remembered how there was alwyas at least 2 players on the team that had no business playing with us because their skill level weren't the same as ours and they didn't they take it seriously enough to where they could get any better.

    So it got me wondering and thinking, how was it in the British countries? This is the late 90s early 00s. Was it a "everyone can play and it's only fun" kind of vibe there as well or was it taken much more seriously than where I grew up(Norway)?

    1. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Usually a couple of stinkers, yeah – same.

      Often hidden away in full-back positions.

      Or sometimes the giant bloke at centre-back, built like but unfortunately turns like a battleship and has zero skill (and somehow can't even head it).

      1. Bennerman
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        I'm talking at bog standard Sunday league level – so not very serious stuff at all, hence the crap players in the social group still getting a game.

        1. Bennerman
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Hang on, so I'm talking later than you by a few years.

          Everyone got a game at 10 years old, rightly so.

          By 15, more meritocratic but still chances for those not necessarily blessed in the game!

          1. JBG
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            Ah so it was the same "everyone should play" vibe there as well. Interesting, feels like watching from the outside, that even at 10-11yrs old it is taken much more seriously in the British countries. Guess I'm wrong.

        2. JBG
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Yeah it was basically same here. But this was also the only team I could play for without my family having to move to a different city haha. So after a while I just lost motivation and just felt annoyed cause we didn't progress anywhere. It still kinda annoys me.

          1. Bennerman
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            I was never all that bothered that we carried a few and therefore didn't win as much as maybe we could have – I clearly didn't have the win-at-all-costs mentality to go very far in the game... which I didn't!

            1. JBG
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 43 mins ago

              I had that mentality, but grew up in a city where handball and skiing came first. Our coach was a police officer that loved making us run and work on our stamina, 90% of our training sessions. So that didn't help either haha.

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Ha this made me chuckle. When I was younger (now in my late 50's) football was very serious at both school and club level. Very few players who couldn't actually play.

      In my opinion times have now changed though. I have 2 grown up children but 5 years ago "inherited" a 5 year old boy. He has severe emotional and social issues. However, for the past 12 month's he's played for our local under 11's team. He has no idea about football but plays every week mostly standing still shouting "I hate this game" - it's so embarassing watching him every week, but it's also so good for him

      The key point for me is all our local teams will play virtually anybody now as so few kids actually partake in sport - most are just "gamers" - times have changed so much!!!

      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        I so wish I grew up and lived in a time and area where football was taking much seriously.

        But I agree with you about that last part as well, times has changed so much. I'm a teacher now, have kids in my class that love football, but they love gaming even more.

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          thats great

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Also depends on the standard of play of your team

        My manager never knew where to play me as i was good on the ball, but weaker and smaller than the other kids.

        I was RW, ACM, or RB.

        It was harder then as in the 80/90s it was more lump it, or give it to the best two players on the park. There is much less contact now i am guessing.

        At university, not only was it less serious, but that standard was higher, so you played better.

        i just need to play in midfield with a Vinny Jones next to me, and |I was fine. Plus we can pass and move instead a HOOF!

        1. JBG
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          With me it was kinda opposite, had better ball control and passing ability than most of my teammates. But since I was taller than most, I had to play in defence.

  9. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Captain Kane or Salah? (don't own Haaland)

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Salah. Can see him easily hauling vs Leeds.

  10. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Current team is:
    Kepa, (Steele)
    Chilwell, Trippier, Mee, (Zouma, Nico)
    Saka, Mitoma, Salah, Rashford (Maddison)
    Toney, Watkins, Kane

    2FT and 0.1 ITB
    Would you do:
    A: Chilwell, Rashford and Toney to Mitchell, Murphy and Haaland for -4 (and then play Maddison ahead of Murphy)
    B: Maddison, Rashford and Toney to Martinelli, Murphy and Haaland for -4 (Murphy on the bench)
    C: something else?

    Am leaning towards B.

  11. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    If I move Rashford to Salah for free this week instead of GW33 (which seems likely), who would you bench from this front 8?

    Salah Saka MacAllister Mitoma Grealish
    Haaland Watkins Wilson

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Wilson

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Wilson indeed

  12. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    A. Olise(sou EVE)
    or
    B. Gakpo(lee NFO)

  13. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    After the Rashford news and with current setup I am in doubt of selling now and for whom... There is also Chilwell...

    De Gea
    Trippier - Schar - Estupinan
    Saka - Odegaard - Mitoma - March
    Haaland - Kane - Isak

    Kepa-Mings-Rashford-Chilwell

    A) Rashford -> Martinelli
    B) Rashford - Eze/Olise good fixtures
    C) Rashford -> Grealish
    D) Rashford -> Kulusevski
    E) Chilwell -> TAA
    F) Chilwell -> Porro

    1. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Chilwell to Ake/Dias?

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      when are you FH?

      1. Prinzhorn
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Depends what's optimal, first idea was 32 but maybe its better in 34

  14. obladeoblada
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Need a rashford replacement and been priced out of grealish (perhaps for the best). What 6.9m player or under for 2 gameweeks only? Got martinelli. Thinking Eze...

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Olise

    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Eze, Olise, Pereira, Willian or Harrison.

  15. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Any urgent changes needed with this lot guys (0 FT's)?

    Kepa
    Gabriel Trippier Chilwell Shaw
    Saka Grealish Mitoma
    Watkins Haaland Kane

    (Steele Rashford Maddison Botman)

    Planning to FH GW32 so thinking I may as well carry Rashford through to GW33 and reassess then. If he's fit GW33 then Maddison replacement is probably the priority.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      G"G

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        g2g

        1. JELLYFISH
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          thanks

  16. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/04/12/fpl-gameweek-31-goalscorer-and-clean-sheet-odds/

  17. Kane and Ablett
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Plan A in tatters so Rashford to Salah done before the double swing….

