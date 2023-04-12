FPL team news: Rashford out + Shaw injury latest

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers won’t be able to call upon the services of Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) in Gameweek 31.

A muscle injury picked up by Rashford in Saturday’s win over Everton has not only ruled him out of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first-leg tie against Sevilla but more games beyond it.

This latest update came from Erik ten Hag’s pre-match press conference ahead of that aforementioned clash with the La Liga outfit.

The Dutchman also brought us news of Luke Shaw (£5.1m), with the key quotes detailed below.

We’ve also got updates to bring you from two of the three other clubs involved in midweek European action, Manchester City and Chelsea.

West Ham United’s David Moyes will face reporters later on Wednesday but the good news from east London is that Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) was back in training today, having missed out in Gameweek 30.

MAN UTD

The Red Devils put out an injury update on Rashford even before ten Hag faced the media, saying that their top goalscorer would be out for “a few games” but return in the “final weeks”.

“The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment. “Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in. “The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season, with 28 goals in all competitions. “But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season.” – Man Utd’s update on Marcus Rashford

Ten Hag followed that up with an update of his own, although he merely echoed what the club had stated above.

“A few games. That’s the statement. So I can’t give more details of it because we don’t know, we have to see how it develops, the injury.” – Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford

Later in the presser, ten Hag revealed that Rashford would “return quickly”.

“Of course, it’s a setback and he’s disappointed, but he’s not totally broke because he knows he will return quickly and so he’s optimistic. He’s started straight on his recovery and his rehab, so that helps to get back soon.” – Erik ten Hag

As for Luke Shaw (hamstring), the news was more positive.

Asked about the left-back and Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), ten Hag said:

“Both not available [for Thursday]. Definitely the injury of Garnacho is more severe, more strong. Luke Shaw I expect him back at short notice.” – Erik ten Hag

MAN CITY

There was only Phil Foden (appendicitis) absent for Manchester City’s excellent win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday but the reigning Premier League champions were handed a bit of a scare midway through the second half of that victory, with Kevin De Bruyne needing treatment on an ankle injury (reported as a knee problem elsewhere).

The Belgian was substituted soon after but Guardiola allayed fears of a medical issue.

“Tactical decision. Julian [Alvarez] for him. “I’m here to take the decisions, to see the performances on the pitch. In that moment, we needed extra energy from Julian, that’s why I decided. I am here to take the decisions and, I take it. That is my biggest quality as a manager, so I take it.” – Pep Guardiola on Kevin De Bruyne’s substitution

CHELSEA

Frank Lampard almost has a full squad available to him for Wednesday’s clash with Real Madrid, a luxury that his predecessor Graham Potter rarely enjoyed.

Thiago Silva (knee), Mason Mount (pelvic) and N’Golo Kante (rested on Saturday) were all passed fit in Lampard’s presser, while Cesar Azpilicueta (head) and Marcus Bettinelli (knock) have both trained and travelled with their teammates to Spain.

That only leaves Carney Chukwuemeka (unspecified) and long-term absentee Armando Broja (ACL) on the sidelines.

