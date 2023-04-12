193
Pro Pundits April 12

FPL Gameweek 31: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds

FPL Focal previews the weekend’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action, taking a look at who the bookies think are the best bets for goals and clean sheets as well as monitoring the latest transfer trends.

Make sure to also check out G-Whizz’s weekly Hot Topic on fixture and clean sheet odds, which also looks back at how the bookmakers performed in the previous Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 31: GOALSCORER ODDS

Let’s begin with a quick look at the anytime goal scorer probabilities, where Erling Haaland (£12.2m) is unsurprisingly top with a 58.5% chance. He made it through the Champions League tie against Bayern Munich unscathed but the question is whether his minutes are managed against Leicester City ahead of the second leg. Also, even if they are managed, is it enough to change captaincy plans?

What we do know is that Harry Kane (£11.7m) is very likely to play the full match at home to Bournemouth, where he’s given a 48.5% chance of scoring. If you’re chasing rank or a mini-league leader, he’s a viable armband alternative. The fear factor is strong but Haaland has put up plenty of low returns over the season, while Kane has the ability to deliver in a fixture like this.

Liverpool are away to Leeds United, so Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) could be a good captain and is the most differential of the three candidates with around 20% top 100k ownership. He racked up a season-best expected goals (xG) tally of 2.15 last Gameweek, which only Ivan Toney (£7.8m) and his two penalties bettered.

Interestingly, Riyad Mahrez (£7.3m) was benched in the Champions League while Jack Grealish (£7.0m) played the full match, the latter looking exhausted at full-time. The Manchester City midfielders are a complete toss-up, taking it in turns to be flavour of the month – it was Phil Foden (£8.0m) for a while, then Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m), Mahrez and now Grealish.

The Algerian will be fully rested to face his former team, so it’d come as no surprise if he ends up being the better short-term pick despite Grealish’s current popularity.

Across Manchester, the latest on Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) is that:

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.” – Manchester United club statement

So we won’t be seeing him in Gameweek 31 but hopefully, after the blank, he could be back for Gameweek 33, just before their double. Transfers this week need to be carefully crafted depending on chip strategy. If you’re not using a Free Hit in Gameweek 32 then fielding a full 11 should take priority.

The likes of Kane, Salah and Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) appear among the top scoring odds and also avoid a Blank Gameweek 32.

GAMEWEEK 31: CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Onto the clean sheet odds and Man City are top with a 51.5% chance of successfully keeping out 19th-placed Leicester. It’s hard to predict what we’ll see from the game, as the champions are massive favourites but perhaps Pep Guardiola rotates a few players with the second leg of the Bayern game in mind, whilst the Foxes have brought in manager Dean Smith to give them a boost for the final eight games.

Arsenal are away to West Ham United and are rated at 43% for the clean sheet. Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m) and Ben White (£4.9m) were not spotted in Tuesday’s training as they are doing recovery work after the Liverpool game, though the pair should be fine for this trip. Teammate William Saliba (£5.1m) is unlikely to be risked but hasn’t yet been ruled out.

The league leaders have an even better Gameweek 32 fixture – at home to Southampton – after which we’ll need to make a call on their assets for the remainder of the season, given they don’t have any Double Gameweeks to come.

This is the updated graphic from Mikkel Tokvam that depicts the number of fixtures per team per Gameweek until the season’s end:

Brighton will have three Double Gameweeks, or maybe even one double and one triple. Both Manchester sides have two doubles, plus five teams will participate in one. It’s a luxury transfer for most teams but, if you’re in a position to make a goalkeeping transfer, Ederson (£5.4m) could be the outstanding option for the run-in.

Liverpool are 34% for a clean sheet against Leeds, before they host Nottingham Forest in Blank Gameweek 32. They feel like fixtures where Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) can deliver returns at both ends of the pitch. Over the season, Alexander-Arnold is only beaten by Kieran Trippier (£6.2m) for expected goal involvement (xGI) with 7.45, before third-placed Robertson’s 6.66.

There’s not much in it but, if you own both David Raya (£4.9m) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m), the odds favour Brentford goalkeeper Raya. Likewise, Newcastle United defenders are ahead of their Brighton and Hove Albion counterparts.

Rock bottom this week are Leicester (6%), followed by Bournemouth (13.5%) away to Spurs

GAMEWEEK 31: MOST TRANSFERS IN

It’s Grealish way ahead with 285,000 transfers so far. He makes a lot of sense to those selling either the injured Rashford or out-of-form James Maddison (£8.2m), given he has bagged a goal and assist in both of his last two outings.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m) is second with 175,000 purchases, having matched Grealish’s Gameweek 30 output. The question is, should we really sell Rashford and who for? Man United’s update didn’t give a specific timeline.

If you can afford to start someone else in his place this week – especially if you’re Free Hitting in Gameweek 32 – Grealish, Mahrez, Martinelli and Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) are the leading options.

Over 50,000 transfers have been used on De Bruyne, underlining the importance of holding your transfers when there’s midweek football, as there’s a chance he misses out at the weekend.

GAMEWEEK 31: MOST TRANSFERS OUT

Rashford’s sales are going to escalate further given the injury update from Erik ten Hag. They’re starting to look like victims of a packed schedule involving so many competitions, as Luke Shaw (£5.1m) is second with 286,000 transfers out.

Ten Hag said the left-back is out of the Sevilla game but he “expects Shaw back on shorter notice” than the longer-term Alejandro Garnacho (£4.2m).

Maddison has been a bitter disappointment for owners, with just one assist from a six-game run that carried a lot of promise, although seeing 49,000 Saka sales is a shock considering Arsenal’s next two matches.

There’s still no news in regards to Toney’s potential ban and his fixtures actually aren’t bad, facing Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest. In my eyes, it’s absolutely fine to hold him until we have news.

With a rocky few Gameweeks coming up, rolling a free transfer could prove invaluable if you can get to that point.

  1. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Play Watkins or MacAllister?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      watk, in form of his life

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Watkins. Villa has also scored first in every home game since Emery took over. Newcastle best defence in the league though

      Open Controls
  2. leocarter27
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Stuck for what transfer to do this week.

    Help appreciated! FH 32

    Raya / Steele

    Trippier Shaw* Chilwell / Mee Botman

    March Mitoma Bruno Saka / Rashford*

    Watkins Kane Haaland

    0.0 ITB

    A) Akanji in for Mee
    B) Ake in for Chilwell
    C) Martinelli in for Rashford (Would need to -4 for Rashford back if fit for 34)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Raya
    Trippier Chilwell Zinchenko
    Salah(c) Saka Grealish Martinelli
    Kane Toney Watkins

    Steele Mitoma Mings Estupinan

    Open Controls
  4. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Who do you think is the best combo for gw34?
    A) Stones - Ferguson
    B) Martinez - Solanke

    Open Controls
  5. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Rash out for a few games?
    Seville , forest , fa cup, Seville, there’s 4 before gw 33 , 5 including 33, people selling, or holding?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Selling

      Open Controls
    2. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Holding, unless hes confirmed out for 34

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Selling. He will take a while to get match fit after injury anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        What's that based on? I would look at Haaland as a similar case. Misses 3 weeks, completes 2-3 sessions and starts. Rashford could have a similar timeline

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Haaland is a different animal and I don’t think his injury was as serious as Rashford’s. Also the club’s comments about coming back for the run-in sounds like it will be after GW34 IMO.

          Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Holding for now, hoping we get more info before the deadline

      Open Controls
    5. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Sell, groin is 6 weeks for a fast twitch muscle fibre player like Rashford 🙂

      Open Controls
  6. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Start March or Mac Allister?

    Open Controls
    1. JohannaAdams10
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mac Allister

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Go with your gut

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      March

      Open Controls
  7. JohannaAdams10
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    If I have 2 transfers and then free hit next week, do I still have 2 transfers in week 33?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  8. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Start two:

    A: Mings
    B: Mee
    C: Tark
    D: Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      BD

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Mee & Andreas

      Open Controls
  9. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Think I might sell Maddison over Rashford this week and just bench him, FH in 32 then just hope he’s back for 33/34

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      I'd have done the same if I wasn't WCing in 33

      Open Controls
    2. Nine Season Wonder
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      my thoughts exactly

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Depends on rest of your team and if your bench can handle it

      Open Controls
    4. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Sounds sensible

      Open Controls
  10. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Also, best Rashford replacement? Have 8.1 itb and have Martinelli, Grealish.

    Open Controls
    1. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    2. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      Mo.

      Open Controls
    3. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      I said 8.1 itb, kids

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Depends on chip strategy

      Open Controls
    5. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Bowen or Gakpo?

      Open Controls
    6. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Mitoma or March, if FH 32

      Open Controls
    7. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Go Salah now

      Open Controls
    8. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Olise

      Open Controls
  11. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    DDG
    Trippier Zinchenko Estupinan
    Martinelli Saka Mitoma Grealish
    Watkins Kane Haaland (c)

    Raya Chillwell Maddison Mee

    Is this right Estupinan over Chillwell???

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Potentially yes

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why?
        I would start Chilwell

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          just now

          potentially 4ATB setup and outcome of real Madrid game may affect his mins

          Open Controls
  12. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Which 2 out of this 5 would you start?
    A) Harrison vs Liv (home)
    B) Mbeumo vs Wolves (away)
    C) Dunk vs chelsea (away, double with estupinan)
    D) botman vs villa home (double with trippier)
    E) Maddison vs MCI (home)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      BE

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Parrot
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      A&B

      Open Controls
    3. muc1999
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B anyway

      Open Controls
      1. muc1999
        • 8 Years
        just now

        And a

        Open Controls
  13. leocarter27
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Better transfer please?

    A) Akanji in for Mee
    B) Ake in for Chilwell

    * No wriggle room on the 0.1 for Ake on transfer A *

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Probably B - downgrade and move funds out of def

      Open Controls
  14. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Haven't really had the head space to think about my team last 2 weeks - which has seen me shoot up rankings!

    What to do here with 1ft and 1.3m? Thanks

    A....shaw to ake / dias

    B....rashford to grealish

    C...something else

    Raya (kepa)
    Chilwell trippier botman (shaw estu)
    Bruno rash martinelli mitoma (march)
    Haaland kane watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Depends if you need to use the FT this GW or not i.e. FH32

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes I'm free hitting gw32. So need to use it this week.....thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Bruno & Rash to Salah & someone

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Don't think a hit is necessary

        Bruno has decent forest fixture

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Salah has 4 goals, 2 assists & 2 penalty misses in the last 5 games, Bruno has zero goals and zero assists in the last 5 and now has Rashford out too.

          Utd away to a noisy Forest and Liverpool away to a hapless Leeds ....

          I know who I would want

          Open Controls
  15. dshv
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Shaw to

    1 Gabriel
    2. Mings

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mings

      Open Controls
  16. JohannaAdams10
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    A or B for this week?

    A) Henry (a Wol)
    B) Grealish (h Lei) minus 4

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  17. putana
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    anyone else think arsenal rip westham apart? They have a game tomorrow as well.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      I won't be looking to sell Saka this GW, that's for sure

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      I think it’ll be tight. West Ham fighting to stay up, playing at home, and it’s an all London affair.

      Open Controls
    3. MrMartini
      36 mins ago

      100%. Knackered and rubbish west ham vs fully rested arsenal sounds too good to avoid. Brought in Martinelli for Rashford hoping I am right.

      Open Controls
    4. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      West Ham 0-3 Arsenal

      Open Controls
    5. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes; Arsenal have scored 20 goals in their last 6 league games. Arsenal play after City this week so know they will need to improve their goal difference after City no doubt smash Leicester. Hammers got a European game so may be more fatigued than Arsenal. West Ham defending against Newcastle was abysmal and if the concede early the home fans will quickly turn on them.

      Open Controls
  18. FPL Parrot
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    1FT Badiashile > Botman. Leaving myself open to FH32/34 at this stage. Will depend on further Rash/Shaw news, a Toney YC at Wolves, & any further injuries to my key DGW34 assets between now and BGW32.

    Any thoughts on this approach?

    Kepa
    Trippier Mings Shaw
    Salah Bruno Saka Rashford
    Haaland Watkins Toney
    (Steele Mitoma Henry Botman)

    Open Controls
  19. MrMartini
    46 mins ago

    Which 3 defenders?
    Chilwell (H v Bha), Trippier (A v Avl), Estupinian (A v Che), Gabriel (A v Whu) or Martinez (A v Nfo)

    Set on
    4 Mid - saka, martinelli, mitoma, fernandes (Andreas on bench)
    3 Fwd- toney, haaland, kane

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Bench chilwell and Estu

      Open Controls
  20. JoJoRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    A) Does Rashford’s price get protected now that he is flagged or can he drop again?
    B) If yes, given he dropped a day or so ago is he likely to drop again soon or do we have a couple of days grace

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A. Only protected when moving away from red flag
      B. Likely drop before the deadline

      Open Controls
      1. JoJoRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  21. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Would you start MacAlister or Toney in GW31?

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Toney I think.

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Toney. He’s Brentford’s talisman.

      Open Controls
  22. Take on the Scout Picks
    TopMarx
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Fancy taking on the Scout Picks?

    I'm after challengers from the Community to take on the Scout Picks in GW31 and beyond. If you are interested, email me at will@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with the subject heading “Community Picks”. Please include your FFS username and FPL Team ID.

    You need to pick 11 players to challenge the Scout Picks in a one-off head-to-head match.

    If chosen, you will have a budget of £83m to select 11 players (no subs) but outside of that standard FPL rules apply - you need to use a normal FPL formation with a limit of three players from a team.

    And remember to pick a captain and a vice-captain.

    The Scout Picks are on a roll at the moment, with four successive victories putting them 16-13 up overall.

    Although, as mentioned in the comments in the last Hot Topic https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25733740, it is a little unfair to keep a record of the head-to-head score given that a prize is awarded to the manager who has the biggest winning margin. And that invariably means taking risks and having differential picks in your selection.

    Nonetheless, congratulations to our Community winners so far: Boleyn Boy, Could get Messi, Pirlos Pen, Rupert the Horse, Fpl_Jaafar, TMC91, Merlin Magic, circusmonkey, Camzy, NateDog, Badgevilla, Jazz! and Eh, just one more thing …

    Boleyn Boy set an impressive 27-point target in GW6 and is in pole position to claim the £100 Amazon voucher and entry to our Mods and Cons League for next season.

    While it's logical to think that taking on the Scout Picks in a Double Gameweek will give you the best chance of securing a big win, last season's winner THFC4LIFE did so in GW19, a Blank Gameweek with only seven fixtures. And the season before, the winner was AA33 who set a massive 53-point target in GW2.

    So with eight Gameweeks to go there's still all to play for.

    Open Controls
    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      What’s the prize?

      Open Controls
      1. TopMarx
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        A £100 Amazon voucher, entry to our Mods and Cons League for next season, and bragging rights.

        Open Controls
  23. HD7
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who would you start out of Henry and Estupinan this GW?

    Last week I started Estupinan like most of us here and it was -4pts

    Open Controls
  24. HD7
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    What is your plan with Kane and Salah for the closing weeks?
    Which one if not both?
    Both would require more transfers I guess

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'll probably get Salah from GW33 onwards

      Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Gw33 latest - will need to switch Kane>Isak

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Halland to Salah GW32
      Kane to Haaland GW33

      Open Controls
  25. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Correct bench and captain?

    Raya
    Trippier Chilwell Zinchenko
    Salah(c) Saka Grealish Martinelli
    Kane(vc) Toney Watkins

    Steele Mitoma Mings Estupinan

    Open Controls
    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      If Chilwell starts tonight I’d bench him.

      Open Controls
  26. dshv
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Kepa Raya
    Trippier Henry Chilwell Shaw Botman
    Martinelli Saka March Rashford Maddison
    Kane Haaland isak

    1FT what to do?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Have you got a wildcard?

      Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on FH plan or no FH plan

      Open Controls
  27. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Rashford to Grealish (-4), or just hold and play Isak instead?

    Will be playing FH next week so that gives Rashford 2 weeks to recover!

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Play Isak

      Open Controls
  28. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    UCL fantasy - worth captaining Benzema or keep Haaland

    Open Controls
  29. Vpan
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rashford ➕ Maddison ⏩ Grealish ➕ Mahrez for ➖4️⃣

    a) ✅

    or

    b) ⛔

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      b)

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Just one

      Open Controls
  30. mdm
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Play one:

    A. Mee (wol)
    B. Estu (che)

    Open Controls

