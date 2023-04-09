44
Scout Notes April 9

FPL notes: Salah’s penalty woes, Trent’s position, potent Palace

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 30 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

The focus here is on Liverpool v Arsenal and Leeds United v Crystal Palace.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

LIVERPOOL SNATCH DRAW

Liverpool and Arsenal served up a classic on Sunday afternoon, with the hosts recovering from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at Anfield.

In an action-packed encounter, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) put the league-leaders ahead, before Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) hit back just before the break. The Egyptian then missed a second-half penalty but the Reds continued to push forward, earning a late equaliser via substitute Roberto Firmino (£8.0m).

Liverpool’s first goal undoubtedly changed the game, as Arsenal sat deeper and deeper as the match developed, allowing the hosts to work the ball into more dangerous areas. In fact, the Reds had 19 shots inside the box overall, racking up eight big chances and 3.96 expected goals (xG).

It means Mikel Arteta’s troops have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last three matches, which has coincided with William Saliba’s (£5.1m) absence. At Anfield, they were thankful to Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m), who conjured up two stunning late saves deep into stoppage time to ensure Arsenal left with a point.

“When you concede at the end, you always focus on dropping two points because you have it and you are suffering but you are relying on certain moments and the feeling is ‘Ah, we should have done it!’ But being fair to ourselves, they had four big chances where they could have scored and they missed the penalty. We will have to look at ourselves in the mirror and we should have done much better in the second half.” – Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have eight games left to try and secure the Premier League title but still have to play Manchester City, plus Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

SALAH’S PENALTY WOES

After missing a penalty at Bournemouth in Gameweek 27, Salah suffered more spot-kick misery against Arsenal on Sunday, missing again from 12 yards.

In his post-match interview, Jurgen Klopp said he will hold talks with the Egyptian to decide if he will remain Liverpool’s penalty taker, with Fabinho (£5.2m) a potential alternative.

“That’s something we will talk about but not here.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah remaining on penalties

SALAH’S PREMIER LEAGUE PENALTY RECORD:
SeasonPens takenPens scored
2017/1821
2018/1933
2019/2033
2020/2166
2021/2265
2022/2320

Salah, in fairness, did have a very good game and was Liverpool’s biggest threat, attempting 10 shots, which included four big chances. He also touched the ball 21 times in the opposition box.

Now, he visits Leeds United in Gameweek 31, who have just shipped five on home soil to Crystal Palace (more on that later). Liverpool’s away form is a worry, but the White’s second-half capitulation will leave Salah’s owners confident of a haul.

“We have now a long week which is a big difference as well and I like it, the fact that we have enough time to train, real time to train, real time to recover for a few boys. For Thiago it’s super-important that he has a few training sessions on top of the few he had, Luis Diaz will be back in full and normal team training and available for the game so these things are really, really good news. Then we have to go again, this time Leeds… that will be a tough one but no excuses, we have to make sure we are ready again and build on today.” – Jurgen Klopp

TRENT INSIDE

Tactically, the biggest change for Liverpool today saw Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) invert alongside Fabinho, creating a 3-2-4-1 shape in possession.

It isn’t unusual for the right-back to move into central midfield, yet it did feel more prominent on Sunday, which is reflected in his touch heatmap (see below).

Admittedly, it didn’t quite go to plan at first, but Alexander-Arnold was better going forward in the second half and did brilliantly to set up the equaliser for Firmino, earning him his first assist since Gameweek 24.

Discussing his positioning, Jurgen Klopp said:

“Yeah, it’s now not the first time. We did that before, maybe it was not that obvious, but we did that before that we put Trent inside. In the build-up Trent played more inside, double no. 6, that’s how it is. He needs to get used to it obviously, I would say it’s a big step to do that in a game against Arsenal. It opened up different opportunities for us, if you watch it back you will see that after we learned to use it… Hendo was not wide, stayed inside and then we could pass down to Mo [Salah] and Mo kept the ball really well today, first half already where we could go from there. So I thought he did well. It was not the first time but not for a while and that is why I am fine with how he executed it.” – Jurgen Klopp on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s position

Above: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s touch heatmap v Arsenal

OLISE’S HAT-TRICK OF ASSISTS

Michael Olise (£5.4m) created three goals as Crystal Palace came from behind to thrash relegation rivals Leeds United 5-1.

It took the visitors some time to click, as they struggled and went behind in the first half. However, they blew away the Whites after the break, with Olise pulling the strings, creating six chances.

“In the first-half he was a figure on the right but he wasn’t creating chances or showing aggression in his play. In the second-half he got it all right in both defence and attack and he showed what a wonderful player he is. I have seen him for 10 days less than I have seen the others. What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent – he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform.” – Roy Hodgson on Michael Olise

HODGSON 2.0

It was another remarkable attacking display from Palace, in their second game after Roy Hodgson’s appointment.

It follows their win at home to Leicester City in Gameweek 29, which delivered 31 shots, with another 16 – including five big chances – arriving at Elland Road. In that time, the Eagles have scored seven goals, as many as they had in their previous 15 matches, despite being without Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) through injury for most of it.

On what has changed since his arrival, Hodgson said:

“All you can do as a coach is give people the confidence to do the things you can see in training and not be affected by the noise outside and that things aren’t going your way. It’s not a magic wand type of situation. These players were good before I came to the club and they’re showing it again. It’s a perfect start. The training has been fantastic, the sun has been shining. It’s nice to be back. Everything couldn’t be better so far but I know there are different types of days ahead and one day I’ll be answering very different questions [after bad results]. I have to enjoy these moments as they won’t last forever.” – Roy Hodgson

Palace have the third-easiest run-in according to our Season Ticker, with interest in differentials Olise and Eberechi Eze (£5.4m) set to pick up.

In truth, Leeds could and should have been out of sight at half-time, as they scored through Patrick Bamford (£7.1m).

However, it was level at the break, mainly due to Palace’s reserve ‘keeper Sam Johnstone (£4.4m), who made seven saves in the opening 45 minutes alone.

Still, it is a bitter blow for Leeds, who welcome Liverpool to Elland Road in Gameweek 31.

“It’s unbelievable after that first half we had to finish like that. We dominated the first half and created many chances. We could have finished the game. After we conceded before half-time everything changed. We started very bad in the second half and didn’t perform as well. When we conceded the second goal, Palace played really well with the spaces. They have very good players to run, to counter and to defend. Palace were really tough for us.” – Javi Gracia

44 Comments Post a Comment
  1. sulldaddy
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Rough
    Selling March and Dunk
    Keeping Maddison and Castagne
    Benching Mings

    Smooth
    Capping Haaland
    Buying Grealish and Eze
    Holding Martinelli

    89 points for the GW!

    Woot woot!

    1. Pulp Minion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Great call on Eze.

    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      That’s a fat green arrow. Curious who you decided to play instead of Mings at home to NFO

      1. sulldaddy
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Castagne

        Trippier and Chillwell other starting Defenders

  2. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours ago

    Im still standing, je je je

  3. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    44. No haaland since wildcard 27 and I benched grealo in favour of mitoma. Saka and zinko 1 pointer was just icing today

    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Saka has been doing my head in these past weeks.
      Just know he will explode as soon as I sell him

  4. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Rahm wins the Masters. Great day for beards.

    1. RICICLE
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      aye just watched it all, fantastic win for him, truly deserved, Koepka been unlucky but rank is just ruthlessly consistent, pleased for him.

  5. TOTHETASK
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Best goalkeeper + defender for only GW31 and 32? Budget 10.3M. I was thinking Alisson + White

    1. romperstomper
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Ederson & Martinez

      1. TOTHETASK
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        They both blank in 32 though! I assume you mean Lisandro?

        1. Houldsworth Hatter
          • 6 Years
          just now

          You did ask for ONLY GW31 in fairness.

  6. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    For GW 31 & 32
    Best Defender from Arsenal ?
    Best Defender from Villa ?
    Best Defender From Liverpool ?

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Surely those are the sort of decisions we make ourselves ?

      Gabriel
      Mings
      Trent

  7. RICICLE
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Raya
    Trippier - White - Schar
    Mitoma - Salah - March - Saka
    Kane - Haaland - Isak
    ___________________________
    Kepa: Tarkowski: Rashford*: Shaw*

    1FT, 0.2 ITB

    Just some rough and tough ideas of what to do here.

    How does Rashford + Shaw OUT for Grealish + Ake sound for a -4?

    FH’ing in 32, so loading up now.
    This just means I’ll be left United’less if I do these moves.

    Thanks all 😉

    1. romperstomper
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      You may want rashy back for gw34

      1. RICICLE
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        I know yeah, it’s a tough decision, all depends on how long he’s out for of course, sooner we get to know the better, best I just sit on things for now I guess

  8. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    This week's 44 is one hundred points less than Wednesday nights happy score 🙁

  9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Best option here folks???…

    A- Eze
    Or
    B- Olise

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I rly like Olise

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

    2. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      who ya gonna drop. Both solid choices IMO

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Would be Bruno and Rashford to Salah and one of them two mate, I don’t have FH left so will get two players who play in 32 in and take two out that blank in 32

  10. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Who to start upcoming gw?
    A) Botman (avl)
    B) Maddison (mci)
    I usually opt for the attacker but Leicester look dead

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Ooh tricky one mate!! Flip a coin, I’d maybe start Maddison presuming you have Trippier, Watkins is on fire and Villa too, so wouldn’t think Newcastle keep a clean sheet

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Cheers mate

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Can’t think of any reason to start Madison at this point.

  11. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Will u do rash to olise just for a punt for short term, since rash shldnt be playing against forest and blank gw32?

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I’m thinking similar mate have the exact money to do Bruno and Rashford to Salah and 5.4 Olise or Ese

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        *Eze

      2. Gunnerssss
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Nice moves

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Cheers mate!! Might have to risk making the transfers early if one of Rashford or Bruno looks like
          They will drop

  12. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    Rashford & Shaw owner..
    A. keep them, FH32
    B. Ditch them,FH34.

    1. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      If you're looking to move up the ranks, I think you need to move at least one of them

      1. snow pea in repose
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I own both, probably moving Rashford out, not too many GWs left

    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Too early to do anything until we get news this week.

  13. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    DDG
    Trippier Zinchenko Chillwell
    Martinelli Saka Mitoma Grealish
    Watkins Kane Haaland (c)

    Raya Maddison Mee Estupinan

    32 Chilllwell / Botman play 10 32
    33 Maddison to March
    34 Martinelli and Mee to Salah and Ake

    What you think please?


    What you think?

  14. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Risers: Schär (5.1)

    Fallers: Gakpo (7.6) João Félix (7.5) Jiménez (6.6) Mbeumo (5.8) Weghorst (5.5) Neves (5.2) Shaw (5.1)

    1. UnDignefied
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Cheers, Ragabaolly!

  15. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    1ft, 2.3m itb. Any suggestions here folks?

    Kepa
    Trippier zinchenko chilwell
    Saka Bruno rashford mitoma
    Haaland Toney Watkins

    Raya shaw march Mee

    Open Controls
    1. UnDignefied
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Maybe worth waiting until late week news on Rashford, given that Shaw, Chilwell, and possibly Kepa may also be issues. Also of course depends on whether GW 32 will be FH or not. If not, perhaps Rashford to Arsenal mid if he will be out. Best of luck,.
      Bill

      1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Why is Kepa an issue… or is it just Lamps likes Mendy better?

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Anyone who blanks in 32

