FPL notes: Salah’s penalty woes, Trent’s position, potent Palace

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 30 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

The focus here is on Liverpool v Arsenal and Leeds United v Crystal Palace.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

LIVERPOOL SNATCH DRAW

Liverpool and Arsenal served up a classic on Sunday afternoon, with the hosts recovering from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at Anfield.

In an action-packed encounter, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) put the league-leaders ahead, before Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) hit back just before the break. The Egyptian then missed a second-half penalty but the Reds continued to push forward, earning a late equaliser via substitute Roberto Firmino (£8.0m).

Liverpool’s first goal undoubtedly changed the game, as Arsenal sat deeper and deeper as the match developed, allowing the hosts to work the ball into more dangerous areas. In fact, the Reds had 19 shots inside the box overall, racking up eight big chances and 3.96 expected goals (xG).

It means Mikel Arteta’s troops have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last three matches, which has coincided with William Saliba’s (£5.1m) absence. At Anfield, they were thankful to Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m), who conjured up two stunning late saves deep into stoppage time to ensure Arsenal left with a point.

“When you concede at the end, you always focus on dropping two points because you have it and you are suffering but you are relying on certain moments and the feeling is ‘Ah, we should have done it!’ But being fair to ourselves, they had four big chances where they could have scored and they missed the penalty. We will have to look at ourselves in the mirror and we should have done much better in the second half.” – Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have eight games left to try and secure the Premier League title but still have to play Manchester City, plus Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

SALAH’S PENALTY WOES

After missing a penalty at Bournemouth in Gameweek 27, Salah suffered more spot-kick misery against Arsenal on Sunday, missing again from 12 yards.

In his post-match interview, Jurgen Klopp said he will hold talks with the Egyptian to decide if he will remain Liverpool’s penalty taker, with Fabinho (£5.2m) a potential alternative.

“That’s something we will talk about but not here.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah remaining on penalties

SALAH’S PREMIER LEAGUE PENALTY RECORD:

Season Pens taken Pens scored 2017/18 2 1 2018/19 3 3 2019/20 3 3 2020/21 6 6 2021/22 6 5 2022/23 2 0

Salah, in fairness, did have a very good game and was Liverpool’s biggest threat, attempting 10 shots, which included four big chances. He also touched the ball 21 times in the opposition box.

Now, he visits Leeds United in Gameweek 31, who have just shipped five on home soil to Crystal Palace (more on that later). Liverpool’s away form is a worry, but the White’s second-half capitulation will leave Salah’s owners confident of a haul.

“We have now a long week which is a big difference as well and I like it, the fact that we have enough time to train, real time to train, real time to recover for a few boys. For Thiago it’s super-important that he has a few training sessions on top of the few he had, Luis Diaz will be back in full and normal team training and available for the game so these things are really, really good news. Then we have to go again, this time Leeds… that will be a tough one but no excuses, we have to make sure we are ready again and build on today.” – Jurgen Klopp

TRENT INSIDE

Tactically, the biggest change for Liverpool today saw Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) invert alongside Fabinho, creating a 3-2-4-1 shape in possession.

It isn’t unusual for the right-back to move into central midfield, yet it did feel more prominent on Sunday, which is reflected in his touch heatmap (see below).

Admittedly, it didn’t quite go to plan at first, but Alexander-Arnold was better going forward in the second half and did brilliantly to set up the equaliser for Firmino, earning him his first assist since Gameweek 24.

Discussing his positioning, Jurgen Klopp said:

“Yeah, it’s now not the first time. We did that before, maybe it was not that obvious, but we did that before that we put Trent inside. In the build-up Trent played more inside, double no. 6, that’s how it is. He needs to get used to it obviously, I would say it’s a big step to do that in a game against Arsenal. It opened up different opportunities for us, if you watch it back you will see that after we learned to use it… Hendo was not wide, stayed inside and then we could pass down to Mo [Salah] and Mo kept the ball really well today, first half already where we could go from there. So I thought he did well. It was not the first time but not for a while and that is why I am fine with how he executed it.” – Jurgen Klopp on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s position

Above: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s touch heatmap v Arsenal

OLISE’S HAT-TRICK OF ASSISTS

Michael Olise (£5.4m) created three goals as Crystal Palace came from behind to thrash relegation rivals Leeds United 5-1.

It took the visitors some time to click, as they struggled and went behind in the first half. However, they blew away the Whites after the break, with Olise pulling the strings, creating six chances.

“In the first-half he was a figure on the right but he wasn’t creating chances or showing aggression in his play. In the second-half he got it all right in both defence and attack and he showed what a wonderful player he is. I have seen him for 10 days less than I have seen the others. What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent – he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform.” – Roy Hodgson on Michael Olise

HODGSON 2.0

It was another remarkable attacking display from Palace, in their second game after Roy Hodgson’s appointment.

It follows their win at home to Leicester City in Gameweek 29, which delivered 31 shots, with another 16 – including five big chances – arriving at Elland Road. In that time, the Eagles have scored seven goals, as many as they had in their previous 15 matches, despite being without Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) through injury for most of it.

On what has changed since his arrival, Hodgson said:

“All you can do as a coach is give people the confidence to do the things you can see in training and not be affected by the noise outside and that things aren’t going your way. It’s not a magic wand type of situation. These players were good before I came to the club and they’re showing it again. It’s a perfect start. The training has been fantastic, the sun has been shining. It’s nice to be back. Everything couldn’t be better so far but I know there are different types of days ahead and one day I’ll be answering very different questions [after bad results]. I have to enjoy these moments as they won’t last forever.” – Roy Hodgson

Palace have the third-easiest run-in according to our Season Ticker, with interest in differentials Olise and Eberechi Eze (£5.4m) set to pick up.

In truth, Leeds could and should have been out of sight at half-time, as they scored through Patrick Bamford (£7.1m).

However, it was level at the break, mainly due to Palace’s reserve ‘keeper Sam Johnstone (£4.4m), who made seven saves in the opening 45 minutes alone.

Still, it is a bitter blow for Leeds, who welcome Liverpool to Elland Road in Gameweek 31.