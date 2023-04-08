104
Scoreboard April 8

FPL Gameweek 30: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

104 Comments
The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Southampton1 – 4Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 0Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur2 – 1Brighton and Hove Albion
Leicester City0 – 1Bournemouth
Fulham0 – 1West Ham United
Brentford1 – 2Newcastle United
Aston Villa2 – 0Nottingham Forest
Manchester United2 – 0Everton

104 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Rough:
    No Haaland
    Rashford (C)

    Smooth:
    Kane
    Watkins
    Grealish

    TBC:
    Salah
    Saka

    What's everyone's plans for the upcoming gameweek?

    Anything other than Rash/Maddy to Grealish?

    Anyone punting on another City mid, given the champions league game midweek?

    1. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Maddison to freakish for me

      Why get rid of Rashford?

      1. noissimbus
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        He is a bit freakish ain't he.

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      if Rashford is out for the next game I plan on getting Saka for a free. But in your case I would consider Buendia.

  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Enjoy your Easter

    everyone deserves some time to themselves

    1. Reece’s Pieces
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Thanks mate. As a stressed dad I can second this to all dads/mums out there, or anyone who just needs a bit of TLC

      1. ididnt
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Second that!

    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      You too. BW.

  3. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Was set all along on wildcarding in 34, decided last minute to do it this week. Would have been on 36 with last weeks team with 3 to play, now on 66 with Salah and Darwin to play. If I’d have captained Haaland instead of Rash, if could have been an except week, but still more than happy with what I’ve got…

    1. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Nice one! Great score that.

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        Thank you my friend…

        1. Reece’s Pieces
          • 2 Years
          25 mins ago

          Well done. Fortune favours the brave. I thought about it too … hope it pays off when I do

          1. Gazwaz80
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks mate, hope it pays off for you also…

            1. Reece’s Pieces
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Thanks, maybe next week …

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Well done, similar story here, not as high as you but pre-WC team got 34pts while my WC team has 55 with Saka(C) to go

  4. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Who to ditch for Haaland:

    Toney
    Watkins
    Isak

    1. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      don't forget GW32 BGW

      Isak

      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Got a FH for that

      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        FH 😉

    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Got to be Toney because of YC problem surely?

    3. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      This is so last (current) GW chat. Apols.

  5. Bluetiger1
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Haaland (C) over Toney worked out well - Yes

    1. gibson1314
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Definitely

  6. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Checked my team, saw the Chilwell 0 & assumed he hadn’t come on.. what a disaster

    1. Reece’s Pieces
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      What’s Frank doing? Why rest him and play James? Coco did nothing to further his claim so maybe he is back next game but best gotten rid of

    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Sadly Frank seems to be stuck in his 4-3-3 rut, even with James & Chilwell fit! May be nostalgia, I don't know, but must change if he's to have any cred at the end of the season.

  7. GC123
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Was hellbent on doing Bruno to Grealish even before the City game

    Rash now injured and conscious Casemiro will be back next week allowing Bruno a role further forward

    1. Rash > Grealish and lose £0.7m value
    2. Mac Allister > Grealish
    3. Bruno > Grealish

    Leaning towards 2 but would appreciate people’s thoughts (have Mitoma for BRI MF coverage)

    Thanks

    1. Reece’s Pieces
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      2 makes loads of sense

      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks Reece. Appreciate the affirmation. That’s the move then I think

        1. Reece’s Pieces
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          You’ve got me thinking of Bruno now

          1. GC123
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I think he comes in to his own with Casemiro back next week. ETH’s dilemma will be what to do with Eriksen. Personally if Rash is out I’d play Martial at 9 (should last 30 mins before getting injured) and play Bruno and Sancho either side of Martial

  8. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Any merit in WC 31 FH32?

    I guess it would allow 3 Pool, 3 United and 3 City a week earlier etc

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Who are the 3 MUN, out of interest?

      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Maguire, McTominay & Fred lol

      2. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Bruno + DDG perhaps

    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I think we’ll have to wait and see what the prognosis is on Rash first

    3. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Seems reasonable but could you dead end to GW32 then Wildcard GW33 and FH37 ?

      I think that is what I am aiming for now.

    4. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Sounds good though not sure 3 Pool players in current form is a good plan.

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Avoid. 3 pool players leads to madness.

  9. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Would anything here for next week be worth a -4, will have 2m in the bank after a Maddison > Grealish move.

    Raya
    Botman - Tripps - Zinchenko
    Grealish - Saka - Mitoma - Mac10
    Kane - Watkins - Haaland

    Kepa - Chilwell - Rash - Shaw

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Not at the moment, it could change close to the daedline

    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Depends on how long Rash is out.

  10. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Just seen the Spurs v Brighton highlights. How they never gave a pen to Brighton for the foul on Mitoma is corruption.

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Of the highest order

    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Brighton were robbed today!

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      Disastrous

    4. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      Win some you lose some.

      Definite penalty but plenty of bad decisions recently.

    5. Øgaard it's Haa…
      45 mins ago

      ABSOLUTELY!!! Var/game officials hang your heads in shame!!

    6. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Mitoma goal looked fine too.

      Thought the new rule was T-shirt

  11. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Bruno & Shaw been realy frustrating transfers!
    & now this rashford injury

    Is it worth getting rid of 2 above for a hit?

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Not just yet. Bruno may end up further forward next week, and it’s not clear how long Shaw will be out.

      Rashford, on the other hand, did NOT look good leaving the game. He might end up being your real issue.

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        1 min ago

        Love the optimism.

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      Bruno is a keep. Put up good numbers today and should play further forward with Eriksen and Casemiro back.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bruno was fantastic today. With Casemiro & Eriksen back, he should also be further forward. With Rashford out he may get more attacking licence too perhaps?

      Shaw I'd sit on for now. Might be back for GW34 and beyond which would be handy

  12. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Those with Kepa & Chilwell worth losing Chilwell for United or Villa.

    United have two doubles.

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      35 mins ago

      Why AVL? Why not CRY? Better fixtures imo.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I shipped Kepa to Leno this week with my spare FT. Was thinking James and Chilwell to Guehi and TAA for non-FH32. Plans may be scuppered by needing to address Rashford.

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'll look at Man Utd options after GW32.

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Martinez?

  13. squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    How has Diego Costa not had a single attacking return all season? Has had so many minutes and is no stranger to scoring in the PL

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 min ago

      Because he's not what he was when bullying defenders for us not so long ago.

  14. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Been down to see my local non-league team AFC Totton today. Sun and beer whilst stood on the terraces. Won 3-0 in the Southern League Div 1 South. Four points clear with five to play. Due to fixture back-log now have to play today/Mon/Wed/Sat to be finished by the 22nd!

    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      AFC Totton? Bandwagon

  15. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Best use of a transfer here? FH in 32 so will be wasted if I don't use it.

    Raya
    Trippier, Zinchenko, Estupinan
    Fernandes, Saka, Mitoma, Mac Allister
    Haaland, Kane, Watkins

    Arrizabalaga; Schar, Shaw*, Rashford*.

    0.3 ITB

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hard to saw without knowing how bad it is for Rashford. If he is out past 34, I’d move him for Grealish now.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        If it looks like he will be okay for 34 would you keep and bench? Don't mind playing both my Brighton mids.

  16. Kantelele
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Best Rashford replacement ?
    A) Odegaard
    B) Martinelli

    1. Orion
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      How bad was the injury on Rash?

    2. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If it's just one week I won't bother. Had a benching headache this week anyway.

  17. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    For GW32:

    A. Gakpo Kane (10 players)

    B. Salah Isak (9 players)

  18. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    When will Fat Frank be sacked again?

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      5 mins ago

      It is surely time to set the gallows sire! The Todd has farteth, big time!

    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      When Roy Kent shows interest in the permanent job

    3. RICICLE
      1 min ago

      There’s something I need to ask. Do you sleep with your full armoury on? In order to get a full Knights sleep?

      Ha! 🙂

  19. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Just read ETH blaming utds schedule for rashfords injury

    Why didn't he take him off as soon as utd went 2-0 up.

    1. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      I thought that too, he was “injured” during the international break then returns from injury to play 90 mins on Sunday, another 90 minutes on Weds and then starts again on the Sat, was always asking for trouble.

      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I know utd don't have great squad but ETH should take responsibility for not giving his players rest. Im surprised he been playing 2 matches a week since Jan

    2. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      He should have taken Rashford off earlier but there's 11 players on the pitch and only 5 subs. It means over half the team are playing the full 90.

      Now granted, he should protect his top players but with such a tight fixture schedule, everyone is probably getting overplayed and the more time you spend on the pitch, the higher the chance of injury.

      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah I agree with only 11 players over half will be playing 90 but considering rashfords injury during international break was it was for him to play 90 mins Sunday & wed. Sounds like he would've played 90 minutes today too as he wanted rash 'to build up a rhythm with martial'

        1. Shultan
          • 6 Years
          just now

          *was it wise

  20. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    55 with Odegaard, Saka and Zinchenko to play. I guess it could still be an ok week. Odegaard is a big player at only 13% EO.

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      just now

      Hoping Ode & Saka give LIV a right pasting, is all.

  21. Bobby
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Watkins last kick goal a killer. Thought I had dodged a bullet with keeping Havertz

  22. teknicolourfox
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Still fuming I bought into Chillwell a couple weeks ago. Absolute garbage.

    Won't rage transfer but think I'll be getting rid soon. Absolutely dross.

  23. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    If own Brighton x3 plus haaland, chilly , rash ? Maddison should I now go FH32 over FH34? Thanks

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      FH32 & build for 34

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers agree

    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      23 mins ago

      Eh?

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Owning 6 players who play GW32 means May hsve to Fah

  24. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on Toney & Chilwell > Hauland & Martinez/Mings?

    Raya
    Ake, Trippier, Zinch
    Saka, Mitoma, Gealish, BrunoF
    Watkins, Kane, #Toney

    Kepa, #Chilwell, Purvis, Rashford

    3.1

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      11 mins ago

      Chasing, Drab.

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Eh?

        1. Øgaard it's Haa…
          just now

          I understand Toney but Chilwell before Zinch, at this stage? Not for me. Assuming Frank sees sense which is not a given obvs. 🙂 BrunoF also a liability imo.

  25. For Fuchs Sake
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    A vigil by my bedside is needed tonight, I had Raya and Toney........

  26. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Could really do with a Salah hatty tomorrow.

    1. RICICLE
      12 mins ago

      Me too bud, rewlly need him to pull it out the bag

      1. RICICLE
        1 min ago

        Really*

    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Will probably end up with a Salah torn hammy tomorrow.

    3. Øgaard it's Haa…
      4 mins ago

      On all current stats it aint happenin, thankfully 🙂

    4. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Would prefer a Saka hattie

  27. FantasyTony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Need 4 or more points from Saka tomorrow to stay in the cup. Likely?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

  28. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    I suppose this is a bit dependant on Rashford but, early thoughts:

    Raya
    Trippier Shaw* Chilwell
    Fernandes Rashford* Mitoma March
    Haaland Kane Watkins
    Kepa // Maddison Estupiñán Schar

    Fine with playing both Brighton mids, and Estupiñán could even sub on. We (Chelsea) are so bad lately, and this is squeezed between UCL matches.

    A) Maddison > Grealish
    B) Maddison > Martinelli
    C) Maddison/Rashford > Saka Martinelli
    D) Maddison/Rashford > Grealish

    Wary I might want Salah soon, however the only way that'll be possible is by selling Kane and that just feels so wrong.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I think I will avoid Salah. Looking at Rashford & Maddison to Grealish & Marti (injury news dependent) for a hit.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks for the reply!

