Scout Notes April 9

FPL notes: Rashford injury latest + why Chilwell was benched

We begin our analysis of the Gameweek 30 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

The focus here is on Manchester United v Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea.

TEN HAG ON RASHFORD’S INJURY

Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) is an injury concern for legions of Fantasy managers after he limped out of Manchester United’s win over Everton.

It was an apparent groin issue that forced him off after 80 minutes, with further assessment needed – although Erik ten Hag’s kneejerk prognosis (“it doesn’t look well”) is a worry.

“We have to wait and see what it is and how bad it is. It doesn’t look well.

“We have to protect our players – everyone wants the best players on the pitch, everyone wants to see great, entertaining football like you see today, but then you need your best players.” – Erik ten Hag to BT Sport

“It’s too much. Especially when you play last Sunday night and then the first game on the Saturday. In the week, you have to make the game against Brentford, the game instead of the Carabao Cup. So you get punished for reaching the final, so it is not right.

“I don’t know [about Marcus]. It is like this when you have to play so many games in short notice, especially when the schedule is this tight. Players can’t recover and you run the risk that players can get injured. You have to be aware of that.

“You can’t say [exactly what has happened], even when you speak to him. We have to wait until tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow, then we will see what is the diagnosis.” – Erik ten Hag to the BBC

Rashford at least managed to bank an attacking return before his late withdrawal, teeing up substitute Anthony Martial (£6.3m) for United’s second goal after Fantasy non-entity Scott McTominay (£4.9m) had put the Red Devils ahead.

It could and should have been more, though, with three of those Opta-defined ‘big chances’ going begging for Rashford, including an early miss when he was clean through on goal.

Profligacy was a running theme throughout this game, with 44 shots attempted by the two sides in total. United had the bulk of the clearer opportunities, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s (£4.3m) open-goal miss the worst of the lot, although budget striker Ellis Simms (£4.5m) had a glorious chance of ruining what was the hosts’ ninth home clean sheet of the season. No Premier League side has more of those, or has conceded as few goals as United (eight), on their own soil.

Everton, by contrast, are looking more and more like ‘homers’: they’ve conceded at least two goals in each of their last six away games and haven’t tasted success on the road since Gameweek 9.

NO MORE ‘DEEP BRUNO’?

There’s been plenty of analysis of Bruno Fernandes‘ (£9.6m) deeper positions over the last few weeks and the Portuguese was again in his quarterback role on Saturday, dictacting play from the base of the midfield.

He still managed to create a game-high six chances (two of them ‘big’ ones) and waste a very good headed opportunity of his own but his owners in FPL of course want to see him pushed higher up the park, especially in time for Double Gameweeks 34/37.

There’s more chance of that happening now, with Casemiro (£4.9m) free from suspension and the injury-free Christian Eriksen (£6.2m) back as a substitute against Everton. The concern for Fantasy managers who own Fernandes is that he’s actually been very good in this deep role, impressing ten Hag sufficiently enough that the United head coach might consider it a viable tactic going forward. The fact that Marcel Sabitzer (£4.7m) is thriving in Fernandes’ usual more advanced position is also worthy of note.

“I think he was brilliant but he was already playing brilliantly over many games in a deeper role. Not everyone is recognising – even last week, against Newcastle, he played very well. This week, against Brentford, he played really well and today, a brilliant game. He was definitely one of, or maybe, the best player on the pitch but we had more who were at quite a high level.” – Erik ten Hag on Bruno Fernandes

CHILWELL’S BENCHING EXPLAINED

Frank Lampard’s second reign as Chelsea boss got off to a limp start as the Blues fell to a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Lampard predictably ditched Graham Potter’s wing-back system and reverted to his trusty 4-3-3 set-up, while Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) – for all the pre-match talk about past bad blood between player and manager – kept his place between the posts.

The big team news for Fantasy managers was the benching of Ben Chilwell (£6.0m), who compounded his owners’ misery by coming on as a late substitute and getting booked.

There was always a chance that a body or two could be spared for next week’s clash with Real Madrid, and there was no surprise to see a newly fit-again N’Golo Kante (£4.8m) preserved for the midweek Champions League action.

Chilwell was also a casualty, however, with Lampard saying ahead of kick-off that he had to “protect” some players:

“One of the challenging parts of coming in so quickly is to get up to speed with the medical and sport science and obviously with the amount of games we have got coming up over the next two weeks.

“There are no worries with N’Golo. We’re fine with him, we’re managing him through. He’s been out for a long time so it’s a way of managing him, that was the way when I was at the club before.

“There a couple of other selection issues, slight, small concerns. So we have to protect a couple of the players in the squad.” – Frank Lampard

Mason Mount (£7.2m), a known favourite of Lampard’s was unavailable.

“Mason, had a feeling in his pelvic area. Injury that he’s been carrying the last two days. He trained in those two days but was struggling a little bit. Bettinelli has got a small problem, no big deal. They’re the injured ones.”

Chelsea failed to score for the third game running and only one of their 13 efforts at Molineux was on target, with the hundreds of millions of pounds’ worth of talent on show failing to translate into a coherent team display. ‘Plus ca change’ would have been the pretentious writer’s take on this first game of the new (temporary) Lampard era; same old sh*te would have been another angle.

Wolves meanwhile produced one of their big-game performances out of nowhere, following on from wins over Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year. This is a side that has failed to beat Bournemouth, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest of late, with their displays as inconsisent as Julen Lopetegui’s selection policy in attack.

Matheus Nunes (£4.8m) was the match-winner here, although he promptly got injured and now faces further assessment.

Toti Gomes (£3.8m) kept his place at left-back and produced an excellent display, so it’ll be interesting to monitor whether he can keep the newly fit-again Hugo Bueno (£3.8m) out of the side going forward.

120 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Good morning all! Good luck with today's games!

    74(-8) with just Salah left to play. Benched Odegaard and White so will be watching nervously hoping for Liverpool to do well! Who are you hoping returns well today?

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Gakpoo

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Gabriel headed goal from a corner will go down great

    3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Saka(c) G + A, but most importantly, an Arsenal win!

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I can live with that

    4. Victor6359
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Salah and Trossard

      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        A 3-2 win for Liverpool with salah and Darwin returns peppered with two saka goals would be just the tonic.

        Open Controls
    5. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Martinelli

    6. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      2 hours ago

      Bit mixed for me on the Liverpool v Arsenal game. I have Alisson, White, Salah, Odegaard. High scoring or 0-0 don't know what I want? Pen save and high scoring White chipping in with an assist?
      Well done on the gameweek score by the way.

  2. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    I may fall into the Martial trap yet again if Rashford is out long term.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      I would probably consider double United defence DDG/Shaw with Bruno if Rashford is out. I can't trust Martial injury issues.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Sure about that against Brighton (A) & a Villa side scoring every game? I think if Shaw is out I'm going to swerve their defence entirely

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          Yeah I think Casemiro back is a factor for me to consider double United defence. Also DDG does make saves compared to Ederson.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            Oh yeah I prefer DDG to Ederson too. Think I actually misread you slightly cos I meant I won't go for a CB if Shaw is out.

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 57 mins ago

              I was trying to get across I would go for DDG, Shaw and Bruno as my 3 United assets assuming Shaw is short term and Rashford is ruled out long term.

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 55 mins ago

                Got you. It was actually pretty clear the 1st time, just my bad 🙂

      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Prefer Ederson to DDG.

        1. Victor6359
          • 5 Years
          3 hours ago

          +1

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Oh dear

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        I know.

    3. AIRMILES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      I'm tempted by Sancho if Rashford is out. Probably won't go for it, but I don't have the budget to stretch to much.

  3. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    59p all out. Will probably go from green to red arrow today. Saka haul will kill my OR.

    1. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Average is 40 at the moment

      Looks Green all the way depending

      Not sure how many FPL Managers have kept with 2 or 3 Arsenal players with possible Liverpool player/s in their squads?

      Open Controls
      1. BERGKOP
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        That's average across the entire game. Really depends on those teams above/below Firminoooo. Plenty of above average scores still result in red arrows.

    2. ggfussball
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Hopefully

  4. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    “We have to protect our players .” – Erik ten Hag to BT Sport

    Yeah so Rashford comes back from injury and plays 90 minutes on Sunday, 90 minutes on Wednesday and then 80 minutes on Saturday.

    And that is protecting our players ?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      it didn't quite add up and managers must know that in England all leagues play lots of fixtures with no winter break.

      1. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        I don’t know why ETH didn’t protect Rashford by taking him off as soon as the 2nd goal went in. Like Pep did with Haaland yesterday as soon as they scored their third.

    2. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Even as an Arsenal fan, 3 games in 6 days is wrong. While ETH should have probably rested Rash after the second goal, still you want to play your best players every game. Rash had to run a lot yesterday, and that together with close games made the injury.

    3. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      exactly - no comment!

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      ETH had 10 mins to sub off Rashford between the 2nd goal and his injury. If he was that concerned he should subbed him straight after the 2nd goal

    5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Exactly, I think the managers want it all their own way. Fact is Man United leaned heavily on Rashford virtually non-stop. Plus had no quality cover. That is a Man United squad issue not a fixtures issue in my opinion

  5. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours ago

    So many shite refs.wheres my mitoma assist? Wtf

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Right next to your Mitoma goal

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Yeah as Mitoma and MacAllister owner that certainly feels painful, both probably should have had 1G+1A, plus I also bet on Brighton for top 4 which is probably done for now

    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Brighton we’re soooooo unlucky yesterday!!! I benched Mitoma for Maddison and know full well I go away with one yesterday, Brighton deserved to win, dreadful VAR again

  6. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    3 hours ago

    Ederson owners, have you had enough? Brought him 8 gameweeks ago and its been pain after pain.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      Seems like he's about to pick up more owners if anything. But I understand your position, I won't be going anywhere near him

    2. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      If you’ve kept him this long, I’d just keep.
      If I didn’t have DDG who I’m happy with, I might have looked at Ederson before DGW34

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Careful, the creators are recommending him now.

    4. Root
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      If Rashfords injury isn't serious (out for GW34) I'll most likely buy Ederson.

  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    I'm curious on folks interest in Ederson as a FPL pick.

    Yes City have the best defence in terms of xGC np but as a GK FPL pick in isolation he rarely gets save points and BPS.

    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      At least he should keep the cleansheet. Its been the same story for i dont know how long. He is out of my team either way.

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Dare I say he might be out of the City team next season too, I've seen a fair bit of talk from City supporters saying it's long past the point of him needing to pick up things from a saves point of view and he hasn't gotten any better

    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I’d consider him for a dgw but not a long term pick for the reasons you mentioned

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yep, stone cold last place among all regular GKs for saves. 3 saves points all season!

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        For comparison...
        Ederson:
        29 starts, 37 saves, 3 save pts
        Raya:
        30 starts, 124 saves, 32 save pts

        1. Ask Yourself
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          That is an insane stat lol

        2. thegaffer82
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          He only needs 80-odd saves this Gameweek and they’ll be equal 😉

          1. thegaffer82
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            *In DGW

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Also towards the bottom on negative PSxG/90 as well

          https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/keepersadv/Premier-League-Stats

          "Post-Shot xG is calculated after the shot has been taken, once it is known that the shot is on-target, taking into account the quality of the shot. As with xG, PSxG is provided by Opta and is further explained here.

          All shots which are off target will have a PSxG of zero since there is a 0% chance that this trajectory will lead to a goal.

          When evaluating a goalkeeper's shot stopping ability, we only want to include shots that are on target since these are the shots where the goalkeeper can have an impact. Therefore, we use PSxG to estimate the quality of shots in which they have faced. "

  8. thegaffer82
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    It’s not going to be fun from an FPL perspective watching Pool v Ars later.
    Zero players playing and a guaranteed red arrow on the way.
    Is it too much to ask for a 1-1 with Partey & Fabinho on the scoresheet please 🙂

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I've only Saka and worried too.

    2. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      People only having an average of 1 Arsenal player seems ridiculous.

      Top of the league, won the last 7 with loads of goals.

      1. thegaffer82
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        It’s purely situational.
        I ditched Arsenal to maximize the last few weeks and it’s gone beautifully with GW ranks of 340 & 7,000.
        But, it might be time to pay the piper this week

        1. CABAYE4
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Arsenal attacking players have done pretty well in those weeks too.

          Depends on the individual players but sounds like it’s worked for you.

    3. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I need a goalfest as I have Saka and Salah

    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I didn’t have Haaland but enjoyed city and how they played yesterday. The Haaland goal was sensational

      Once you realise you have no influence over an uncontrollable situation you will enjoy it more. Why put yourself in a situation where you are spending time watching something you don’t enjoy

  9. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    How essential are pool assets for gw32? I dont own any and this will decide whether I play FH or not.

    cheers

    1. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Not essential at all.
      But, as we’ve seen with DGW’s, if you can get one or two in your team easily, then it might pay off handsomely

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        i could field 10 players with a -4 for gw32. am really tempted by gw34 fh especially with rashford and shaw injuries. rashford to martinelli looks good for next 2.

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Considering the same. Normally not so much ground to loose by playing 1-2 players less in a bgw. But seems so much more to gain by optimizing a dgw team

    2. Alexis Nonsense
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      We don't know yet.
      Liverpool are awful atm so if gw34 was tomorrow I would say not at all.
      But by 34 they might find form and everyone will try to get 3 of them

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Normally with Liverpool I'd say not very, I've ignored them for weeks. But Forest's away form is so utterly terrible that I think not having at least one attacker could be a big mistake

  10. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    Crystal Palace : Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Olise, Schlupp, Edouard, Ayew
    Subs: Whitworth, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Lokonga, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Hughes, Riedewald

    Leeds : Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, McKennie, Roca, Harrison, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Bamford
    Subs: Robles, Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Rodrigo, Rutter, Kristensen, Gnoto, Greenwood

    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Top Man!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Garden centre vibes

      1. Mirror Man
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Why does team news remind you of a garden centre?

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Questions I didn't know I needed answering until they were asked....

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Was back and forth on moving MacAllister to Harrison on WC this week for a few weeks, decided against it and if decisions went the correct way yesterday I'd say it was the right choice. But I'll still be hoping I don't hugely regret it after today

    4. Tasty Jerk
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      Mixed feelings on our chances v Leeds. We have a bad record up there, bamford starting is abit of a concern (ex players always seem to score against us) - without Zaha means Eze/Olise going to get allot more of attention from the Leeds defence. We both had loads of chances/shots compared to our respective more recent form but think with league positions could be cagey and expecting a 1-1 or 2-2 draw

  11. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Making note of a temporary FH32 team (exact funds);

    Guaita
    Trent, Robbo, White
    Salah (c), Saka, Martinelli, Barnes
    Kane, Toney, Watkins

    Pickford, Andreas, Justin, Amartey

    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Welp, just seen Palace team news and checked to see Guaita out for a while. Make that Johnstone.

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Justin injured as well and is Pickford needed ?

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        It's FH, just bench cover really. That's the only disappointing thing about LiveFPL, doesn't flag players on there. Justin is 4.1M as nobody starts over the rest of that 11 IMO anyways

  12. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Greetings all!! Don’t have FH left so if Rashford is out then I have to sell him, will sell Maddison back to Rashford for as soon as he’s back… so Rashford to Who??? Best option here folks???…has to play in 32, have Saka

    A- Odegaard
    B- Martinelli
    C- someone else????

    7.0 is the budget

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I would definitely want Saka & Martinelli if I didn't have a FH

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Martinelli was my initial thought!!

    2. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      B

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!!

  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Saka, Podence and White
    B) Martinelli, Odegaard and Gabriel

    1. Root
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      The one with no Podence

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      One of those six players is not like the others, and not just because of a different shade of football kit....

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        The one who can't control his saliva?

  14. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    2nd home loss for Liverpool today?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      It's amazing they've only lost once at Anfield yet are still so far outside the top 4. Just shows how bad the away form is....

  15. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Is everyone expecting a Martinelli - Jesus -Saka frontline for Arsenal today? Not an Arsenal fan but I can see Trossard coming in, has a superb record at Anfield and him playing as a deeper/false 9 could cause nightmares for Liverpool. Bringing someone like Jesus on later with such intense pressing could be very helpful too

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I think so, but your version makes sense too. I wasn't quite confident enough to buy Jesus in the end

    2. Victor6359
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Yeah, brought him in for this reason

  16. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Salah and Saka hauls, please and thank you.

    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      SAME

  17. Root
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Salah and Saka blanks, please and thank you.

    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      This

  18. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Shall we just agree a Salah haul and Saka blank? Seems sensible re the 2 posts above

  19. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Anyone considering Billing for 32 folks?? 3 double digits in the last 6 games!! Bonus magnet when he scores, West Hame at home, only 5.2, easy switch to a second Brighton mid if you have no FH left like me!!

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      *West Ham

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      Billing & Neto are on my FH shortlist, yeah

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Good shout mate!! I’ve got Neto myself got him in last week, typically blanked both home games on my BB and they gets a clean the weak after on my bench haha

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      For eighth attacker you want someone nailed, not too much money tied up, reasonable chance of some points when they come in and good fixtures if you need them to come in. If he ticks those boxes go for it.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! I think he definitely ticks all those boxes for sure, West Ham at home In 32 is a good fixture too, facilities Bruno to Salah for 32 aswell

    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Sounds like a good shout, haven't really looked at 32 team yet but I've been impressed by Bournemouth when I've seen them of late, been putting up decent attacking stats (think their xG against Brighton was the highest Brighton faced in about 11 games), definitely a consideration

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yeah they have been fairly decent to be fair to them mate, they have a good chance to stay up I think, Leicester and Saints are so poor and Forests away from us their Achilles heal for them unfortunately

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          *is

  20. Sure You Did
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    What is with all the Salah posts. No serious player has him.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      12.1% of the top 10k probably disagree...

      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        That's nowhere near where he plies his trade...

      2. Sure You Did
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Wow that is a massive %. Your point has been well and truly proven and I am rightly humbled.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          I mean, it's a not-insignificant portion of the top players this year. Not sure why you need to be so salty. Did Salah steal your lollipop or something?

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Apparently...

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25774445

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25767296

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25767288

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25762111

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Oh no, not this again. You only pop up when Salah is playing? Can you at least try to make the trolling funny this time?

    3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      There is a pretty real chance, though, that serious players will get him over the coming weeks, whether its for a player that covers blank 32 and double 34, or as a replacement for an injured Rashford or the most expensive defender in FPL, Bruno Fernandes.

      1. Sure You Did
        41 mins ago

        Fair point and completely logical. Players who have him now though, not so serious.

        1. Root
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          Seems to be a fairly popular pick among the all time best FPL managers (source: FPL Research). 40% ownership in the top 10. Don't have time to check more than that.

          Finn Sollie, Ben Crellin, Tom Dollimore, Sean Connors. But maybe they're not playing seriously and just have been insanely lucky for the past ~10 years straight.

  21. Bezz82
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Any early Liverpool team news?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Salah, Jota & Gomez are all in the squad after missing training earlier in the week.

  22. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Which Liverpool attackers are worth getting for BGW 32/DGW 34, except from Salah?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I'll probably only have Salah for DGW34. Will triple up on FH in 32 but no idea who will join Salah. TAA, Robbo, Gakpo and Darwin all on my watchlist.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Salah would be difficult to get in. Have 8 players for bgw32, so still not decided whether to FH then or dgw 34

  23. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Just got back in, how has Eze looked?

  24. Tasty Jerk
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    YES!!!! Get in!!!

