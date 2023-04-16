Nott’m Forest v Man Utd team news: Shaw misses out

Sunday’s Premier League action concludes at The City Ground, where Nottingham Forest and Manchester United go head-to-head.

Steve Cooper’s side are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and are without a win since Gameweek 22, while the Red Devils were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Sevilla in midweek.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are all absent for the visitors, as Erik ten Hag makes three changes to the side that started on Thursday.

Tyrell Malacia is also missing from the matchday squad, with Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot coming in. That means Anthony Martial continues up front, flanked by Antony and Jadon Sancho.

As for Nott’m Forest, they make four alterations to the team that lost 2-0 to Aston Villa in Gameweek 30. Scott McKenna, Renan Lodi, Remo Freuler and Taiwo Awoniyi come in for Joe Worrall, Harry Toffolo, Jonjo Shelvey and Cheikhou Kouyate.

*Marcel Sabitzer picked up an injury in the warm-up so Christian Eriksen has replaced him in the starting XI.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Felipe, Niakhate, McKenna, Williams, Freuler, Danilo, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Mangala, Shelvey, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis, Ayew

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial

Subs: Butland, Fred, Weghorst, Pellistri, Williams, Elanga, Iqbal, Jurado, Bishop

