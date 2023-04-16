324
Dugout Discussion April 16

Nott’m Forest v Man Utd team news: Shaw misses out

324 Comments
Sunday’s Premier League action concludes at The City Ground, where Nottingham Forest and Manchester United go head-to-head.

Steve Cooper’s side are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and are without a win since Gameweek 22, while the Red Devils were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Sevilla in midweek.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are all absent for the visitors, as Erik ten Hag makes three changes to the side that started on Thursday.

Tyrell Malacia is also missing from the matchday squad, with Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot coming in. That means Anthony Martial continues up front, flanked by Antony and Jadon Sancho.

As for Nott’m Forest, they make four alterations to the team that lost 2-0 to Aston Villa in Gameweek 30. Scott McKenna, Renan Lodi, Remo Freuler and Taiwo Awoniyi come in for Joe Worrall, Harry Toffolo, Jonjo Shelvey and Cheikhou Kouyate.

*Marcel Sabitzer picked up an injury in the warm-up so Christian Eriksen has replaced him in the starting XI.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Felipe, Niakhate, McKenna, Williams, Freuler, Danilo, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Mangala, Shelvey, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis, Ayew

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial

Subs: Butland, Fred, Weghorst, Pellistri, Williams, Elanga, Iqbal, Jurado, Bishop

324 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Dalot G

    Dalot G
    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Ant assist

      Ant assist
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Antony with a lovely assist

      Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Dalot G

    Dalot G
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Anthony A

      Bruno AA

      Anthony A
Bruno AA
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Sweet finish

      Sweet finish
  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Goal

    Manchester United

    Open Controls
  4. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Dalot lovely goal.

    Dalot lovely goal.
  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    United better without shaw?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hell no

      Hell no
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Better with Maguire

      Better with Maguire
    3. RICICLE
      10 mins ago

      It’s forest

      It's forest
    4. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      No utd better WITH eriksen & casemeiro

      Open Controls
  6. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bruno assisted the assist

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Again lmfao

      Again lmfao
  7. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Dalot G
    Assist Antony

    Open Controls
  8. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Luke Shaw 🙂

    Luke Shaw 🙂
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Specsavers

      Specsavers
    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      3 clean sheets in a row, a left back goal, fun owning Luke!

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Marcus Rashford

      Marcus Rashford
    4. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sod’s Law utd getting these cs since he’s been out!

      Open Controls
  9. FantasyTony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Portuguese maestro scores

    Open Controls
  10. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Another Bruno AA I am guessing? *Sigh*

    Open Controls
    1. Superflymonk
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes.

      Yes.
  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Good assist that

    Good assist that
  12. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Think Bruno's earnt himself a rest.

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Stop it Gandalf

      Stop it Gandalf
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Eriksen

      Eriksen
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        to Fred

        to Fred
  13. Steve McCroskey
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bruno's a great player but just not a very good fpl asset given his role

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      It's only been a few weeks and he's in front of Martial in his heat map today

      Open Controls
    2. Zladan
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Since Bruno joined Man United, there are only 2 players in world football with 50+ goals & 50+ assists:

      Messi & Bruno.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Talking about this season pal

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Didn't he hit the bar and force Navas into multiple saves? Would you say that if a couple of those went in?

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Will come good when Rashford back

      Open Controls
    5. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      He has created so many chances but his idiotic teammates keep fluffing them.

      Open Controls
  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Dennis for a deadly double?

    Open Controls
  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Apparently Bruno was looking for a special ending

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nothing like happy endings

      Open Controls
  16. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    What are people’s thoughts on how FPL will price Haaland at next season? Got to be a FPL record surely, if I remember correctly Henry and Ronaldo were 14.0 one season?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Will be around 14.0 - but let's see how close to he gets to Salah's score. Salah never hot 14.0.

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      He's not even close to Salahs 300 pointer and he wasn't 14m.

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        At 7.3 points per game he’s on for about 287. Not far off

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Will have played far less minutes than Salah too. Plenty or early subs.

          Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      14m
      In theory maybe more minutes for Alvarez next season?

      Open Controls
  17. Saka_Potatoes
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    2023 fpl summary: Saka and Bruno score a combined 10 points in 3 games

    Open Controls
  18. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Not going to happen is it :'(

    Open Controls
  19. Steve McCroskey
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sancho is a wretched player

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Totally overrated

      Totally overrated
  20. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    When Utd keeps 3CS in a row and you own Shaw !

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      That is really bad luck

      Open Controls
      1. Free Hat
        • 4 Years
        just now

        + Owning Bruno doesnt make it much better either 😀

        Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      This... thought about the same just now.

      Open Controls
    3. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep frustrating..bad timing & luck

      Open Controls
  21. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bruno once again motm with zero fpl returns

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Far more frustrating when the player looks great but ends up with bugger all.

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Didn’t motm used to get points?

      Open Controls
  22. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    3 points is a decent haul by Bruno’s standards recently

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He has been playing great though.

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not bad when my three defenders scored 5 in total 🙁

      Open Controls
  23. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Top 3 being
    Arsenal City United.

    Who will come 4th? I think Villa will sneak in.

    Open Controls
  24. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Brought in Martinez while also owning Saka and Bruno. Beat that

    Open Controls
  25. Not again Shirley
    • 6 Years
    just now

    6,6,10,12,8,7. These are the scores returned by a certain Mings when I have played him this season.

    Open Controls
  26. CobraKai
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Glad I got DDG instead of Kepa.

    Open Controls

